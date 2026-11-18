I won’t say the office at my day job has been beset with a panoply of technical difficulties lately, but when we first started noticing on Thursday that Microsoft Outlook wasn’t connecting to our server, the first question asked was, “Is this an US problem, or a THEM problem?” For once, it wasn’t us! Sure, I was devastated by not being able to send or receive work emails for the rest of the day, but by Friday we were back up and running… Then less than 24 hours later the mysterious FAA ground stop happened, with a disturbing lack of communication from government and airport officials. Though I did happen to catch Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin (whose name always sounds in my head like Darkwing Duck) ominously/incompetently say on live TV: “I don’t want to say this is a crisis, but it is.”
As events were unfolding Friday evening, I was on a group chat with coworkers (one of whom was stuck at JFK), and someone texted, “Make sure to have food and provisions on hand, we don’t know what this is yet.” Scary? Yes, but not all that crazy given the cyberattacks that have been hitting European supermarkets recently. Luckily, neither Microsoft nor the FAA incidents were attacks; they were glitches set off by routine updates, which sounds awfully counterintuitive. USA Today spoke to experts to break down the breakdowns:
Public anxiety coursed through social media. “So are we just pretending like it’s normal that all of the mainstream banks are down today? After Microsoft? And planes? And…” one TikToker posted.
“Can y’all wake me up when this timeline is over?” added another.
First, the reassuring news. Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights and Strategy, says there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack and “nothing is falling apart.”
Instead, these compounding outages highlight a deeper structural vulnerability: How heavily our critical infrastructure relies on highly concentrated systems. “When one piece fails, it fails at national scale,” Moorhead said.
Modern technological systems are so complex and tightly interwoven that a single error can snowball instantly, wiping out essential services, according to Mike Chapple, a professor at the University of Notre Dame.
The FAA outage, for example, was triggered by either a faulty component or an installation error by a government contractor during a modernization project. That single mistake flooded the air traffic control network with data, crippling nationwide infrastructure, Chapple said.
Meanwhile, the Microsoft outage was caused by a dormant software bug that had lingered undetected since July. Last week, “conditions were just right to activate the bug, triggering a cascade of failures that knocked thousands of systems offline and hindered repair efforts,” he said.
While the exact cause of the banking disruptions remains unclear, Chapple speculated it is likely a technical issue in shared payment networks. Chase said it experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug.
American consumers are right to be frustrated, said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group. “Increasingly, there is a lack of clarity to consumers around why outages are happening and how they are being remedied,” Newman said.
Any vulnerability in these crucial systems is cause for major concern, says Mitch Ashley, vice president and practice lead at the Futurum Group. “Daily life runs on a small number of systems and a failure in one now reaches millions of people at once,” he said.
What’s more, the recent spate of incidents while unrelated point to a common issue, said Virginia Tech professor Ali Butt. A “routine change” set each one off, he said.
“Microsoft’s outage has been linked to a network configuration change and the FAA ground stop was traced to a maintenance upgrade on a single router. Imagine that, a single component in a sea of thousands or more components,” Butt said. “In tightly connected systems, a small change made without fully mapping its downstream effects can spread far beyond where it started.”
The bad news is that our dependence on massive-scale technology is only growing. Experts warn we should expect these failures to happen more often and hit harder.
“Should people panic? No. Should we ask for better engineering? Yes,” Butt said. “That means testing changes for their downstream impact, rolling them out in stages, isolating faults and setting clear policies for systems the public depends on.”
The FAA outage “was triggered by either a faulty component or an installation error by a government contractor during a modernization project.” Oh no, sounds like the DC Reflecting Pool all over again. What cartoon villain did Trump hire this time?! Additionally, I didn’t find it all that comforting that the Microsoft outage was from “a dormant software bug that had lingered undetected since July.” That’s not a ringing endorsement of the product! That a bug can hide out for months until it’s ready to pounce! With AI, bad actors, and failing infrastructure all in the mix, I fear we’re in for further outage episodes on a more regular basis, like these experts suggested. I don’t want to say this is something to worry about, but it is.
