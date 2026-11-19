

Matt Damon, 56, is promoting the digital home release of The Odyssey this week. He’s also campaigning for a Best Actor nom. While I wouldn’t be mad if he won, that category is probably going to go to Andrew Scott or John Malkovich. Matt is a decent actor, I just don’t think he has the chops for Best Actor.

Matt and his wife, Luciana, have four young adult girls: Alexia, 27, Isabella, 20, Gia, 17, and Stella, 15. Matt has been leaning into his family guy image. It seems genuine and is not a bad strategy. He comes across as a faithful husband and a present dad. (I haven’t heard anything bad about him other than well-deserved backlash for the stupid things he’s said.) In a new interview with People Magazine, Damon detailed his rules for family movie night. No one is allowed to talk or look at their phones, similar to an actual movie theater. I assumed this meant he had one of those rich people theater rooms in his mansion. I would so get one of those if I had the money! That’s not the case though, Damon explained that he has an open floor plan and insists on lights out, silence and phones away for watching movies.

Matt Damon… [has] rules when it comes to watching movies at home. “I tell my kids, it’s the same rules as when we go to the theater: no phones, no talking,” the father of four tells PEOPLE. Damon, 56, shares daughters Alexia, Isabelle, Gia and Stella with his wife Luciana Damon. “I try to create the movie experience as much as I can in my house,” says the actor-producer. “That’s not easy to do… in our living room, behind us is a dining room and a kitchen. It’s an open floor plan. So there’s a lot of light. So it’s like, you get all the lights off, and you get it dark.” Pegged to the Tuesday, Nov. 17, home release of The Odyssey, Damon, costar John Leguizamo, writer-director Christopher Nolan and producer Emma Thomas have advice for those recreating the moviegoing experience for the hit adaptation of Homer’s epic poem. “You want to immerse yourself,” Leguizamo, 66, tells PEOPLE. “Because it’s a community experience you hope to have at home as well as going to the theater. You want to see people’s reactions, and you want them to feel the things you felt.”… Damon’s kids love movies as much as he does. “This generation is really coming back to theaters, which is wonderful,” he says. “So I just try to instill in them that it can be like that at home too. If you give it that same kind of reverence, it can be just as fun.” Assuming phones aren’t also in the mix, he adds. “Because being on this side of it and knowing what it takes to make every shot and how much love and care and work is put into every single shot that you’re seeing, you want to give the director and the team your complete attention as much as you can.”

[From People]

Damon’s reasoning makes sense. He knows firsthand about the work that goes into a film and he wants his family to see the details. At first I rankled at this though and have so many questions. Do his daughters ever want to watch a movie with him? Because this is boomer dad energy and it seems like a way to alienate your kids. I understand not wanting people to scroll social media while you’re watching a movie, but what about checking new text messages? Don’t you want to discuss plot points while you’re watching a show? Does this apply to television or just to movies? Is Matt stricter with his kids when they’re watching one of his movies?

I asked my loved ones to comment on this story. My boyfriend said that Matt makes his family “go to Mars to watch a movie.” I laughed so hard at that. My son’s girlfriend called Damon’s stance valid “because I’m the same way sometimes” about people not paying attention to shows, but “maybe not for funny movies.” My son texted me that he backs Damon’s rules “because you’re the one on the phone.” He can be brutal like that, but I have to admit it’s true. I will look at my phone when I’m bored with a movie, but only at home. He also sent this gif with the caption “Matt Damon when his family is making conversation.”