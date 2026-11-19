I figured Prince Harry’s interview on The Telegraph’s Ukraine: The Latest podcast would make news, but I thought the news would be along the lines of “Harry, a prince, is interfering in sensitive political matters!” While that is (legitimately) part of the story, there are like four other big headlines. The biggest of which is that Harry would be open to serving in Britain’s Armed Forces again, more than a decade after he retired from military service. Some highlights from Harry’s interview, which is out today:
The Russian threat to Britain and Europe: The Duke also suggested that Britain had been in conflict with Russia for the past decade, saying: “Just because there’s not drones, bullets, and rockets flying at us, it doesn’t mean that we’re not at war.” He added that he believed Europe had “woken up to the threat” from Russia, but said his “biggest concern” was that the Continent could “turn on itself”.
He’s open to serving in the military again: The Duke said he would be willing to serve in the military again if needed, adding: “There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there’s a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine. If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 per cent be there to serve my country alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel.”
Concerns about a forthcoming conflict: Nato leaders are increasingly concerned about a possible conflict, with spy chiefs suggesting in September that Russia could be gearing up for an attack in “months, not years”. The UK Government has told households to stockpile tinned food and water in order to be prepared for an emergency. Asked whether he was concerned about the current geopolitical situation, the Duke said: “I think we should all be nervous, absolutely. And I think we should be prepared, and I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again.”
Harry references Donald Trump & American sentiment about Ukraine: The return of the Duke and Duchess from California in August prompted Mr Trump, the US president, to say he was “glad” the couple had left the country as he criticised their treatment of the Royal family. While the Duke did not name Mr Trump, he issued a thinly veiled criticism of the president’s approach to the conflict. “I think there’s been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group – or in this case an administration that was perhaps thinking about it differently,” he told the podcast.
The blue tsunami: Discussing the November midterm elections and the Democrats’ forthcoming takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate, he added: “As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that. Europe has a united front, and it would be fantastic to have more American support for that as well.”
He believes Ukraine is winning the war: The Duke has established a good professional rapport with Volodymyr Zelensky and his team, although he did not meet the Ukrainian president on this occasion. He said he believed, based on his four visits to the country and his regular updates from a range of political and military figures on the ground, that Ukraine was winning the war but added: “There needs to be some form of exit strategy for Russia.” Prince Harry warned that it was important not to become complacent, insisting that now was the time to “double our support” rather than step back.
Harry’s big new project: The new year will bring a new role for the Duke, The Telegraph can reveal. He plans to announce a new global project that he will head up with the aim of helping military veterans into work. The Duke, who travelled to New York earlier this month for a series of meetings about “new business opportunities and partnerships”, said it would aim to transform attitudes towards veterans so they are viewed not through the lens of “pity and sympathy” but as “pure talent” to be harnessed. “When they take their uniform off, so much of their experience and expertise and training just doesn’t get carried forward. That is certainly an aspect that I’ve been focused on, which I hope will help change the perception and ultimately be able to insert elite operators from the veteran community into some of the key areas, which will ultimately help from a defence standpoint, national resilience and also really, uplift communities. So much of what these guys have been through and who they’ve been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change.”
There are so many what-if scenarios about the Russia-Ukraine war, but the biggest is absolutely “would the war already be over if Trump hadn’t ‘won’ in 2024?” If there had been a continuation of Biden-era policies towards Ukraine in the past two years, how different would the war look? I don’t have an answer, but I feel strongly that it would look a lot different and that Europe would not be braced for a wider Russian escalation. Trump and his cronies have empowered Russia at every turn, that’s for sure. But I’m also proud of Ukraine and proud of how the EU has held the line in supporting Ukraine and Zelenskyy.
As for Harry saying that he would be prepared to reenlist or be some kind of active reservist… it’s a lot. Many are talking about Harry’s patriotism and his courage, but all I can think about is Meghan going “wait, you’re prepared to do WHAT??”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Harry and meghan have two small children he should not do military service again . His work with veterans is valuable
So you shouldn’t serve in the military if you have kids? That’s absolutely ridiculous. Or is it only because he’s Prince Harry? Which is ridiculous in a different way.
I did not say that. I said he is doing service, with the veterans which is very much needed. He did serve in the military on the front lines. And he had to be taken away from the site because his location was leaked to the media.
Although it is very commendable that Prince Harry is willing to serve his country of origin once again, he is no longer a bachelor only responsible for himself. He got a wife and children now, and he must discuss any military enrollment with Meghan. That’s what marriage is all about; a contract between two people two share decisions that will affect the family.
