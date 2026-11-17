The Prince and Princess of Wales are only in India for three days, and their pseudo-tour has been completely overshadowed by multiple events and appearances. First off, Prince Harry’s Ukraine trip over the weekend completely stole William and Kate’s thunder. Then King Charles was out and about on Monday, AND he posted an environmental message on his social media. Hilariously, Charles is out again today in London for an event at Westminster Abbey. But probably the biggest stolen-thunder moment was the James Bond announcement, which is completely dominating the newscycle in Britain. Like… William and Kate genuinely have terrible luck when they’re abroad. It’s pretty funny though. Will and Kate are being overshadowed so badly, royalists claim that W&K are supposed to be boring, listless and rizzless.

In this post, I’m including some photos of Prince William and Kate on Day 2 of their Indian visit. Kate repeated her blue Gabriela Hearst suit for “the first-ever Children’s Earthshot Awards.” She wore this at Wimbledon this year, and she paired it with a Dior bag. Earlier in the day, Kate joined her husband for a stunt involving a rickshaw. Kate wasn’t scheduled to appear, but again, they can’t even buy coverage in the British media right now, so Kate has to try to jazz-hand her way into a Daily Mail cover. Her suit for that appearance was by Edeline Lee. She’s just never going to wear Indian labels, you know?

One of the funniest parts about all of this is that you can see why Kate wasn’t welcome on William’s Earthshot trips in 2023, 2024 and 2025. They’ve been in the same space with each other for two full days and she’s clearly plucking his last nerve.

Now that’s a royal ride!

The Prince of Wales cruises up in an electric rickshaw – with his wife in the back as passenger – to launch a day of @EarthshotPrize events in Mumbai! 🛺 🇮🇳

Amazing suit from the princess! https://t.co/FwqeLedRMD — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 17, 2026

William walks off, PART 186. This is how you treat a coworker, my friends. Not your wife during your own event.

Look at the faces of all the guests. Even they’re bewildered! https://t.co/iXyNqMtyui — The Royal Family Revealed (@royalfamilyrevd) November 17, 2026