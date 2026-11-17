The Prince and Princess of Wales are only in India for three days, and their pseudo-tour has been completely overshadowed by multiple events and appearances. First off, Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip over the weekend completely stole William and Kate’s thunder. Then King Charles was out and about on Monday, AND he posted an environmental message on his social media. Hilariously, Charles is out again today in London for an event at Westminster Abbey. But probably the biggest stolen-thunder moment was the James Bond announcement, which is completely dominating the newscycle in Britain. Like… William and Kate genuinely have terrible luck when they’re abroad. It’s pretty funny though. Will and Kate are being overshadowed so badly, royalists claim that W&K are supposed to be boring, listless and rizzless.
In this post, I’m including some photos of Prince William and Kate on Day 2 of their Indian visit. Kate repeated her blue Gabriela Hearst suit for “the first-ever Children’s Earthshot Awards.” She wore this at Wimbledon this year, and she paired it with a Dior bag. Earlier in the day, Kate joined her husband for a stunt involving a rickshaw. Kate wasn’t scheduled to appear, but again, they can’t even buy coverage in the British media right now, so Kate has to try to jazz-hand her way into a Daily Mail cover. Her suit for that appearance was by Edeline Lee. She’s just never going to wear Indian labels, you know?
One of the funniest parts about all of this is that you can see why Kate wasn’t welcome on William’s Earthshot trips in 2023, 2024 and 2025. They’ve been in the same space with each other for two full days and she’s clearly plucking his last nerve.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Catherine, Princess of Wales attends the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
-
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
-
-
Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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Robert Irwin, Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Robert Irwin, Jacinda Ardern
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
So stiff and unnatural with the kids – these two hate their privileged, indulged lives.
And zero excuse not to wear Indian designers. This woman has unlimited staff and money – surely someone can get it done.
They keep mentioning the Dior bag but I have yet to see it in any pictures.
I wonder if the Mail will do a tally of her clothes for this tour? Or is that just for private citizen Meghan?
I like the white suit. She needs a haircut.
I’ve been fine with her looks on this “tour” (let’s call it what it is, a brief private busywork visit to try to give William some headlines…nothing like Diana’s 6-week tours when she was only 20 years old, as someone pointed out yesterday). I like the suits, the colors are good, the hair is ridiculous as always and the amount of fillers she has pumped into her face is downright scary but at least it’s not sausage curls, buttons and bows and twirly girly skirts. She looks like a grown woman. Progress, I guess?
What escapes me is why the Wales’ activities are so aimed at plain old tourism. Rickshaws (!!), the Taj Mahal, cricket…Why aren’t they highlighting India’s science and engineering sectors, especially as it ties into Earthshot (somehow…I guess…I mean…who knows but at least that would make sense). I’m sure that the British government isn’t relying on an economic partnership with India that involves British tourists riding in rickshaws, or Indian tourists going to Britain to…erm…ride on the Tube?
Make it make sense!
There are arguments to be made for those events, but they’re not being made (not in what I’m reading, certainly not here) – subway = public transport (is it an electrical system?) Is the rickshaw EV?
Came here to say same! White suit highlights too long & stringy hair.
If she cut even six inches off, it would make such a vast improvement.
I can imagine they are staying in the most luxurious of suites, i wonder if they are on opposite ends.
She keeps trying with festive glances. He looks that he’d rather be somewhere else
This visit if getting very little media coverage in the UK and am so loving that for them. Not even the Fail is really reporting on it.
Chuck and Harry’s visits have gotten way more media space.
I do wonder if this is the life Kate envisioned for herself way back in her twenties? She never looks happy and always seems to be acting extremely erratic when around her husband (always watching her step, social cues, etc.). He always walks away from her, like he’s just stepped in dog poo. May this life never find me!
It is. She has a no limit credit card, can shop till her heart starts to beat, and never have to properly work and has multiple homes she can stay in while doing nothing but shopping.
Can it BE a coincidence that katydids became wedged between scooter and Simone Ashley…IN THE EXACT SANE shade of all over, head to toe blue?
They are wearing the same color! Simone looks fresh and fun. I like the pop of designs on her sweater. Although it does pain me to see her there. Oh well.
That second video clip told no lies, did it?
She had the audacity to walk a little bit in front of him! /s
But yeah, his complete disregard for her is so ridiculously obvious at this point.
There’s another video circulating where Kate has her hand on his back but it’s obvious that she doesn’t touch him! It’s only for the cameras and photos. But the comment below mentioned that Kate once more shows her affection for William 🤷♀️
Can it BE a coincidence that kate became wedged between scooter and Simone Ashley…IN THE EXACT SAME shade of head-to-toe blue?
