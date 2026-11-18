Over the weekend, the Daily Mail’s Alison Boshoff had a big story about the Sussex family’s holiday plans. Basically, Prince Harry, Meghan and their kids are sticking around England through Christmas, and Doria Ragland will fly in for Christmas too. Boshoff’s sources also claimed that Harry “is really looking forward to a cold Christmas,” but that the Windsors have made a point of “grey-rocking” the Sussexes. As in, no family holiday invitations have been extended to the Sussex fam, and something about how King Charles still hasn’t seen Harry face-to-face since July. Well, the Mail’s Richard Eden spoke to “Harry’s friend” Alex Rayner, who claims insider knowledge about how often Harry and Meghan speak to the Windsors.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been back in Britain for 12 weeks and still haven’t met King Charles and Queen Camilla. Nor have they, reportedly, been invited to spend Christmas with the Royal Family at Sandringham or attend the Princess of Wales’s carol service at Westminster Abbey. Yet a friend of Prince Harry insists that things are far from how they may seem.
‘Harry and Meghan talk to the Royal Family way more than we think they do,’ Alex Rayner claims. ‘The relationship is a lot stronger than the public think.’
Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2011, insists that the Sussexes’ absence from Norfolk this Christmas is not evidence of an estrangement.
‘They haven’t been excluded,’ he tells me at the 59th Restaurant Association Gala dinner & Awards at the Savoy hotel in London. ‘They’re doing their own thing. That’s always been the plan. There’s no snub, no non-invite.’
Rayner, who was educated at schools including Harry’s alma mater Eton College, says: ‘They’re living their lives. They’ve got young children. They’re going to have a wonderful Christmas where they’re staying, and, I think, for them that’s their focus. Harry will, of course, speak to his father on Christmas Day – all sons speak to their fathers on Christmas Day, it’s the rule.’
The couple’s children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, are attending the same private prep school.
‘It’s great to see him back,’ Rayner says of Harry. ‘It’s lovely to see Meghan really getting stuck into British life, and I’m so happy for them. This is a long-term home for them and for the children.’
[From The Daily Mail]
“This is a long-term home for them and for the children” – is it though? I’m really asking, because y’all yell at me when I try to share my theories, hopes and concerns. I genuinely hope this is NOT a long-term home for the Sussexes and I think Meghan is just making the best out of an already difficult situation. As for the Sussexes’ relationships with the Windsors… I think it’s complicated. I buy that Harry and Charles speak to each other frequently, but I still wonder if Harry is surprised by how Charles has made zero time for him or the grandkids since July.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Megan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public enagagement in the country since coming back from the US. Harry and Meghan are at a recording studio on St Ann’s, a youth music charity who offer nusic recording facilities founded in 1991 by Trevor Rose and Nick Street. Pictured: Prince Harry – Megan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are in the UK city of Nottingham on their first public engagement in the country since coming back from the US. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex visit the Community Recording Studio (CRS) in Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, visited the Community Recording Studio (CRS) and the Himmah Hub in Nottingham, England, meeting with local groups focused on supporting young people and strengthening the community. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex during a visit to Himmah Hub in Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
I think there is some term for when a child or person who gets push-pull is conditioned to long and hope for a connection to someone else. They aren’t able to see the situation clearly. I see Harry that way, deluded, like hoping Charles is busy or will relent.
That said, they aren’t even renting out their Montecito home, I expect they are there for proximity for Invictus for the next few years. It’s kept reporters from demanding his replacement
CWS, Raynor is not in. Meghan & harry house. Stop believing every lying press. This is fake news. Next
No yelling, just a slightly different point of view. Harry needs to be in the UK while his father is still king to show that he has not been exiled and cannot be exiled. This is very important to him and to the future of his children. Meghan married the man, but she also knows she married a prince and the drive to push her husband out of his country by his brother cannot be allowed to succeed.
The relationship between Harry and Chuck is very complicated. Not that Chuck cares about anyone but himself, but Harry is useful to Chuck by pushing the lazy heir to do some work. And the king is useful to Harry by not putting up too many obstacles to Harry’s insistence that he is a British citizen and has every right to live and work in the UK. It is a very transactional family/firm.
This is a very insightful observation, it rings true for how that family has always operated.
THIS!!! Very important for Harry to come and go, including living in the UK and prevent William from trying to “exile” him.
