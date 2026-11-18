In the past week, I’ve mentioned that CB and I have received emails from what looks and sounds like a one-woman pressure campaign. The pressure campaign? To encourage this site to alter our coverage of the Duchess of Sussex, specifically in regards to her father Thomas Markle’s depravity. This emailer blames Meghan for not “establishing whether an investigation was actually taking place” into Thomas Markle… after Meghan had been assured that an investigation was taking place. What’s interesting is that it looks like these emails were also sent to royal reporters and British media figures. Camilla Tominey basically repeated the emailer’s arguments in her own Telegraph column, and other royal reporters and bloggers have reportedly received the emails too. Complex even covered us and the email situation.
Last week, I was so annoyed by these emails, I didn’t really read them closely, but looking at them again, I’m struck by the anti-Sussex talking points and the explicit suggestion that Harry and Meghan have committed a crime by… believing that the Met Police were investigating. Here’s the second email we received:
It’s almost unfathomable that I live in a world where not only did a Duke and Duchess sit on abuse allegations without once following up for seven years, but there are actually people who think that what they did was okay.
Don’t get me wrong, there are far more of us who are disgusted. I’m not quite sure why the traditional media is going for the redemption angle with this. The outlets that have the most views, the most support, the most comments, are the ones that posit that it’s absolutely insane for anyone to choose this moment to support the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (who, as of the writing of this message to you, are demanding that the United States FBI travel to them if they want an interview).
I do not doubt that this is an emotional time for the Sussexes, and, for that alone, I do have some sympathy. But that sympathy is seriously waning. In fact, I could do nothing but shake my head upon the news that the Duchess’ “source” stated she was “not strong enough” to speak at a child safety event in Brussells. I suspect she’d be “strong enough” if millions of people hadn’t already made it very clear that she and her husband can never again be considered role models. The public has spoken, and according to the polls, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have the lowest favorability rating they have ever had. But again, your focus was put on the Sussexes, painting them as victims instead of simply stating that it would have been wholly inappropriate to deliver any kind of speech regarding “protecting children.”
It is worth noting that the Sussexes are quite lucky they were living in California these past years. If they had been living in Florida, where the Markles live, and where knowingly and willfully failing to make a report of suspected child abuse is a third-degree felony, the Sussexes could have been looking at five years in prison. Just a reminder to you: children were abused. And children will one day learn that two incredibly privileged people, who have an amazing platform they have used over and over to speak on the need to “protect” children, knew that children could be abused at that very moment…and did nothing.
[Via email]
“If they had been living in Florida, where the Markles live, and where knowingly and willfully failing to make a report of suspected child abuse is a third-degree felony, the Sussexes could have been looking at five years in prison…” Again, the Met Police handed Roslyn Loveless’s letter to Meghan and assured her that they were investigating the contents. This was never “Meghan failed to report a crime!” The British police HAD Roslyn Loveless’s letter and they were the one who informed Meghan of the letter and their investigation! But… but… Florida! Crimes! Prison! And once again, Loveless also wrote a letter to the Sun, and god knows who else. Where is the backlash against the British media and the Met Police? And who (or what) is really behind this email campaign?
(Also: There’s zero evidence that Meghan demanded that the FBI fly to her in England.)
Note by CB: I received three of these emails, two of the same message on November 9th and another on November 11th referencing our coverage and doubling down. All were sent before 11am EST. The person was using the email client “eM client 11.0.0.0,” which is similar to Outlook and is used by organizations.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
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Paris, FRANCE Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was seen arriving at Sugaar restaurant in Paris, looking beautiful in an elegant black dress.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 4 OCTOBER 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
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*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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New York, NY Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, attend the Project Healthy Minds 3rd Annual Gala at Spring Studios in New York City.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
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UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
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Montecito, CA Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, will return to Britain after six years of living in Montecito, USA. The prince and his wife have been estranged from the royal family but are now returning to England with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5. It is told that King Charles got the news last Sunday that his son is moving back to the UK within three weeks and Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet will enroll in school here. Pictured: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 20 AUGUST 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Lakeland, FL This is the mugshot/booking photo of Meghan Markles father Thomas Markle Senior which was released after he was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida at 6.11pm local time on November 10 just hours after he was re-arrested for allegedly cutting off his angle tag which was fitted after he was charged with possessing child porn last week. Pictured: Thomas Markle BACKGRID USA 10 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex attends the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duchess of Sussex, stands with Sandra Spitaels (right), whose teenage son Glenn committed suicide in 2017 after a nude image of him was posted online, as they view an exhibition at the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, a memorial to children and families whose lives have been affected by online harm.
