Now that Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond, people have immediately begun speculating on the new Bond Girl(s) and the new Bond villain. The villain could literally be anyone, there’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to “interesting actors/actresses who could be a potential Bond villain.” But Bond Girls? It’s trickier. Well, Variety has compiled a list of who they believe should be considered for “Bond Girl” and this list is completely bonkers. Trust me when I say that no one is considering Margot Robbie or Emily Blunt for “Bond girl.” Here’s the list:

Adria Arjona

Emily Blunt

Marion Cotillard

Gemma Chan

Chase Infiniti

Gugu Mbatha-Raw

Lily James

Isabela Merced

Inde Navarrette

Lupita Nyong’o

Florence Pugh

Margaret Qualley

Margot Robbie

Anna Sawai

Hunter Schafer

Sydney Sweeney

Anya Taylor Joy

Sophie Turner

Zendaya

[Via Variety]

The list isn’t complete trash – there are a few ladies on this list who could easily be contenders, in my opinion. Those ladies: Anna Sawai, Chase Infiniti, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Adria Arjona, Hunter Schafer. End of list. I mean, maybe Anya? She’s the right age and the right vibe, but I just doubt she’s interested in being a Bond girl. But these other names, I just don’t see it. Lupita?? Oh my god. Lily James, no. Marion Cotillard… please not another French Bond Girl. And they can’t pick Zendaya because she and Rob have already worked together a million times. They have chemistry though!