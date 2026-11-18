Last night, the Princess of Wales actually wore an Indian designer! Historically, whenever Kate has visited India or done an Indian-themed event, she’s almost always made a point of wearing a British designer. I have a theory about that but it would involve me calling Kate a colonizer again, so let’s skip it. At the Mumbai Earthshot Prize ceremony, she wore an Anarkali kurta designed by Mahima Mahajan. This was, I’m not even joking, one of the best and most flattering things Kate has worn in years. Everything was coordinated too, with the gold-and-emerald jewelry and green and gold beads and trimmings. The colors were great on her too. Unfortunately, someone left a trail of buttons to get Kate onto the stage at the Earthshot ceremony and she said words. Basically, she said ‘nature makes me feel connected to nature.’
Kate Middleton had a special surprise in store at Prince William‘s Earthshot Prize Awards — and her message carried deeply personal significance. The Princess of Wales, 44, unexpectedly took the stage at the star-studded ceremony in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, delivering a poignant speech about the connection between nature, health and healing before presenting the night’s final award. The appearance was kept under wraps, with even the celebrities and other presenters attending the ceremony unaware that Princess Kate would be speaking.
“Nature is precious,” Kate began. “We are not separate from it. We are part of it, deeply connected in ways both visible and unseen,” she continued. “The health of the planet and our natural world is inseparable from our own, and when it thrives, so do we.”
Then came a particularly meaningful reflection from the Princess of Wales, who has spoken candidly about her cancer journey and the role nature played in her recovery.
“I have seen firsthand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives, but so much remains under threat,” she said. Although Kate did not directly mention her cancer diagnosis, her words echoed personal reflections she shared just days earlier about finding comfort in nature during her recovery.
[From People]
I feel like I’m going crazy half the time, watching a significant number of people quietly agree that Kate is saying something super-profound and meaningful when she’s basically just reading an Earth Day Hallmark card.
Meanwhile, William “let it slip” during his speech that next year’s Earthshot ceremony would be held in Australia. He hasn’t stepped foot in Australia in over twelve years, and the only way they can get him to go Down Under is by letting him host his dumb little busywork scheme there. I’m sure the Foreign Office is disgusted.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales walk with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, (left) as they attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
-
-
The Princess of Wales arrives to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Jason looks very thin…William definitely has a type..
LOL!! I came here to say look what happens to any of Williams love interests. They wither away
Very interesting how Jason is still hanging around and is so close to Will.
Knauf is just so..smarmy looking all the time
Scooter looks a lot more at ease when Jason rather than Keen accompanies him places.
Bill even looked more at ease when his aunt Sophie accompanied him to an event once
I almost didn’t recognize Jason. Why are skinny people using weightloss drugs?
Kate looked amazing. I can’t remember a better look in years. Even her wiglet was less obnoxious.
Kate is also withering away in front of our eyes…even though that’s the most flattering dress she’s worn…in forever.
You know what? I really like this on her – great colour, lovely jewelry, nod to the country she’s visiting, and her hair! Thank the heavens, she wore it off her face! Looks really good on her – the long hair drags her face down when she leaves it down and in her face.
All in all, very good showing from her.
Agreed, she hasn’t looked this good in forever!
Agreed, this is a wonderful look on her. She looks lovely
A really beautiful dress, if only whomever selected this for her had been able to style her the entire trip!
That to me is the point that people want to ignore. They are happy with her giving the bare minimum because she’s given so little in the past. So her wearing an Indian designer for this one event when she has been there for more than just this one event and could have showcased numerous Indian designers while there. People have come to the point where her mediocrity is celebrated as if she’s had done something meaningful.
Catherine needs new speechwriters if all they can offer is meaningless platitudes. Also, it is beyond hypocritical that William is the brains behind Earthshot or the public face of it given his penchant for traveling everywhere in helicopters. Not exactly environmentally friendly.
It sounds like — and I’m not exaggerating — something my child might have written when he was in like first grade. Just so repetitive and obvious, everything she said. Sigh.
I’ll say one nice thing: unless there was a teleprompter we couldn’t see, at least she didn’t need flash cards to look down at every two seconds.
There was definitely a teleprompter, I saw a clip of William’s speech (for the record better than I was expecting, he had at least practiced it) but he was clearly using a teleprompter, which is fine in itself.
Also, Kate’s speeches remind me of how I used to write papers in high school. I was notorious for writing papers at the last minute and getting As lol, and I usually just made up something to put in there. So I would have one paragraph of actual information or insight and I would stretch that out for 5-8 pages. Kate sounds exactly like those papers, lol.
Middle-aged woman finally learns how to repeat a short commentary off by heart. Amazing! Fantastic! Awesome!
