People are still justifiably mad about Prince William’s wild scheme to sell off huge chunks of the Duchy of Cornwall’s real estate holdings. William announced the poorly-considered scheme earlier this year, and by early autumn, eviction notices were already being sent out to tenant farmers whose families had worked on those farms for generations. When William became Prince of Wales and inherited the duchy, he removed many of his father’s managers and brought in his own team, and unsurprisingly, William’s people are terrible at their jobs and they’re alienating a lot of long-time duchy tenants. It’s also been said (repeatedly) that William is furious about being called out publicly for his slumlording and his mistreatment of tenant farmers. Well, now Parliament is trying to get involved:

The Prince of Wales has been urged by MPs to show farmers “sympathy and respect” as he prepares to sell tens of thousands of acres of royal land.

MPs have intervened as Prince William prepares to offload 20pc of the Duchy of Cornwall’s property portfolio, which could result in tenant farmers being asked to buy their land or move out. The Duchy, which covers nearly 130,000 acres across 19 counties, plans to use the proceeds to invest in housing projects and fund environmental work such as rewilding. The sell-off is expected to raise around £500m.

However, the Commons environment, food and rural affairs select committee has warned that the Prince of Wales must respect the livelihoods of farmers affected by the sale.

Alistair Carmichael, the Liberal Democrat MP who chairs the committee, said it would be “deeply regrettable” if farming families were “removed from their homes and agricultural land taken out of food production”.

“We should never lose sight of the fact that this is not just about a farm business but also usually a family home,” he said. “It is incumbent on the landlord, therefore, to approach this from a position of sympathy and respect.”

Mr Carmichael added: “Every landlord, including the Duchy of Cornwall, should be mindful of the power imbalance between landlord and tenant. I would hope that, for change of this scale, the estate owner will do things in such a way that farm tenants and the community can have their say without fear.”

Flagship holdings slated for sale include the 3,000-acre Bradninch Estate in Devon, which has belonged to the duchy for 700 years. While tenants are expected to be given first refusal on their farms, Mr Carmichael warned that purchasing the land would remain out of reach for a significant number of them.

He said: “For many tenant farmers the opportunity to buy their farms is a genuine opportunity. However, that will not be the case for everyone. Even those who want to buy their farms will find it difficult to do so because of the high value of land and the lack of profitability in farming.”

A spokesman for the Duchy of Cornwall said: “We recognise that these are important and deeply personal decisions. All tenants are being offered first refusal to purchase their homes and farms, often with discounts that reflect both the length of tenure and type of tenancy they have and the investment they have made in the property.”

According to the estate agent Savills, British farmland regularly sells for around £10,000 per acre, yet generates an annual return of just a few per cent.