There a revealing exchange in the original adaptation of the Forsyth Saga when Irene , unhappily married to Soames, is chided by FIL as follows:
Why can’t you be more of a wife to him ?
Her honest reply is, ” I can not show what I do not feel.”
William has no poker face and gets irritated with Kate in public and often stalks off leaving her stranded. She on the other hand is able to lean in and look interested in what he is saying whenever they are in public.
Simon Vigar reported for Channel 5 news that Willian is “visibly more relaxed when she is around and that he wanted her on tour.”
I beg to differ. He has been behaved rudely to her in public for the past few years and he looks tense and irritated and when possible used their three children as a buffer to avoid even having to sit next to her.
I hope he lets up on her in private or else it is a miserable existence for her and the kids. Their estrangement will be well known to RF and staff. Also his icy body language and walking away from her is clear in videos like above even if photos can be cropped to pretend all is well between them.
If I had to guess, there is a lot of space in private. As in, if he walks off and ignores her in public, he’s likely doing the same in private. But who knows really. It’s just an odd way to behave when you know that cameras catch everything and everything gets dissected. Like can he not just behave a little more chivalrously for one day? and not even a full day at that. I’m sure these events don’t run that long let’s be real. I guess you could argue he’s being real and not faking anything for the cameras….
They have various “forever homes” that he can retreat to. Probably next year some excuse will be made for her not showing up at Earthshot.
@Jais I agree he be much wiser to cut her and himself some slack here and agree to approach public events as what they are: work. Be pleasant and polite . Why make it so obvious by shunning her as much as possible. Keep it professional at work especially as he wants to preserve his image as happy family man? By carrying on in a grumpy, rude and unyielding fashion he’s piling extra stress on them and causing consternation amongst anyone dealing with them.
No poker face or just totally Ben Affleck about her and he can’t hide his disinterest and /or dislike? He’s forgotten how determined she is to be Queen so behaving like a basket to her isn’t going to shake her off just when she’s a breath away from getting THAT big promotion!
@All ..Williams displays pure resentment and disdain for his wife. And why is that? Probably because he is truly trapped and Carole and Katie have made clear she will not never be Queen. And I am assuming they have some serious kompromat on William. The RF is riddled with scandal ,I don’t think a Wales divorce would be that earth shattering at this point. But it’s probably what they have on Will that keeps him there,only like someone said he has no poker face and Kate is doing her best to keep up something ,other wise it will look insane if they are both dismissive to each other in public.
His rudeness to her in public goes all the way back to before they even got married – he’s always walked off leaving her behind. He’s just gotten worse at hiding just how irritated he is by her. He is MUCH more relaxed when he’s either on his own or with someone else i.e. Sophie – I recall a joint visit they did and he looked quite happy to be there.
I don’t understand why she hasn’t worn at least one Indian designer. Even just a blouse or kurta, there are so many stunning fabrics and she’s really missing out with just her own boring suits.
Kate actually did wear at least one Indian designer last time, that pretty pink and green Anita Dongre dress. I don’t know why she seems so resistant to it this time.
If they were smart, she’d wear one to the actual ceremony. We’ll see.
Maybe not resistant to it but not able to get it out of her storage closets in time due to hurried packing by whoever assists her. More proof this was last minute and unplanned.
@Awol, good point, I agree. But still, you’d think the BRF has the resources to pull *something* together— maybe there’s an aide assigned to doing just that right now so at least she will have worn one by the time this farce is over.
Yeah, a few phone calls and she could have had a selection of things waiting in her hotel suite to try – jewelry, scarves, a couple of easily adjustable pieces of clothing etc. If packing time/location was an issue…
i wonder if that’s why they stopped doing tours – they can’t stand to be together that many days in a row.
Something they rarely do but other couples do – Charles and Camilla, Harry and Meghan – is schedule individual events on a trip like this. And I don’t mean solo – like just William at the AM event while Kate stays behind – but Camilla will go to a women’s center while Charles meets with a head of state, or something. At Invictus, Harry and Meghan obviously do a lot of events together but there are always a few that are just Meghan or just Harry. It makes sense to me bc it spreads out the royal visits and means the royals meet with more people. But W&K never do that.
Anyway her suits are fine – boring, basic, but fine. i really do think she was a last minute addition to the trip and so did not have time to shop.
She no longer has “Tash” to do her recon trips in advance to check out all of the locations and see what colors would photograph best at each site…
I think they stopped doing tours because:
1) No one was asking them to.
2) They always built in ‘rest days’ to make sure they also got a nice little free holiday out of it.
3) They are so bad at it – she kept flashing everyone.
4) Wasn’t there an ‘incident’ involving Scooter when he did a solo visit to Poland that got hushed up very quickly? IIRC a polish diplomat said something about him doing/saying something offensive during the visit and they complained to the Foreign Office. Maybe someone else has a better memory than me on this but something happened that p!ssed off his hosts.
