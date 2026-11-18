People are still justifiably mad about Prince William’s wild scheme to sell off huge chunks of the Duchy of Cornwall’s real estate holdings. William announced the poorly-considered scheme earlier this year, and by early autumn, eviction notices were already being sent out to tenant farmers whose families had worked on those farms for generations. When William became Prince of Wales and inherited the duchy, he removed many of his father’s managers and brought in his own team, and unsurprisingly, William’s people are terrible at their jobs and they’re alienating a lot of long-time duchy tenants. It’s also been said (repeatedly) that William is furious about being called out publicly for his slumlording and his mistreatment of tenant farmers. Well, now Parliament is trying to get involved:
The Prince of Wales has been urged by MPs to show farmers “sympathy and respect” as he prepares to sell tens of thousands of acres of royal land.
MPs have intervened as Prince William prepares to offload 20pc of the Duchy of Cornwall’s property portfolio, which could result in tenant farmers being asked to buy their land or move out. The Duchy, which covers nearly 130,000 acres across 19 counties, plans to use the proceeds to invest in housing projects and fund environmental work such as rewilding. The sell-off is expected to raise around £500m.
However, the Commons environment, food and rural affairs select committee has warned that the Prince of Wales must respect the livelihoods of farmers affected by the sale.
Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP who chairs the committee, said it would be “deeply regrettable” if farming families were “removed from their homes and agricultural land taken out of food production”.
“We should never lose sight of the fact that this is not just about a farm business but also usually a family home,” he said. “It is incumbent on the landlord, therefore, to approach this from a position of sympathy and respect.”
Mr Carmichael added: “Every landlord, including the Duchy of Cornwall, should be mindful of the power imbalance between landlord and tenant. I would hope that, for change of this scale, the estate owner will do things in such a way that farm tenants and the community can have their say without fear.”
Flagship holdings slated for sale include the 3,000-acre Bradninch Estate in Devon, which has belonged to the duchy for 700 years. While tenants are expected to be given first refusal on their farms, Mr Carmichael warned that purchasing the land would remain out of reach for a significant number of them.
He said: “For many tenant farmers the opportunity to buy their farms is a genuine opportunity. However, that will not be the case for everyone. Even those who want to buy their farms will find it difficult to do so because of the high value of land and the lack of profitability in farming.”
A spokesman for the Duchy of Cornwall said: “We recognise that these are important and deeply personal decisions. All tenants are being offered first refusal to purchase their homes and farms, often with discounts that reflect both the length of tenure and type of tenancy they have and the investment they have made in the property.”
According to the estate agent Savills, British farmland regularly sells for around £10,000 per acre, yet generates an annual return of just a few per cent.
[From The Telegraph]
The numbers don’t add up, right? If duchy tenant farmers are barely scraping by, only to have their farms sold out from under them, then who will buy this land and keep it as a barely-making-ends-meet farm? Unless the purpose of the duchy sell-off is to turn farms into commercial real estate, razing duchy farms across the board. Which, in my opinion, is a stand-alone scandal too. It’s bad enough that William is cruelly evicting farmers, but he’s also going to sell off well-maintained farms to the highest bidder, so they can transform those farms into something more profitable.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero. The 630-acre farm was established in the early 1980s as a specialist seed grower with a herd of South Devon cattle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Prince of Wales, patron of the College of Paramedics, speaks to attendees as he attends the inaugural Emergency and Critical Care Conference at the Birmingham Conference and Events Centre. The conference is dedicated to supporting emergency responders in making effective decisions under pressure
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to Centrepoint in Ealing, west London to meet young people being supported by the charity. The centre in Ealing provides 17 beds for young people aged 16 to 25 experiencing homelessness, as well as support services such as employment opportunities and access to education and counselling to help users build an independent future. This year marks the 20th anniversary of William being a patron of Centrepoint, a youth homeless charity
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales during a visit to Lower Blakemere Farm, a Duchy Focus Farm in Hereford, to learn more about how the multigenerational farm has refined regenerative farming practices and farm diversification as part of its journey to net zero. The 630-acre farm was established in the early 1980s as a specialist seed grower with a herd of South Devon cattle
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Hereford, United Kingdom
When: 28 Jan 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of the state banquet for the Sultan of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of his state visit to the UK
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Windsor, United Kingdom
When: 20 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Prince of Wales at a commemoration event at Aberfan Memorial Garden, where survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community are paying tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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Guests arrive at the 2026 Tusk Conservation Awards at Raffles London
Featuring: William Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
It’s incredible that on top of all of his many other failings, Bill added “slumlord” to the list. Yet another unforced error. Greedy b*stard.
