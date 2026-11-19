

Trigger warning on this story

Ruby Franke is a former mommy vlogger who pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of aggravated child abuse of her two youngest children. She and her live-in co-conspirator, an evil “counselor” named Jodi Hildebrandt, were torturing Ruby’s 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, who were found emaciated and physically abused. Ruby has four other children, two had aged out of her care at the time of her arrest and her middle two were under the care of a family friend.

Incidentally, Ruby’s very absent husband, Kevin, supposedly had no idea that his estranged wife was abusing their children so horrifically. In his police interrogation, he expressed more concern about Ruby than about the welfare of his kids.

There are at least three different docuseries about Ruby and Jodi. I’ve seen several and am convinced that Ruby and Jodi should have received a minimum of 15 years each. Each was sentenced to four prison terms of 1 to 15 years, served consecutively. They are about to go before the parole board on December 7.

Ruby’s oldest daughter Shari, 23, has become an advocate for children’s rights. She wrote a letter to the parole board urging them not to consider parole for Jodi or Ruby.

I am unable to make it to the parole hearings for Ruby and Jodi, so I am choosing to send the following statement to the parole board by email. You can also send emails to the address bopvictim@utah.gov. It’s been 4 years since I last talked face to face with Ruby. It was the most stressful experience of my life. She told me that through my speaking out against her publicly, I didn’t want to be part of the family. For the next year, I was cut off from all my siblings, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that something terrible was happening. I want them to know I fought for them. I called the police, I called CPS, I spoke to lawyers. And Ruby and Jodi evaded all of them. I’ve had to struggle with what forgiveness means over the last 4 years. Maybe my definition is a little different than most. I will never accept Ruby’s apology for what she has done. She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there’s no way that’s changed in 3 years. She is not in prison for what she did to me or my brother Chad growing up, but she has never taken accountability for that. I was forced to watch and listen to her beat my brother Chad mercilessly, I would slide him tissues under the door for the bloody noses she gave him, and we would often talk together about calling CPS on our own mother… Ruby would not have stopped what she was doing unless my brother had miraculously saved himself and my sister. Ruby would have killed them. Even after she was arrested, she stayed stoic and silent in interrogations. It was only after she learned Jodi had turned on her that she began to talk and apologize. Even so, she emptied all my siblings savings into a literal bag of cash to pay for her defense. She referred to us in her statement in court only as her “little chicks,” like objects that obediently follow their leader. I believe she probably thinks she’s sorry… To Jodi, my feelings are more simple. She has repeatedly tried to take back her plea deal, or shorten her prison sentence. She is not sorry, and she is one of the most dangerous people I know.

[From Instagram]

Shari is an excellent and persuasive writer. I’m so sorry for everything that she and her siblings went through. Shari is right that Jodi is dangerous and can’t be trusted. Jodi financially and emotionally abused people through her ridiculous faith-based Mormon “counseling” service. She also abused her niece, Jessi, who has bravely spoken out against her.

Ruby’s ex-husband, Kevin, has also written a statement to the parole board. In his appearance on the Hulu docuseries, Kevin seemed to just be grasping the fact that he was married to a monster. I’m not going to excerpt his whole statement, you can read it on Facebook. He made the valid point that a new law was passed in 2025 in Utah due to this case.

In 2025, Governor Cox signed into law a child torture bill inspired by Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt. That law states that anyone convicted of child torture in the state of Utah will receive a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. That law has already been invoked at least two times since it was signed into law. It will be a ridiculous and reprehensible disgrace if the women responsible for that law were allowed to leave prison in any time frame less than 10 years.

[From Facebook]

I really hope that the public attention to this case can keep Ruby and Jodi in prison for a much larger portion of their sentence. Given how little time they received, it makes me wonder how many child abusers, especially white people of means, have received relative slaps on the wrist for ruining children’s lives.