Do we know that this isn’t something he has already discussed with Meghan? Why are we jumping to the assumption that he hasn’t. Bc we don’t know. There’s a very good chance he has?
The biggest fight my parents had during their (happy) 60 year marriage was over this issue. My mom was from Israel and thus served in the Israeli army. During the Six Day War in Israel my mom wanted to rejoin her old unit and fight. My dad thought that wasn’t a great idea for a mother of 3 young children. My dad, an attorney, won this argument but barely.
“A new global project?” for Harry is coming up? Someone is going to be throwing rage fits today.
This. And it sounds like a meaningful project that is based on real life experiences from veterans, a project that will actually help them. You can tell how much of himself he’s put into this. It’s beautiful to behold. This project could have global impact on how societies and governments treat veterans. That’s the work of a true leader.
Meanwhile, Will is writing posts on Aston Villa forums.
Is Harry ok? This statement feels impulsive and not thought through. He’s done his time. He’s needed as a husband and father now.
I think he’s just so passionate about this and got a little carried away, and actually being there probably made it really hit home for him. I don’t think he’ll ever reenlist.
Service for hin can be a non combat role, even very similar to his work with Invictus.
Why do people keep saying its impulsive? He’s not saying he already re-enlisted, or that he’s definitely going to, or that hes going to run away to the army and abandon his wife and kids because YOLO!!!!!!
He’s saying “if needed…if asked to serve again, if the need is there….”
I’m sure it would be a decision that would not be made lightly, and that would made after discussions with his wife.
People take every word he says literally and sometimes I think their fans overthink things. (This is not a criticism, because after what the Sussexes have been through, we all have a touch of PTSD imo, but it’s similar to the “reconciliation” comment; imo lots of people made more out of it than it was meant to convey.)
@Becks1 I know, right!? People need to chill.
Unfortunately, I’d imagine there are a lot of men fighting right now that would also prefer to be just a husband and father.
Plenty of husbands and fathers, and wives and mothers serve in the military and in the reserves, even when they have young children. So the idea that someone former military would be willing to seve and protect their young familes, children and spouses isn’t that odd of a statement.
However, I didn’t really read that from his statement. He sounded more like he was saying people need to open their eyes that this conflict isn’t localized and people should be concerned about the creeping authoritarianism. Also, that ignoring repeated warnings from multiple governments doesn’t usually portend that everything is hunky dory behind the scenes. Which would lead me to believe the intelligence and military communities are worried about something.
In any case it’s kind of exhausting to me how everything that Harry says now has to be gone over with a fine tooth comb to prove that he’s flighty, naive, or poor decision maker, because him (AND HIS WIFE) make decisions that they don’t PowerPoint out for the public.
Yes, plenty of fathers and mothers serve but Harry is a completely different person. He is a prince and his father is a king. When he was in the service he was a CONSTANT target and had to be pulled multiple times during his service for his safety. It would be crazy for him to enlist now with him having two small children and a wife.
He said if he was called to serve he would. He didn’t say hey I’m heading down to my local enlistment office tomorrow to do so. I’m not really sure what response people expect him to have to a question like that?
He knows the risk that he was under he spoke about it significantly in Spare. And he also spoke extensively about how he never considered himself better than anyone else serving. Sorry I’ve got kids, I’m too important I may be a target? None of those responses sound like anything that Harry has ever said in relation to how he felt about the military, or being a veteran.
So again, I say this just sounds like nitpicking because it’s Harry, and people are mad at him for apparently forcing his family at bayonet point to move to the UK.
Aww, but dee2, it was a bayonet whilst having a bout of chronic impulsivity along with a mid life crisis. He better move back to Cali asap! Or better yet, Meghan should grow a spine and take her kids away from this naive pathetic unstable man and leave him in the uk. I can think of a few royalists commentators who would love that scenario, just saying.
Disagree. Nothing wrong with him saying he did his time and can better serve veterans and his country in other ways. And even though he doesn’t consider himself better than anyone else he IS different from other soldiers and moving him out was for his safety and theirs. We all know his chances of actually serving are zero to none it was just an odd thing to say when he can serve in different ways.
Imo Harry is doing this as a husband and father. If needed he is fighting for his family. There are a lot of fathers and mothers presently serving in the army.
However this does not mean that Harry would have to serve at the frontline. There are a lot of supportive roles in the army behind the frontlines.