Although Prince William cannot legally exile his brother out of the UK, he can make his life less pleasant by allowing the British media to defame Harry and Meghan in every possible way. When William becomes king, he will most likely look for legal ways of downgrading Harry. Life in England for Harry and his family will be a living hell under William’s kingly rule.
Also I think that Charles, in his self centered way, finds Harry is 10 times more pleasant to engage with than with the other brother who reportedly screams at his father and probably didn’t visit him during the initial cancer diagnosis and treatment.
According to Rob Shuter’s Substack, William will be putting his foot down at Christmas.
“Royals To Decide Harry And Meghan’s Fate Over Christmas — William Pushes For Titles Ultimatum: Give Them Up Or Leave Britain!”
Well, the uk is a long term home for them technically lol, they clearly want a situation in which they can go back and forth between Montecito and the uk as much as they choose. But at the end of the day, none of us know how long they will be there or what their motivations are. Or what their current feelings are about where they’re at. We can project sure but those projections usually say more about us than them. I am laughing at ofc they’ll talk on Christmas Day. That doesn’t super sound like someone begging for an invite.
I believe this because “the Royal Family” is more than just Charles and William. They’re in contact with Eugenie, maybe Bea to a certain extent (not close but not enemies you know?) I wouldn’t be surprised if Harry and Peter Phillips are in contact, but William doesn’t know it, LOL. I genuinely don’t think the entire family stopped talking to Harry in 2020. I mean, we know QEII and Phillip didn’t stop talking to them, and I think people like Anne would follow their lead over William’s.
(I mean I cant see Harry calling up Aunt Anne on the regular, lol, but just as an example.)
And i do think Sandringham Christmas is not quite the snub that the press is trying to make it. I really think they never had any intention of going there and if there is no invite, that’s probably a relief bc then they dont have to say no. It’s just not happening.
The Waleses often skip Sandringham Christmas themselves, and honestly the whole thing sounds dreadful.
Weighing people on a scale as they enter and again when they depart sounds pretty dreadful. Are they still doing that?
I think the extended Windsor clan (with the exception of Eugenie perhaps) are taking their cues from KFC & W when it comes to interacting with H and his family. The way most of them blanked (especially Zara & Peter) H at KFC’s conAnation demonstrated that they don’t regard H as one of them.
I don’t think he talks to them but I do think he’s trying to take hold of the narrative and get the feud out of the headlines so it’s not the main story anymore. It’s smart PR that would benefit both sides and if the RF were smart, they’d give an inch just to play along.
William is too angry and stupid though.
Long term could mean a permanent base. It means it’s their home in the UK which they can leave and return to. It doesn’t mean it’s their only home. They are going to be a multi-home, multi-country family. They are going to have more than one home base.
I saw a side by side comparison of Harry spending this Remembrance Day at a small town celebration and last year at the Kardashian party and it struck me as a telling juxtaposition. This move feels authentic and purposeful for him. He genuinely doesn’t know who he is or can’t find a different way to be outside of Royal style charity work (even celebrities who do a lot like Angelina Jolie don’t do the royal style tours).
Part of me thinks Meghan does enjoy living the UK life they had initially planned for themselves and the future family they dreamed of.
I think there’s a huge amount of pressure on her to be the breadwinner in the family to pay for the security coverage, especially with what Harry will lose from his failed media lawsuit. I know he does speeches (can’t find many paid ones though) and he wrote the book, etc but they have substantial cash needs and liquidity.
Meghan has to support his dreams, adapt to his needs and it’s a lot on her. I will be especially sad if the don’t go to Montecito for school breaks! She deserves her dose of home.
Maybe she enjoys the difference.
“I think there’s a huge amount of pressure on her to be the breadwinner in the family to pay for the security coverage, especially with what Harry will lose from his failed media lawsuit. I know he does speeches (can’t find many paid ones though) and he wrote the book, etc but they have substantial cash needs and liquidity.”
What the hell is this pocket-watching??? Have people ever heard of investments??? Harry and Meghan are rich enough that they never need do a single thing but sit back and let their money work for them. They are not living hand to mouth because of “security”. It’s high time this tabloid/UK media narrative was put to bed.
The fact that you quoted the “Kardashian juxtaposition” is a very telling one. Some narratives just won’t go away despite facts and common sense.
This wishcasting statement “He genuinely doesn’t know who he is or can’t find a different way to be outside of Royal style charity work” tells me that you have not been paying attention to anything Harry has done, or anything he has said, or the actual WORK he continues to do. The only people who think that Harry’s substantial body of work, past and present is “royal style” are the UK media and the taxpayer funded royals who need to keep that narrative going to pretend that their work is as substantial and effective as Harry’s work, and the derangers who want Harry and Meghan to hide in a hole and never be seen or heard from.
