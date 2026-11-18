Over the weekend, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a big story about the Sussex family’s holiday plans. Basically, Prince Harry, Meghan and their kids are sticking around England through Christmas, and Doria Ragland will fly in for Christmas too. Boshoff’s sources also claimed that Harry “is really looking forward to a cold Christmas,” but that the Windsors have made a point of “grey-rocking” the Sussexes. As in, no family holiday invitations have been extended to the Sussex fam, and something about how King Charles still hasn’t seen Harry face-to-face since July. Well, the Mail’s Richard Eden spoke to “Harry’s friend” Alex Rayner, who claims insider knowledge about how often Harry and Meghan speak to the Windsors.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been back in Britain for 12 weeks and still haven’t met King Charles and Queen Camilla. Nor have they, reportedly, been invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham or attend the Princess of Wales’s carol service at Westminster Abbey. Yet a friend of Prince Harry insists that things are far from how they may seem.

‘Harry and Meghan talk to the Royal Family way more than we think they do,’ Alex Rayner claims. ‘The relationship is a lot stronger than the public think.’

Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2011, insists that the Sussexes’ absence from Norfolk this Christmas is not evidence of an estrangement.

‘They haven’t been excluded,’ he tells me at the 59th Restaurant Association Gala dinner & Awards at the Savoy hotel in London. ‘They’re doing their own thing. That’s always been the plan. There’s no snub, no non-invite.’

Rayner, who was educated at schools including Harry’s alma mater Eton College, says: ‘They’re living their lives. They’ve got young children. They’re going to have a wonderful Christmas where they’re staying, and, I think, for them that’s their focus. Harry will, of course, speak to his father on Christmas Day – all sons speak to their fathers on Christmas Day, it’s the rule.’

The couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are attending the same private prep school.

‘It’s great to see him back,’ Rayner says of Harry. ‘It’s lovely to see Meghan really getting stuck into British life, and I’m so happy for them. This is a long-term home for them and for the children.’