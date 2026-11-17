Well well, look who finally discovered Indian fashion designers. It literally took her more than a decade! These photos are from the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai today. This was the Princess of Wales’ third costume change of the day and her first time wearing an Indian designer: Mahima Mahajan. It might sound obvious, but there was a growing conspiracy that Kate decision to come to India was so last-minute that she had to pack all “recycled” looks. This custom piece shows that at least she knew she was going to India for weeks.
Kate Middleton brought the royal glamour to Mumbai for one of the biggest nights on Prince William‘s calendar.
The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, stepped out for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 17, marking Kate’s first appearance at the star-studded environmental ceremony in four years.
For the special occasion, Kate made a dazzling entrance alongside William at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, paying tribute to the host country in a striking vermilion Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The traditional Indian style features a fitted bodice and a long, flowing skirt.
Crafted from handwoven silk georgette, the gown featured traditional Banarasi gold detailing, intricate hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments. Its rich red hue was achieved using vegetable-based dyes, a nod to the evening’s sustainability theme while celebrating India’s rich textile heritage.
It’s nice? I’d even argue that the style, design and color suits Kate much better than those cheap-looking blazers and sister-wife dresses she’s been wearing for years. Anyway, we’ll have more coverage on the Forgotten Indian Tour tomorrow when we get better photos! I just wanted to break the news about the Indian designer.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images.
I’ll say Kate looks beautiful.
The ensemble fits her colouring and the jewelry represents too.
I agree. I think the dress is beautiful.
This is one of her better looks of recent times – the colours suit her and she pulled the hair off her face.
Finally she put her hair back when wearing chandelier earrings! She couldn’t let go of the extensions for a nice updo, but that was asked too much. Her smile looks more natural, too, other than William’s. He simply can’t smile. Showing your teeth is NOT smiling, you dingbat!
Agreed. She looks stunning
She looks nice but reminds me of a strawberry 🍓
The wide shot I see strawberry and up close frontal I see my Christmas ornament. She looks much better than some of the shots from yesterday then I looked and saw Chris Jackson. Heavily edited. I really hate this dress but Chris Jackson could edit my pictures.
She looks nice but reminds me of a strawberry.
Super gorgeous!
It’s…not her worst evening look by any means, but it’s a bit much, imo. At least it’s not green again.
It looks like she put her blush on with a shovel.
@Kaiser, lmao at “Forgotten Indian Tour!”
Nothing tames that wayward eyebrow of hers, she looks like a professional was hired finally but even they couldn’t keep that eyebrow from being a focal point…
But whyyyyyy. what is happening with it. Why is it so…..independent?
@Becks I laughed so hard at “independent” 🤣 (and desperately needed a laugh right now)
It’s the hair and poorly done makeup that makes her look so cheap. Even the jewels are wrong with the hairstyle. She should have an updo, very simple and that way rhe jewelry shines. I also don’t like the Christmas colors. She would look better in a fully emerald and teal dress. This is just meh.
Hard agree.
I agree too Christmasy. I would have preferred all green or one color. I don’t like this at all.
So, I’m going to push back on the “Christmas-y” comments. These shades and combinations of ruby/emerald colours are very common in Indian fashion/jewelry. I understand that in other parts of the world the mind automatically reserves them for Christmas but that’s not the case in India (even with their being a substantial Christian population there).
Was going to reply the same regarding Christmas colors. It’s absurd to think that: number one the whole world celebrates your holidays and two associates the same colors with them as you do. That’s exactly why wearing a diverse selection of designers is important—it gets us to expand our narrow view of the world.
The dress itself is gorgeous. In other news, her eyebrow is making a break for it… Botox much?
@Alicky I scrolled back up to look at the eyebrow after reading your comment, and realized the scar is very noticeable in these photos for some reason.
It is not the eyebrow I think it is the whole face looks lopsided … do you remember that odd face on the flop tour too – is that botox or something else?
