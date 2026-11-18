In the past week, I’ve mentioned that CB and I have received emails from what looks and sounds like a one-woman pressure campaign. The pressure campaign? To encourage this site to alter our coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, specifically in regards to her father Thomas Markle’s depravity. This emailer blames Meghan for not “establishing whether an investigation was actually taking place” into Thomas Markle… after Meghan had been assured that an investigation was taking place. What’s interesting is that it looks like these emails were also sent to royal reporters and British media figures. Camilla Tominey basically repeated the emailer’s arguments in her own Telegraph column, and other royal reporters and bloggers have reportedly received the emails too. Complex even covered us and the email situation.

Last week, I was so annoyed by these emails, I didn’t really read them closely, but looking at them again, I’m struck by the anti-Sussex talking points and the explicit suggestion that Harry and Meghan have committed a crime by… believing that the Met Police were investigating. Here’s the second email we received:

It’s almost unfathomable that I live in a world where not only did a Duke and Duchess sit on abuse allegations without once following up for seven years, but there are actually people who think that what they did was okay. Don’t get me wrong, there are far more of us who are disgusted. I’m not quite sure why the traditional media is going for the redemption angle with this. The outlets that have the most views, the most support, the most comments, are the ones that posit that it’s absolutely insane for anyone to choose this moment to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (who, as of the writing of this message to you, are demanding that the United States FBI travel to them if they want an interview). I do not doubt that this is an emotional time for the Sussexes, and, for that alone, I do have some sympathy. But that sympathy is seriously waning. In fact, I could do nothing but shake my head upon the news that the Duchess’ “source” stated she was “not strong enough” to speak at a child safety event in Brussells. I suspect she’d be “strong enough” if millions of people hadn’t already made it very clear that she and her husband can never again be considered role models. The public has spoken, and according to the polls, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have the lowest favorability rating they have ever had. But again, your focus was put on the Sussexes, painting them as victims instead of simply stating that it would have been wholly inappropriate to deliver any kind of speech regarding “protecting children.” It is worth noting that the Sussexes are quite lucky they were living in California these past years. If they had been living in Florida, where the Markles live, and where knowingly and willfully failing to make a report of suspected child abuse is a third-degree felony, the Sussexes could have been looking at five years in prison. Just a reminder to you: children were abused. And children will one day learn that two incredibly privileged people, who have an amazing platform they have used over and over to speak on the need to “protect” children, knew that children could be abused at that very moment…and did nothing.

[Via email]

“If they had been living in Florida, where the Markles live, and where knowingly and willfully failing to make a report of suspected child abuse is a third-degree felony, the Sussexes could have been looking at five years in prison…” Again, the Met Police handed Roslyn Loveless’s letter to Meghan and assured her that they were investigating the contents. This was never “Meghan failed to report a crime!” The British police HAD Roslyn Loveless’s letter and they were the one who informed Meghan of the letter and their investigation! But… but… Florida! Crimes! Prison! And once again, Loveless also wrote a letter to the Sun, and god knows who else. Where is the backlash against the British media and the Met Police? And who (or what) is really behind this email campaign?

(Also: There’s zero evidence that Meghan demanded that the FBI fly to her in England.)

Note by CB: I received three of these emails, two of the same message on November 9th and another on November 11th referencing our coverage and doubling down. All were sent before 11am EST. The person was using the email client “eM client 11.0.0.0,” which is similar to Outlook and is used by organizations.