I know I’ve been using The Royalist Substack a lot in recent days, but in my defense, Tom Sykes genuinely has sources in Prince William’s camp, and I often find that Sykes’ views accurately reflect Kensington Palace’s off-the-record talking points, whether it’s about the Sussexes or the Waleses or even about King Charles. Well, it’s getting extremely funny, because here’s the headline for the Royalist’s coverage of William and Kate’s big three-day trip to India: “Will and Kate’s Boldest Move in India: Being Boring.” You guys…
William and Catherine are in India this week, and they’re continuing their push to be seen as the most normal and reliable members of the Royal Family.
Despite the surprise news at midnight that Catherine would indeed accompany William on the trip, it was a first day devoid of flash. They landed in Mumbai for William’s Earthshot awards early this morning. Early photos show them not deplaning from a massive government-loaned jet but riding an escalator in an Indian subway station after they reportedly flew over on a commercial flight, like most of us would.
We even saw them passing through the turnstile and riding the train like normal people — a far cry from the unintentionally cringeworthy and hierarchy-enforcing pics that came out during their ill fated 2022 Caribbean tour.
After that tour, the couple traveled one more time together to Boston for Earthshot a few months later, then didn’t undertake any overseas work trips together until today. Part of that was due to Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and treatment in the interim. But it’s fair to imagine the controversy from that tour left them a bit plane-shy.
Today, though, it’s clear they’ve decided the best defense against controversy is to embrace the mundane. They’ve so far spent their trip doing what the typical person who lives in the city they’re visiting might do: ride the train, play a pickup ball game, make some tea. Just like in William’s guest edit of Country Life last week, the message is clear: we’re not special, we’re just here.
[From The Royalist]
This is far from the first time that royalists and royal reporters have tried to position William and Kate’s lack of charisma as a good thing. Even in 2022, Sykes was trying to say that W&K have “embraced the power of being dull & boring.” Just earlier this month, the Mail had a piece about the Waleses’ “PR overhaul” and how they’re *trying* not to be the center of attention. I guess that’s the only refuge of two people who get their thunder stolen by a stiff breeze: tell everyone that you didn’t have any thunder to begin with, and that you’re thunder-adverse because dullness is a virtue.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Vidhan Bhavan Station in Mumbai, India, as part of their official engagements, meeting representatives and learning about the city’s metro transport system Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Prince William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Mumbai, INDIA The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Vidhan Bhavan Station in Mumbai, India, as part of their official engagements, meeting representatives and learning about the city’s metro transport system Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Prince William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, a thought leadership event focussed on impact and scaling solutions to the planet’s biggest challenges, ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
She is so going to grab his bum a couple of times during the trip just because she thinks it makes them look not boring.
I’m glad their boring escapades are a distraction from hounding
H & M.
When you are not beloved and no one really cares about your presence, the best strategy is always to try to be “not special/i’m just here/be dull and boring”.
The other great strategy they have mastered because
people are indifferent to them and their presence is with unannounced visits.
Kate is so great at being boring/dull/invisible, even her own husband skipped going to see her at the hospital while she was having preventative chemotherapy for the cancer she almost had.
“Kate is so great at being boring/dull/invisible, even her own husband skipped going to see her at the hospital while she was having preventative chemotherapy for the cancer she almost had.”
omg. dying. 🤣🤣🤣
They don’t usually ride trains like “normal people.” This is a PR stunt.
The subway/train picture is down right pitiful.
The train is suspiciously empty. 🤔
What’s this obsession about riding trains ‘like normal people’?
I’ve never been to India–bucket list, for sure!–but I’m fairly certain that pretty much all public transport is very crowded, particularly in the larger cities. Yeah, just like normal people. Get off the plane, get escorted through the station, somebody else buys your ticket, somebody else arranges for your luggage to be picked up from the luggage carousel then delivered to your presidential/royal hotel suit, walk right through that turnstile & onto an empty, antiseptically clean train car. So normal.
Yeah, it’s not really taking the train like normal people if your security team kicks all the normal people off the train. I see KP’s lights on but I don’t see anybody home. And that blue dress sucks.
We’re not special, we’re just here. No shit. We know.
We are not special. But please, dearest taxpayers, give us an obscene amount of money to make us continue to pretend being normal…
Right……this is hilarious bc its clearly Sykes trying to make something good out of their lack of charisma….but at the same time, if they’re not special, they’re just “here,” why do they need 20 million pounds a year?
Ah, but where is here? Which ‘forever home’? Which borrowed vacation home? Which borrowed yacht? Which international travel destination you’ve always wanted to see?
Was commenting on this metro ride on another post. Just can’t get over the empty car. How normal is that!
In India, too, of all places.
And not at all wasteful.
Yeah, there are 22 million people living in Mumbai – you can’t tell me only three of them ride the subway.
They clearly cleaned and scrubbed those carts to an inch of it’s life. Never seen such sparkling public transport.
@Neeve – lol, it looks like a brand new car.
How did the rest of Mumbai get to work this morning? They managed to piss off the locals again I fear.
The fact that people travelling with them and royal commentators can’t focus on William and Kate tells us that the tour is boring.
Dull and boring you say? Well, mission accomplished.
The BRF just want to be dull and boring. They don’t like anybody who tries to be otherwise.
