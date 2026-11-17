When the news came out on Saturday that Prince Harry was in the middle of a surprise trip to Ukraine, my first thought was “oh, nice, I bet he worked that out with the British government.” It didn’t even occur to me to think of poor pitiful Prince William and his big Earthshot trip to India. I didn’t even know if we would get many photos of Harry in Lviv, and I thought, well, if there aren’t many photos, surely no one will be mad about it. Except that there were tons of photos, and there was at least one photographer documenting Harry’s events in particular, and all of those photos landed in the same 24-hour period as Prince William and Kate’s first events in India. The timeline created a head-to-head comparison and despite Tom Sykes’ rantings, Tweedlebald did not come out ahead. From the I Newspaper’s Simon Kelner: “The real reason Harry upstaged William so effortlessly.”

Two images from the weekend’s despatches. There’s the Prince and Princess of Wales playing street cricket in front of hundreds of excited schoolchildren in Mumbai as part of the royal couple’s three-day tour to India. And then there’s Prince Harry in Ukraine, on his own, on an unannounced visit, meeting limbless soldiers, military personnel and civilians at a rehabilitation centre in Lviv, offering encouragement to the victims of a remorseless conflict. “You’re going to win the war,” he told them. Now tell me which of these images packs the most impact.

That’s not to say that the Wales’s trip to the sub-continent is without significance: it was the couple’s first visit abroad since the Princess underwent cancer treatment four years ago, and it includes a meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. But whether by accident or design – you choose – Harry has effortlessly upstaged his brother. He may not come with the royal imprimatur or trappings any longer, but he still has an insouciant sense of his own relevance.

In one respect, we shouldn’t be surprised, because Harry has got the much easier job of the two. William, as monarch-in-waiting, is tightly bound by the protocol of what he can and cannot do or say. His role is one of careful continuity, of ensuring that he maintains the House of Windsor’s place in public estimation until the moment of succession.

Harry, meanwhile, effectively has a free role. In sporting terms, he has no responsibility towards the team effort: he can turn up anywhere on the field he likes, contributing his own brand of off-the-cuff moves, a maverick who fully understands his own value. He can cry, joke and hug, with the liberty to show his full emotional range. In Ukraine, the Prince stood there as a man, an individual, a war veteran himself who was able to feel the pain of others. Meanwhile, in India, William was representing an institution, and, what’s more, one that is struggling to keep its traction with a younger generation. His is a much harder and more complicated role.

What must rankle particularly with William, and indeed Buckingham Palace, is that Harry’s easy potency comes directly from the fact that he walked out on them. Yes, he broke the historic code by telling his story, and selling it to Netflix, but he has become a free spirit, and, as such, the public will be more engaged by what he does next.

And who cares that his unscheduled trip to Ukraine has supplanted the royal tour to India, that the pictures of Harry sitting down with the victims of an ongoing war have pushed a photo opportunity of William and Kate outside the Taj Mahal down the news agenda? “I want to remind Ukraine that the world stands with them,” said Harry, and his words have real power and truth because he was able to present himself as someone who had a genuine connection with those whose lives had been devastated by war.

It is not difficult to be cynical about Harry, for the reasons we all know about. But no one can doubt his devotion to the cause of injured servicemen and women. He founded the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded soldiers back in 2014, and, for all the opprobrium that he and his wife attract for their publicity-seeking ways, it should not be forgotten that this work has been a defining feature of his public life for more than a decade.

Why should Harry’s actions always be seen in the context of William’s? Harry’s trip to Ukraine wasn’t a royal trip, as detailed in the Court Circular. His was a humanitarian gesture, rooted in his own experience and interests, and it was especially effective for that.

The contrast between a worthy tour of India and an unscheduled trip to a war zone is not just the manifestation of one brother upstaging the other; it’s the reality of the imbalance in their roles and responsibilities. Maybe it is a sign of our own facile, soap-opera relationship with the House of Windsor that we have to look for the story behind the story. There isn’t one here. Any support, moral or otherwise, that we can give the beleaguered people of Ukraine at this time, is valuable. And Harry should be applauded for using his notoriety, and not just his royal title, for doing so.