In the weeks before Robert Pattinson was chosen as James Bond, there were rumors circulating that Jeff Bezos’ wife Lauren Sanchez was the one advocating for Pattinson behind the scenes. There were blind items about it and several major rumors that Pattinson was always Lauren’s choice. This is important because we really didn’t know the decision-making structure for the Bond franchise, post-Barbara Broccoli era. We didn’t know if Jeff Bezos was the final decision-maker, given that he reportedly spent a billion dollars to buy out the Broccolis and “own” the Bond franchise completely. Well, now that the decision has been made, Bezos was excited to discuss what happened behind-the-scenes.
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos revealed during a recent appearance at Semafor’s Silicon Valley & The World event that he was “heavily involved” in Amazon MGM casting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond.
Bezos said that because Bond is traditionally a star-making role, they were at first “slightly biased” against casting Pattinson because he’s already “so famous.” However, after narrowing down the candidates to five and conducting screen tests, he was the “obvious” choice.
“We ran a really tight process and made the final decision on Friday,” Bezos said. “There was a big group initially, and we down-selected to five finalists. We did real, old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists. It was interesting. Full costumes and real sets and other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists, and then we got together on Friday to spend a couple of hours looking at all the tests and reviewing all that.”
He continued, “By the time we got to this list of five, they were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob and his performance. It was immediately undebated. Denis [Villeneuve], the director … we all gravitated toward Rob. Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous, like maybe we should have somebody more unknown, but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond.”
[From Variety]
This is pretty diplomatic from Bezos, actually. I’d still love to know what happened in Callum Turner’s audition and what the Amazon people really thought of Jack Lowden. But yeah, Pattinson really must have nailed his audition. It would not surprise me at all if Lauren influenced the decision too, nor would it surprise me if she was pro-Sparkles. Also: the Amazon team did NOT run a tight process whatsoever – they leaked like a sieve and I’m sure Barbara Broccoli was laughing her ass off from her pile of money.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, MGM-Amazon.
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1084652477, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Lauren Sanchez and husband Jeff Bezos arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083823816, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 15: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.,Image: 1084652488, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE – Guests pose as they arrive to the Dior Mens fashion show during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Robert Pattinson
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Venice, ITALY Newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are spotted leaving their luxury hotel in Venice, stepping out hand-in-hand for a romantic dinner. The couple, soaking up their stylish Italian getaway, looked relaxed and radiant as they headed off for their evening of newlywed bliss.
Pictured: Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez
BACKGRID USA 28 JUNE 2025
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From left, Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos and Sundar Pichai arrive before the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States takes place inside the Capitol Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., Monday, January 20, 2025. It is the 60th U.S. presidential inauguration and the second non-consecutive inauguration of Trump as U.S. president
Featuring: Mark Zuckerberg, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos
Where: Washington, District of Columbia, United States
When: 20 Jan 2025
Credit: POOL via CNP/INSTARimages.com
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‘Primetime’ screening during the 83rd Venice International Film Festival at Sala Grande
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Featuring: Robert Pattinson
Where: Venice, Italy
When: 05 Sep 2026
Credit: Anna Maria Tinghino/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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70th BFI London Film Festival ‘Primetime’ premiere at the BFI IMAX
Featuring: Robert Pattinson
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 11 Oct 2026
Credit: Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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What did Bezos do to his face? He looks like Granddaddy Ken.
Probably some kind of testosterone/peptide stack. Testosterone and certain peptides can cause swelling like this, often due to water retention. I’m on a few (under medical supervision with bloodwork) and they have really helped me as my natural levels deplete approaching 40… Obviously never use them without consulting a trusted medical professional. I also use Botox and am proudly vaccinated for COVID, flu, monkeypox, etc. I only mention this b/c so many people who are all into the peptide wellness space are anti-vaxxers which is hilarious to me. You’re afraid to inject a rigorously tested vaccine that has eradicated diseases that would have killed us half-a-century ago but not peptides, many of which haven’t even been approved by the FDA, or to blast your face full of neurotoxin…
Anyways, thanks for coming to my TED Talk!
I’m really afraid that he’ll manage to put his wife in the movie.
I saw some headline that Kris Jenner was going to be lobbying Lauren for a Kardashian Bond girl. The Kardashians don’t exist in the same universe as Bond. I hope she gets told that. And Bezos needs to hush.
I think Kris Jenner should be the villain and I think she would be very believable
@Denise Kris Jenner as the Bond villain?? Honestly, I would see this movie – lol!