Featuring: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Sandra Spitaels
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Lakeland, FL This is the mugshot/booking photo of Meghan Markles father Thomas Markle Senior which was released after he was booked into Pinellas County Jail in Florida at 6.11pm local time on November 10 just hours after he was re-arrested for allegedly cutting off his angle tag which was fitted after he was charged with possessing child porn last week. Pictured: Thomas Markle BACKGRID USA 10 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I saw the Camila Tominey article and knew something was up. The way she had a go at Meghan. And lets not forget, she and Rebecca English are enforcers for Kensington Palace AKA William. My Lord! The things this woman has had to put up with because Willam, Kate, Charles and the lot of them are mediocre!!
The level of hatred. conniving, deceit and loathing is beyond belief. This woman lost her baby, her father, her business and reputation were harmed, but its not enough! They want her destroyed so then can sift through the ashes. This is ….its just beyond belief and all human decency.
Still, its delightful to watch her enemies fall one by one.
How about a petition condemning the Met Police for dereliction of their duty in NOT forwarding the letter to appropriate authorities in Mexico & USA for further investigation? That’s more to the point!!!
Could these emails be bots???
If CB or Kaiser is reading this, it could be worthwhile to reach out to Christopher Bouzy, the creator of Bot Sentinel who’s very good at tracking senders, etc. down.
This.
By that logic, why aren’t people coming after the Royal family for not investigating Andrew ?! Why aren’t the RF doing more to see justice is done for his alleged victims?! So convenient to have this contempt for the Duchess & Duke. So awful. Her father is accused of such heinous crimes & nothing happened for years & now they blame HER? What about ANDREW!!! He continues to live a life of privilege above all of this. Despicable!
@helen THIS
Well yes. No one believes the story that a rogue officer only spoke to Meghan. The rest of the RF would have known for security reasons, please. So to make this argument against Meghan is to also make it against the senior members of the RF. But at the of the day, the Met said they were investigating and did not.
Let’s just try inserting “the queen” the best we can here – the starting line for example:
“It’s almost unfathomable that I live in a world where not only did a QUEEN sit on abuse allegations without once following up for seven years, but there are actually people who think that what they did was okay.”
I came on here to say just that. Where’s the heat for the queen, who not only knew about Andrew’s depravity, but tried to cover it up by paying off the witnesses? Why aren’t Kate and William being nominated for jail, being that they (undoubtedly) also knew about Andrew long before the allegations became public? Charles? This person needs to take all the seats.
Part of the reason this is so shocking is that it invites — nay, begs for — comparisons to Andrew! But I guess the chance to trash Meghan was too hard for them to resist so they decided to go ahead with it anyway. Unreal.
That’s too much common sense.
🎯
Perhaps time for the Republic Not our King protests start chanting WHY IS THE KING OBSTRUCTING THE POLICE INVESTIGATION INTO PEDO ANDY??? Never mind WHEN THEY KNEW ABOUT ALLEGATIONS AGAINST ANDY!
When is Kate starting her investigation into dodgy Uncle Gary? Or Party Pieces not paying their bills?
Yeah, thought so.
This same email needs to replace Meghan name with the royal family who’s currently hiding Andrew in plain sight and actively keeping him from providing evidence or knowledge of what he did or didn’t do with Jeff Epstein. Meghan never paid any money so make it make sense. How Camilla can come for Meghan Whom she hates but not have the same energy for the royal family
Who TF has time to campaign on behalf of lunacy unless they’re working for a lunatic? Maybe a deranger?
CB said the outlook email is one often used by organizations and was always sent in the morning hours before 11. Sounds fairly organized. And after 11am here on the east coast would signal the COB time in the uk, just saying.
Yeah, it definitely sounds like they hired some sort of PR outfit to organize this. Which is just…I don’t even have words. Stating that the Sussexes could have been looking at jail time is pure lunacy.
Why isn’t this vitriol directed at the Met?! Never mind, I know the answer.
Looks like you have a looney in your hands. Envy and an endless supply of bile tends to do that to people.
There has been an organized campaign of harassment by the BM and KP all these long years. How ‘loony’ are they if there’s an entire apparatus of institutional and establishment support to their madness? Don’t let these different paymasters off the hook, encouraging unwell people to join the bandwagon is a flank of this anti Meghan campaign, evil from the top down.
I can’t believe that Camilla Tominey used that email to attack Meghan. I’m glad Kaiser is speaking out about this. At this point the emailer is making a nuisance and proves that Meghan took the right steps. She followed the police and legal advce.
Oh see I can 100% believe that Tominey used that email to attack Meghan. An ethical journalist she is not. A talking head more than a journalist rlly. And one that does not value the truth very much.
Camilla T probably broke down in tears of sheer happiness that she was given new material that she could simply copy and paste to rage against Meghan.
