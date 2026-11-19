I figured Prince Harry’s interview on The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast would make news, but I thought the news would be along the lines of “Harry, a prince, is interfering in sensitive political matters!” While that is (legitimately) part of the story, there are like four other big headlines. The biggest of which is that Harry would be open to serving in Britain’s Armed Forces again, more than a decade after he retired from military service. Some highlights from Harry’s interview, which is out today:

The Russian threat to Britain and Europe: The Duke also suggested that Britain had been in conflict with Russia for the past decade, saying: “Just because there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war.” He added that he believed Europe had “woken up to the threat” from Russia, but said his “biggest concern” was that the Continent could “turn on itself”.

He’s open to serving in the military again: The Duke said he would be willing to serve in the military again if needed, adding: “There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine. If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.”

Concerns about a forthcoming conflict: Nato leaders are increasingly concerned about a possible conflict, with spy chiefs suggesting in September that Russia could be gearing up for an attack in “months, not years”. The UK Government has told households to stockpile tinned food and water in order to be prepared for an emergency. Asked whether he was concerned about the current geopolitical situation, the Duke said: “I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”

Harry references Donald Trump & American sentiment about Ukraine: The return of the Duke and Duchess from California in August prompted Mr Trump, the US president, to say he was “glad” the couple had left the country as he criticised their treatment of the Royal family. While the Duke did not name Mr Trump, he issued a thinly veiled criticism of the president’s approach to the conflict. “I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently,” he told the podcast.

The blue tsunami: Discussing the November midterm elections and the Democrats’ forthcoming takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate, he added: “As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that. Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well.”

He believes Ukraine is winning the war: The Duke has established a good professional rapport with Volodymyr Zelensky and his team, although he did not meet the Ukrainian president on this occasion. He said he believed, based on his four visits to the country and his regular updates from a range of political and military figures on the ground, that Ukraine was winning the war but added: “There needs to be some form of exit strategy for Russia.” Prince Harry warned that it was important not to become complacent, insisting that now was the time to “double our support” rather than step back.

Harry’s big new project: The new year will bring a new role for the Duke, The Telegraph can reveal. He plans to announce a new global project that he will head up with the aim of helping military veterans into work. The Duke, who travelled to New York earlier this month for a series of meetings about “new business opportunities and partnerships”, said it would aim to transform attitudes towards veterans so they are viewed not through the lens of “pity and sympathy” but as “pure talent” to be harnessed. “When they take their uniform off, so much of their experience and expertise and training just doesn’t get carried forward. That is certainly an aspect that I’ve been focused on, which I hope will help change the perception and ultimately be able to insert elite operators from the veteran community into some of the key areas, which will ultimately help from a defence standpoint, national resilience and also really, uplift communities. So much of what these guys have been through and who they’ve been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change.”