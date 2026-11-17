When the news came out on Saturday that Prince Harry was in the middle of a surprise trip to Ukraine, my first thought was “oh, nice, I bet he worked that out with the British government.” It didn’t even occur to me to think of poor pitiful Prince William and his big Earthshot trip to India. I didn’t even know if we would get many photos of Harry in Lviv, and I thought, well, if there aren’t many photos, surely no one will be mad about it. Except that there were tons of photos, and there was at least one photographer documenting Harry’s events in particular, and all of those photos landed in the same 24-hour period as Prince William and Kate’s first events in India. The timeline created a head-to-head comparison and despite Tom Sykes’ rantings, Tweedlebald did not come out ahead. From the I Newspaper’s Simon Kelner: “The real reason Harry upstaged William so effortlessly.”
Two images from the weekend’s despatches. There’s the Prince and Princess of Wales playing street cricket in front of hundreds of excited schoolchildren in Mumbai as part of the royal couple’s three-day tour to India. And then there’s Prince Harry in Ukraine, on his own, on an unannounced visit, meeting limbless soldiers, military personnel and civilians at a rehabilitation centre in Lviv, offering encouragement to the victims of a remorseless conflict. “You’re going to win the war,” he told them. Now tell me which of these images packs the most impact.
That’s not to say that the Wales’s trip to the sub-continent is without significance: it was the couple’s first visit abroad since the Princess underwent cancer treatment four years ago, and it includes a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. But whether by accident or design – you choose – Harry has effortlessly upstaged his brother. He may not come with the royal imprimatur or trappings any longer, but he still has an insouciant sense of his own relevance.
In one respect, we shouldn’t be surprised, because Harry has got the much easier job of the two. William, as monarch-in-waiting, is tightly bound by the protocol of what he can and cannot do or say. His role is one of careful continuity, of ensuring that he maintains the House of Windsor’s place in public estimation until the moment of succession.
Harry, meanwhile, effectively has a free role. In sporting terms, he has no responsibility towards the team effort: he can turn up anywhere on the field he likes, contributing his own brand of off-the-cuff moves, a maverick who fully understands his own value. He can cry, joke and hug, with the liberty to show his full emotional range. In Ukraine, the Prince stood there as a man, an individual, a war veteran himself who was able to feel the pain of others. Meanwhile, in India, William was representing an institution, and, what’s more, one that is struggling to keep its traction with a younger generation. His is a much harder and more complicated role.
What must rankle particularly with William, and indeed Buckingham Palace, is that Harry’s easy potency comes directly from the fact that he walked out on them. Yes, he broke the historic code by telling his story, and selling it to Netflix, but he has become a free spirit, and, as such, the public will be more engaged by what he does next.
And who cares that his unscheduled trip to Ukraine has supplanted the royal tour to India, that the pictures of Harry sitting down with the victims of an ongoing war have pushed a photo opportunity of William and Kate outside the Taj Mahal down the news agenda? “I want to remind Ukraine that the world stands with them,” said Harry, and his words have real power and truth because he was able to present himself as someone who had a genuine connection with those whose lives had been devastated by war.
It is not difficult to be cynical about Harry, for the reasons we all know about. But no one can doubt his devotion to the cause of injured servicemen and women. He founded the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded soldiers back in 2014, and, for all the opprobrium that he and his wife attract for their publicity-seeking ways, it should not be forgotten that this work has been a defining feature of his public life for more than a decade.
Why should Harry’s actions always be seen in the context of William’s? Harry’s trip to Ukraine wasn’t a royal trip, as detailed in the Court Circular. His was a humanitarian gesture, rooted in his own experience and interests, and it was especially effective for that.
The contrast between a worthy tour of India and an unscheduled trip to a war zone is not just the manifestation of one brother upstaging the other; it’s the reality of the imbalance in their roles and responsibilities. Maybe it is a sign of our own facile, soap-opera relationship with the House of Windsor that we have to look for the story behind the story. There isn’t one here. Any support, moral or otherwise, that we can give the beleaguered people of Ukraine at this time, is valuable. And Harry should be applauded for using his notoriety, and not just his royal title, for doing so.
“And who cares that his unscheduled trip to Ukraine has supplanted the royal tour to India?” I mean, I know one person who cares very much and was probably rage-shrieking down the phone to multiple newspaper editors. That being said, Harry’s most recent visits to Ukraine have gone down rather well in the British press, partly because the British press is decidedly anti-Russia and pro-Ukraine, and partly because the press surmises that Harry’s Ukrainian visits are either implicitly or explicitly sanctioned by the government. William isn’t able to really push back and unleash the Full Scooter Wrath because 90% of the British media isn’t playing along with him on this narrow issue. Which is fascinating. This piece in particular reads like “just brush this one off, William, you’ll never win this battle.” Is this the long-term plan for the monarchy? A public lecture telling William to calm down?