In a way, it’s scary that a single uncorroborated and unverified source can basically use Tominey and the Telegraph to spread these horrible things about Meghan. It’s like gossip laundering, they just had to find some idiot (Tominey) willing to publish it.
oh yeah. Camilla jumped at the chance for this. See, she’s not attacking Meghan, she’s just reporting on an email she got.
CT broke the false “M made K cry” story so I’m not surprised to see her pushing another whopper about M.
So is this a deranger or someone in the British press pumping their viewpoint? The reference to “American “ fbi seems like a non American term in my mind; they’d just be the FBI.
The Florida references make me think that Scammy is behind this. She has been unusually quiet recently and God knows she fills the other profile characteristics to a T.
Frankly, the letter doesn’t have enough grammar mistakes to have been written by Scammy.
Possibly the shady law firm she used to sue Meghan.
I thought this as well. Also, the writer talking about H&M’s popularity and referring to polls (on private citizens) lets us know they’re not American imo.
So, UK law enforcement had the letter, and they informed Meghan about it? Exactly! So they already had what they needed to start an investigation and told her they’d be investigating.
She’s not the police or her/his Majesty’s Secret Service, she’s not the head of the UK’s version of the justice department, and was the least officially powerful person of the working royals at the time and has be a private citizen for years. She’s not DCI Sussex, and she hadn’t lived with, been around, been in much contact with Tom for years, decades. She’s not Tom’s mommy or wife or keeper.
She has zero authority, obligation, moral responsibility to oversee or monitor or demand an investigation into Tom, insist on XYZ progress from anyone.
The press who knew about the allegations of Tom’s ex years ago? THEY had a responsibility to follow up with LE, it’s literally their job, role in society to investigate stuff like that, ask questions.
And those in charge of every one of the law enforcement agencies THEY had a responsibility to look into it, make sure it wasn’t overlooked or purposely buried.
Speaking of Tom’s keeper… shouldn’t they be saying this about Caroline Graham?
And, what about ANDREW?
There should be legal action by the sussexes. Enough is enough. This is scary that they don’t get full protection in UK
100 agree. Meghan and Harry should hire a good team of lawyers and sue the slanderers into oblivion. If Harry and Meghan were still working royals, the king would immediately take action against all the defamation going on. These vile evil people need to be punished.
I would not make the assumption that the king would take any action against defamation if Harry and Meghan were still working royals.
Completely agree. I said yesterday that the last thing the Sussexes need is another stressful and expensive legal battle, but this is out of control. They shouldn’t be expected to just take this slanderous abuse.
These sound like the new deranger talking points around this – that no one supports Meghan, that she and Harry should be in jail for this, etc. Maybe its the new KP campaign, and they’re using this roundabout way to get to reporters like Tominey without saying these things directly.
But this email definitely sounds like someone was given a checklist of things to include and went through the list one by one. Thank you for posting it, the transparency is important. What’s the saying about daylight?
@Becks, that it’s the best disinfectant!
This person sounds very unstable and fixated on Meghan. I wonder if at one point this person was a victim of CSA and somehow this case triggered something in them. Either way, for a legitimate news site to highlight and lean into this person’s “demands” is outrageous and feels highly immoral to me. I can’t help but think that this might be easier for Meghan if viewed from a distance, say California.
“This person” is probably some Kensington Palace flunky.
There is no ‘distance’, the BM are trying to lay all this at the Sussexes American doorstep so MAGA/conservative media can grab the baton. And, with the cascade of strange airline problems happening recently, their travel needs for their commitments might remain better served in Europe anyway.
UK satirical magazine Private Eye says the tabloids have known about the allegations for years:
“Incredibly, Markle Jr has been attempting to flog a story about his father’s sexual proclivities for years, including to the Mail, which turned it down because it considered him such an unreliable source. ”
The Murdoch-owned S*n even investigated and couldn’t verify the story – so what was Meghan supposed to do? The truth is, the media knowingly gave Thomas Markle Snr a platform, and abused Meghan for cutting off contact.
Private Eye is an excellent magazine, it constantly shows up the appalling lack of truth and sense in the newspapers.
@sunnyside up 100%. I find it chilling that they had an idea what Thomas Markle Snr was like – and still gave him a platform. And wanted Meghan to take her children to meet him. The UK media are psychotic.
This reeks of desperation because this angle isn’t being accepted by the masses. They tried to push this angle HARD in that first 72 hours after the news dropped that Thursday. It’s clear that media ( probably from recommendations from their legal team, not because of decency) realized they couldn’t be the ones starting that argument in the media and ” interested parties” are looking for a workaround. The old ” people are saying “, ” questions are being raised” angle.
I hope these people realize that using an IP analyzer and a dummy email address isn’t enough if actual professionals are looking into who you are. But all in all this is just pretty shameful, there’s no low for them and they refuse to accept any level of responsibility. They also refuse to just admit that they were wrong about her. Their racism and xenophobia is so ingrained they just can’t make it compute she is the victim.
