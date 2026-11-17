Now that Robert Pattinson is officially the new James Bond, people have immediately begun speculating on the new Bond Girl(s) and the new Bond villain. The villain could literally be anyone, there’s an embarrassment of riches when it comes to “interesting actors/actresses who could be a potential Bond villain.” But Bond Girls? It’s trickier. Well, Variety has compiled a list of who they believe should be considered for “Bond Girl” and this list is completely bonkers. Trust me when I say that no one is considering Margot Robbie or Emily Blunt for “Bond girl.” Here’s the list:
Adria Arjona
Emily Blunt
Marion Cotillard
Gemma Chan
Chase Infiniti
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
Lily James
Isabela Merced
Inde Navarrette
Lupita Nyong’o
Florence Pugh
Margaret Qualley
Margot Robbie
Anna Sawai
Hunter Schafer
Sydney Sweeney
Anya Taylor Joy
Sophie Turner
Zendaya
[Via Variety]
The list isn’t complete trash – there are a few ladies on this list who could easily be contenders, in my opinion. Those ladies: Anna Sawai, Chase Infiniti, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Adria Arjona, Hunter Schafer. End of list. I mean, maybe Anya? She’s the right age and the right vibe, but I just doubt she’s interested in being a Bond girl. But these other names, I just don’t see it. Lupita?? Oh my god. Lily James, no. Marion Cotillard… please not another French Bond Girl. And they can’t pick Zendaya because she and Rob have already worked together a million times. They have chemistry though!
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya pose backstage during the live 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083385766, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Richard Harbaugh / The Academy/Avalon
-
-
31st SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA,Image: 968229063, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anna Sawai, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
31st SAG Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA,Image: 968229067, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Anna Sawai, Credit line: Nicky Nelson/Wenn/Avalon
-
-
Chase Infiniti arrives on the red carpet of the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083311197, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SI/Avalon
-
-
Chase Infiniti presents the Oscar for Casting during the 98th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15, 2026.,Image: 1083371730, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: SI/Avalon
-
-
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 17: Zendaya (Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman) wearing a Vivienne Westwood dress (previously worn by her at the 2015 Oscars – 87th Annual Academy Awards) with Chopard jewelry (styled by Law Roach) and Robert Pattinson wearing Dior Men arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of A24’s ‘The Drama’ held at the DGA Theater Complex at The Directors Guild of America on March 17, 2026 in Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1084422808, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Zendaya, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman, Robert Pattinson, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JULY 14: Zendaya wearing Matieres Fecales Fall 2025 and Chopard jewelry, styled by Law Roach arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures’ ‘The Odyssey’ held at AMC Lincoln Square 13 on July 14, 2026 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1116667867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Zendaya , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
-
-
New York City, NY – The Met Gala “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Hunter Schafer
BACKGRID USA 5 MAY 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
New York, NY Celebrities pose at Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer 2027 Fashion Show held at the New York Public Library. Pictured: Inde Navarrette BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Paris, FRANCE Celebrities arrive for the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Spring Summer 2027 show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Zendaya BACKGRID USA 7 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: DPTIG / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Los Angeles, CALI Celebrities and guests attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. Pictured: Anya Taylor-Joy BACKGRID USA 7 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: BFA.com / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Screening of ‘Josephine’ and receives the Outstanding Achievement in Acting Award during the 27th Annual Newport Beach Film Festival in Newport Beach
Featuring: Gemma Chan
Where: Newport Beach, California , United States
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: Dave Safley/Cover Images
Gemma Chan!
My immediate thought!
YESSSSSS!!!!! I need more Gemma Chan in my life!!!!
I need to see Gemma Chan in more stuff. She’s ethereal. I can see Anna. Please lord, not Sidney Sweeney. Although she’s exactly the cheesy actress who does this stuff, think Denise Richards’ cringe performance as “Dr.” Christmas.
Zendaya would make an amaaaaahhhhhhhzzinng Bond Girl
I doubt it’ll matter to the studio, but with Rob being such a big name to play Bond, they could go really obscure for his co-star, give someone new and exciting a shot. I doubt it though, I imagine our leading lady will be tall and blonde. Maybe Anya.
I like Zendaya but i’m getting sick of seeing her ALL the time.
