In the weeks before Robert Pattinson was chosen as James Bond, there were rumors circulating that Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez was the one advocating for Pattinson behind the scenes. There were blind items about it and several major rumors that Pattinson was always Lauren’s choice. This is important because we really didn’t know the decision-making structure for the Bond franchise, post-Barbara Broccoli era. We didn’t know if Jeff Bezos was the final decision-maker, given that he reportedly spent a billion dollars to buy out the Broccolis and “own” the Bond franchise completely. Well, now that the decision has been made, Bezos was excited to discuss what happened behind-the-scenes.

Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos revealed during a recent appearance at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event that he was “heavily involved” in Amazon MGM casting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. Bezos said that because Bond is traditionally a star-making role, they were at first “slightly biased” against casting Pattinson because he’s already “so famous.” However, after narrowing down the candidates to five and conducting screen tests, he was the “obvious” choice. “We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said. “There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was interesting. Full costumes and real sets and other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the tests and reviewing all that.” He continued, “By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance. It was immediately undebated. Denis [Villeneuve], the director … we all gravitated toward Rob. Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown, but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.”

[From Variety]

This is pretty diplomatic from Bezos, actually. I’d still love to know what happened in Callum Turner’s audition and what the Amazon people really thought of Jack Lowden. But yeah, Pattinson really must have nailed his audition. It would not surprise me at all if Lauren influenced the decision too, nor would it surprise me if she was pro-Sparkles. Also: the Amazon team did NOT run a tight process whatsoever – they leaked like a sieve and I’m sure Barbara Broccoli was laughing her ass off from her pile of money.