Wait he knew for years? Why did he move with his dad to the Phillippines then?
I thought that as well. Decidedly odd. But the police have apoligised to Tom jr. so it looks as if he wasn’t involved. I suppose he could either be trying to protect his dad or to stop him.
I’m with you up until the last line, @Dee(2). Your comments are always the ones I look forward to. But I don’t think of Meghan as a victim at all, I think of her as an innocent bystander subject to a crazy situation of mistaken identity. Like, she’s the victim of an identity thief, or something, when you’ve been framed for a crime you didn’t commit. To try too hard to prove her case would be totally counterproductive. As agonising as it may be, her task at the time was to do nothing and let the authorities handle her father’s case. Her task now is exactly the same. Family members are explicitly and sternly warned *off* intervening in investigations before formal charges are brought, they can poison the well, and that undermines the case.
She’s not a victim of her father’s crimes, but she absolutely is a victim of media harassment and targeting by utilizing her father. These people had an inkling, or flat out knew about the allegations about her father and still spent years platforming him, and positioning her as a horrible cold user who abandons people when they are no longer useful.
And now they are trying to make it she’s still a horrible cold person who’s a user, but she also has a higher burden of responsibility then literal law enforcement. So I still see her as a victim not of CSA and not saying she is worse off than any of the children targeted by her father. But this isn’t the oppression Olympics, there’s not a limit, she was and is being treated horrifically.
I can guarantee you that if she had ever reported it they would have turned on her and try to defend the old pervert and called her heartless and say she was committing elder abuse.. And please, do reply to this emailer that the Royal family has known about Andrew for years, and they have never reported his human traficking *ss.
And he could have would have gone on many more programs talking about the “betrayal.” If she had tried to arrest him based on allegations.
I read comments over the years by Tom fans applauding him for his media complaints about meghan. I recall some in comments sections like daily mail were going to set up go fund me for tom. So in other words they wanted to help him out. And now that he is arrested they show no regrets but then try to blame meghan.
Perhaps some of them are trying to take the guilt of themselves for backing Tom Sr. and passing that guilt onto a person who is already a victim of a racist hate campaign. How convenient for them.
Lady C did set up a go fund me for him- then took all the money for herself.
Mugs ahoy. Mind you with Tom Sr. in prison there wasn’t a lot she could do, except give it to a charity that helps children in need.
This campaign sounds to be from someone who is deranged? Firstly, sorry to Kaiser and Celebitchy for having to view things like this. Thank you for bringing to our attention as making it known that there are attempts like this to discredit Meghan and Harry. Sadly there are those who will believe this trash, they are often found lurking behind their computers and posting on places like Facebook. The rest of us know it’s lies and hope there will be people tracing these emails back to their origin.
I’m only half-joking when I say that it could be Jason Knauf.
This campaigner is “not quite sure” why traditional media is going for the redemption angle? Let me help. Traditional media is in frantic CYA mode. They’ve known about the Sussex letter since 2018–the Sun admitted as much, and no doubt more tabloids have known for years. Yet the Mail paid Caroline Graham to stalk Thomas for years across three countries, and she was in the hospital room with Tom Sr. in 2025 when he opened Meghan’s no-contact letter. Pretty disingenuous of this author to claim they’re “not quite sure why” this is happening.
And what outlets “with the most views, the most support, the most comments” are they referring to, who are calling out the Sussexes? On Reddit, the pro-Sussex subs get 2-3 times the views of that despicable hate sub. The Fail, which has a lot of explaining to do about what Caroline Graham knew and when, posts several redemption pieces (e g., AN Wilson, Richard Kay) for every insane Tominey piece, and their comments are clearly mostly bots so who cares.
Also, I think that YouGov poll they’re referring to was conducted a few days before the Thomas Markle pedo story broke, but I haven’t checked.
I hope the Sussexes hire a private investigator to track down the *organization* behind this.
There should be A LOT more focus on Caroline Graham’s behavior, not Meghan’s
This person sounds insane. If there is an active police investigation you don’t get involved, and half the time they don’t come back to you at all and say anything. She was supposed to turn herself into Lois Lane and go and investigate and report her father’s crimes? This person is an insane freaking person.
This is insane, but while we are doing revisionist history why didn’t Roslyn report it to the FBI if she didnt get any feedback from the british establishments she had this informtion for 44yrs and did nothing until Meghan married into the Royal Family. How many people are going to catch the blame for one man’s actions? and yes why didnt the queen do something, and Roslyn is mother to Samantha and Thomas jr so shouldnt Samantha be the one in jail since she lives in florida and didnt report it. ?
She is deceased, there is no way to know if she actually did notify the FBI or not. She might have.