I also thought her face looked a little wonky, like she’s sort of squinting with her whole face to the right. No idea what that’s all about.
ITA the dress is pretty, a bit too theme dressy to me. Her face, however, is totally jacked.
My thoughts were similar. the dress is gorgeous but the hair actually being pulled back for once emphasizes the work on her face. Like…….really really emphasizes it.
Are those new diamonds? Do we think they were sustainably sourced??
Not new jewels. Liz had them since the late 1980s – likely a gift from sheik or other. Kate’s worn the earrings before, but not the necklace.
The same level of botox that made her face lopsided during the Caribbean tour, in particular when she was wearing the Scarlett o Hara dress.
The dress itself is nice and a good colour for her and the accompanying jewelry works too.
But the makeup and excessive Botox is distracting
The purse she had with her blue dress yesterday was a bespoke piece made out of some supposedly sustainable new material. She always intended on coming, and the media’s breathless repeating of KP’s talking points otherwise is embarrassing.
She looks beautiful. That gown (I hope I’m using the appropriate terminology) is stunning.
She looks nice. The color is very dense and rich.
But is William wearing a velvet Nehru jacket?
He does appear to be wearing Indian clothing as well. Finally.
OMG. Her eyes and forehead. On top of her eyebrows being so far above the orbital ridge line that she is getting into Nancy Pelosi territory, her eyes look swollen.
Lovely dress;. perhaps there was a call out to have a selection of dresses by Indian designers sent to their hotel. She looks nice here.
It fits her too well to have been last-minute.
The necklace is stunning.
It’s a very Kate dress, and it looks good on her.
Side note: Jason Knauf does not look well. He’s obviously done some heinous things but I hope he’s not gravely ill.
Maybe just stressed about all the TM stuff, if he was in fact the handler?
Knauf could have been taking ozempic. He looks way thinner than he has in the past but it’s his face that looks so thin.
It is definitely a very Kate dress, the silhouette reminds me a lot of that white and gold McQueen I think she first wore on their south pacific tour in 2012. The sad thing there is that if you compare those two dresses, its obvious how much weight she has lost. And she was thin in 2012!!!
The color is nice but I don’t like the polka dots effect (she really likes her polka dots, huh?).
Polka dots: They’re just like buttons, but flatter, and everywhere!!
🤣🤣🤣
—–Let’s set aside the fashion aspect and look at the point of this trip: they played some cricket, took a ride on the the Tube, handed out a few awards, and even met a princess—all that expense, but for what?—-
That dress is beautiful.
Yeah I had wondered if this would be the case. It’s a beautiful dress. Is this a designer that many modern day women in India would wear?
Yeah Mahima Mahajan is a contemporary designer and is popular with brides as well as Indian celebrities. I wore one of her pieces to my own pre-wedding event.
That said, I would not have selected this exact piece for Kate on this occasion. There are a lot of excellent Indian designers who create (sustainable) fusion looks that might have felt more contemporary for an event like this. Think embroidered raw silk suit jacket with matching pants or flowy skirt. Her outfit feels more appropriate to wear to a South-Asian wedding function IMO.
Thank you for responding! I did look the designer up after I wrote this😂. And yes, the designer was noted for her wedding designs, which was the vibe I was getting. The dress is absolutely beautiful for sure but I did want a perspective from someone more in the know.
The first time I went to India about 10 years ago, I kinda went crazy and bought a bunch of vintage sarees. I didn’t really know what I’d do with them, but they were too pretty to pass up! I mentioned it to our guide, and she hooked me up with a pair of sisters who turned old sarees into contemporary Indo-Western dresses/ensembles. I came home with a palazzo pantsuit made from a georgette Kanchipuram saree and a cocktail dress from a Banarasi silk saree. Given that the whole thing is supposedly about environmentalism and sustainability, it would’ve been great to see Kate go for something upcycled like that.
She looks like she’s surprised to be there.
Lol!
