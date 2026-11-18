Last night, the Princess of Wales actually wore an Indian designer! Historically, whenever Kate has visited India or done an Indian-themed event, she’s almost always made a point of wearing a British designer. I have a theory about that but it would involve me calling Kate a colonizer again, so let’s skip it. At the Mumbai Earthshot Prize ceremony, she wore an Anarkali kurta designed by Mahima Mahajan. This was, I’m not even joking, one of the best and most flattering things Kate has worn in years. Everything was coordinated too, with the gold-and-emerald jewelry and green and gold beads and trimmings. The colors were great on her too. Unfortunately, someone left a trail of buttons to get Kate onto the stage at the Earthshot ceremony and she said words. Basically, she said ‘nature makes me feel connected to nature.’

Kate Middleton had a special surprise in store at Prince William‘s Earthshot Prize Awards — and her message carried deeply personal significance. The Princess of Wales, 44, unexpectedly took the stage at the star-studded ceremony in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 17, delivering a poignant speech about the connection between nature, health and healing before presenting the night’s final award. The appearance was kept under wraps, with even the celebrities and other presenters attending the ceremony unaware that Princess Kate would be speaking. “Nature is precious,” Kate began. “We are not separate from it. We are part of it, deeply connected in ways both visible and unseen,” she continued. “The health of the planet and our natural world is inseparable from our own, and when it thrives, so do we.” Then came a particularly meaningful reflection from the Princess of Wales, who has spoken candidly about her cancer journey and the role nature played in her recovery. “I have seen firsthand how nature has the power to heal and enrich our daily lives, but so much remains under threat,” she said. Although Kate did not directly mention her cancer diagnosis, her words echoed personal reflections she shared just days earlier about finding comfort in nature during her recovery.

[From People]

I feel like I’m going crazy half the time, watching a significant number of people quietly agree that Kate is saying something super-profound and meaningful when she’s basically just reading an Earth Day Hallmark card.

Meanwhile, William “let it slip” during his speech that next year’s Earthshot ceremony would be held in Australia. He hasn’t stepped foot in Australia in over twelve years, and the only way they can get him to go Down Under is by letting him host his dumb little busywork scheme there. I’m sure the Foreign Office is disgusted.

The Princess of Wales has taken to the stage to present the @EarthshotPrize restore nature award – and gave a powerful address here in Mumbai https://t.co/wiwohiFPwI — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 17, 2026