So… the Microsoft bug isn’t surprising to me. I worked in cybersecurity (and wrote books on it) for so long that I can’t think otherwise.
Also, from other experience… the FAA issue isn’t surprising either. You do NOT want to know how old the infrastructure running things like that is. You really don’t. The problem is called ‘technical debt,’ which is what happens when you leave the old stuff running and don’t upgrade. It’s the cost of upgrading and modernizing everything. The technical debt in that department rivals the size of Trump’s ego.
Yeah I second this as a public servant in IT. The amount of stuff that is dependent on things like a program built by some guy named Bob in the 70s (who is dead now) and “it works but like we don’t know how” on some ancient server that they’re spending $$$ on maintaining is downright horrifying.
DOGE fired large swaths of the FAA then Sean Duffy hired a contractor who donated to his SIL’s congressional campaign to upgrade FAA systems. This is what happens when the adults leave the room and grifters start grifting.
I agree. I work in tech. This reminds me of Musk going to Twitter and Tesla and cutting stuff like Quality controls and stuff. Doge went and did the same thing. I was there during Y2K and it was a nothing burger BECAUSE we did a lot of hardware upgrades to avoid the problem. What we are seeing is what Y2K could have been had we not prepared. I explain AI and Legacy hardware to folks that it’s like taking a PS5 game and trying to run it on a Nintendo 64.
BoA took a while to register my credit cared payment but it all worked out well as when I was finally able to purchase ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ on Amzn yesterday, the price had dropped by 10 dollars.
My granddaddy who was born in 1908 told us often how bad the depression was for a lot of people and how it affected as going to be so much worse if the same happened in our lifetime since “everything relies on computers”. I’m currently house hunting. Within the past month, Ive changed my list of requirements. It went from: no HOA, x bathtooms/bedrooms to, 10 miles from “big city” no close neighbors. Im going to take this as my cue to start what’s been in the back of my mind for about 10 years. Prepping.
Community is going to be very important during hard times. You might want some neighbours.
1. Gaffney I live in a rural area… You don’t want to be here if things go sideways. Everyone seems to think of rural areas as variations of Mayberry. The atmosphere isn’t like that at all. Outsiders are ostracized. Outsiders aren’t “just” people not born around here, either. Outsiders are anyone the tangerine terror gave the okay to terrorize, including bland looking middle aged women like myself. I have had terrifying encounters with magatized men when I was by myself and an easy target for weak, stupid men. 2. I think several things are going on at once. Our infrastructure is horrid because our tax dollars have been handed to the evils and not used to improve the country since the boomers came of age, so clearly identifiable vulnerabilities are present. Muskrat, et al, destroyed to civil service to loot the federal government and avoid prosecution. The civil servants that knew their stuff were the first fired and either haven’t been rehired or were replaced by loud, incompetent white men who don’t know what they are doing and are extortionists setting up billion dollar grifts. The magats are doing their bestest to loot and extort as much as possible as quickly as possible before mango is a complete lame duck. The Russianification (privatization) of our government was clearly outlined in Project 2025. The magats are incompetent, but they are doing their bestest to give everything they can to the oligarchs before the public comes after them with pitchforks.
Skynet.
The dark side of prepping is how far someone is willing to go to protect their preparations. Yes, our pantry can keep us going for a week or two, but actual prepping? Not yet.
One of the most important resources one can “gather” when a serious issue, risk to “normalcy” is looming is knowing, having some connection to your neighbors. Even in a place where neighbors are few and far between.
I’ve over the past year, I’ve seen some articles, analysis about that but also heard from friends and relatives who went through difficult times natural, disasters, power, outages, etc. who said that was one of the key things that made getting through those situations doable – having neighbors who knew them who they could wave down or share supplies with or that they would check on them, just be aware that they’re around, so if they were stuck behind their house in a snowbank, someone would come looking for them if they didn’t see them around and about. – mutual aid … even if they weren’t super close normally.
