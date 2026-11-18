

It was the best of hippo times, it was the worst of hippo times. Just yesterday we were celebrating the birth of baby pygmy hippo Lemon Pig, niece to pygmy hippo legend Moo Deng. Today, we face worrying health news from their larger-size hippopotamus kin. Fiona, the universally adored Hippopotamus amphibius who resides at the Cincinnati Zoo, is currently under round-the-clock supervision due to an unexpected emergency medical complication: she swallowed a knit hat. It wasn’t her fault! It was a freak, Rube Goldberg-esque accident wherein a visitor threw their hat in the air, the hat got caught in a ceiling fan, then the ceiling fan threw the hat in the direction of the enclosure’s viewing windows where it managed to fly through a small opening. That’s a crazy amount of timing and physics that conspired to make the hat’s improbable trajectory happen. But Fiona beat the odds once before — when she was born six weeks premature at a shocking 29 lbs, nearly half the lowest recorded birth weight ever for hippopotami — so by gum she will come through once again! Right? RIGHT?!

Cincinnati Zoo is sharing an update on Fiona the hippo’s health. On Monday, Nov. 16, the Ohio zoo announced that beloved hippo Fiona was receiving veterinary care after she “ingested an object” tossed into her enclosure, believed to be a visitor’s knit hat, per NBC News and the U.K. newspaper The Guardian. “We know how much Fiona means to so many of you, and we want to keep you informed about her health, just as we always have,” Cincinnati Zoo wrote on Facebook, alongside a photo of the hippo. “Fiona ingested an object that a visitor accidentally tossed into her habitat.” “Our veterinary team and hippo care staff are monitoring her around the clock and doing everything they can to help her pass the object safely,” the zoo continued. “Her care team is cautiously optimistic that she will pass it and return to her usual self.” Fiona will remain out of the enclosure until the health issue is resolved, the facility added. Zoo spokesperson Michelle Curley said a visitor tossed the knit hat into the air; a ceiling fan caught it and flung it through a small opening above the area’s viewing windows, per NBC News and The Guardian. “We probably couldn’t make [it] happen again if we tried,” Curley said, noting that the incident was a freak accident. Cincinnati Zoo warned visitors after the incident, “Please help us keep our animals safe by securing your belongings and taking extra care near habitats,” stating that ingesting foreign objects “can cause serious health problems for animals.” PEOPLE has reached out to Cincinnati Zoo for further comment. Fiona gained fame after she was born six weeks prematurely in January 2017 and required around-the-clock human care. She lives at Cincinnati Zoo with her mom Bibi and brothers Tucker and Fritz, who arrived in 2022, per the Cincinnati Zoo website.

[From People]

Fiona, honey, not to put too much pressure on you as you attempt the most important bowel movement of your life, but please know that the emotional well-being and stability of the human population is resting on your rotund shoulders. That’s all. But her caretakers at the Cincinnati Zoo are confident bodily functions will proceed safely, so I’ll put my faith in their word. Plus, this is a lady who can take one orb-splitting bite of a watermelon or pumpkin and completely crack the fruit open; it would just seem so incongruous that she would be felled by a knit hat! I realize yarn isn’t food, but still! This is a girl who lives life with joie de vivre, nom-noming on ridiculously large snacks and photobombing proposals. Ingestion of a knit hat simply cannot be the end of her story, so it shall not, and certainly not on the eve of her 10th birthday! Hang in there Fiona — the nation, nay the world, is wishing you a peaceful passing of the hat.

And humans: NO MORE THROWING on zoo grounds! For flipping sake.

Update by CB: As of Wednesday evening, Fiona has not yet passed the hat. She has been getting sessions on a giant vibration plate to help her pass it.