Well done for publishing this vicious email Kaiser!
Now forward it to the police, FBI and the Sussex team so they can do some digital forensics and figure out who it’s really from. We can then sit back and enjoy the great big reveal and defamation lawsuit that should without a doubt follow.
This is simply an unbelievable amount of desperation from whoever this nutjob is. Spending their time sending these emails daily not only to Celebitchy but also to Feminegra and likely the British/far-right media too, including that idiotic hypocrite and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor defender Camilla Tominey, shows that they are so consumed by hatred for Meghan that they have lost (or likely never had) any semblance of objectivity.
OF COURSE the ONLY culprits in this story are:
1. Thomas Markle
2. the Met Police for doing nothing when they received the warninbg letter from Roslyn Loveless
3. The Sun for doing nothing when they also received a warning letter and instead gloriously platforminbg Thomas Paedo for a decade
4. The Mirror for likely doing exactly the same, despite publishing an extensive interview with Roslyn Loveless in 2018 in which she likely made the same allegations about TM being a paedo which The Mirror chose to ignore
5. The Daily Mail’s Caroline “Thomas Markle is my adopted dad I love him so mucy” Graham who was the paedo’s own personal mouthpiece as he relentlessly attacked Meghan yet did not bother to do ANY investigation herself despite likely knowing abouot the allegations
6. Thomas Paedo’s own son who gave interviews about his dad being a dodgy sex tourist a decade ago yet did nothing to expose him for 10 years or more despite living with him and following him to the Philippines where they lived together, and who it may well transpire is an abuser himself
7. The British far-right media haters including Piers Morgan and Dan Wootton who likely knew about the Roslyn Loveless letter since 2018 yet said or did nothing, happily platforming Paedo Thomas Marke instead
8. Whoever in the office of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who was responsible for communications (Jason Knauff???) and will have been informed or even received the letter from the Met Police which was shared with Meghan, yet DID NOTHING
9. Whoever knew from the royal household at Buckingham Palace who it’s unthinkable that they weren’t informed of the warning letters in 2018, yet DID NOTHING, at least nothing publicly, consistent with their behaviour protecting Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and trying to cover up that he was likely abusing teenagers at royal palaces including Sandringham.
The person behind this email campaign has just shot themselves in the foot, as their pathetic campaign is BACKFIRING spectacularly. It’s achieving exactly the OPPOSITE of what they were hoping for: it’s showing that there is a long list of people other than Meghan whose ACTUAL JOB it was to do something about Thomas Markle allegations and yet did nothing. And are now trying to cover their *sses by firing at Meghan.
Well it’s not working is it? All it’s doing is showing the depth of hatred these people have for Meghan, and the desperately pathetic lengths they are prepared to go in trying to destroy her.
Buch of sad idiots!
So let me get this straight. Meghan was informed by law enforcement that there were allegations against her father but she she should have called law enforcement to let them know that there allegations against her father?
@Heather, precisely. And this makes sense to these absolute lunatics.
I can just hear the conversation. Megan, “I’d like to report a pedophile, my father.” The police, “yes, we know. We’re the ones who told you.”
This is interesting – of course, there’s also been a rise in new comments here echoing these same talking points, so it’s not surprising, but I appreciate being able to see behind the curtain as it were.
Something that caught my eye was the assertion that “The public has spoken, and according to the polls, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex now have the lowest favorability rating…”. This is deranger-coded, as if some British YouGov popularity poll has anything to do with anything? If unpopularity with the British public makes you a criminal, then Andrew would finally be behind bars where he belongs instead of living luxuriously on a royal estate. It seems batty to think that this was going to be a point that would win over this website, though. They either don’t know their audience or they’re simply taking a “blast” approach and emailing in volume.
Did your emailer use the American spelling of “favorability” or does the CB site automatically correct it?
Actually I have just brought a new computer, it is set on British English but I can’t change the American spellchecker, every time I put in a word where we us an S and the Americans use a Z the spellchecker goes red and drives me up the wall, It needs to be checked incase I made a mistake, Spelling is not my strongpoint..
They are really desperate here. They’re afraid if Bad Dad is found fit to stand trial (that decision comes this Friday) he’ll spill his deals with the BM and KP.
If I were on the prosecution team for this case (not being a qualified lawyer!!! Just a fan of my old tv show when I was a PA) the first person I would call upon to testify is the editor of the Daily Fail. Who else could have authorised payments for selective silence and selective running mouth? If you pulled a string between his shoulder blades, he’d blab, and blab, and blab… he wasn’t doing that for free. If they knew the Met had credible allegations on record against him and still funded his lifestyle, travels, assignations… they’re an accessory to his crimes.
The majority of the US media is not trying to Meghan for not reporting.
