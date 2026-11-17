One of the more minor fallouts from the James Bond casting decision is that Puck’s Matthew Belloni had/has a huge inside track on the situation. Which is surely causing a huge headache for the MGM-Amazon team, that Belloni called it last week, that Robert Pattinson was basically the best choice and perhaps the only man who could fulfill Amazon and Denis Villeneuve’s requirements. Well, Belloni had even more backstory on the decision in today’s Puck newsletter (via the Daily Mail). Apparently, Pattinson was Denis’s second choice after Josh O’Connor was too ambivalent or neurotic about the audition process and playing Bond.

Josh O’Connor was the favourite to land the role of James Bond but backed out of screen tests, leaving the door open for Robert Pattinson, according to a new report. Robert, 40, was finally confirmed as the next 007 on Monday, after months of speculation. But it’s now been revealed that The Crown star Josh, 36, was a strong contender, before deciding to quit the race due to ‘reservations about the baggage’ the coveted role brings. Josh was director Denis Villeneuve’s early favourite when he and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were narrowing down their list to invite for screen tests last month. Josh though is reported to have ‘backed in and out of testing’ after receiving the invite to audition at Bray Studios. Journalist Matthew Belloni claims that after going back and forth on whether he should even audition, Josh decided to screen test but ‘soon afterward took himself out of the running’. ‘That move coincided with the filmmakers’ interest in Pattinson,’ added Belloni writing in his Puck newsletter. Josh has always been reluctant to embrace the spotlight. After landing the role of Prince Charles in series three and four of Netflix juggernaut The Crown in 2018, he said that he completely ‘underestimated’ how fame would change his life.

[From The Daily Mail]

I actually get it – Josh has never craved the movie star life, and I imagine that when sh-t started getting real, he asked himself “do I really want the tabloids examining and exploiting every part of my life?” That’s the thing about choosing Pattinson as well – he’s been in the public eye and a gossip staple for the better part of two decades. He’s learned how to manage it and just live his life and do his work. Still, I think Josh would have been a really interesting Bond. He shares one trait with Pattinson too – both men hate to get ripped or take jobs where they need physical training. That was probably a factor in Josh’s decision-making too.

According to Matt Belloni’s Puck newsletter, Denis Villeneuve initially wanted Josh O’Connor for James Bond. O’Connor, though, went back and forth before ultimately pulling himself out of contention. Villeneuve then turned to Robert Pattinson https://t.co/9Ue8w3gybc — Nick Field (@nick_field90) November 17, 2026