On November 12 – last Thursday – Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO. Huang founded Nvidia and built it into the trillion-dollar computer hardware (and AI chip) company. All was going well until rumors spread like wildfire that Huang was carrying on with a Chinese spy, and he was selling her sensitive technology to pass along to China. His affair with Alice Huang has been established, although there are still lingering questions about whether Alice is actually a spy or an asset or whether this was more like a grey-area of corporate espionage. Regardless, after that affair became public, we learned that Jensen also cheated on his wife with two subordinates at Nvidia. Around the same time of the scoop about Huang’s third mistress, he resigned. Now, not even one full week later, Huang has a change of heart. He’d like to be CEO again, please.
Jensen Huang said on Tuesday that he was willing to return to Nvidia as chief executive if its board asked him to do so, in his first public statement since resigning last week.
“I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners and customers for me to return as C.E.O.,” Mr. Huang said on Tuesday. “If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as C.E.O.”
Mr. Huang resigned from the company he co-founded after he admitted he was unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times has reported that he had an affair with an employee at Nvidia, as well as a businesswoman who U.S. intelligence has determined is an asset for Chinese intelligence.
Mr. Huang has the backing of a number of allies in Silicon Valley and Wall Street. But Nvidia’s board is not considering reinstating him, according to a person familiar with their thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The board, which includes early investors and business partners who have been close to Mr. Huang for decades, said on Tuesday it had formed a committee to oversee Nvidia’s national security policies, compliance with U.S. trade restrictions and risk management for global trade.
Mr. Huang’s allies started a campaign for his return to Nvidia over the weekend, saying his exit from the company would set the United States back in the artificial intelligence race and blaming Nvidia’s board for bowing to pressure. President Trump also said on Monday that he “would not mind” if Mr. Huang returned to his job and that he thought Mr. Huang had “learned a big lesson.”
The pressure campaign is one of several significant challenges for Nvidia’s board and its interim chief executive, Colette Kress, Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer who stepped in last week to lead the company.
Rethinking how Nvidia — which is still one of the most valuable companies in the world — is run will also be difficult. Mr. Huang led the company with an executive team of more than 60 people, many of whom are longtime loyalists. And members of his family, including his children, Madison and Spencer, and his son-in-law, Nico Caprez, remain in prominent positions at the company.
After Mr. Huang’s affair with the Chinese intelligence asset became public, Nvidia’s board started an investigation led by its independent board members. His affair with an Nvidia employee emerged days after. The board met in an emergency meeting that day and Mr. Huang resigned the following morning.
“I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Mr. Huang said on Tuesday. “I created problems for the board that I deeply regret.”
My opinion? The fact that Huang is MAGA – or more likely MAGA-adjacent for business – is what’s complicating this situation more than anything else. The Trump administration is giving Huang political cover and a get-out-of-jail-free card for what was arguably treason. If we had politicians and a political class framing it that way, “Jensen Huang should come back to Nvidia” would not be a conversation at all. It would be “should Huang be charged with espionage or treason?” Interestingly, the Wall Street Journal reports that the SEC is now probing Nvidia. Which could lead to something.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Looks farfetched right now but as soon as the impact of losing the China market manifests itself, well…
And, he could always just Tsien Hsue-Shen out of the US.
I saw last night that the petition included the signatures of Elon and the Spotify guy, but the board was holding firm. This reeks of corruption and these people don’t even care anymore how obvious they are – they need him to manipulate things for them, and I’m sure with board holding firm, one of these other billionaire losers is going to try and do a hostile take over.
You know who we should really feel bad for? His wife and family. Nobody asked to be put in this spotlight.
The Board is not the hero in this and the CFO who is now interim CEO would have been involved in cooking the books with the scale of circular accounting connecting Nvidia to all the major AI players. And also involved in purposely hiding the scale of B$ in chip sales to China (which is illegal) in their financial disclosures.
The Board is just trying to CYA but if the US justice system works as it is supposed to there should be a lot of people going to jail at the end of this. And a lot of cancelled data centers that has all been smoke and mirrors for these companies to push their perpetual growth narrative and economics to investors. US GenAI is the biggest pump and dump scheme the world has ever seen.
His wife was perfectly fine with his cozying up to Trump. You don’t need to feel bad for her.