This is absolutely an attempt to draw attention away from what the main players, the Royal Family and the newspapers, knew. This nonsense about Florida is an attempt to murky legal requirements. Sounds like a British tabloid to me.
Imagine if it’s not a British tabloid but another uk organization…just saying. It could be any org in the uk. How funny would it be if this email gets traced back to its origin. Might be interesting. I’d imagine the RF offices use outlook. Maybe even the met police. Might as well be messy as we guess bc anything’s possible.
I’m not going to waste my energy on this if H&M aren’t going to fight back. IMO they have never faught back hard enough at these kind of blatant attacks and now we’re at the point where people are blaming her for her father’s crimes. It’s enough already, when are they going to fight fire with fire? I’m so sick of this “they go low we go high” nonsense, how’s that working out for H&M?
I mean yeah absolutely don’t waste your energy on it if it bothers you.
Meghan said everything she needed to say in that one statement she released, *including* the very words from Graphinya Heather below, stating that she trusted the law enforcement agencies when they said they were investigating, that she assumed they were protecting other familes AND especially that she wanted the focus to be on the victims. How many ways can she say the same thing???
It seems to me that some people are pissed that their intended pile-on to blame M for that man’s crimes backfired and therefore did not give them the multiple weeks and months of headlines that they had hoped for (and so many people were calling them out for what they were doing and pointing out that they didn’t use photos of the royals who were pictured WITH Andrew after the extent of his alleged crimes became clear in articles about him), and so they are attempting to jumpstart it again to distract from the mockery being aimed at William and Kate and Charles and Camilla after their respective flop “tours” overseas, compared to the worldwide headlines garnered by the Sussexes after their EU Parliament visit and especially the praise being heaped upon Harry following his latest visit to the Ukraine.
They’re not even subtle.
I agree with Jais: I’m good with what she has done. Releasing a new statement saying the same thing she has already said would do nothing for her. Let the authorities who screwed up sort out their mess. Let the ones who are on the case do their job. Give Meghan the grace that some of y’all frequently rush to give so many people who don’t deserve it for a change and let her protect her peace. God knows she certainly deserves it.
Might be unpopular, but I agree with you. It can be frustrating sometimes with their lack of urgency. I find they do one vague statement and never follow up. Meghan should have released an additional statement condemning these lines of attacks. I hope she does, I have faith in them!
It’s possible that Meghan was in a state of shock, finding out that no investigation had been conducted, having the Met publicly try to gaslight her, plus all of the other abuse directed at her— maybe when it wears off and she’s able to think straight again, she’ll respond in some way. She might have been so overwhelmed that she sort of shut down for a little while, you know? I hope they do something to address this.
Yeah, sorry, I’m good with what Meghan has done. No she should’ve done this or this for me but to each their own.
I’m leaning toward this too.
“I trusted the law enforcement agencies who informed me of my father’s alleged crimes to perform their due diligence and investigate or refer the case accordingly. Please focus on the victims of child sexual abuse and trafficking.”
I hope she comes out with a statement condemning this email attack and will sue the person(s) responsible for this. Enough of the hoping it goes away if we do nothing approach…fight back girl!!
What I would like Meghan to do is a statement where she names the people within the Institution who KNEW about the letter.
“fight back girl!!”
Fight back at what? At who?
One mustn’t wrestle with pigs, you get dirty and the pig enjoys it.
She said her piece. Your first impulse is the correct one -don’t expend your energy on this. This reasoning is EXACTLY what H&M are also doing and that is the correct move; she made her statement and one assumes took legal advice. That’s all that is required here.
Glad you and CB went public with this. Utterly disgusting. And I truly think Tominey is the one spear-heading this in an effort to divert attentionn away from how much the British press elevated Thomas
From Complex:
“Kaiser also questioned whether other journalists had received similar messages, although she offered no evidence establishing a broader, coordinated campaign.”
— Why “although”? It’s strange wording. Do you have a responsibility to offer evidence establishing a broader coordinated campaign? Are you not allowed to merely speculate?
Ok, I fully admit that this is serious Tinfoil Tiara territory, but —
Anyone else wondering whether BullyIdle is spending some of his Aston Villa screen time typing up these vile talking points? Or recruiting someone to do it for him? What’s Knauf the Knife doing with his mornings? How about Call Me Doctor Chandauka?
Or maybe it’s just a professional Russian hate farm. After all, Prince Harry is keeping up heavy pressure for the world to keep our eyes on what Putin is doing to Ukraine…
Ok, I’m done. Kaiser & CB, I hope you have given these emails to someone who can rigorously investigate them and hopefully discover the source.
I said something similar above about this being from KP so I dont think its that tinfoil-y. The email sounds too….coordinated, IDK.