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
I wonder if William will be aware he was outdone. He lives in a buffered environment and Im sure his team / staff / ppl will assert that he won. Thing is, the trip to India is barely being reported on.
Even if William wasn’t actually shown up by Harry being himself he would still feel he’s being outdone: until that changes Harey will continue to show him. William seems devoid of charisma – just awful body language.
From all appearances, neither willie nor waity actually like other human beings. I think that is the real difference. Harry and Meghan embrace other human beings. They are interested in them and what they have to say and they care. They don’t have to fake it, and that shows through in every event they do.
Brilliant Scooter as usual. So you cut off your brother and brief continually about him and his wife and then think he should be getting out of the way to enable you to “shine” with the wiglet in India? I think not. Harry was finished in Ukraine the day you were on the plane in transit to India, and still he is overshadowing your superficial photo op. Perhaps someone on your bloated staff might explain that alienating your brother is not in your own interest.
If every move Harry makes is going to be compared to William, this non-existent ‘upstaging’ competition is going to make for a very long stay in the UK.
The keens on an empty subway car was not inspiring nor were keens making faces while demonstrating cricket.
They took the *public* out of public transport…
@Nanea 🤣
The empty subway car photo is eerie. They didn’t think to hire some extras?
Not one mention of Earthshot? This is a last minute attempt to portray this trip as Bill and Cathy doing their duty and taking on a royal tour. In reality this has been a long planned Earthshot trip, Kate, her old clothes and a visit with Modi all tacked on over the weekend when Scooter heard about Harrys trip.
Yeah, that stood out to me as well. This isn’t a traditional royal tour and William isn’t really repping the institution or the govt. He’s repping his personal project Earthshot. Yes, they last minute tacked on a few diplomatic events to make it seem like a royal tour but it’s really not one. It’s fascinating that there was no mention of Earthshot.
Honestly! I said that yesterday; I couldn’t tell you a thing about the Earthshot finalists, but could name every designer Kate’s worn. Ridiculous vanity exercise (and a lot of trouble to go to for some photo ops to compete with H&M’s).
It’s a mistake for scooter not to concentrate on earth shot and give a lot more time to the winners of earthshot and what their goals and projects are. Keens photo ops are rather bland and it becomes all about scooter and what keen is wearing
That’s what’s so frustrating, it would be painfully easy to really make something of this.
Protocol is a convenient excuse to do very little.
Was it too much to ask that they meet the people and highlight the work of some charities in India instead of providing a lame spectacle of themselves playing cricket or visiting an empty subway? Earlier today, william drove an electric car, probably no more than 50-100 m, another ridiculous stunt.
Has it been the Sussex, they would have visited hospital, meaningful places and charities. All this have nothing to do with protocol. Reports are meaningless because all they offer if a void.
I agree that angry and lazy hide behind tradition, custom, and protocol to continue to do the very least they can get away with. Charles was the person in waiting for nearly his entire life and he worked much harder. They *could* reinvent the monarchy, revive it, modernize it, do good work, stop taking money from the public, build housing. But they don’t want to. They are entitled, spoiled brats who continue to feel sorry for themselves.
“Harry’s easy potency comes directly from the fact that he walked out on them.” Someday, the press will go the extra step to acknowledge why he walked out.
But aside from this – it’s not the constraints of royalty that prevent William from being genuine and caring, it’s his lack of focus and follow-through. He wants to be seen as a champion without the passion and dedication of a champion.
I hadn’t thought about it that way but it really is such a power move, and no one else in that family has had the “potency” to do anything like it. And I don’t think Harry would have been able to make that move without Meghan, so no wonder they fear and hate her.
It’s not just lack of focus and follow through. Have said before, I don’t believe Will understands the concept of hard work, certainly not the hard work behind what Harry does. It’s a mystery to him why people respect Harry so much. He tries as hard as he can to copy what Harry does – e.g., choosing serious subjects, like the environment, mental health – but it doesn’t click he’s only copying superficial appearances, with no connection to the nitty gritty of real issues. You can’t totally blame him; he knows the monarchy itself is a lot of smoke and mirrors (and funny costumes).
He’d have done better over the years to put the ES winners and their projects front and center, instead of celebrities and silly PR stunts. At least, it would’ve been more interesting and given him some respect. He did something like that only twice that I recall – at the seaweed farm in Scotland, and the oyster project in NYC. Guess that idea got dropped when it didn’t immediately give him the front pages he wanted.
Just to say that the line about Harry having an insouciant sense of his own relevance was kind of amazing, well-said.
This article is certainly meant to be a salve to The Other Brother’s hurt feelings. “See, William, Harry doesn’t have the constraints you do! He doesn’t have to follow outdated protocol! He can just connect with people and do good work!” When he adds that Harry is more impactful because he “can cry, joke and hug, with the liberty to show his full emotional range” I rolled my eyes because William isn’t prevented from doing any of those things. He’s tried to do most of those things, in fact, but it comes off as insincere and grating.