This also puts a spotlight on the rest of the royal family, James Earl of Wessex, Lady Louise, Peter Philipps, Mike Tindell and so. And what is with George not being expected to serve in the army as part of his preparation for being the future King? This does not mean that they have to serve at the frontline but they can serve in supportive roles at home as the late Queen and Princess Margaret did during WWIi.
Harry can serve his country by helping veterans
I’ve never doubted the man’s patriotism. Does he think it’s impressive to say he would leave his family which he just moved halfway the world and go into combat again? At 42? Never beating the allegations that he is impulsive.
I suspect Harry is making a different point. The reality is that Ukraine’s situation is so serious that there are plenty of Ukrainian fathers with young children fighting in the war right now. Harry must have met quite a few of them.
I think Harry’s trying to waken people to the realisation that the Russian (and Trumpian) menace to European democracies is more real than people think. Which is why the interviewer also referenced the UK government’s call to stockpile, which has been talked about a lot in recent weeks. There have been interviews of people who have been stockpiling, debates about whether the government is scaremongering, discussions about increasing defence spending and the state of the army’s equipment, and so on.
The whole thing feels like a wake-up call to the British public and to European nations, that they may well be facing war in the near future, whether they have young children or not.
I remember when Russia invaded, Ukrainians from all over the world went home to fight. It was inspiring. This might be what Harry is referring to, having the same patriotism to sign up if called upon. And its doubtful they would call on him in his 40’s.
THIS.
Harry speaking of raising the work-ready profile of veterans that capitalizes on their “experience, expertise and training” from prior service is giving me echoes of Ross Perot and Electronic Data Systems. Perot heavily recruited military veterans for his business.
I’ve heard that from a few ex-military, that they would re-enlist if something happened that they felt necessitated it. I get the impression they mean a Pearl Harbor type of attack, or another 9-11. So that didn’t stand out to me that much. I dont think it means he’s going to run off tomorrow to join the army again.
As for the rest of his comments – I feel like the british press is going to accuse him of interfering which royals aren’t supposed to do but Charles made it clear he’s a private citizen and should be treated as such, and private citizens have opinions on issues like Russia invading Ukraine. And he’s probably right that the blue congress will change things. not overnight or immediately, but there will be an impact.
Yeah, I agree with this, Becks1. He’s not talking about reenlisting tomorrow. He’s talking about his willingness to serve if Russia starts World War III.
If that were to happen, and it’s unlikely, because Ukraine has sapped a lot of Russia’s resources, of course Harry would be willing to serve. I have American veteran friends who would jump back in, too — and they have families and careers.
The real tragedy is that Trump is propping up Putin and making it seem like Russia is a superpower by giving him a platform with Xi. It’s disgraceful. January can’t come soon enough.
I’m sure he would sign up for reserves but he’s older now. Not sure what the age limit is on actually being out there.
I think the age limit for rejoining is somewhere in the 50’s.
Considering the way meghan is treated by derange rs harry could not have picked a worse time to talk about re enlisting
I really don’t think anything will come of it; it was a comment made in the moment. JMO
That comment about the current administration is a very mild way to acknowledge that it’s difficult for Trump to disagree with Russia while he has Putin’s balls on his chin. (And Putin has Trump’s bank statements and loans on his desk).
I wonder if Harry HAS to say he’d be willing to serve again if called, given his previous service, his work with Invictus AND what he had just said about everyone needing to be aware and concerned about what has been going on with Russia. In context, it made sense (not that he should or could actually serve but he has to say he’d be willing if needed – knowing they wouldn’t actually call him.)
Yeah, imagine if Harry was asked “would you serve again” and he said nah I’m good, I’ve got kids now. What a slap in the face to every serviceman/woman who has kids.
This. I’m truly flabbergasted sometimes. Like what else would he say. He works with veterans and meets with Ukrainians who are currently fighting, men and women. It would be a slap in the face and betrayal to say otherwise. He’s spoken about wishing there was a world in which the IG was not needed bc that would mean there are no wars. But that’s not the reality and it hasn’t been since Russia invaded.
Maybe it’s just me but I took his comments as “I’m so passionate about Ukraine winning that I’m more than willing to help in anyway I can including the front lines” rather than an actual promise/plan to rejoin the army.
Harry loved his time in the army and wanted to do more if he wasn’t exposed in Afghanistan. It’s why he’s so passionate about veterans. The army is so closely linked to Harry on both a personal and professional level.
So I do understand where he’s coming from and I also understand why people are going “wait hold on”. Two things can be true at the same time.
@Pumpkin ITA
Eh, this is leadership. And he is positioned as a leader in the veteran space, so he is behaving as a leader in that space.