Angela Jolie and many other celebrities do “walkabouts” just like the royals when they go on certain charity trips. Charity work is not restricted to the royals (who only do it to cast a light on themselves, rather than on the charities), and private citizens determine how they want to do this work. There is no monopoly on the way in which private citizens choose to bring attention to charitable causes. Sheez.
Unless Harry or his father talk about it publicly we’ll just have to speculate.
On the question of how long they stay etc, it seems to me that H&M will be implementing their plan to spend time in the US and UK just like they wanted to initially. The security situation was holding them back especially because we learnt though court cases and interviews that there were times they wanted to be in the UK and couldn’t due to security.
So whether they spend time in the UK doesn’t depend on Charles, William or the press.
So it makes sense to get a home either by buying one or renting.
Not sure why some are insisting Meghan is miserable due to being in England and not because her father has been confirmed to be a predator.
Given that it still feels like not everything is said about Charles’ health, them going back to the US when he dies sounds really plausible.
I don’t think Harry is surprised in the least that his father hasn’t seen his grandkids since July. Why? Because Charles hasn’t seen Will & Kate’s kids either! Think waaay back to when William was leaking stories to the press about how his father wasn’t visiting his grandchildren? And how he basically publicly bullied Charles into visiting them. People seem to have forgotten all of that which is wild because that was catalyst for Will and Charles’ falling out and why they didn’t speak for a long time. Charles’ relationship with Harry’s kids is no different than his relationship with Will’s: he doesn’t give a shit and never has. He is NOT going to make a personal effort unless pushed to do so. Harry knows his father and has seen how he operates when it comes to the grandkids. It’s why Harry had to be the one to essentially bring the kids to the UK – HE wanted his kids to meet his father.
I agree! EVERYONE knows that Charles sucks as a father and grandfather — everyone except Charles. Charles loves only Charles.
I also think the Sussexes are here to establish a foothold in England before William takes over. Once Charles kicks it, hopefully the Sussexes will return to Montecito.
King Charles sees both of his son’s children as little as possible…so there’s THAT fact
According to the account of the April 2011 North Pole Expedition posted on the 15-year anniversary by the Press Team for Walking with the Wounded on their website, there was no one on the team named “Alex” or “Raynor” or “Rayner.”
Noticed the headline spelling on this post has been revised from “Raynor” to “Rayner” to match the text.
Regardless, the core question remains – who?
Harry’s friend sounds deluded. Is it from him that Bisoff is getting her exclusives?
Apart from interfering with Ravac directly, neither father or brother can keep them out in any other way.
Harry sees his father once a year or so even when he’s in the country so not sure why people think they moved to spend time with him.unless he’s loitering outside the palace I don’t see the need to say harry hasn’t moved on or he’s in a stagnant situation. He’s getting on with his business and living his life.
The deluded people are those who think Harry and the family should’ve exiled themselves to America permanently.
Meghan is getting on with her business and we already know some of her future plans in 2027.
I think after the first couple of weeks, the rest of the time they’ve been here has been very calm.
The confirmed news about Thomas Markle must’ve been a devastating news for them and it will take time to recover from it.
We just have to wait for time to pass and see who’s theories were the closest.
I don’t think Charles sees the Wales family except on official occasions. Why do people think that because Harry is in the UK, he will be having Sunday lunch with pa every week or so? The Queen was a matriarch and she gathered her family and extended family together. She seems to have seen various members of her family “off duty” routinely. Charles has no paternal or familial feelings it seems. He’s not going to be socializing with his “family.” Snubbing and being snubbed is the only way the media knows how to talk about things. Thank god Harry is not subjected his children to a royal Christmas!
The royal Christmas doesn’t sound much fun, and that is putting it politely.
I think we will only hear about any in- person contact after the fact. And probably minimal. I think they have said they wanted to spend time in both the UK and the US originally. My original impression was that they would be in the UK until IG is completed and Harry can ensure it can’t be taken away from him ( see Sentebale). Or perhaps they will stay until after Jan. 20, 2029 pending the next presidential inauguration. I, too, thought they would go back to California for the Xmas break. But, with everything going on with her father, I think they should give the US a wide berth as I think it would be a worse media circus than now. Plus one doesn’t know when the next ground stop will occur! Hopefully they can spend some time with the Spencer family.