Everyone bow in admiration for someone stating the bleedin’ obvious! 🙄🙄🙄
There is video where you see a teleprompter screen off to the side. Her movements remain very awkward even for the brief amount that was said.
For Becky English to say it was powerful is just plainly lying. Of course she gets paid to do palace PR, but that’s the whole problem with the rota. They aren’t real journalists.
Oh my god, right?! Like, science and nature is indeed AMAZING — It takes, what, five minutes to find a real example? Fungal networks that connect tree roots, Greenland sharks that can live for centuries, researchers using AI to decode animal communication. The material is right there! And somehow we still get this slop.
And this is the problem with the BRF: They just consistently squander their platforms while hemorrhaging public money. Why oh why are they still an institution??!!
I maintain that Kate is all about nature because Duchess Meghan loves gardening and hiking and it was shown that she loved both before she ever met Harry.
Kate is so void of substance that if you scratched the surface, you’d just find more surface.
She says things like “nay cha” is important and people are a part of nay cha. That’s so trite.
But don’t forget that it helped her get over her pre-cancerous cells!! That, and a couple years off from her strenuous schedule of doing next to nothing. These royals are parasites and a sick joke.
I also very much doubt she ever had cancer to “overcome”. I reckon her disappearance from the public was due to her long recovery from whatever surgery she needed on her forehead, where a scar is still visible. Remember there was talk about a team of surgeons from South Africa, who supposedly took care of a planned abdominal surgery she had? No details on both the abdominal surgery or the cancer. The conspiracy of silence over that scar from the gutter press is glaring. Which leads me suspect that Willie might have something to do with it.
It’s too busy for my eyes. I don’t like the dress. Her jazz hands and speech make me criiiiiiinge. It has been repeated and practiced robotically with hands matching words unnaturally weird.
The confirmed her late, but she obviously prepared for this
Before I listen to this, and apologies for being pathetically lazy and somewhat childish, but how bad is it? I find it second hand embarrassing to listen to her because of her difficulties with public speaking. Is she making sense, talking OK?
I can’t tell you bc I almost never listen. The cringe factor is too high. But it sounds short so maybe you could make it thru.
Jais. I bit the bullet and have this minute listened for the both of us! She was OK. You could tell she just wanted to get through it, and it got a bit strained towards the end and she lost a bit of her voice. But it was OK. The thing is, she’s not a public speaker. You could tell she’s been trained how to treat each phrase and pause and then start off again. In that way it must be an agony for her and the words she’s actually saying don’t mean anything to her. It’s a torture for her to get up and speak so she can’t do the speaking as well as the feeling. I suspect she’s been dreading that talk the whole trip and now it’s over she can relax. I do have sympathy. I’m awful at public speaking and avoided certain elements of work because of it, to my detriment. I can’t believe she ever thought she wouldn’t be called on to do this aspect of her role. I think she was caught up in just getting into the BRF, and never having worked didn’t understand public facing work. Also, at home in the Middleton house, growing up, they might have thought she was amazing at everything and would do marvellously whatever got thrown at her. I can see that type of arrogant ignorance, with her mother in particular. Kate was probably the chatty one with opinions. Not so much now.
Ha, yeah, I couldn’t have. Thx for taking one for the team😂. I’m guessing the brevity of the speech helped. It’s a pity she never got better at public speaking. Overcoming deficiencies in that areas would require some hard work, hours and hours of practice. And well, I’m not sure that much was ever put into it.
I saw the headline and thought…ok. Climate change does impact nature but I just think her message is an over- simplication of the issue. According to weirdo Dan Wootton,Kate was taking a step behind, showing support for William and not seeking attention.
It’s absolutely an oversimplification but Kate can’t address any topic in a meaningful way, so oversimplification it is.
It seems to me that nature is her religion.
👍👍💯😂 She certainly does seem to worship it. Tom Cruise should be worried!
Yes, I thought she looked good last night. Too thin, and her face is too tweaked but overall the dress was a win for her, better than we’ve seen in a while. And the thing is – its a pretty classic Kate silhouette that works well for her. She should stick to this rather than the cape dresses she’s been obsessed with lately for state dinners.
I LOLed at her speech though. Remember that Guardian parody piece, where the line from her was something like “nature makes me feel connected to nature?” She basically says that same thing here lol. Maybe they got a sneak peek at her speech.
i find it both impressive and enraging how much praise she and William get for what is considered normal for all other royals across the world – giving a 2 minute prewritten speech, showing up in a pretty dress, etc. The fact that her speech was a big surprise to the attendees is just……weird…in my opinion. They already knew she was there, it wasn’t like she popped out of nowhere.
