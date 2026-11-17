One of the more minor fallouts from the James Bond casting decision is that Puck’s Matthew Belloni had/has a huge inside track on the situation. Which is surely causing a huge headache for the MGM-Amazon team, that Belloni called it last week, that Robert Pattinson was basically the best choice and perhaps the only man who could fulfill Amazon and Denis Villeneuve’s requirements. Well, Belloni had even more backstory on the decision in today’s Puck newsletter (via the Daily Mail). Apparently, Pattinson was Denis’s second choice after Josh O’Connor was too ambivalent or neurotic about the audition process and playing Bond.
Josh O’Connor was the favourite to land the role of James Bond but backed out of screen tests, leaving the door open for Robert Pattinson, according to a new report. Robert, 40, was finally confirmed as the next 007 on Monday, after months of speculation.
But it’s now been revealed that The Crown star Josh, 36, was a strong contender, before deciding to quit the race due to ‘reservations about the baggage’ the coveted role brings.
Josh was director Denis Villeneuve’s early favourite when he and producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman were narrowing down their list to invite for screen tests last month. Josh though is reported to have ‘backed in and out of testing’ after receiving the invite to audition at Bray Studios.
Journalist Matthew Belloni claims that after going back and forth on whether he should even audition, Josh decided to screen test but ‘soon afterward took himself out of the running’.
‘That move coincided with the filmmakers’ interest in Pattinson,’ added Belloni writing in his Puck newsletter.
Josh has always been reluctant to embrace the spotlight. After landing the role of Prince Charles in series three and four of Netflix juggernaut The Crown in 2018, he said that he completely ‘underestimated’ how fame would change his life.
I actually get it – Josh has never craved the movie star life, and I imagine that when sh-t started getting real, he asked himself “do I really want the tabloids examining and exploiting every part of my life?” That’s the thing about choosing Pattinson as well – he’s been in the public eye and a gossip staple for the better part of two decades. He’s learned how to manage it and just live his life and do his work. Still, I think Josh would have been a really interesting Bond. He shares one trait with Pattinson too – both men hate to get ripped or take jobs where they need physical training. That was probably a factor in Josh’s decision-making too.
According to Matt Belloni’s Puck newsletter, Denis Villeneuve initially wanted Josh O’Connor for James Bond. O’Connor, though, went back and forth before ultimately pulling himself out of contention. Villeneuve then turned to Robert Pattinson https://t.co/9Ue8w3gybc
— Nick Field (@nick_field90) November 17, 2026
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Oh that’s interesting bc i just said I had been excited that it could be Josh. But oh well.
Same here.
I think he js interesting and he could have given an unexpected performance, but I can see why he pulled out. Also he is charming but he is not a model beauty.
Let’s see what Pattinson will do.
He is kind of a model beauty next to Daniel Craig.
I think O’Connor is equal to Pattinson in terms of looks. I think Jack Lowden was too.
Elordi was the one I thought wasn’t as good-looking as everyone makes him out to be.
@Jais, same, and I’m not even a Bond fan. But IMO Josh would have been a much more interesting choice.
I must be misreading or misunderstanding but how can he be the favourite if he never screen tested (he was said to have tested). Now this is he was the favourite but took himself out the running by not actually screen testing?
They’re never going to have a weeks long fav who didn’t test, its a huge role. That’s a strange article. Testing is mandatory.
It says he ultimately decided to screen test and then took himself out of the running.
He declined taking screen tests! Aren’t screen tests mandatory in order to be considered for any role in the movies or whatever? I don’t want to be mean but isn’t James Bond supposed to be a handsome man?
Whoever gets this role gets treated as a sex symbol (I think?). Maybe he has some discomfort with that.
This is a film I will never see. I hope it loses money.
The moment that Pattinson entered in the run it was over for all other contenders.
Henry Cavill can give Pattinson and the other contenders a run for their money.
Spies do not need to be ripped. Bond doesn’t need to be ripped. Sigh.
I’d have loved to see Josh O’Connor in the role but if this is true I’m happy for him. A year ago I’d have been very meh on Pattinson but the more I hear about him the more excited I am for what this might be, he’s delightfully eccentric and I hope they can use that. Make Bond fun.
I think the role of Bond is interesting bc it has changed so much. It was pointed out yesterday that Sean Connery wasn’t known for being super in shape, but there were definitely shots of him shirtless and he was obviously considered very attractive and debonair (and yes, his Bond was an ahole.) But also, that was more in line with movies in the 60s. the “action star” as we think of them today hadn’t really infiltrated public consciousness yet. so its natural that expectations of Bond have changed as movies, especially action movies, have changed.
Will this pull Bond back to more of a spy thriller and less of an action movie? It will be interesting to see.
Anyway, all that to say – I would have liked Josh O’Connor, he was my preferred pick overall. But I’m willing to see what Pattinson does with this.
Why cast someone as Bond who doesn’t like to work out? The character doesn’t have to be super buff but should absolutely be in good shape.
I do think Josh would have been interesting and I would have preferred him to Pattinson for sure. But neither choice seems right to me.