This article seems meant to soothe, but it’s also (accidentally, I think) a critique of the monarchy. What are they for, then, if all they can do is photo ops while Harry is the one that can connect with people and speaks with “real power and truth”?
You’re right, he is insincere and it shows in every thing he does. The fact is that William has been copying a lot of what Harry has been doing, such as joking and hugging strangers as though his life depended on it, in addition to (pretending to) cry, immediately after a photo of Harry was published after he was moved to tears by the trauma he had witnessed in the Ukraine. The problem is that William’s publicity stunt staged “choking up” was immediately identified as such and called out, with receipts. There is nothing preventing William from being genuine and doing important things. He is just lazy and self-serving and totally disinterested in anything which does not benefit him.
To read that it has been FOUR years since Kate’s (dubious) cancer diagnosis really boggles my mind that she still can barely do anything.
No big change on pre-diagnosis really, it’s just the excuses that differ.
I’m looking forward to the excuses getting more and more “creative” as the kids get older and Kate can’t use them/the school run anymore. My guess is she’ll have a convenient recurrence of her “cancer.”
Both Will and Kate are self absorbed and not interested in other people and their causes. They just want to be fabulously wealthy, no actual work but be feted where ever they go. They are inauthentic and hypocritical: nasty and racist to Meg and their nephew and neice. Will assaulted Harry and Kate look like she wanted to hit Meg in public during the mournography.
Current trip to Mumbai is more light weight nonsense whereas Harry in Ukraine was serious and substantial and carried out at risk to himself.
RF and BM have a lot to answer for: allowing William to coast for two decades without any discipline imposed and then casting out Harry and Meg . Will is going to bring about the end of the monarchy and it serves RF and BM right for having enabled him to be nasty. vicious, lazy , undisciplined, uninterested in a life of service. Serves them all right!
“Harry, meanwhile, effectively has a free role. In sporting terms, he has no responsibility towards the team effort: he can turn up anywhere on the field he likes, contributing his own brand of off-the-cuff moves, a maverick who fully understands his own value. He can cry, joke and hug, with the liberty to show his full emotional range. ”
This right here is why none of us need to worry Harry wants half in half out. He doesn’t need the monarchy to do good work and he knows he would be held on a short leash. He is never going back even if he believes in the monarchy. He remembers being in a cage and knows how much value he is bringing to veterans
I’m astonished at how many people think that Harry wants to be back in, even half in. There’s no way. I think he’d just like his father to get to know his grandchildren a bit, and for the kids to have at least some sort of memory of Charles.
I hope this article did not get many clicks, which is what the writer was undoubtedly after. It is the classic bait and switch that royal reporters tend to pull, using H+M as bait.
It is FULL of snide asides and the usual asinine negative tabloid narratives about the Sussexes while describing William’s vanity visit as “worthy” and “a tour” and “official”. Fun fact: it only became “official” when William’s handlers realised that they could offload their expenses onto the UK taxpayers by squeezing in a photo op with India’s prime minister.
It is hilarious that all of the stenographers who are carrying water for that lazy grifter William are bleating that their editors decided to run multiple stories about the hardworking Prince Harry’s important visit to the Ukraine instead of focussing on the gurning twits.
Can it be that they DON’T want to call attention to the fact that William and Kate staged another series of tone-deaf PR stunts such as clearing an entire subway station just so that they could be filmed descending the stairs and awkwardly fumbling with their tickets to exit, with Kate giggling as though high on something, after having travelled in an EMPTY compartment at rush hour in a very populous and busy city??? Harry and Meghan would *never*.
Meanwhile, the literal KING was out and about making first-time visits to parts of his country and was by all accounts being well received (while the RF Twitter account made some hilariously shady posts towards/against William’s flop trip), and STILL, the media were focussed on Prince Harry. They may as well crown him king.
William has the harder role because he is bound by protocol? Ha, you wish! Most of all these rules and boundaries of protocol you bunch invented to punish H & M for allegedly violating it. Prince Charles probably was the most political and outspoken Prince of Wales ever. The monarchy survived (so far). For Bill protocol is a simple defence for his laziness and massive lack of interest. He cannot go to a warzone? No, protocol. He cannot comment on politics? No, protocol. He cannot show empathy? No, protocol. But he CAN ride a helicopter with the next three heirs down the line – against protocol. He CAN shout and embrace people or take selfies with fans of Aston Villa – against protocol. He can lie, cheat, and rage – probably against protocol. Just as it suits him. Yes, in the eternal lottery of talents Harry got the main prize – empathy. And Wills got nothing. He is his father’s son. As Harry is his mother’s. But this doesn’t justify William doing next to nothing while hiding behind protocol!
I don’t think it was a casual mention that Kate’s cancer was four years ago. She’s been milking that ever since.