Trigger warning on this story
Ruby Franke is a former mommy vlogger who pleaded guilty in December 2023 to four counts of aggravated child abuse of her two youngest children. She and her live-in co-conspirator, an evil “counselor” named Jodi Hildebrandt, were torturing Ruby’s 12-year-old son and 10-year-old daughter, who were found emaciated and physically abused. Ruby has four other children, two had aged out of her care at the time of her arrest and her middle two were under the care of a family friend.
Incidentally, Ruby’s very absent husband, Kevin, supposedly had no idea that his estranged wife was abusing their children so horrifically. In his police interrogation, he expressed more concern about Ruby than about the welfare of his kids.
There are at least three different docuseries about Ruby and Jodi. I’ve seen several and am convinced that Ruby and Jodi should have received a minimum of 15 years each. Each was sentenced to four prison terms of 1 to 15 years, served consecutively. They are about to go before the parole board on December 7.
Ruby’s oldest daughter Shari, 23, has become an advocate for children’s rights. She wrote a letter to the parole board urging them not to consider parole for Jodi or Ruby.
I am unable to make it to the parole hearings for Ruby and Jodi, so I am choosing to send the following statement to the parole board by email.
You can also send emails to the address bopvictim@utah.gov.
It’s been 4 years since I last talked face to face with Ruby. It was the most stressful experience of my life. She told me that through my speaking out against her publicly, I didn’t want to be part of the family.
For the next year, I was cut off from all my siblings, but I couldn’t shake the feeling that something terrible was happening. I want them to know I fought for them. I called the police, I called CPS, I spoke to lawyers. And Ruby and Jodi evaded all of them.
I’ve had to struggle with what forgiveness means over the last 4 years. Maybe my definition is a little different than most. I will never accept Ruby’s apology for what she has done. She has been a monster her entire adult life, and there’s no way that’s changed in 3 years.
She is not in prison for what she did to me or my brother Chad growing up, but she has never taken accountability for that. I was forced to watch and listen to her beat my brother Chad mercilessly, I would slide him tissues under the door for the bloody noses she gave him, and we would often talk together about calling CPS on our own mother…
Ruby would not have stopped what she was doing unless my brother had miraculously saved himself and my sister. Ruby would have killed them. Even after she was arrested, she stayed stoic and silent in interrogations.
It was only after she learned Jodi had turned on her that she began to talk and apologize.
Even so, she emptied all my siblings savings into a literal bag of cash to pay for her defense. She referred to us in her statement in court only as her “little chicks,” like objects that obediently follow their leader. I believe she probably thinks she’s sorry…
To Jodi, my feelings are more simple. She has repeatedly tried to take back her plea deal, or shorten her prison sentence. She is not sorry, and she is one of the most dangerous people I know.
Shari is an excellent and persuasive writer. I’m so sorry for everything that she and her siblings went through. Shari is right that Jodi is dangerous and can’t be trusted. Jodi financially and emotionally abused people through her ridiculous faith-based Mormon “counseling” service. She also abused her niece, Jessi, who has bravely spoken out against her.
Ruby’s ex-husband, Kevin, has also written a statement to the parole board. In his appearance on the Hulu docuseries, Kevin seemed to just be grasping the fact that he was married to a monster. I’m not going to excerpt his whole statement, you can read it on Facebook. He made the valid point that a new law was passed in 2025 in Utah due to this case.
In 2025, Governor Cox signed into law a child torture bill inspired by Ruby Franke and Jodi Hildebrandt. That law states that anyone convicted of child torture in the state of Utah will receive a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. That law has already been invoked at least two times since it was signed into law. It will be a ridiculous and reprehensible disgrace if the women responsible for that law were allowed to leave prison in any time frame less than 10 years.
I really hope that the public attention to this case can keep Ruby and Jodi in prison for a much larger portion of their sentence. Given how little time they received, it makes me wonder how many child abusers, especially white people of means, have received relative slaps on the wrist for ruining children’s lives.
Ruby and Jodi are monsters, but Kevin seems to have gotten a pass on any responsibility for what happened to their 6 children. He seems to take the stance that he was unaware of the way she used them for content, monetized them, and the physical/ verbal abuse they endured.
Of course he has already remarried and moved on with his life, posting about laws to protect kids from both physical abuse and using kids for content, but he has never really taken any accountability for any of that. He was promoting the YT content and must have known the kids were being abused.
He gives me the ick
Manipulators and abusers prey on the weak and Ruby found her perfect victim in Kevin. Has he taken enough accountability in my opinion? No. But when I look at how many women leave their abusers and end up back with them, you have to recognize how hard it is to break the spell. Add to that the LDS church really emphasizes the man’s responsibility to his wife.
I hope he is still getting therapy (I do believe the children were) and continues to realize his role so that he may not repeat it and model for his children and help others.
The children seem very happy with their father, with all being together and with their life without their mother. I couldn’t ask for more for those children (other than their mother serves the full 30 year maximum).
When children are being starved and beaten until bloodied, silence is violence. He is their father and witnessed their abuse and chose to protect their abuser.
It’s not the same as women who go back to an abuser, because they are at a physical disadvantage and almost always financially dependent as well.
I hope he gets therapy but he should have been charged.
I didn’t realize Kevin had remarried. In the documentary clips I saw, I think he was still saying he loved her and seemed really passive still. If remarrying means he’s finally able to call out the women who tortured his kid’s, I guess maybe good for him? He should’ve been charged with negligence in my opinion, he was a grown ass man who didn’t protect his kids, even when he was living with them. Neither woman should ever get out.
Yeah he remarried last year. Apparently he still has all his old photos and posts with Ruby on social media, although he has posted a ton of happy couple photos featuring the new Mrs. Franke.
I find him very strange
That Jodi woman is scary, she has a long rap sheet of bad deeds since before this case.
The 12 year old saved his and his kid sister’s lives, lives that jot even their own father wanted to protect, he wasn’t aware, it is infuriating.
I wish those two women stayed in jail until they could not hurt any other children or manipulate any other marriage for personal gain and power.
I wish the news would stop calling her a “disgraced” mom influencer. Call her what she is — a criminal, a child abuser, a convicted felon. This is another way that these disgusting women get the kid glove treatment. I’m not convinced that Utah will do the right thing, but hopefully they will stay in jail for as long as possible, which still won’t be enough.
THIS
They were both terrible people who abused children and need to be in jail for their entire sentence. I believe that Ruby would be out there online again in a few months talking about how she’s atoned and God forgives her. Jodi is a cult leader and needs to be kept away from anyone.
I still can’t stand Kevin.
Both these women are textbook narcissists and probably sociopaths.
Shari’s letter was incredibly powerful. She’s only 23 and has been through so much. I can’t imagine having a monster for a mom. She’s a very brave woman and I hope she’s in therapy to work through all the shit her mom has put her and her siblings through.
The ring camera footage of the neighbor crying on the phone when he was describing the little boy’s condition to the police and the bodycam footage of the police officer finding the little girl and letting her know it was okay to be scared still sit with me. These women are the definition of evil. They should get the maximum of 30 years. I remember Shari making the point that they should stay in prison at least until the younger children are legally adults. IIRC, concerned neighbors did call CPS about the other children not being seen for a long time and nothing happened. I am glad to see that maybe Kevin finally understands how horrific this all was because he was still declaring love for Ruby in the Hulu doc. The entire thing makes me rage.
I have Shari’s book “The House of My Mother” on my shelves. I’ve been bracing myself to read it.