I actually really like this?! The silhouette suits her, it’s a flattering color, and the whole look is a lovely nod to the country and culture without looking like a costume or her usual boring “flag dressing”.
We’re actually headed to India next month, where I’m set to be maid-of-honor to one of my closest friends, and while I’m obviously thrilled to see her marry the love of her life, I have to admit that my stepdaughter and I are also really looking forward to having an excuse to play dress-up and wear a few traditional outfits for the festivities. Indian clothing is just so damn stunning. All the sumptuous textiles, and the gorgeous embroideries and beading, and the meticulous draping of the sarees, and the exquisite jewelry…*swoon*
They dropped the ball on this trip. If WanK (or just William) would wise up and get some decent stylists to work with what little media attention they these days get could bring better results.
They always drop the ball. Did you see the photos of them on the metro? Totally vacant. Like them.
As I guessed she wore an Indian designer at the awards show. Unfortunately she made the dress in the same silhouette that she always wears.
“Unfortunately she made the dress in the same silhouette that she always wears.”
It is very much like a white and gold number Kate wore to BAFTA some years ago. All of these gowns are showing her to look slimmer in the waist than her daughter. I hope she gets help to gain back some weight.
It was more about those two than the actual winners of the prizes.
Always.
I cannot think of a single time when one of their engagements wasn’t
It is better at the side/angle view. The front view with the two bodices is overwhelming on her frame. She is so very thin.
There is such beautiful and stunning Indian fashion, how did this end up looking like a dress from Little House on the Prairie?
I think it’s the pattern on the red dress which from a distance looks like polka dots.
I was thinking American Girl doll, but same idea. She really makes everything look dull as dishwater.
This silhouette suits her and I bet the fabric feels divine. She usually covers up major bling with her hair so it’s nice to get a look at the amazing jewelry for once.
He looks like he is going to a funeral.
I’m curious which dictator, oligarch or despot gifted QEII this suite of jewels.
I believe this was one of two sets of jewelry that the Queen received from someone, somewhere in the Gulf region. I think the only time she wore the full set was a state dinner with the giftor. She did later wear the earrings a few times. Someone else probably has a better idea exactly who gave the necklaces to her. I think the other one is blue sapphires?
I personally find the set underwhelming. Both the queen and Diana received some pretty gnarly looking jewels around that time. The ’80s and early ’90s?
I love Indian designers. My favorite is Pero by Aneeth Arora. Unfortunately, her clothes are sky high, but I still look.
As much as I dislike Kate, I hate to see that she is disappearing even more. She’s far too thin.
I love simply designed dresses, I’m sorry but I don’t like it, too fussy, I do like his jacket and I am happy to see her blondish streaks mainly gone. Plain dark hair suits her.
Willi looks odd to me.. the top half is Indian, the bottom half… trousers and shoes… look too English. Our Indian commenters might be able to correct me if I am wrong.
With Kate’s jewels I don’t like the real emeralds against what I assume are glass beads on the dress.. it clashes, for me.
I actually don’t like the dress at all.
It’s too…busy for me. But an improvement over some of the Erdems she’s worn on actual tours.
I’ll stand next to you, @Sara! The dress looks gaudy and cheap to my eye. That bib effect on the dress just doesn’t look right on Kate (or in the 2020s, it says tacky, busy Gunne Sax dress to me).
Also, the colors are not flattering to her. She looks jaundiced in the photos. Interestingly, I went to the designer’s website and there are far prettier dresses there. 🤷
I also think that the jewelry doesn’t go with the dress. While there are gold accents on the jewelry, the jewelry reads more white gold than yellow. She would have been better off just wearing a pair of gorgeous yellow gold pendant earrings from India.
