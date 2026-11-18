Last month, Jay-Z chose himself as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer. I’m excited, but then again, I’m old and I know all of Jay’s biggest hits. I absolutely believe that Jay-Z has the catalog to perform solo and have the entire stadium rapping along, bar for bar. But of course, people still want and expect to see some guest performers during Jay-Z’s set. Guest performers like the most obvious one, his wife Beyonce, right?? Well, Page Six says that Jay has already asked two people to show up to his set. Neither of those people are named Beyonce.

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are bringing the Empire State to California when he hits the field for his Super Bowl halftime show. Sources tell Page Six that Hells Kitchen-bred Keys has been in talks with the Brooklyn native to join him at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California for game night on Feb. 14. John Legend is also being whispered about as another performer. Both artists are managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which also produces the halftime show. They also have longstanding relationships with Jay-Z, with Legend recently joining him onstage last month to perform “God Did” to close out his “Jay-Z 30” anniversary tour at SoFi in October. Keys collaborated with Jay-Z on his biggest commercial hit, “Empire State of Mind,” which became a New York City anthem for the 21st century.

[From Page Six]

I’m not dismissing the idea that “Empire State of Mind” isn’t one of Jay-Z’s most iconic songs and a genuine banger. People will be upset if that song isn’t performed during the Halftime show (me, I’m people). But I also feel like… maybe just bring Keys out for that one song, and maybe skip John Legend entirely? And then in Legend’s place, bring your wife out and maybe have her do a medley of hits from Cowboy Carter and Lemonade? I’m just saying. It would be absolutely crazy to have Jay-Z headline the Halftime show and NOT have Beyonce on stage with him.