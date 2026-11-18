On November 12 – last Thursday – Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia’s CEO. Huang founded Nvidia and built it into the trillion-dollar computer hardware (and AI chip) company. All was going well until rumors spread like wildfire that Huang was carrying on with a Chinese spy, and he was selling her sensitive technology to pass along to China. His affair with Alice Huang has been established, although there are still lingering questions about whether Alice is actually a spy or an asset or whether this was more like a grey-area of corporate espionage. Regardless, after that affair became public, we learned that Jensen also cheated on his wife with two subordinates at Nvidia. Around the same time of the scoop about Huang’s third mistress, he resigned. Now, not even one full week later, Huang has a change of heart. He’d like to be CEO again, please.

Jensen Huang said on Tuesday that he was willing to return to Nvidia as chief executive if its board asked him to do so, in his first public statement since resigning last week.

“I’ve seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners and customers for me to return as C.E.O.,” Mr. Huang said on Tuesday. “If the board of directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as C.E.O.”

Mr. Huang resigned from the company he co-founded after he admitted he was unfaithful to his wife. The New York Times has reported that he had an affair with an employee at Nvidia, as well as a businesswoman who U.S. intelligence has determined is an asset for Chinese intelligence.

Mr. Huang has the backing of a number of allies in Silicon Valley and Wall Street. But Nvidia’s board is not considering reinstating him, according to a person familiar with their thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The board, which includes early investors and business partners who have been close to Mr. Huang for decades, said on Tuesday it had formed a committee to oversee Nvidia’s national security policies, compliance with U.S. trade restrictions and risk management for global trade.

Mr. Huang’s allies started a campaign for his return to Nvidia over the weekend, saying his exit from the company would set the United States back in the artificial intelligence race and blaming Nvidia’s board for bowing to pressure. President Trump also said on Monday that he “would not mind” if Mr. Huang returned to his job and that he thought Mr. Huang had “learned a big lesson.”

The pressure campaign is one of several significant challenges for Nvidia’s board and its interim chief executive, Colette Kress, Nvidia’s longtime chief financial officer who stepped in last week to lead the company.

Rethinking how Nvidia — which is still one of the most valuable companies in the world — is run will also be difficult. Mr. Huang led the company with an executive team of more than 60 people, many of whom are longtime loyalists. And members of his family, including his children, Madison and Spencer, and his son-in-law, Nico Caprez, remain in prominent positions at the company.

After Mr. Huang’s affair with the Chinese intelligence asset became public, Nvidia’s board started an investigation led by its independent board members. His affair with an Nvidia employee emerged days after. The board met in an emergency meeting that day and Mr. Huang resigned the following morning.

“I have made serious mistakes in my personal life,” Mr. Huang said on Tuesday. “I created problems for the board that I deeply regret.”