The situation with his children is interesting. His son, daughter, and son in law all work at the company, starting in the last few years. (All have business degrees now, but ended up at Nvidia after decidedly non-tech careers.). His daughter is described as her father’s defacto chief of staff; good article from the other day about their backgrounds (and nepotism in general):
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/11/16/technology/nvidia-jensen-madison-huang.html
On the one hand, if she’s that close to him, hard to imagine she/they weren’t aware of what was going on. On the other, seems like an awful position for a father to put your children in. Who knows what the family dynamics really are.
i very highly doubt this is the first time he’s had an affair, and my guess is his wife (and his colleagues and children) has known about them all. the only difference is now the public knows. people get away with only what they are allowed to get away with.
that said, in terms of business, it’s not really about the affair(s).
They’ve arranged and planned for his resignation and not a kick out probably to make the shares drop, buy more of it and bring him back to get all the money back. These people have no ethics and values like we already know.
AG Todd Blanche said the Justice Department had reached no conclusion yet on whether Alice Huang was a spy, but still dodgy behaviour to potentially get around not being allowed to sell chips to China. See: https://edition.cnn.com/2026/11/12/politics/alice-huang-us-intel-jensen-huang-nvidia.
While he obviously had multiple affairs, I’m certain most people at his level have done exactly the same if not worse. Separating his personal from him business (because that doesn’t mean he cannot run a company), it seems more like a takedown from companies like OpenAI & Anthropic who are absolutely banking on closed-source AI models for their entire business models, whereas Jensen was a staunch supporter of open source models (which are objectively better for everyone/the future of AI).
It’s not the affair, it’s evasion of export controls.
Exactly
To which Lutnick was a party.
Huang has been running Nvidia as Enron’s second coming. He should be going to jail not back in business. His financial games and outright lies have juiced up this incredibly harmful industry to operate at breakneck speeds, with zero pro-human safeguards.
One stated reason for the speed has always been so the US can beat China in the genAI arms race but now it’s clear he has been selling billions of $ of chips to China thereby giving them the same advantages. Ed Zitron and others have done investigative reporting on this.
I read something i didn’t fully understand yesterday, but it was essentially that in August the CFO was making him back down some of the estimates (?) that go in the financials, I think it was what they expected to buy. The long and short was that they’ve finally hit the point where there isn’t enough infrastructure to run more of the chips (hell yeah, down with data centers), but he had already hoovered up tons of chips and components for his chips that now have nowhere to be installed. So he’s sitting on a huge glut of hardware like a dragon hoard, but the market isn’t clamoring for the chips currently. The article was positing that he’s the convenient fall guy to cover for whatever they’re going to try to do to recover. Since I think this was at his direction, it’s more like consequences for a ceo for once, but he’s too closely identified with the company to be fired for doing an Enron. Hopefully Elizabeth Warren gets to ask him uncomfortable questions about what was going on, and were you knowingly selling to China because your other customer base dried up?
@Lucy it’s a tremendously complicated web of intrigue and if you do want to dig deeper on this I recommend Ed Zitron and Gary Marcus as two in depth sources with substacks.
The scale of what appears to be fraud at Nvidia means Huang and many execs were involved. Once this fully unravels, there’s going to be a massive financial meltdown because so many companies have depended on Nvidia cooking the books.
JH should be locked up, not re-instated.
His affairs cost the worldwide stockholders around $ 150 billion, and that’s especially bad for the many people who have put some money into ETFs like MSCI to help them with their retirement funds.
I am very curious why Diaper Dementia was suddenly wheels up to see Xi.
After finding out that the “Chinese spy’ wasn’t a spy at all and the intelligence never actually showed that – that it was Rubio who included that language…this all feels like it was a coordinated attempt to push him out to install a puppet. Now is Huang an absolute moron and hot garbage? Yes. But he was also championing open access to Nvidia chips- which the Trump Admin DID NOT want. They are who stand to gain the most from his stepping down. He should have just behaved like a regular Republican and refuse to step down.
Well Nidia’s board said no which was hilarious yesterday.
This bastard. He jeopardizes our national security and now wants his job back? And the president and his billionaire tech bros are all for it? No conscience, no limits, no shame, no consequences. The predators and their oligarchy.
This is not a sex scandal. Jensen Huang was not trapped in a honey pot. It’s a huge national security breach disguised as marital infedelity. And the Trump regime, Trump family, and certainly Trump himself should all be under investigation for espionage. Unfortunately, the entire Justice Department currently works for all of them, not for us.
I must admit I shamelessly stole what comes after the colon from a journalist I like, but is so true: “A US tech CEO is ousted after sleeping with two subordinates and a Chinese spy he supplied with restricted chips – soon after the US president and other tech CEOs call for his reinstatement.”
If you’d pitched that movie plot in 2015 you would have been laughed out the door.