Before the historic blue tsunami midterms, there were some signs that Donald Trump’s support among his “base” was softening, if not fading. Weirdly, these Trump-recession indicators were not coming from the tech industry, an industry which seemed to think that Trumpism was here to stay and the “new normal” forever. The real indicators came from MAGA and MAGA-adjacent cultural figures, like manosphere bros who spent all of 2024 pumping up a decrepit, wig-wearing adjudicated rapist as the pinnacle of masculinity. Back in March of this year was when Joe Rogan really began to subtly walk back his Trump support. Suddenly, he was talking about how much he loves living in a blue city and how much he hates war. Well, Rogan finally chimed in on the Bluenami:
In the aftermath of the midterm wipeout for Republicans, Joe Rogan, the nation’s top podcaster, has not had a lot to say about politics, instead focusing his program on topics such as Hobbit-like hominids and dinosaurs, which he wanted to assure people were real.
But on Friday, Rogan, who endorsed Donald Trump in 2024 and was seen as crucial in his winning over young male voters, had a harsh assessment of the president’s policies, as well as, seemingly, his place among male podcasters like himself.
“They didn’t just lose the podcast bros,” Rogan said. “They lost most of the country.”
He continued, saying support had frayed when the Trump administration got “into a war that no one wants to be in,” referring to the war in Iran, and put “militarized police in the streets wearing masks,” a reference to the ongoing crackdown by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Rogan’s remarks came just two days after he expressed disgust at politics in another broadcast — “It’s all gross; I hate it,” Rogan said Wednesday, adding, “I don’t like politics at all” — and had largely avoided discussing the midterm elections.
His relative silence had been surprising given the level of influence he and other “manosphere” influencers were credited with in the 2024 election, when young men banked to the right to help carry Republicans to victory in what some called “the podcast election.”
Theo Von, another popular podcaster, who hosted Trump on his show in August 2024, had also been largely mute on the election. This week’s episode of his show, “This Past Weekend,” for instance, featured a happiness expert.
I’m crying, they’re acting like peeved toddlers who are taking their manosphere toys home so no one gets to play with them! The level of diaper-baby sulking is gorgeous. “It’s ALL gross, I hate it!” They’re really saying: I hate when I bet on the wrong horse, and that horse sent masked goons into an American city to murder citizens in the street! I’m loath to give Rogan (in particular) any credit for anything, but I also noticed that his shift on Trump started around the federal invasion of Minneapolis. I think that genuinely changed a lot of MAGA people’s perspectives on what they had voted for.
screencaps courtesy of the Joe Rogan Experience.
The Russian money went dry after the election..they basically had one job and unfortunately they got it done..money talks
Exactly! Also some of the money was from Isreal.
💯 it’s about the money. Aside from their personal pet project ramblings about nonsensical things, the manosphere pod business is nothing more than common touts who would sell their souls to the devil for one corn chip.
For democracy to survive, pods/YT/sm needs to be fully regulated to make financial interests transparent to the public. With serious consequences ($ and hard time) for law breakers.
Yup and yup!
You nailed it!!! That is precisely what happened here. I remember one day he said the feud with Canada is stupid. I don’t understand why we’re picking on Canada. The very next day, he was back on script justifying the bullying. He got a call.
The for profit grift is so dangerous because it stands for absolutely nothing but lining its own pockets. A lot of MAGA influencers are quiet online too – the Russian money dried up for them as well.
Here in Canada they traced the majority of Alberta should separate accounts to the US and many of them not even in North America.
In a perfect world Joe Rogan would be charged as a collaborator. He absolutely disgusts me.
So sad abt Ms Good and Pretti, they were victims as many others. May their lives lost not be in vain.
I keep coming back to this point. They (and many others) would not have died as they did if people hadn’t voted for this guy. Your vote led to their deaths. How does that feel?
Living in the Twin Cities, I can say without a doubt that the ICE invasion of MN was horrendous. Not only did they murder Alex Pretti & Renee Good but these goons assaulted and hurt so many people. Proud of Minnesota for standing up and leading the resistance. All this BS about paid protestors & “but the Somali fraud”… meanwhile the white woman who coordinated the fraud is serving 40 years. ICE still here and we will keep resisting and protecting our neighbors.
Minnesota showed the world how to resist and how to support your community and care for each other. I think about the everyday heroism and humanity you showed often.
Thank you @Lori. Sending deep appreciation from Canada.
The Somali fraud was ongoing during Trump’s first term and prosecuted by the Biden administration. More than 60 convictions were obtained during Biden’s term and just a few cases were to try at the start of Trump’s. Most states audit the vendors in their state/federal programs once a year (hospitals/nursing homes/abortion providers) or twice a year and the federal agencies would conduct their own audits and confer with the state auditors on findings. DOGE fired most of the federal auditors. The Trump administration can scream about program fraud all they want but they have made it difficult to catch now while they themselves are committing fraud daily.
They were happy to bathe in Trump’s BS for how long though until they saw which way the winds were blowing.
I just think people like them don’t have the capacity do to anything for longer than months and so that’s why their support is receading. Also they are surprisingly not well organised so their plans can never lead to anything.
Joe Rogan is a meathead idiot with daddy issues who did not recognize the responsibility he carried due to the size and reach of his platform. ALL of this understanding was available to him AND to that dipshit Theo Vaughn (and the others). They were just too hopped up on their own perceived power and influence (as are the tech bros now) and were excited to get played by a KNOWN conman, liar, rapist, failed businessman and grifter. NOW he has buyer’s remorse.
Joe Rogan can go f*ck himself the same way he f*cked the country. Even his whiny, disaffected “I hate it all!” reeks of privilege and entitlement.
But, but, he doesn’t “like politics at all”!! I loathe statements like that. Everything you do and say is political, Joe Ratbag. Not picking a candidate is political. Not voting is political. Not caring a rat’s a** about anyone but yourself is political. Degrading women and minorities every chance you get is political.
Take responsibility, Joe, and be a man for once in your life. You are part of the machine that brought hellfire down on your country.
Exactly! My first thought when I saw the heading was F*CK YOU, you miserable POS. Your greed and stupidity rained all of this down on the entire world. If anyone deserves to be cancelled it’s him. He can crawl back under the rock he came from never to be heard from again. There is no shortage of people that enrage me these days and he is right there with them. There are not enough horrible words in the dictionary to describe him.
Ban toxic men from owning microphones.
This proves that we are smarter than the collective podcast bros. Because Donald trump lost us when he announced he was running
I watched a really dry show that broke down the voting numbers this year, vs I think 2018 (last Trump midterm). The % of democrats/republicans/independents who voted was all almost exactly the same, nationwide in aggregate. Independents swung against republicans 2/1 is what made it the bluenami. I think in 2018 it was more like 55/45 D/R, vs 66/33 it was this year.
Which means they totally lost the normies. And under 45 went hard left, vs the over 45 vote. These guys have a mostly younger audience, so they’ve either caught some flack or watched their numbers dip. Just imagine building a huge platform and following and using it for that a hole and vitamin grifting. Like Limbaugh, no one will notice when they’re gone.
I think what Rogan doesn’t like about politics is that there are actual consequences for his actions. He probably didn’t think too much about what he was doing, just took the money being offered to him and enjoyed the attention he got. Unfortunately for all of us, Joe’s brainless greed has helped to further damage our already broken society.
“I don’t like politics at all” is a wild thing to say from someone who made millions of dollars hosting politicians on his program, significantly influencing the outcome of national elections.