Sicker than you are of seeing Rob cuz we’ve seen his face almost as much this year, just saying….I’m not at all sick of seeing Z but I’m always happy to see some fresh poc faces alongside hers.
I never wanted to see him play Bond in the first place. I always wanted James Norton. I love Zendaya but seeing someone else and not so famous would be refreshing.
I have been thinking it was Zendaya because she’s been dressing in so many Halle Berry tributes lately and Law Roach loves a story and dropping bread crumbs…
Gemma Chan would be amazing..after watching lucky, I could see Anya…
Dua Lipa would be great..but is she pissed Callie turner didn’t get it?
What about Jodie Turner smith? She is unreal in that show with Fassbender..
There only is 6 actors in the game now, isn’t there? I’m worried it will be Sydney Sweeny. Wasn’t she at Bezos’ wedding and apparently he really likes her
Bezos likes her b**bs. (ref.: Lauren Sánchez Bezos)
So many names on that list need to be taken off immediately, staring with Sweeney (barf).
I’d add Simone Ashley to the contenders.
They could just cast Lupita as Jane Bond and cast a few of the guys as her Bond Boys. The old scripts were good but they are tired.
It’s going to be another well established household name, possibly an older actress. I would love it to be Sophie Nélisse, she’s a very underrated actress and someone who would work well under Villeneuve’s direction.
Aww, I’m a huge Sophie fan. Would love to see her in more but I’m hoping for a little more diversity in Bond. She has a Netflix show coming out based on a book by Carly Fortune set on PEI. But wouldn’t be against that choice.
I’m excited for her. Jacob Tremblay and Sophie are exciting Gen Z Canadian stars to keep in mind for the upcoming years.
Yeah, if Bond has to be a white man then can we get some motherfuckkng diversity with the bond women. I’m tired. Pretty sure that’s why I just don’t care about the bond casting that much. I’m feeling meh. Eagerly awaiting Himesh Patel in the x-files, where’s his Oscar odyssey talk, just saying. Anyways, the only caveat is that these studios rarely defend or help their pocs once cast. Bc we know the internet will go wild. But you know what, fuck them, who cares and cast some true baddies. And please dear god just say no to Sweeney.
I could definitely see Lupita starring with Rob in a Bond film. I just don’t trust that they will use her properly. I would also love to see Nicole Beharie and I NEVER get sick of seeing Zendaya. That being said they did nothing with Naomi Harris and she and Daniel had lovely chemistry.
We shall see I suppose.
Would love to see Lupita. I do think Denis likes working with the same actors. So I wouldn’t be surprised if we see Florence or maybe even Rebecca Ferguson and yes Zendaya. All were in Dune so there’s a fair chance. Would also love Hunter or Simone or you know what, Yerin Ha.
The character that Ian Fleming created does not have to be English, but he is definitely white. Now Bond girls can be of any ethnicity so any of those girls will be appropriate EXCEPT Sidney Sweeney.
Curious as to why Bond “has” to be white? Isn’t he an MI6 agent who is only know by his code name of 007?
Sidney Sweeney would have been a great pick, but not after she outed herself a racist MAGA darling. Screw her.
Gemma Chan, Simone Ashley or Florence Pugh would all be amazing as a Bond girl, even though I feel a bit eh even using the phrase as it feels a bit sexist by now.. It would be an amazing feat if they did the romance as a slow burn, maybe they only kiss by the end of the movie? It would be a nice departure from the previous formulae, and really allow for more complex relationship building imo. Highly unlikely to happen but it would be hilarious if they cast Kristen Stewart in the film somewhere.
Yep, Kristen as a villain would be hilarious. People would lose their mind.
Sorry I would much rather see a lot of these talented women (especially Lupita and Zendaya) as the villain not just the hot arm candy. Some on that list are just way too talented for that role. Well most are, the ones who aren’t suck so bad.
So while I think she is too talented I would go with Gemma because she doesn’t get enough work and opportunities so this could be good.
Yeah I’d be happy to see them as villains as well.
Zendaya for a Bond Super Villain is what we need!!! She can do it. The fashion, the Face, the red carpet runway!!!
Simone Ashley Is stunning! Lupita was Helen of Troy, maybe too much exposure right now, like Sydney Sweeney. Hell to the no on Kendall Jenner