BUT I guess it kept the focus on her and her cancer journey etc, rather than on the winners, which is how the Wales like it.
This is the first year I actually am aware of one of the winners because of the media and that winner is Bhutan! The entire country. They awarded a country £1M and presented it to a royal.
Maybe I misunderstood the point of these awards but I didn’t realize whole countries could apply? Seems too close to government interference.
But it’s Will and Kate so the media won’t banshee screech about it.
They did not hand over the million. The payout of that million is spread out over 5 years.
I heard Bhutan won but that’s literally all I heard. the KP social media certainly isn’t highlighting the winners, and the ES IG isn’t much better. The focus definitely is on the celebrity aspect, not the environmental one.
The makeup is what killed the entire look for me. I wanted to take a towel and wipe at least half of it off. The blush in particular is so egregious, like she put it on with a trowel.
Egregious blush! I sometimes ask one of my kids to check my makeup before I go out, against window light. I’m one for being heavy handed with blusher and I appreciate being told to take it back a bit. I always think of Kate’s blusher as a warning to try to get better at it. Thing is, there’s no way she did that look without a MUA? Perhaps get a better one.
You reminded me of that “Girls” episode! @Lorelei, the one where one of them gets married and the makeup artist does them all up like a funhouse quartet and another character just calmly takes up a kitchen sponge and starts gently de-crusting the bride at the kitchen table. LOL.
You guys, their social media is a hot mess. There are SO many pictures of Will and Kate – on the green carpet, looking pensive, etc — and very few of the nominees or winners (actually none of the winners on KP’s account, the one that I assumed was the winners was actually a photo of the hosts and performers). But there is a picture of Will and Kate touching some sort of gold sphere, I guess its supposed to be the Earthshot prize, IDK.
But the first comment on it is “when you rob someone’s house and show up 200 years later like nothing happened” and I am DYING.
Love that comment for them 🙂
Ohhhhhh. Thanks for wading into the comment section for us bc that is hilarious.
The coverage of this event by the rota does William no favours. We barely hear of the winners and see the famous people invited to attend more than them. But of course they just focus on William and Kate doing bare minimum.
It remains an exercise in narcissism more than anything else.
The colours in that dress are jewel tones and I think that’s why it looks pretty decent on her. Even the jewels she wore seemed to work with the dress and not clash with it.
She still needs to do something about the makeup because that blush remains a 1980s special.
I don’t share the enthusiasm; while the dress might look nice in close-up photos, the overall silhouette is another story. The large, wide, and elevated hemline accentuates an extremely slender upper body and a disproportionately large head. On top of that, there’s the excessive, garish makeup—literally a thick, caked-on layer—plus chunky jewelry, as if there weren’t already enough going on.
As for their “speeches,” they always sound like they’re sharing a single brain cell.😀
I think the dress is awful, but he let her come and make a speech while keeping the crowds mostly away. Not bad for Kate.
I don’t like it either, I find the decoration on the dress just looks grey and lumpy on the photographs and the belt is too much, however I do like the overall shape of the dress on her.
I actually liked the dress and Kate looked good with it but as usual she overdid it…the jewellery were too much and their combination with the beading of the dress made them look cheap…I saw the dress to the site and I was impressed by the way the model wore it because she had curves and it didn’t “hang” on her. It was accessorised with a short necklace which looked so much better than Kate’s. I’m afraid she’s wearing those kind of necklace to hide her thinness.
I agree. The dress itself is nice and when you see the model wear it you can see what the dress can really do.
I came here to simply say: blush blindness.
The dress is lovely. It feels more traditional than modern but still a lovely look and the necklace is interesting. And finally, idk if it’s the lighting but whew the blush is blushing
Simple and trite. It says something about the people that work for them and her. But really. Her voice. I don’t know why she thinks this sounds posh. She just sounds weird. Not a fan of the dress, but it and the jewelry sparkled nicely in the footage. I saw this design for $749. Maybe she had it made custom. Medicine is healing as well.
I doubt she wrote it. There are centuries of writings about nature. Including from Thoreau and nature poets like Percy b y s s h e Shelley. She acts like nobody heard of looking to nature ever before
I’m in the minority. I don’t think she looks good or that the dress is beautiful. She looks too fussy. The dress is fussy, though the red does suit her.