I see this observation often, @Jennifer, and I think it might be a valid point, but there’s slightly more to it — the institution needs frontmen and frontwomen who are *reliable* and consistent and diplomatic, but compelling and possessed of a certain gravitas. None of that need be dull. The late Queen was amazingly animated in settings that were not set for public display — lots of hand gestures, sometimes whole arms, very rapid-fire running commentary, until she went dead silent and laser-focused on one person who was always kind of on the spot, deer in the headlights, asked for an opinion, and inevitably ended up saying something slightly awkward and very true, to which she would agree, emphatically, then everyone would laugh out loud, as the tension evaporated — she was anything but dull. Ben Pimlott wrote, “when she laughs, she laughs with her whole face.” …she just had a poker face at work. But most people in that generation had to behave the same way, it was a stoic society. Wank are the worst of both worlds: they bleat and moan and whinge but they want credit for putting up with all of it.
They are paid vast amounts of money and enjoy power, privilege and fawning press in exchange for a life of service ” Which meant for turning up regularly, taking it seriously and being clean and respectful. Diplomacy at home and abroad 500 events and regular foreign men tours. That was the deal . Reliable, traditional and visible. Government is looking to balance the budget. id like them to evaluate RF funding and ask do we need monarchy or an elected head of state. Then the question is : are heir and wife fulfilling their contract? Boring and dull is not a problem but not earning their keep isn’t acceptable.
No, they don’t like anyone who outshines the monarch/heir. If William was Harry – like if he had his charisma, his charm, his ability to connect with people, etc – the powers that be would be a lot more comfortable with the future of the monarchy.
The late queen brought stability and a sense of steadiness to the monarchy – but that doesn’t equal boring. Phillip certainly wasn’t boring, for better or worse. The Queen mother wasn’t boring. That’s not to say that these people were saints – they certainly weren’t – but they were interesting, they HAD interests* so people felt they could relate to them. Like everyone knew QEII loved dogs, especially her corgis – so if you owned a corgi maybe you felt like the queen. But there is none of that connection with W&K. I think its why they always tie everything back to their children – its all they know how to do to try to relate to people.
in general (IMO) for the royals its a fine line to walk – they need to be seen as worth the adulation, the money, the press attention, etc, but they also need to be seen as having personalities that are at least somewhat likeable. If the attitude is just “we’re boring and we know it” with no glamour, no sparkle, no “it” factor – then what’s the point?
*I guess William does have Aston Villa and pubs as interests
They’re so lazy they REPEAT PR stunts in a short time frame…Kate was JUST on public transportation less than a month ago 🙄
That photo of the two of them huddled in that gleaming, empty subway car is not a good look. They couldn’t have at least pretended it was busy? It looks they’re being interviewed in a bunker. Couldn’t they have invited a group of students or local advocacy groups or transit enthusiasts so it looks somewhat bustling and inviting? Instead, they look anxious and frankly ridiculous, especially so dressed up, like they are waiting for party guests that won’t ever come.
If their handlers couldn’t manage to wrangle more people for the shot, they should at least have cropped the photo so that we don’t see the whole damn empty car!
So, now it’s Boldly Boring? I think I need a chiropractor from all this whiplash. What happened to Sexy Dad and Nature Goddess?
The problem with being “not special” is that the royals are supposed to be special.
Jjazz hands! Mouth agape Farage style! Mumbling word salad! Flicking your wig akimbo from side to side! Flashing Mrs Fuzzy! Urchins behind chain link fences! Colonial cosplay a go go!
Boring when touring not us!
Hard agree to your second point. What are we paying them millions for (as amongst other things the NHS crumbles) if they’re just like us?
There’s no point if the Royals are “normal people” just like us.
If Wills has no genuine interest in kinging, he should end the pretense.
Will always looks so constipated when he’s with her. Like he’s in pain and/or wishing hard that he was elsewhere.
“We’re not special, we’re just here.”
That is actually hilarious.
The Pic in the tube Is so shamefull also for their P.R.
To fake of being Just normal people, they have kicked off hundreds of Indians workers and students from that carriage, or forbidden them to get in, so for them to take a pic
Simon Vigar has just reported on this story for Channel 5 news UK and claims Will is visibly more relaxed when his wife is present and that he wanted her here. Also it’s a big deal because it’s their first joint tour since her cancer treatment.
He was predictably sniffy about Harrys trip to Ukraine clashing with this even though he wants reconciliation ( although Will is less keen.) He sourly claimed Sussexes have previous in upstaging stakes having their Netflix trailer drop whilst they were Yadda Yadda something.
Anyway Vigar was enjoying the sunshine and is clearly a Will groupie so added a comment about leaving the sideshow behind in the UK!?
One day he’ll be Sir Simon and arm in arm with Jason, mark my words!
All the photos are done with shallow depth of field to obscure how underwhelmed the people in the background are.
‘Early photos show them not deplaning from a massive government-loaned jet but riding an escalator in an Indian subway station….’
That’s got nothing to do with Will & Kate’s actions but everything to do with the photographers on the ground & their editors back at the newspapers & in the tv studios. And they flew commercial? I don’t believe it. Show me those photos, Will & Kate at the airport. The way they wrote this makes it sound like W&K got off the commercial plane, then walked through the airport to the subway station to take the train to their hotel, like regular people do. Except that is NOT the case, not by a long shot. Such deceptive BS.
Even if they did fly commercial there are some very nice first class options. Hardly slumming it.
I just can’t get over the whole scenario they painted, it just seems off. They flew commercial–first class, yes, one assumes–then deplaned & walked straight to the subway? She traveled from London to Mumbai in that outfit?! And her feet didn’t get fat?! They just skipped the luggage carousel? Who’s got their luggage?! Did somebody forget to tell them that us normies taking the subway from the airport have a bit of a struggle when we’ve got multiple pieces of luggage? I mean, the whole process takes forever & you just hope your suitcase is still there when you get off the train.