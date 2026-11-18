Last month, Jay-Z chose himself as next year’s Super Bowl Halftime performer. I’m excited, but then again, I’m old and I know all of Jay’s biggest hits. I absolutely believe that Jay-Z has the catalog to perform solo and have the entire stadium rapping along, bar for bar. But of course, people still want and expect to see some guest performers during Jay-Z’s set. Guest performers like the most obvious one, his wife Beyonce, right?? Well, Page Six says that Jay has already asked two people to show up to his set. Neither of those people are named Beyonce.
Jay-Z and Alicia Keys are bringing the Empire State to California when he hits the field for his Super Bowl halftime show.
Sources tell Page Six that Hells Kitchen-bred Keys has been in talks with the Brooklyn native to join him at SoFi Stadium in Ingelwood, California for game night on Feb. 14. John Legend is also being whispered about as another performer.
Both artists are managed by Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which also produces the halftime show.
They also have longstanding relationships with Jay-Z, with Legend recently joining him onstage last month to perform “God Did” to close out his “Jay-Z 30” anniversary tour at SoFi in October.
Keys collaborated with Jay-Z on his biggest commercial hit, “Empire State of Mind,” which became a New York City anthem for the 21st century.
[From Page Six]
I’m not dismissing the idea that “Empire State of Mind” isn’t one of Jay-Z’s most iconic songs and a genuine banger. People will be upset if that song isn’t performed during the Halftime show (me, I’m people). But I also feel like… maybe just bring Keys out for that one song, and maybe skip John Legend entirely? And then in Legend’s place, bring your wife out and maybe have her do a medley of hits from Cowboy Carter and Lemonade? I’m just saying. It would be absolutely crazy to have Jay-Z headline the Halftime show and NOT have Beyonce on stage with him.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images and Apple.
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 05: Jay-Z attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Sony Pictures’ “The Book Of Clarence” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on January 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 834739251, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Jay-Z, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer / Avalon
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John Legend, Saenger, im Konzert auf der Zitadelle in Berlin, Musik, Berlin Deutschland, Germany *** John Legend, Saenger, at Concert at the Citadel in Berlin, Music, Berlin Germany, Germany,Image: 952588789, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Avalon
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Hollywood, CA – The 94th Annual Academy Awards – Audience and Backstage. Will Smith is all smiles after THAT moment and tearing up during acceptance speech in which he apologized to everyone EXCEPT Chris Rock. Beyonce poses with Jay Z and Tyler Perry after changing into stunning yellow gown.
Pictured: Jay-Z, Beyoncé and Tyler Perry
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Los Angeles, CA – Los Angeles premiere of Disney’s “Mufasa: The Lion King” at Dolby Theatre.
Pictured: Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter
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New York, NY Celebrities at the 2026 Met Gala, celebrating “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
Pictured: Jay-Z, Beyoncé Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter
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Celebrities attend Fanatics Fest 2024 in New York City
Featuring: Jay-Z
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 18 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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Celebrities attend Fanatics Fest 2024 in New York City
Featuring: Jay-Z
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 18 Aug 2024
Credit: Janet Mayer/INSTARimages.com
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American singer-songwriter and pianist Alicia Keys performs at the rally celebrating the New York Knicks winning the 2026 NBA Championship in City Hall Plaza in New York, New York, USA, on Thursday, June 18, 2026.
Featuring: Alicia Keys
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 18 Jun 2026
Credit: Kyle Mazza/CNP/INSTARimages
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Nominee, Beyonce Knowles-Carter, and Jay-Z at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA on Sunday, January 5, 2020.
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This is the one Superbowl of my lifetime that I am eagerly anticipating and will absolutely watch. ;-D
Beyonce will be there if only for a second,she loves to break records and I’m sure that will cement the most times an artist has appeared at the superbowl. Jay z just did a bunch of anniversary shows were he brought out many surprises the only wow factor I can think of is Kanye at this point.
I agree, @Neeve, but, alas, Kanye… I think that ship has sailed. LOL.
How many times has she performed at the Super Bowl? I can only remember her performing twice? Justin Timberlake and Gloria Estefan have both done it three times.
Her first performance was with Carlos Santana.
That wasn’t the halftime show. Santana has never done the big halftime show. He did a pre-game show. If pre-game stuff is being counted, Gaga is at 3 too.
Alicia Keys is an amazing performer. I’ll watch for her
Really? The last few times I’ve seen her perform on award shows, etc., she has been really, REALLY pitchy. Love her music though!
He can’t really play songs in tribute to NYC while performing at SoFi, can he?? LOL wrong place.