In 1962 we had the Columbus Day storm which caused quite a bit of damage in the Willamette Valley here in Oregon. My grandfather, who lived in Portland but had a farm further south, that at that time was in a very rural area, was severely injured by a side structure of the barn falling on him. The damage to the barn was not visible from the road.
As soon as the storm passed, the first thing that farmers in the area did was to jump in their trucks and drive around and make sure that everyone in the community was okay. Someone drove by my grandfather’s farm and noticed that his truck was parked at the barn. He didn’t see any damage to the barn but he stopped by to make sure that my grandfather was okay. That was how my grandfather was rescued, his life surely saved. And this guy may not have liked my rather surly, outsider (big city) grandfather, but he did everything he could to find those that needed help and helped him.
I now live in the same area in the valley, in an urban area close to a lot of farmland. Yes, there are Magats here and there are also very liberal people. But from what I’ve seen, in every single disaster, usually fires and some storms, the entire community gathers together to help those in need, for example, making sure that everyone is evacuated, helping to transport farm animals out of the danger area, etc. I could not imagine people in the rural area around me not helping others because they disagreed with them politically. They don’t have to like you to help you.
Now, it may be different because I am in Oregon but if you move to a rural area (and I would advise you to be reasonably close to an urban area!) get to know members of the community. You don’t have to like them and they don’t have to like you but I think in a disaster the community would pull together to help those in need. And they need to know who and where you are.
My local news interviewed a cybersecurity professor at one of our universities here. He said just because all of these things are happening concurrently does not mean that they are connected. Sure, Jan.
It doesn’t help that our government keeps gaslighting us about what is going on and the transpo sec went on a freaking road trip for 7 months instead of doing his job.
I have a neighbor who is a prepper and she had me get at least enough filtered water for 3 days for myself, but I am going to start canning food again.
So much of this stuff is tied to Project 2025. And the current Congress (the ones who will be replaced in January) are going along with it. The public can contact their elected officials about why they are rolling with it, and push back. I do wonder how much money the current Congress (especially his complicit minions) have made from all these things he’s doing.
There’s a couple of guys who have been sounding these alarms for several months. A couple of months ago, YouTuber and former political consultant Farron Balanced did a video on an article that reported that 47’s Admin had put AI over a lot of the FAA’s systems, instead of relying on human expertise, and he predicted this would happen ( IMO they cheaped out and just didn’t want to pay for expensive human expertise and/or those campaign contributions towards 47s presidency came with a lot of strings). So although I grew up watching many 80s and 90s movies warning against AI and the dangers it posed, I didn’t take him seriously. I thought, after the multiple plane crashes that occurred right after 47 took office, no way would anyone be that stupid! WRONG! WRONG! With this admin, stupidity and greed go hand in hand.
YT Kyle Kulinski pointed out that the tech bros, along with Melon Musk, bought the presidency for 47 and AI CEOs fought and actually had many states write laws prohibiting any oversight over AI for 10 years! He also said that AI has gone rogue and without authorization, infiltrated various federal government systems. Which was why all of a sudden, a few AI CEOs were tweeting that some federal oversight was needed and that they would cooperate with and assist Congress on drafting (what would obviously be very weak) legislation.
So The Blue Tsunami at the state and federal levels must have theses tech bros terrified. I can’t wait until we finally get some serious adults in charge of our state and federal government next year. I’m so sick of these azz clowns.
Because Project 2025 has been accelerated after their major losses in the mid-terms. Literally everything that’s happening right is in Project 2025. This isn’t ineptitude folks. This is on purpose and is meant to cause anxiety and confusion.
Trump said it’s fine (a direct quotation), so it must be fine. He’s just so credible, honest, and caring, you can’t help but disbelieve him. I wonder which planet he and Elon will settle on when they blow up the whole world together.
On TMZ, they revealed that one company said there WAS a cyber attack on 178 U.S. institutions, including banks and sensitive government information. So are our bank funds going to be stolen through cyber attacks? Should we run to our banks and take out everything in cash? And then stuff the money under our mattresses? What a great time to be alive!