I mean we know that Knauf while working at KP doctored and cut and paste emails and sent them to court as evidence to make Meghan look bad. They’re not really above doing anything.
As long as the roll of tinfoil is out of the drawer, vile as he is, I would not want to be Tom at the moment.
The british media, powers that be have milked him for their agendas for years, now that his crimes are out in the open, he’s lost his usefulness as “poor Tom” in the attacks on the Duchess, and he’s a loose end who could randomly blab stuff they don’t want public. It’s not outlandish to wonder if someone is going to Epstein him. They’ve done it before to better people than him.
It’s amazing to me that these people can string two sentences together. Maybe it was written by AI?
Had I been drinking coffee, I would have spit it out at the part about Florida being so tough on people not reporting child abuse. Florida? Where Epstein and Trump trafficked teenage girls for years until Epstein was slapped on the wrist by the feds. You mean that Florida? As for the author of the emails, I could be way off base, but it’s rather well written and lawyerly. Could one of the palaces be behind this? As in KP?
It is an attempt at “authority.” But it fails spectacularly. Claiming they could have been arrested and face 5 years misses important points. The law recognizes good faith belief that another law enforcement agency is conducting an investigation and that disclosure of said investigation would have impeded the ongoing review. So absolutely no claim against Meghan and Harry. Notice the Queen, Charles and William faces no such expectations and criminal censure for knowing of Andrew’s behavior and failing to report.
I love how these people threaten Meghan with consequences to which the rota itself should rightfully be susceptible, since they were the ones who enabled her father, whilst Meghan cut him off without a backwards glance. But as an American living in England, I find it fascinating to contemplate their cognitive dissonance. I would call it hypocrisy but it’s genuinely not that fully formed. It’s inchoate, a mash-up of competing impulses they haven’t regulated, like a toddler’s meltdown. They attribute power to punish Meghan for her imagined lapses, to a state that they’ve never set foot in, which she herself may have never visited, for all we know, literally on the other side of the continent from where she’s made her home throughout her entire adult life, whether it was in Canada or California, they’re both thousands of miles away from Florida. But they’re invoking the almighty majesty (no pun) of a country they usually guffaw at, as if it were a byword for crass or ignorant behaviour, except when it suits them to use it as a cudgel with which to beat their enemies. Hmmmmm. Sounds almost geopolitical.
Or that woman from Sentabale trying to stay in Scooter’s favor after that failure. Is she a lawyer?
Why remain anonymous? Attach your name, if you truly believe what you are saying and believe there are possible legal consequences.
This is very amateurish and verges into deranger territory. It also seems like they don’t know anything about the actual charges against Markle and what it covers. What’s scary is that Cameltoe Tominey repeated parts of it verbatim in her article against Meghan, it shows they didn’t vet the person or do any follow up, or even checked with legal. Puss poor revenge, not real journalism. Anyway, this person definitely has a vendetta against Meghan, especially since Markle is now in jail. The Sussexes should be aware of this and address it legally. That old man has been an evil albatross around Meghan’s neck and all those trolls and tabloids that enabled him and used him to attack Meghan have so much to answer for.
“In an interview with Palatinate, Tominey explained that hearing an interesting tip is not enough on its own. Her main challenge is getting people to corroborate information and gathering evidence before publishing a story. She noted that reporters cannot move forward with a claim unless they can make sure it is true.”
What is your point here? That would require real wirk, which she doesn’t do since she’s an opinionist. Yet so many times she disregards this advice when it comes to her own work. Have seen this woman lie in real time and deliberately distort something Meghan says.
You’re giving this woman who once quoted a neo-nazi to slander Meghan and the ladies of the Grenfell Hubb Community Kitchen by linking them with terrorists on the front page of the Telegraph (in larger font than usual) after the cookbook came out way too much grace. Camilla Tominey sure as hell didn’t get anyone to corroborate the lies he told and the smears he spread on his Twitter account and elsewhere. She never linked any of the royals who had visited Grenfell emptyhanded and left without doing anything to help to terrorism. Only Meghan. And the racist thanked her publicly for helping him to spread the smears. Similarly, she helped Kate Middleton and her mother to spread a racist smear campaign against Meghan instead of accurately reporting that it was KATE who had made Meghan cry by being a total b*tch in the runup to M’s wedding. Tominey does not EVER seek corroboration for her slanderous narratives, no matter what she says. Nor does she ever apologise when called out: she doubles down. She is one of those women who seems to be extremely incensed that Harry is with Meghan and not her, and who goes out of her way to centre herself in everything they do, when Meghan in particular never thinks about her at all.
Whoever sent that e-mail (a) sent it to as many people as possible to give the ones who used it cover and (b) knew exactly which of the usual suspects would repeat it verbatim.
