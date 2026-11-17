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Well well, look who finally discovered Indian fashion designers. It literally took her more than a decade! These photos are from the Earthshot Prize ceremony in Mumbai today. This was the Princess of Wales’ third costume change of the day and her first time wearing an Indian designer: Mahima Mahajan. It might sound obvious, but there was a growing conspiracy that Kate decision to come to India was so last-minute that she had to pack all “recycled” looks. This custom piece shows that at least she knew she was going to India for weeks.

Kate Middleton brought the royal glamour to Mumbai for one of the biggest nights on Prince William‘s calendar. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, stepped out for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards on Tuesday, Nov. 17, marking Kate’s first appearance at the star-studded environmental ceremony in four years. For the special occasion, Kate made a dazzling entrance alongside William at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, paying tribute to the host country in a striking vermilion Anarkali by Indian designer Mahima Mahajan. The traditional Indian style features a fitted bodice and a long, flowing skirt. Crafted from handwoven silk georgette, the gown featured traditional Banarasi gold detailing, intricate hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments. Its rich red hue was achieved using vegetable-based dyes, a nod to the evening’s sustainability theme while celebrating India’s rich textile heritage.

[From People]

It’s nice? I’d even argue that the style, design and color suits Kate much better than those cheap-looking blazers and sister-wife dresses she’s been wearing for years. Anyway, we’ll have more coverage on the Forgotten Indian Tour tomorrow when we get better photos! I just wanted to break the news about the Indian designer.

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