I’m in the minority with you, @Alex Can. I think she looks like a schoolgirl who was given the keys to the costume closet and an all-expenses-paid trip to Claire’s. She makes even emeralds look like trinkets you pluck of a sales rack next to the rhinestones and fake tiaras. I normally don’t compare her to Meghan, she does enough of that herself already, and I doubt Meghan has ever compared herself to Kate, but seriously, Meghan could wear a burlap sack accessorised with weeds plucked out of her own garden and look like a model for haute couture. She’s just made like that. Kate looks like a cheap air hostess, on a budget airline having a fancy-dress in-flight event. Sorry. Just whizzing today. Too much coffee!!!!
@Alex @yankee
Agree with you re:dress…too much going on. The v-neck section is not bad with the heavy jewellery, but all that with the u-section just throws it off…see last photo. The color is not bad, though.
Evil J’s looking like $$#t is catching up with him…karma, huh.
Australia uh? Didn’t see that one coming…not at all 🤣
And when Meghan’s episodes of top chef come out while they’re there….🫢
I don’t know if it’s photoshop but her makeup is just so heavy handed. They are just lightweights and the media continues to polish a turd “powerful address”, my foot! It’s just embarrassing but they have no shame.
Yes! I said that above. I don’t know if it’s the lighting but it might be that she wore red blush…. to match the dress? Bc yeah the blush is blushing. It’s not terrible but it’s a lot.
@Jais I actually disagree with you for once! I absolutely think the blush is terrible, lol
Lmao @lorelei, I was trying to be nice. I’m mostly just laughing at the thought of matching the blush to the dress.
Is W auditioning for the Bond villain role?
@TwiceShyNan … Thank you! I’ve been waiting for someone to mention WillieB! I find his desire to wear velvet jackets to his fun and vanity events … Interesting.
He ‘does’ look like an early 1960s Bond villain! 🙂
Describing her speech as ‘unexpected’ gave me visions of her wandering on stage and everyone looking confused but just shrugging and letting her get on with it.
I’m unable to distinguish this from the John Crace parody. He nailed it.
I really like the dress–it’s interesting for once. It doesn’t really matter if it’s everyone’s taste–it’s great that she’s supporting an Indian designer while visiting India.
I only hope the necklace isn’t made from stolen gems.
From what I Googled, they weren’t stole by the British at least. It’s the Emerald Tassel Suite, a gift to QE2 by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi in 1989
What about the winners of earth shot. What are they working on. Somehow it gets all about scooter and keen.
Are the gold-plated advisers who wrote this speech for her genuinely dumb or just plain dumb?
That Kate has no idea what she’s talking about most of the time is a given because if someone is a major factor in accelerating the climate catastrophe, it’s the BRF.
I only like the idea of what the dress could have been without the extra rhinestones around her boobs. Just the V-neck embellishments would have been nice.
And wearing those jewels in India, when the BRF are the ones who don’t acknowledge the jewels that were stolen for them, like the Koh-i-Noor, is a choice. A bad one. The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace had its day off, I presume.
Of course Oz is next, they wouldn’t want it any other way… after the huge success that the Sussexes’ visits were.
Can’t she go live in the woods or something ?
Cut her some slack, she’s TRYING! That’s why she stole the parkland by Forest Lodge!
I suspect her life would have been a lot better if she hadn’t chased William, but found herself a quiet rich man as her sister did. She was pretty enough.
So, who won?
That’s what I’d like to know. It’s always about what Kate wears and her admirers calling her the bestest Princess Ever and what a Great Queen she is going to be. But what about the winners, what are they going to do next. Who are they?
Kate needs to stop using AI to write her speeches, especially AI that has been trained up on things like “eat, pray, love”, “dance like nobody is watching” and Hallmark cards?
Also, sorry Australia!
The dress is obviously beautifully made and it would be perfect if I was going to my Indian cousin’s wedding- perfect. I think the colour is too saturated for her and the jewellery suite is so ott. Imagine stolen (cough , gifted) jewels at an environmental award. Wtf?
Apart from that, this is another version of nature is good because its natural. She speaks in weird circles and most 7 year olds would do a way better job. Calling her childish offends children..she’s bizarrely stupid and babyish (apologies, babies). Whatever. Useless waste of space comes to mind. Both of them..self promoting imbeciles. I wish they had to earn a living, I do.
1)He barely contains his contempt for her in these photos
2)The “speech” was KKKhate’s normal word salad. That accent, my god!
3)Jason’s public proximity is interesting
4)It’s outrageous that this much money and effort is spent on these 2 utter losers. Did the actual prize recipients even have a moment to shine?
I haven’t seen a single photo of any of the recipients
I tried to find out last night if any of the winners were physically present but no mention in the sources I read. It did name the 5 finalists and their area of study but no photos at that point.
The British media so exactly the same with Invictus, no competitors, no winners, no nothing interesting about the people involved, It is all about Meghan and Harry. And then the media dare to blame Meghan for it all.