Tominey is a proven liar, and she always claims that she reports “without fear or favour” when it’s clear that she repeatedly lies on behalf of Kensington Palace AND has a vendetta against Harry and Meghan.
I just find this whole thing super demoralizing. I was happy to see Complex covered this at all, but where is the mainstream American press on this?
Meghan did not “do nothing.” She kept a copy of the Met report that somehow the Met itself managed to lose.
She was keeping receipts in case she could be helpful.
This appalling email campaign could be led by a deranger, or a palace flunky, or some random hater, but Meghan and Harry should report it as harassment.
What if the nutjob turns out to be Scammantha Markle??
Would be in character for her…
Or maybe Lady Colin Single-Brain-Cell Cambpell, trying to deflect from the GoFundMe she set up for Thomas the Paedo, which may have been spent on his child abusing activities?
Or Dan the Catfishing Idiot Wootton.
The fact that they mentioned Florida, wouldn’t surprise me.
Samantha, the harassment has to end. Your sister has left the Markle’s behind. It’s time to move on.
Even if Meghan and Harry had lived in Florida, I doubt them having second hand information would have created a legal obligation on their part to report.
Also , the police told her, not the other way around.
@Kaiser and @Celebitchy, could the e-mail be sent to someone like Christopher Bouzy, if he is willing to take on the forensic research, which he has previously done to unmask some of the most horrific online harassers of the Duchess? Also, I’m certain that an e-mail like that, crafted with so many talking points, either came from someone affiliated with KP or one of their media mouthpieces. I guess we’ll find out that KP isn’t only spending their massively increased IT budget on bot farms, but on in-house trolls as well.
It’s good that the e-mail has been laid bare, but I think that it would perhaps have been good to post the words as an image, instead of as paragraphs which could be picked up by SEO algorithms and tie this narrative to M’s name – doing exactly what the perpetrators were hoping for.
Agree that this smacks of a co-ordinated smear and it would be good to investigate where it is coming from. It is disturbing and worry for Meghan’s mental health at this point.
Yeah, Meghan should have reported her fathers’ crimes. /s
The same way that Beatrice and Eugenie should have turned in their father Andrew.
The way that Will should have turned in his uncle Andrew.
The same way Charles, Anne and Edward should have turned in brother Andrew.
The same way Elizabeth and Philip should have turned in their son Andrew.
The same way that Charles should have not have associated with two men of questionable character who turned out to be like Thomas Markle.
The same way that any of Thomas Markles’ other children and grandchildren who have been in more recent contact with the man than Meghan has should have turned him in.
The same way that all the British tabloids (including that ‘reporter’ who was living with him) should have turned him in.
The same way that the Met and all other UK legal entities/policing agencies should have acted on/passed on information about Thomas Markle to the proper judicial authorities.
The same way that Kate should turn in her dodgy Uncle Gary.
Nice one.
If Meghan attempted anything, her father would probably sued her. Better that she waited with what little information she had.
This has to be a british media or palace related person or entity. The notion of a “favorability” rating for an individual let alone a British royal is unthinkable and ridiculous in the US. We use terminology related to polling here, for politicians and ideas. For Meghan? Dead giveaway its the UK media or palace, for certain.
Meghan has been harassed and trashed by the the UK media ( primarily) no matter where she was living. I feel the content of this email is rather extreme. The fact that this email was sent to a wide variety of people leaves me feeling as though there is a safety risk. At the minimum a defamation risk. I definitely feel their security team should conduct an investigation into this email.
1. Thanks for sharing this Kaiser/Celebitchy. I would love, love, love to know the who, what, when, where and why behind these emails. 2. These emails show the behind the scenes machinations that have terrorized the Sussexes for 10 years. The tabloid media/bot armies are gleefully repeating vile, dishonest talking points provided to them by who, exactly? Meghan’s hands were tied when law enforcement and legal counsel told her not to speak out. The royals and rota have played a sick game of using her father to terrorize her while expecting a gotcha when his sick fixations were revealed. It is horrifying watching the royals, media, and law enforcement skirt responsibility for not intervening to stop a prolific pedophile by blaming Meghan. She is totally blameless in this debacle. The Sussexes lawyers need to get hold of these emails, do a forensic analysis and sue, sue, sue. 2. This is a microcosm of how facist talking points have been communicated to bot armies/tabloids to fed weak minded people magat/brexit bs for the last decade in this hellish timeline. We won’t become a functioning society until laws change, people stop consuming this garbage without question and this vicious tabloid/social media loop is stopped.
KP has been saving this for when Meghan and Harry came back to the UK. to try to tear them down. They knew about Meghan’s father’s crimes and were waiting for the moment to weaponize them against Meghan. That moment was after Meghan’s appearance in Nottingham. I don’t think this is a conspiracy theory anymore. I think it’s the reality of what’s happening.