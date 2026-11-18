Before the historic blue tsunami midterms, there were some signs that Donald Trump’s support among his “base” was softening, if not fading. Weirdly, these Trump-recession indicators were not coming from the tech industry, an industry which seemed to think that Trumpism was here to stay and the “new normal” forever. The real indicators came from MAGA and MAGA-adjacent cultural figures, like manosphere bros who spent all of 2024 pumping up a decrepit, wig-wearing adjudicated rapist as the pinnacle of masculinity. Back in March of this year was when Joe Rogan really began to subtly walk back his Trump support. Suddenly, he was talking about how much he loves living in a blue city and how much he hates war. Well, Rogan finally chimed in on the Bluenami:

In the aftermath of the midterm wipeout for Republicans, Joe Rogan, the nation’s top podcaster, has not had a lot to say about politics, instead focusing his program on topics such as Hobbit-like hominids and dinosaurs, which he wanted to assure people were real.

But on Friday, Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump in 2024 and was seen as crucial in his winning over young male voters, had a harsh assessment of the president’s policies, as well as, seemingly, his place among male podcasters like himself.

“They didn’t just lose the podcast bros,” Rogan said. “They lost most of the country.”

He continued, saying support had frayed when the Trump administration got “into a war that no one wants to be in,” referring to the war in Iran, and put “militarized police in the streets wearing masks,” a reference to the ongoing crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Rogan’s remarks came just two days after he expressed disgust at politics in another broadcast — “It’s all gross; I hate it,” Rogan said Wednesday, adding, “I don’t like politics at all” — and had largely avoided discussing the midterm elections.

His relative silence had been surprising given the level of influence he and other “manosphere” influencers were credited with in the 2024 election, when young men banked to the right to help carry Republicans to victory in what some called “the podcast election.”

Theo Von, another popular podcaster, who hosted Trump on his show in August 2024, had also been largely mute on the election. This week’s episode of his show, “This Past Weekend,” for instance, featured a happiness expert.