Don’t forget shortsighted…
In one fell swoop, he is:
1. Evicting tenants and their families from and eliminating their homes to… create homes to address homelessness
2. Wiping out small businesses
3. Removing a source of locally grown food security for the surrounding communities and the farmers who tend to these crops, during a time of increased climate fragility.
4. Possibly contributing to additional negative environmental impacts, while simultaneously promoting Earthshot.
Got it.
Imagine having a whole ass government tell you to have some compassion. His mother would be so proud. 🙄
The only way this dubious and possibly unlawful transaction makes sense, is if he’s planning to lease the land to a sort of spa like the Soho House in the Cotswolds, or a commercial property developer, or sell it to an oligarch waiting to park his money in England because he can’t take it back to Russia now it’s under sanctions and even the Swiss and Germans won’t touch it. This is *exactly* the pattern that William is cut from: not a Bond villain, but someone who glad-hands them, exactly the way he glad-handed Trump and practically bowed to him, before his conscious mind caught up a few seconds too late to erase the image from our collective mind. God this guy sucks in so many ways it’s a task to catalogue them.
It’s a whole Dewey system of transgressions!
It’s definitely going to some type of commercial property developer or an oligarch.
This line – “British farmland regularly sells for around £10,000 per acre, yet generates an annual return of just a few per cent.”
No one is paying 10k per acre for farmland to keep it as farmland, unless its part of some money laundering scheme or something else dirty (ie the oligarch scenario.)
So the question of “who is he selling to” is very valid and needs to be asked.
Data centers?
ooooohhhh that’s very possible/likely.
While sympathy and respect would be welcome I’m sure, the tenants probably would rather have justice. That seems to be in short supply here. This whole episode underlines the basic injustice of the system of monarchy. William as heir to the throne and heir to this acreage and everything on it answers to no one. Even members of parliament are reduced to finger wagging as he upends the lives of so many so thoughtlessly.
Yeah, I’m shocked to hear that after all that uproar, he’s still going through with this?
No part of this sale will ever be redeemed in the public eye, and hopefully people will continue to follow the money so he gets no peace from whatever small amount he will “donate” to homelessness…while unhousing all these families.
Come on Burnham, grow a pair. Labour still has a large majority of votes in Parliament. Just pass a law that prohibits the crown to sell pieces of Duchies of Cornwall and Lancaster. This is not private property, you are only Custodian of this land William.
HEAR, HEAR, @Fina. Agreed. 100%.
Better yet, prohibit the crown from exercising total control over large swaths of land. The lack of oversight is appalling.
I’m genuinely shocked William can sell the land. This really highlights the much larger issue of landownership in the UK.
This is messy messy.
When he says he’ll be a modern king this is what he means.
My guess is he is selling this for AI data centres, our eco warrior
BINGO!!! @Roro, I’d bet you are correct.
I wouldn’t be even the slightest bit surprised if he sold the land for datacenters. William is a greedy clownish moron, this is exactly something he would do
Mr Carmichael added: “Every landlord, including the Duchy of Cornwall, should be mindful of the power imbalance between landlord and tenant.”
Haha, as if.
William is not going to cater to the peasants. He doesn’t give a fig about them.
Just like prayers and wishes, sympathy and respect will make being evicted all go away.
William is beyond terrible. If this were the old days, there would be a suspicious fall from a window or a an iron mask.
Or a red hot poker up the *ss
Agree with all the comments about who he is actually planning on selling to – only commercial developers buy farmland or other undeveloped land for 10k/acre. Farm land to keep it farm land is worth a tiny fraction of that.
I continue to be profoundly disappointed in William. He should be ashamed of himself, but we know he’s not.