Except hasn’t the govt and foreign office been complaining about them not doing more trips? So yeah, it’s hard to say. Are they not being invited or are they refusing to do more? A combo of both?
Responding to digital unicorn…I remember something about William going to a gay bar in Poland, causing a problem of some sort for local brit embassy.
For the wardrobe – yes, I agree that Kate was a last minute addition. I joked about her throwing together clothes in a carryall, but it really does seem that they didn’t communicate with each other and try to coordinate outfits in any way. But why?
This India trip has been planned for months. Even if Kate wasn’t confirmed until the last minute, she could have asked someone to plan an India wardrobe “just in case”. It’s only three days and she has endless resources – have someone coordinate with what William will wear and purchase some Indian or British-Indian designs. If she didn’t end up going on the trip, she could incorporate the new clothes into her wardrobe; it’s not a costume. Her wardrobe could stand to incorporate some designers connected to the commonwealth anyway, and not just when she’s theme dressing on tour.
I think about it like this – if my partner were travelling for business and I knew there was even a remote chance I could be added to the trip? I’m at least making a mental packing list. I’m making sure I have suitable clothes for the climate and whatever events there may be. And I don’t have a whole staff whose job that is!
3 days for India? That’s a long weekend (keeping it short to avoid major calamities). And yes, Kate gets on William’s last nerve by just breathing. Faint praise: they did manage to sit next to Indian children without putting the kids behind a fence. Progress? They used an electric rickshaw rather than having some poor Indian bicycling them. But where is the warmth, the connection? Between each other, of course, but also between them and the Indian Commonwealth? They’re just struggling to get through this trip without major gaffes and horrible photos that will follow them forever. So glad the entire universe is overshadowing them. Just what they deserve.
The vibes are pretty grim so far. I don’t like William but usually Earthshot is the happiest we see him. Not so much this year. Truly don’t know how these two are going to be able to keep this up.
Apologies for being vulgar, but do they still have sex?
Well yes but not with each other.
@Lady Digby, ☠️☠️
I’m sure they do, just not with each other.
Willing to bet he does.
It would be interesting to hear something about the winners of Earthshot, and how their projects are designed to help the environment. Fed up of hearing about the celebrities, we can read about them every day if we want to, the futures of my children’s children is far more important.
It’s sad to see that Electric Scooter the Incandescent can’t even pretend in public, but that’s what Middlebum chose for herself after a decade + of stalking, so… no pity.
Bit OT, but them there being in India and everything, has anyone ever found out what happened to the Nizam of Hyderabad necklace? It was last seen years and years ago, Kate being the last to wear it, back when QEII was still alive.
I like both suits that she wore but my favorite is the dark green suit on whomever is sitting two seats down from Kate.
This is @Millie, I’m guessing the answer to that is no. Some couples just grow older and mellow out and they’re happy around their kids and busy at work and life gets in the way. But they’re still comfortable in each other’s presence, physically, psychologically, and it shows. They can breathe in their own skin. This is…tense, awkward, and hostile. William — I would guess — wants out of this. And Kate does not, for reasons that I cannot presume to parse. Girl, you can do better. Take him to the cleaners. Get that Duchy money and buy a nice house that you *own.* The kids will be fine. All their friends’ parents do the same. LOL.
Kate has no friends, she has her mother. She is screwed once Carol passes away.
Oh nice, they found him the next best thing to his beloved e-scooter.
Whenever he walks away from her in a crowd like that, or generally acts petulant, I always think: what if Kate were my sister or my best friend? If her husband either ignored her or treated her with such open contempt? Or if, god forbid, William were my son-in-law and he treated my daughter this way? You can bet I would have something to say about that and done my best to get her and the kids away from him (and remember this is just the face we see in public). It just really highlights that Kate doesn’t have anyone who actually cares about her well-being, you know?
Kate has no friends, she has her mother. Once Carol passes, Kate is screwed.
exactly @ Jay her mother really let her down here. Kate had the best education money could buy and yet had no career for a decade after graduation. She WAITED for an entire decade for Will to run out of other options. No one worth their salt would encourage their daughter to waste their life on William despite his wealth and position. He is abusive emotionally and maybe physically .
Kate had agency and choose poorly but her mother also is responsible.
So interesting how Kate’s look has ‘evolved’ since Meghan came on the scene & wore suits & introduced her to certain brands. Now Kate wears suits constantly & it’s laughable how her fans & certain fashion bloggers pretend not to see the inspiration. I do like how vibrant the blue suit is – I think it’s the one she wore to Wimbledon? And she doesn’t often wear a centre part but I think her hair looks good here & more modern than her usual hair look.