I think everyone is hoping it doesn’t come to that though.
If the UK were to be invaded by Russia, as was Ukraine, then a lot of people would want to join up and fight.
Lots of military people have partners and children, that isn’t a reason not to re-enlist. The reason he can’t re-enlist is that he is the *highest* profile target and he puts a bullseye on everyone around him, as he discussed in his book.
His location was leaked to the media and he had to leave the front lines.
“So much of what these guys have been through and who they’ve been trained to be is underpriced and undervalued, and that needs to change.” Can you imagine Jason’s boo, Slumlord the Croft Clearer Peg having a similar insight, much less doing something about it? Harry’s Mars in Capricorn is showing. The UK threw the strong one away.
Team Harry. Matching veterans with jobs will do more than find employment; decrease homelessness, give a sense of worth, improve mental health etc etc.
It sounds like a veteran/military focused spin off of BetterUp.
This man’s midlife crisis is getting out of hand. Being back in England has made it worse.
“…. his regular updates from a range of political and military figures on the ground…”
THIS really impresses me. Harry is such a global statesman, taken so seriously, held in such high regard and viewed as an effective ally that POLITICAL and MILITARY figures on the ground in an active warzone are giving him regular updates. Wow. They are effectively treating him as a head of state or military VIP, on par with Nato people. Much respect to Harry. He has earned it.
This the man people keep insisting is “not very bright”??? He proves the opposite every day. He is nothing if not strategic. He knows what he is doing. I was also relieved to see his most regular bodyguard from California (originally from the UK) with him on many of his recent outings.
Also this: ” although he did not meet the Ukrainian president on this occasion”. I’m betting that Harry has met President Zelensky on MORE than one occasion in the past. 😀
Why do people believe that signing up to serve one’s country can only mean going to the front lines???
And instead of following Harry’s lead and doing his own meaningful work, William rage-briefs to Tom Sykes on a daily basis.
As Harry told the Guardian during his autumn 2025 visit to Ukraine, he does not do anything without his wife‘s permission. Meghan will not be shocked to hear this as they’ve obviously discussed it.
There are so many important, high-ranking, NON-COMBAT military positions. Many positions that don’t even require leaving the UK. Harry has made it so clear that he’ll never let his kids grow up without a parent (either himself or Meghan), so he won’t be putting himself in danger.
Exactly. Meghan, like all military wives, will understand (and she has actually also posted) “once served, always serving” or something like that. Hopefully she has established some friendships with, and is being supported by other military spouses in the UK and US. THEY, more than anyone else, will understand what their husbands/wives have gone through, and what Harry is talking about.
I believe Harry would still be in the military if he wasn’t told that he had to leave for royal duties. Are we still believing thatHarry wants to be in the royal role?
I believe Harry was forced to leave because he would have naturally attained a rank that was higher than William’s, and they couldn’t have that.
He was relegated to “office work” in the military because he had to leave the front lines abruptly due to his location being outed.
Harry is a true patriot and warrior and now he has 3 more important reasons to protect his country. Nothing about this statement seems off the cuff.
He’s absolutely right about the threat from Russia; and if he helps wake people up, all the better.
It’s apparent that if Harry had his druthers he would have done full term military service. Trust a media outlet to know how to get clicks. It was a cheap way to do it. Britain is currently not “at war” with anybody, as far as we know. And if Britain were attacked, of course Harry would want to be involved in its defence. I think everyone just envisions Harry trotting off to the front lines, which isn’t what is likely to happen. I haven’t listened to the podcast (where is it available, btw) but judging from the excerpts here, I am surprised at how political it is, and remember Harry was in the Ukraine when he gave this interview. I imagine UK and Ukraine governments were apprised of the interview beforehand. Getting back to Harry’s new venture involving vets, I remember he said in an interview a couple of years back that he wasn’t going to found any more charities and that he was pivoting to working on how the business arena can do more to help solve world problems. I think Travalyst is one example of what Harry is talking about. I also remember the first CEO of Invictus talking a lot about Harry’s “vision” for Invictus, and how Harry was a visionary. I do think that is something that Harry has- starting with Sentebale. As part of that, apparently he established a night school for the shepherd boys in Lesotho. He is both practical and visionary. I think it was very impressive how Diana ‘envisioned’ an humanitarian role for herself after she was no longer a member of the royal family. Harry really has an important contribution to make and he is succeeding despite an entire institution and a good part of the British media pundits and RR against him.
Is the Telegraph coyly letting it slip that Harry has met Zelenskyy, already?