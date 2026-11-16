I know I’ve been using The Royalist Substack a lot in recent days, but in my defense, Tom Sykes genuinely has sources in Prince William’s camp, and I often find that Sykes’ views accurately reflect Kensington Palace’s off-the-record talking points, whether it’s about the Sussexes or the Waleses or even about King Charles. Well, it’s getting extremely funny, because here’s the headline for the Royalist’s coverage of William and Kate’s big three-day trip to India: “Will and Kate’s Boldest Move in India: Being Boring.” You guys…

William and Catherine are in India this week, and they’re continuing their push to be seen as the most normal and reliable members of the Royal Family.

Despite the surprise news at midnight that Catherine would indeed accompany William on the trip, it was a first day devoid of flash. They landed in Mumbai for William’s Earthshot awards early this morning. Early photos show them not deplaning from a massive government-loaned jet but riding an escalator in an Indian subway station after they reportedly flew over on a commercial flight, like most of us would.

We even saw them passing through the turnstile and riding the train like normal people — a far cry from the unintentionally cringeworthy and hierarchy-enforcing pics that came out during their ill fated 2022 Caribbean tour.

After that tour, the couple traveled one more time together to Boston for Earthshot a few months later, then didn’t undertake any overseas work trips together until today. Part of that was due to Catherine’s cancer diagnosis and treatment in the interim. But it’s fair to imagine the controversy from that tour left them a bit plane-shy.

Today, though, it’s clear they’ve decided the best defense against controversy is to embrace the mundane. They’ve so far spent their trip doing what the typical person who lives in the city they’re visiting might do: ride the train, play a pickup ball game, make some tea. Just like in William’s guest edit of Country Life last week, the message is clear: we’re not special, we’re just here.