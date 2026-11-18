

I saw the first episode of The Golden Bachelorette and just thought that Joan Vassos had remarkable patience to deal with so many annoying men at once. This is how I feel about most of those shows, and about dating in general, so it’s not specific to the Golden oldies version. We recently heard that Joan and the man she picked, Chock Chapple, ended their engagement after two years together. Joan and Chock issued identical joint statements on their Instagram accounts and we didn’t hear much dirt about it.

The splits among The Golden Bachelors have not been as amicable or drama free. Season one’s Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, and the woman he married from the show, Theresa Nist, split up about a year after their engagement and just three months after their televised marriage. Teresa described petty fights and a disagreement over where to live as contributing to the breakup.

Now the only other Golden Bachelor, season two’s Mel Owens, 67, has been dumped by the woman he chose in 2025, Peg Munson, 63. Luckily Peg and Mel never got engaged, they both agreed that they only wanted to date. This proved prescient. Peg announced their split in an Instagram video she posted about a month ago. In a new podcast interview, Peg talked about what a terrible boyfriend Mel was and how emotionally immature he is. Here’s part of what Peg said on the She’s All Bach podcast, and that’s embedded below.

He ignored her for over a day after she got really sick

I got really sick in June. We used to talk every night about nine o’clock for an hour or two. I was really sick and I said good night to him. The next day I didn’t hear from him or get a text from him. And then the next day, I was feeling extremely hurt. I finally called him about 2:00 in the afternoon, and I said, ‘Weren’t you going to call to check in on me just to see how I’m doing?’ He’s like, ‘Well, you told me you were feeling better.’ I go, ‘Yeah, but I mean that’s what people do when they love and care about each other. You check on each other.’ That’s what it started with me. Something’s not right here. On if the breakups was mutual

I made the decision. He was pretty hurt because I made the decision. I tried to talk about some of the things that I needed and he just wasn’t responsive… There was just void. There was just void of emotional depth. He refused to turn off a true crime documentary at midnight so she could sleep

He says ‘no, I’m enthralled watching it.’ That was the first or second week that I finally stayed at his house after a year. Either we were traveling or we were staying at my house. That was in July. I was so frustrated and so hurt. ‘I’m not asking for grand gestures in this relationship, I’m asking for basic human consideration. You say that you love me. It’s considerate to turn the TV off, you can finish the documentary tomorrow’ and he didn’t. So I went downstairs and slept on the couch. How sh-tty is that? It’s pretty sh-tty. I said ‘Mel, there’s another person in this relationship besides you, and it’s me.’ You know what he said? ‘I’m sorry you feel that way.’ I feel like there were a couple of different versions of Mel. The TV version. The traveling fun Mel… at my house version, which was great. Then there was this whole other version at his house. I was so confused. It was like this person that I’d never seen before. Will the real Mel Owens please stand up? It was so confusing and it’s still confusing. I fell in love and who did I fall in love with? He didn’t say, ‘I’m sorry, honey. Come back to bed.’ Nothing. He just let it go. I asked him about it a day later finally because I was just so beyond frustrated and angry. ‘When you were at my house, I made sure that you were comfortable because I love you and I want you to be comfortable.’ I feel like… he didn’t want me there. I’m beyond frustrated. And he goes, ‘Well, it’s my routine.’ She asked him to see a relationship coach and he said no

He has not called since September 7th. I called him back about 4 days afterwards and I said, ‘Look, I found an NFL coach, a relationship coach, and he works with professional athletes.’ I said, ‘Would you be willing to meet with this coach?’ His response was, ‘I don’t believe in that.’

[From She’s All Bach podcast transcript]

Mel wasn’t emotionally available enough to even text her when she was sick! The audacity of not turning off a show in bed when your partner wants to sleep. I love how this lady dishes. She will tell you exactly what went wrong in that relationship. She also said that Mel told her she was “gaslighting” him when she tried to discuss their relationship issues. Peg assumes that Mel got that word from another woman because he’s too much of a dolt (my words, although I’m sure she would agree) to come up with it on his own. Good for Peg for walking away and being clear about what happened.

The podcast host, Stefanie Parker, said you could see on The Golden Bachelor that Mel was like this. Peg conceded that point but said she was blind to it when she fell in love. You know that the producers also saw that Mel was a selfish a-hole when they cast him. Assholes make for good television. This is the man who said last year, when he was 66, that he wouldn’t date women over 60. Clearly they don’t want to date him either.