

While promoting her memoir this spring, Hayden Panettiere revealed that she was estranged from her mother and that their relationship had largely been transactional since Hayden was a child. In response, Hayden’s mom Lesley Vogel claimed that Hayden had a personality disorder and would never change, essentially. Lesley made it clear that Hayden was more than justified in not speaking to her. Lesley wrote, of Hayden, “this personality style does not accept responsibility for life choices and therefore feels they have no need to alter their behavior. After 20 years of trauma, I took the advice of professionals and chose the no-contact route.” That’s an awful thing to say about your child. Hayden responded that her mother’s statement was false but that she was still open to having a relationship with her.

Hayden’s accidental death this August had many people wondering whether her mother would attend Hayden’s funeral. It was reported that Lesley wasn’t invited to Hayden’s celebration of life ceremony, which was held in Malibu about a month ago. In an interview with TMZ back in October, Lesley claimed that she was invited to Hayden’s memorial but that she didn’t attend due to a family emergency. Lesley just gave an interview to Inside Edition claiming that she chose not to go to her daughter’s funeral because she knew people didn’t like her. This woman is detestable. Here’s what she said and the video is below.

In an interview with Inside Edition published on Monday, Nov. 16, Lesley Vogel confirmed she was invited to the celebration of life held in Panettiere’s honor on Sept. 19, but chose not to attend. “I knew that some of the people there wanted to believe that I’m the horrible mother, because Hayden was angry and made statements,” Vogel said. “I just didn’t want to rock the boat either. It was probably for the best.” A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she was invited but did not attend. Vogel said she thought they were making “amazing progress” to “clean up” Panettiere’s life before she died. “It was going very well. And then, sadly, she allowed Brian [Hickerson] to reel her back in.” She also said she “absolutely” believes Hickerson, whom the actress dated on and off since 2018, is responsible for Panettiere’s death. “There’s no doubt in my mind,” Vogel said. In October, Panettiere’s death was ruled an accident, with the Greenville Police Department concluding its investigation into the case and saying that the ruling was based on the medical examiner’s “determination and the findings of the investigation.” No charges have been filed against Hickerson related to her death. Sloan Ellis, an attorney for Hickerson, who was with Panettiere at the time of her death along with his brother, said in a statement in August that he would not be commenting on the death, as it remained under investigation at that time.

[From People]

I didn’t hear this lady say she’s so sad her daughter passed and that she’s mourning two of her children. (Hayden’s brother passed from a heart condition in 2023 at just 28.) I didn’t hear her express her condolences to Hayden’s friends or say that she thinks about Hayden and misses her. Instead Lesley blamed Hayden’s boyfriend for her death. While Brian Hickerson is a POS who abused Hayden and enabled her addiction, that’s not what this is about. This is a vile person trying to play the victim after the death of their adult child. Also, this bitch has Why Brows and uses a plastic surgeon with an office in the back of a nail salon.