The dress is okay but for some reason I like it better close up because from a distance it is too Christmas themed. The red color is a good color on her, minus the excessive blush she is wearing. I just don’t like the jeweled U shape it has on her bodice. It looks strange to me for some reason and I can’t figure out why. I think from a distance the pattern of the red dress looks like polka dots and the red, green and gold there just reminds me of Christmas garland for some reason. I can picture the material in a different color like a light teal or mint color and that dress would look gorgeous to me. Even if it were a blue, it would look gorgeous to me. Maybe I’m just too excited for the holidays to not see Christmas theme in this dress. All I can see is her sitting at a piano in this dress and it being fitting for the holidays. Better than the two toned blue she wore the one time sitting at a piano to copy Meghan. I love the jewelry color selection. She normally misses with her jewelry choices and this actually works with the green jewels on the dress and it doesn’t seem overwhelming.
It is disappointing that she didn’t bother to showcase other Indian designers in her other outings because I think that would have been more of a nod to those who don’t have the luxury of having a place to wear a evening gown.
The cut and color are very flattering for Kate – and finally (!) an Indian designer is being promoted. She should have done this a long time ago, I hope she looks at these pictures and realizes she should do that on every trip / tour in India.
Looking at these photos, I’m honestly just embarrassed. It’s as if Kate stands in front of a mirror—holding a picture of Harry and Meghan—practicing Meghan’s smiles and the way she and Harry touch each other, only to then try and recreate it with William in front of the cameras. It’s sick, practically unhinged… Both she and William are messed-up dimwits; they truly deserve each other…
As for her appearance, what’s there to be so impressed by? The fact that she flew halfway across the globe just to put on a wig and pretend to be Meghan? The dress is pretty—as all Indian-style outfits are—but her face is so heavily caked in makeup and retouched, and the photos are so heavily edited, that you can’t possibly judge what she actually looks like.
Kate must have planned for a trip to India; she wore a dress by an Indian designer and she brought along jewels that work with it. The first thing I noticed is the gorgeous colour; the second thing I noticed was that the dress is in the same silhouette as many of her other dresses. Another thing I always notice in pictures of Kate is how she always places her left hand in sometimes awkward or unnatural positions to show her engagement ring. I think she fits right for the place and occasion with the total look, though; bejewelled, bedecked and embellished. One is just bedazzled by it all. However, because Kate is so literal in her fashion tributes, it also looks a bit costumy.
Ghastly puppet show. What a sad, lackluster display by this pair of environmental imposters. Cold, dead eyes, bearing clinched teeth akin to aggressive horses.
Dress is gorgeous, necklace is unncessary and takes away from her look.
Nicole! You speak my language. I always think jewellery has the potential to ruin the neckline of a dress. People say, “the neckline is low and scooped to provide the placement of a necklace”. But I find a necklace often ruins the whole thing. It’d be better to have clear skin in that area rather than jewellery imo. A low neckline can be striking on its own. I am not a fan of jewellery for this reason – it often clutters, cuts up lines, and detracts. Only occasionally does it add anything other than cost.
Gorgeous dress. And she’ll never wear it again. Pity. And love the necklace & earrings. I was beginning to despair (not really) with those cheap gaudy outsized earrings she’s been wearing on this trip. Still think a traveling awards show–for the environment, no less–makes zero sense.
I love the dress and the colour. She looks great. And I think he does, too. Thing is, how does flying all over the world align with EarthShot?!
Nicole! You speak my language. I always think jewellery has the potential to ruin the neckline of a dress. People say, “the neckline is low and scooped to provide the placement of a necklace”. But I find a necklace often ruins the whole thing. It’d be better to have clear skin in that area rather than jewellery imo. A low neckline can be striking on its own. I am not a fan of jewellery for this reason – it often clutters, cuts up lines, and detracts. Only occasionally does it add anything other than cost.
I am so thrilled for Bhutan. I am lucky enough to have visited and it is an amazing country. The money will be very well used there. I would feel much more engaged with EarthShot if the winners were more the centre of attention and we heard about how previous winners had used the money. But it seems to be all about glitz and glamour and celebrity. That doesn’t mean the money ( put up I think by Middle Eastern sheiks?) is not well used… but tell us about that, not what kate wore.
Beautiful dress. Their faces…not so much.