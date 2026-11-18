

I won’t say the office at my day job has been beset with a panoply of technical difficulties lately, but when we first started noticing on Thursday that Microsoft Outlook wasn’t connecting to our server, the first question asked was, “Is this an US problem, or a THEM problem?” For once, it wasn’t us! Sure, I was devastated by not being able to send or receive work emails for the rest of the day, but by Friday we were back up and running… Then less than 24 hours later the mysterious FAA ground stop happened, with a disturbing lack of communication from government and airport officials. Though I did happen to catch Dept of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin (whose name always sounds in my head like Darkwing Duck) ominously/incompetently say on live TV: “I don’t want to say this is a crisis, but it is.”

As events were unfolding Friday evening, I was on a group chat with coworkers (one of whom was stuck at JFK), and someone texted, “Make sure to have food and provisions on hand, we don’t know what this is yet.” Scary? Yes, but not all that crazy given the cyberattacks that have been hitting European supermarkets recently. Luckily, neither Microsoft nor the FAA incidents were attacks; they were glitches set off by routine updates, which sounds awfully counterintuitive. USA Today spoke to experts to break down the breakdowns:

Public anxiety coursed through social media. “So are we just pretending like it’s normal that all of the mainstream banks are down today? After Microsoft? And planes? And…” one TikToker posted. “Can y’all wake me up when this timeline is over?” added another. First, the reassuring news. Patrick Moorhead, founder of Moor Insights and Strategy, says there is no evidence of a coordinated cyberattack and “nothing is falling apart.” Instead, these compounding outages highlight a deeper structural vulnerability: How heavily our critical infrastructure relies on highly concentrated systems. “When one piece fails, it fails at national scale,” Moorhead said. Modern technological systems are so complex and tightly interwoven that a single error can snowball instantly, wiping out essential services, according to Mike Chapple, a professor at the University of Notre Dame. The FAA outage, for example, was triggered by either a faulty component or an installation error by a government contractor during a modernization project. That single mistake flooded the air traffic control network with data, crippling nationwide infrastructure, Chapple said. Meanwhile, the Microsoft outage was caused by a dormant software bug that had lingered undetected since July. Last week, “conditions were just right to activate the bug, triggering a cascade of failures that knocked thousands of systems offline and hindered repair efforts,” he said. While the exact cause of the banking disruptions remains unclear, Chapple speculated it is likely a technical issue in shared payment networks. Chase said it experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug. American consumers are right to be frustrated, said Daniel Newman, CEO of Futurum Group. “Increasingly, there is a lack of clarity to consumers around why outages are happening and how they are being remedied,” Newman said. Any vulnerability in these crucial systems is cause for major concern, says Mitch Ashley, vice president and practice lead at the Futurum Group. “Daily life runs on a small number of systems and a failure in one now reaches millions of people at once,” he said. What’s more, the recent spate of incidents while unrelated point to a common issue, said Virginia Tech professor Ali Butt. A “routine change” set each one off, he said. “Microsoft’s outage has been linked to a network configuration change and the FAA ground stop was traced to a maintenance upgrade on a single router. Imagine that, a single component in a sea of thousands or more components,” Butt said. “In tightly connected systems, a small change made without fully mapping its downstream effects can spread far beyond where it started.” The bad news is that our dependence on massive-scale technology is only growing. Experts warn we should expect these failures to happen more often and hit harder. “Should people panic? No. Should we ask for better engineering? Yes,” Butt said. “That means testing changes for their downstream impact, rolling them out in stages, isolating faults and setting clear policies for systems the public depends on.”

[From USA Today]

The FAA outage “was triggered by either a faulty component or an installation error by a government contractor during a modernization project.” Oh no, sounds like the DC Reflecting Pool all over again. What cartoon villain did Trump hire this time?! Additionally, I didn’t find it all that comforting that the Microsoft outage was from “a dormant software bug that had lingered undetected since July.” That’s not a ringing endorsement of the product! That a bug can hide out for months until it’s ready to pounce! With AI, bad actors, and failing infrastructure all in the mix, I fear we’re in for further outage episodes on a more regular basis, like these experts suggested. I don’t want to say this is something to worry about, but it is.