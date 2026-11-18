For many people, Ryan Adams exists solely as Mandy Moore’s much-loathed ex-husband. Some people remember his music career, but I’m not one of them and, at this point, I’m not here for any “but he’s a special artist” whitewashing. In 2019, the NY Times did a pretty major exposé on Adams’ history of emotionally abusing much younger women, mostly his intimate partners. Mandy was interviewed in that NYT piece and she spoke at length in multiple interviews about how that marriage really f–ked with her head and how Ryan sucks. Well, years later, Ryan is 52 years old and engaged to a 22-year-old. Sigh…

Ryan Adams is engaged to musician Kate Farr after six months of dating. Adams, 52, and Farr, 22, got engaged in October, the couple told TMZ. “I’ve never been happier in my life,” Adams told the outlet. “Kate is the most fascinating, kindest nerd I’ve ever met. She’s my best friend, and I’ve never been happier. Here’s to love.” Farr moved to Los Angeles to be with Adams, according to the report, but plans to relocate back to the Midwest, where she is from, per TMZ. Adams was previously married to Mandy Moore. The former couple tied the knot in 2009, and after six years of marriage, Moore, 42, and Adams announced their separation in January 2015. In June 2016, they finalized their divorce. In 2019, Moore and six other women, including Phoebe Bridgers, publicly accused the “When the Stars Go Blue” singer of emotional abuse in an article published in The New York Times.

[From People]

This young woman, Kate Farr, was 11 years old when Mandy Moore dumped Ryan’s ass. Farr was only 15 years old when the NYT story about his emotional abuse and manipulation came out. I don’t blame her. I blame the system, I blame the people around both Farr and Adams for enabling this. Beware of ANY 50-something man who believes that a 22-year-old is his “best friend.” Someone tell that to every young woman in her 20s.