Profound words, not , from a simpleton and a lightweight (in both senses of the word). Can’t she get a speech writer to write things she can say that do not sound inane? Cue cards with one sentence on each?
I think she enunciated clearly, but was very robotic, and paused after every phrase. As she moved away from the mic, she clutched both sides of her dress as if she were about to curtsey, which made me think of little girls at piano recitals. I think her staff did a nice job of writing a very trite speech, but Kate is very trite.
I didn’t love her outfit & thought the jewellery was too much but I think the last few days she’s looked great
I couldn’t get through her ‘powerful address’ – I find her talking so awkward to listen to but brownie points for it I guess – I can tell she gets really nervous doing it & I sympathise
I’m not surprised that the Earthshot competitors were barely highlighted. This whole thing is a real vanity exercise.
I actually think the uk & intl media are pretty good at highlighting the stories of competitors in IG. I look out for them for the various participating countries as they are pretty inspiring. And Harry will do interviews with competitors. I think that’s the difference with Earthshot
The dress is pretty but reminded me a bit of a Gunne Sax prom dress.
As for that speech, it’s torture listening to her. I only got through about 30 seconds before I had to turn it off. She’s so brutally stilted.
And her prose is like Jack Handey’s “Deep Thoughts,” (“I think people tend to forget that trees are living creatures. They’re sort of like dogs. Huge, quiet, motionless dogs, with bark instead of fur.”) but not as funny.
I disagree – it looks like a costume. The dress has too much embellishments and clashes with her jewels and, once again, her makeup was done with Homer Simpson’s makeup sh0tgun.
Poor India. I guess Kate didn’t realize they can speak English there. Her mumbles were extraordinarily painful.
I’m looking at the photo of William, Kate, and is that the adviser?, walking along. There’s a poster on here who writes amazing stuff about how they filter Kate’s photos to change her height. (I’m sorry, I can’t remember the poster’s name.) Anyway, that photo shows how different in height she and William are in real life; he is a lot taller. And I imagine she’s wearing heels. Just that it never struck me before how unaligned they were in height. Thank you for bearing with me!
Duchess DoLittle is just sooo BASIC. Next she’ll opine on how we should drink water because humans are mostly water, or how the sky’s beautiful blue is to help us with our own blues. She clearly isn’t a genius, yet KP and the media insist on showcasing what an intellectual lightweight she actually is. I’d have a heart for her, if she wasn’t such a heartless bitch.
Is this sentiment about nature new and groundbreaking?
Haven’t conservationists been saying this for years?
Nay-cha is so important for Kate that she stole 150 acres of it to have all to herself! And took it away from others in the community and go actually used it!
And it’s so important to her family that her sister blocked a whole village from using any of HER very slightly less than 150 acres at all.
These Middletons kill me.
I wonder if William would have been quite this obnoxious if he’d married anyone else, and if a lot of his entitlement is actually driven by the Middleton viewpoints on things?
Your last paragraph…
Perhaps it is not so much a matter of personal views, but rather of fear and shame.
– FEAR – because the Middleton family has various “hooks” into him, which they use for their own ends. The British Royal Family (BRF) quickly distanced the Middletons from their “inner circle”; however, after December 2023, Carole—who constantly gives the impression of being under the influence of alcohol—began appearing at certain events again, and William ostentatiously showered her with excessive attention. The only thing greater than William’s ego is his cowardice; since he has many disreputable deeds on his conscience, the Middletons possess real leverage over him—they have him by the balls 😃. The hatred he often displays toward Kate becomes more understandable in this light: the Middletons have effectively ensnared him by exploiting his own fear.
– SHAME – because the Middletons are exceptionally greedy, uncouth con artists. Kate—who, to this day, has not even learned how to hold cutlery properly—is even less intelligent than he is, which would seem impossible! 🙂 He is simply ashamed of them, and he feels embarrassed for Kate every time she opens her mouth—and she, unfortunately, loves to talk, even though she has nothing to say and struggles to string together grammatically correct sentences. One can see William stiffen whenever she speaks, looking at her with contempt. William always attends his friends’ weddings alone, as they all remember Kate from the years she spent stalking him, and they have no respect for her; she does not belong to their circle. One can understand how difficult it must be for William to look at his brother’s beautiful and eloquent wife—a woman he seeks to destroy precisely because he cannot have her.
Friends,
I think you understimate the scale of the challenge Kate faced in delivering this poignant speech. Despite being diagnosed with pre-cancerous cells 4 years ago, she had to read from a telepromter while standing, without toppling over, and in heels, all the while maintaining her eyes open, and not just breathing in, but repeatedly breathing out too…
No small feat!