I see Kendall being pushed into that 🤐
Oh, this was an unpleasant reminder for me that a real-life Bond villain owns the Bond franchise. Yech.
Agreed. Creatives should be making creative decisions, period. The fact that he’s chosen to interfere in this process and bragging about it is dire. Gross.
Totally agree. In no way is this fool a creative.
He is so incredibly arrogant. Toss out a billion dollars and all of the sudden he’s on the same level as filmmakers who’ve been honing their crafts for years. And the idea that that bag of Botox chick had any hand in picking turns me off of this whole thing now. And yes, @gaffney, he’s done a realy Jocelyn Wildenstein to that head of his. Coming soon: The Joker Years.
He’s got real Mighty Mouse energy; “here I come to save the day!” Not. What a fucking asshole
Has anyone as rich as him owned a franchise like this in the past? I guess I’ve never really thought about it till now. But since I don’t associate Bezos with art, inquiring minds want to know.
Pattison may be a goofball IRL but his face has incredible bone structure and he can look and act the part of a stone cold killer. Plus he must have some SA because he gets the ladies. Jack Lowden is kind of boring in Slow Horses, O’Connor’s ears are distracting. Turner has the second best face for it. Pierce Brosnan was the worst choice, face-wise. I hope Rob surprises everyone and does a great job, those movies are fun to see in an actual theater.
That’s funny 😁 to me, pierce brosnan was the best Bond and especially facewise 😂 Roger Moore and Pierce are my forever favourite Bonds. Otherwise, i agree with you
What! Don’t you be talking about Pierce Brosnan! My main crush since Manions of America.
I grew up on Bond movies and loved most of them. I was impressed with the direction they sent with Daniel Craig. He definitely wasn’t on my radar but Skyfall is my all time favorite. But I also like dark movies.
I really agree with the assessment of Rob as being more than capable, looks-wise and acting-wise, of pulling off Bond.
I mean.. taking it all the way back to Twilight.. he was cast and did phenomenally in the role because he looked beautiful and could feel dangerous. Girls went crazy for it. He can totally do Bond.
Callum Turner was a question mark for me. He’s sort of non-descript looking (not unattractive, but not memorable-looking either). His type of face probably works for a spy, but I also don’t think he has the chiseled-look Pattinson has. I guess he does have a young look currently, and I’m really confused as to how old Bond is supposed to be in this upcoming film since everyone keeps mentioning a prequel.
Sigh. Man makes billions and decides that he is really an artist. Bezos has never shown even a glimmer of creativity. Apparently Josh O’Connor was Villeneuve’s choice with Pattison second. Bezos went with the safe choice of course and any interest that I had in this project is gone. It will take some really great reviews to get me in the theater for this one.
He wants to make tons of money and ensure some Oscar’s nominations. I’m with you on this and will wait for the streaming
He wants to make sure we remember that is him and not Dennis Villeneuve who has the last word. Also, at the time of their wedding there was a rumor that Sidney Sweeney would be casted for the reboot too. I hope is not true as I don’t see chemistry between Pattinson and her.
If he kept his, and his wife’s, synthetic and ignoble mugs out of the discussion, maybe the audience would forget Amazon is the owner. I would not and I won’t be watching and I did always watch the next Bond movies. But, it seems like a smart business move is to pretend publicly that it’s left to the creatives. However, he and the missus do not enter anything to be low-key. I did truly notice how when I see his face on the story my stomach turns, there are a few on that list and I thought: “ Oh duh, he causes the same reaction.” Seeing his, and Hayden Panettiere‘s mom, photos up front made me glad I haven’t had breakfast yet.
I agree with your post that Lauren was hot for Pattinson and wanted him as Bond. She has the advantage of pillow talk, so welcome Mr Bond.
Oh no, she’s going to be at the premiere….
Hopefully, Pattinson brings his partner and keeps her at his hip to avoid Sanchez trying to look cozy with him. The nice thing is he likes to make fun of things, and for sure he’ll make fun of her behind her back.
I have a bad feeling all of Qs gadgets will be on sale from Amazon the next day.
Yesterday I watched an hour long interview w/Denis Villenuve where he stated how he loved #Dune since he was a child & basically the only thing that could pull him from his obsession with #Dune (something we share✨️) was ANOTHER childhood obsession which are the #Bond books & movies…
Denis also said that HE is his own casting director…PERIOD ✨️🎬✨️ which is why the process took so long …his committee & love & respect for cinema is a JOY 😊 to behold❣️