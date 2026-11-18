For many people, Ryan Adams exists solely as Mandy Moore’s much-loathed ex-husband. Some people remember his music career, but I’m not one of them and, at this point, I’m not here for any “but he’s a special artist” whitewashing. In 2019, the NY Times did a pretty major exposé on Adams’ history of emotionally abusing much younger women, mostly his intimate partners. Mandy was interviewed in that NYT piece and she spoke at length in multiple interviews about how that marriage really f–ked with her head and how Ryan sucks. Well, years later, Ryan is 52 years old and engaged to a 22-year-old. Sigh…
Ryan Adams is engaged to musician Kate Farr after six months of dating.
Adams, 52, and Farr, 22, got engaged in October, the couple told TMZ.
“I’ve never been happier in my life,” Adams told the outlet. “Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.”
Farr moved to Los Angeles to be with Adams, according to the report, but plans to relocate back to the Midwest, where she is from, per TMZ.
Adams was previously married to Mandy Moore. The former couple tied the knot in 2009, and after six years of marriage, Moore, 42, and Adams announced their separation in January 2015. In June 2016, they finalized their divorce. In 2019, Moore and six other women, including Phoebe Bridgers, publicly accused the “When the Stars Go Blue” singer of emotional abuse in an article published in The New York Times.
This young woman, Kate Farr, was 11 years old when Mandy Moore dumped Ryan’s ass. Farr was only 15 years old when the NYT story about his emotional abuse and manipulation came out. I don’t blame her. I blame the system, I blame the people around both Farr and Adams for enabling this. Beware of ANY 50-something man who believes that a 22-year-old is his “best friend.” Someone tell that to every young woman in her 20s.
Photos courtesy of Ryan Adams’ Instagram.
He’s never been happier in his life that he has a very young woman to groom and manipulate. He is such a creep.
Sounds like he took a page from Billy Corgan’s playbook.
Absolutely disgusting
But also – is it possible that she is not 22? She looks 32? I hope she’s 32.
She looks like Rose Byrne.
I have to correct myself. Ryan didn’t copy Billy Corgan. He’s been sniffing around very young women for a long time.
I’m a gay man and a proud feminist who absolutely loves women of all ages. I do not understand my sex’s obsession with youth. I’ve been with my (age appropriate) husband for ten years. I can’t imagine sharing a life with someone literal decades younger than me. But I’m not Ryan Adams, a noted sex pest and general @$$hole so I guess I just answered my own question.
Spot on!
He could literally be her father.
And Kate’s resemblance to Mandy in her 20’s ain’t lost on me either.
That guy was such a tool to her
Bahahaha are these bros not embarrassed about how predictable they all are?! And that they are a laughing stock? Obviously not. Ewwwww
Is anyone else’s algorithm being flooded with Low Budget Va***na Amanda🤣🤣🤣
F#ck the patriarchy. This is pe#o behavior and coercive control. Gross. Ick. Yuck. Ewwwww.
How immature are you that someone young enough to be your daughter is your new best friend (who you also have sex with)? Men are dumb. And gross. That is all.
Vomit.
How surprising.
It would be less creepy if he just said he likes banging someone so young. 52 year olds don’t have 22 year old best friends. Don’t lie to us or her like that.
She’s going to wake up in 5 or 10 or 20 years and realize that she’s wasted those years on this a-hole. They pick young women because they don’t have the “baggage” of older ones (read: they don’t know any better and so worship/fawn over/indulge the man baby) but the thing is, she’s going to get older. And will realize that the power imbalance and focus on him at her expense is not okay.
I would also like to raise an eyebrow at anyone claiming “best friendship” with a young person 30 years their junior. I’m 30 years older than my young adult son and his friends are delightful, responsible, kind, charming young people who I enjoy having around the house, but we have NOTHING in common and they are very clearly in a much different stage of life.
I hope she comes to at 27 and not 47. And Ryan, FFS, I loved your music, why do you have to be such a douchecanoe???
As predictably as a broken clock, Ryan Adams continues to bring the ick. Good job, sir.
As much as we make fun of Leo Dicaprio for still dating 20-somethings, I don’t think any of them have come out and called him emotionally or mentally abusive. Low bar, I know.
Oh good, I get to share my own creepy Ryan Adams story. He was a friend of a friend, and I’ve met him a couple times. The first time, I think he was either still married to Mandy or their split was quite recent, and he awkwardly hit on me all night, even after I made it clear that I had a boyfriend and was absolutely not interested. Later, our mutual friend told me that he asked about me, including how old I was. I was 22 or 23 at the time, and I’m very petite and have always looked significantly younger (like, even now, in my 30s, I can pass for a teenager if I don’t wear makeup). When our friend told him my age, Ryan apparently made a gross “joke” about how great it was that I looked super young but was actually legal. Charming, huh?
So, yeah. RUN, Kate. Get the hell out of there NOW.
His obsession for young women is so creepy that he did a track for track remake of Taylor Swift’s 1989. And called the album 1989. She was in her 20s and he was in his 40s. It’s like a vampire taking young blood.
Because he himself doesn’t have any actual chart hits so he copied one of the biggest chart hits of all time. But please tell us more about this musical genius, industry. He’s such a genius, nobody plays his songs on the radio.
I actually did used to enjoy some of his music, but at a certain point the quality dropped off, so I stopped following the new stuff and just listened to past releases. Then the stories came out and as I am someone who cannot separate the art from the artist I stopped entirely. I genuinely can’t recall the last time I heard one of his songs.
I remember that – I had a huge argument with an otherwise good friend about it. Basically, she is a music snob who did not think that Taylor Swift had any talent. But when he did his shitty cover album, suddenly she was like, “oh this is a great album”. Obviously I asked why one (the person who actually wrote the songs!) was unacceptable but somehow a guy with indie cred (at the time) singing them was somehow better, and she just came out with some bullshit about the arrangements of the songs or the production or whatever. It was infuriating!
I just saw on Mandy Moore’s ig that it’s her 8th wedding anniversary with her current husband. Sounds like she dodged a nuclear missile with this creep, luckily she didn’t have kids with him or she’d be tied to him forever.
When all the stuff came out about this guy, I immediately was so happy Mandy didn’t have kids with him. Sounds like she knew early on it wasn’t wise. She also dated Zach Braff (cheater) and Wilmer Valderrama who bragged about “taking her virginity.” Men are so gross.