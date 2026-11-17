

We heard late last month that Dolly Parton’s posthumous memoir had sold for a whopping $13 million. I am just waiting to hear that Dolly has already read the audiobook, because it sounds exactly like something she would do. We have yet another gift from Dolly. Her song with U2, recorded this summer, is now out. “Torn” is haunting with a simple melody, raw vocals from Dolly and Bono, and lyrics about family estrangement. It’s the final track on U2’s new album, Carnaval de Luz. The song was co-written by Dolly, Bono and Johnny McDaid. Some of the words are a bit schmaltzy, but I’m sure that was due to the co-writing process.

The song made me think of the fact that Dolly’s nephew, who was her former head of security, and her estate manager have been publicly fighting. They seem to have reached a tentative truce, but did Dolly know they were going to fight after she was gone? It’s wild that her final recorded vocal is about being disappointed by a fractured family. I wanted to believe that Dolly was sending a pre-recorded message to her feuding team, but my theory has been debunked. Bono told Rolling Stone a couple of months ago that the lyrics Dolly brought them for “Torn” were originally about choosing between two lovers.

Bono had been pursuing Parton for months, initially for a still-in-progress Irish-roots side project. “There’s a courtship involved,” says Bono, who sent Parton bagpipes for her birthday. “There’s a chase. Dolly Parton is a sassy lady … Flirtation is part of her persona, and she doesn’t wanna grow out of it. And that’s one of the reasons I so admire her.” He played her a couple of sketches over the phone, including something called “Lifelong.” “She said, ‘That’s a little too Irish,’” he recalls. “She wasn’t having any of it,” adds the album’s producer, Garret “Jacknife” Lee, who’s been working with U2 on and off since 2004’s How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb. “Understandably, because the songs weren’t right.” He remembers Parton telling U2, in essence, “Yeah, I want to do a song. You just haven’t given me one that I can sing.” So she sent one of her own, “Torn,” a tale of a woman trying to decide between two men. Bono heard potential in it, but he and Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, a collaborator on the folk project, rewrote the lyrics around a mother agonizing over a divide between two sons. Bono considered retitling it “Civil War.” With his voice in the mix, he knows the song evokes divisions in Ireland, but it could be about Parton’s nation, or any number of other troubled lands. “You name the location,” Bono says, “but everyone knows what it is … People say in the U.S. now, people are scared to go into Thanksgiving.” At first, Bono wanted the track to veer toward “sci-fi folk,” a description that recalls Johnny Cash’s appearance on Zooropa, but Lee pulled him back toward a more grounded approach. “It’s Dolly Parton, and you don’t want to not have the people who love Dolly Parton listen to it,” the producer says. Daniel Lanois added pedal steel, and Mullen finished it off with an evocative, echoing drum track inspired by one of Lanois’ greatest productions, Bob Dylan’s “Most of the Time.” It wasn’t easy for Bono to figure out how to sing alongside Parton’s performance, so he kept it understated. As he wrote to Parton, “‘I just got out of your way’…. I said, ‘What am I gonna do? I’m just gonna have to just talk, basically, and just let her do what she does.’ She sang her heart out, and I cannot believe that’s an 80-year-old woman.” Much to the band’s relief, Parton approved the final mix. “Dolly loved it,” says Lee. “She was so proud of her vocal …We were very nervous that she would be uncomfortable with it, but she loved it.” The Edge sees Parton representing “the radical center, which is becoming like a no-man’s-land right now … We have aspirations in that area ourselves, but things have got so polarized, it’s very, very hard to not be taken down by both sides … But she managed to get accepted by both sides and beloved by everyone. That’s an amazing thing. And she did it, as Bono pointed out today, with humor. Humor was her secret weapon. And no tyrant has a defense against humor, turns out.”

[From Rolling Stone]

I was right that the corny parts can’t be attributed to Dolly, particularly the reductive lyric “Nothing hurts a mother more than a family at war.” Also the intro, about “passion and desire,” doesn’t really jibe with the story of a mother upset by her sons feuding. They should have left Dolly’s song as is.

Variety notes that the lyrics sound like “a metaphor for our country’s politically divided landscape.” In an essay for the Irish Times, Bono wrote that he and Johnny McDaid were thinking along those lines when they wrote the lines that seemed shoehorned in (my words). Dolly had given them free rein with the song and they took it. “America was on mine and Johnny’s mind, but it could be a story around a kitchen table anywhere in the world.” He wrote, of Dolly, that she “was everything you’d think. Tolerant, funny, heartbreaking… and tender enough to be that tough.”

Dolly pioneered the parasocial relationship just by being unapologetically herself. So many of us feel like we knew her. It’s nice to hear from people who worked with her that we weren’t wrong.

Here’s Torn. I wish Dolly’s final song was just from Dolly, but we’ll get more music from her. There’s a whole song waiting for us called “My Place in History”. Dolly recorded it in 2015 and planned for it to be released on her 100th birthday, in 2046.