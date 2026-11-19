Late last week, Taylor Swift made a big announcement on Good Morning America: she would attend and perform at this year’s Country Music Awards (CMAs). This was her first time performing at the CMAs in many years, and she’s been leaning back into her country roots in the past year or so. This CMA stuff is all part of her Oscar campaign for her Toy Story 5 song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Taylor performed, she presented and… she lost the Single of the Year CMA to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” Page Six called this loss a “speed bump” on Taylor’s path to the Oscars. But it’s actually more about Ella’s ubiquity in the music industry this year, and it’s not like Taylor and Ella will be going head-to-head at the Oscars (“Choosin’ Texas” isn’t an original song from a movie). If this loss for Taylor portends doom, it’s Grammy doom, not Oscar doom.
Fashion-wise, it was a mixed night for Taylor. Her red-carpet look was phenomenal, in my opinion. She wore a bright yellow Oscar de le Renta which looked amazing on her. She accessorized well for the red carpet too, I love her blue-and-yellow-diamond drops. She was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. For her performance of “I Knew It,” Taylor changed into a somewhat terrible Erdem. I understand what she was going for – she was trying to look like a doll come to life, right? So it was on-theme and it makes sense, even if I think the dress itself is not great.
Taylor’s third look of the evening was for her time on stage as a presenter. She wore the Disco Dragon Dress from Taller Marmo Fall 2026 collection. If we didn’t have photos of Tay in the de la Renta and Erdem dresses, I would have said that she’s definitely knocked up. Like… what is this dress and why does it make her look significantly pregnant??
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Arrivals for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashvilee, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Inside the show for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Inside the show for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Inside the show for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Inside the show for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashville, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashvilee, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashvilee, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashvilee, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Arrivals for the 60th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Music City Center
Featuring: Taylor Swift
Where: Nashvilee, Tennessee, United States
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: MediaPunch/INSTARimages
I think the yellow dress looks great on her. Such a hard color to pull off but it really suits her. Hair and makeup goes really well
Agreed. It looks great on her and this is the best styling I’ve seen on her in a while. People hate on her bangs but her hairstyle works really well with this dress.
I agree. Best she’s looked. The yellow dress is amazing.
I think so, too. It’s gorgeous.
The presentation dress is awful and makes her look ten years older. The yellow red carpet dress is wowza. I just love it. It is gorgeous, and one of the prettiest I’ve seen in a while. The doll dress is cute because it is a costume.
Love the yellow dress as well, and I agree that it is one of the better dresses we’ve seen in a bit. Nice to see a dress that fits well, flatters, and is pretty.
I think she is pregnant and the other dresses are designed to conceal it and she chose the most comfortable dress to wear for the longest amount of time. Her date for the evening was Brittny Mahomes, who we know is pregnant, and yet Brittany didn’t even look remotely pregnant.
Yes, that was my thought as well. There is a lot of room in each dress at the bottom, while the tops are fitted, to give the illusion of a fully fitted dress. And she stopped bleaching her hair. She looks very nice. And if she is pregnant, I am looking forward to seeing her pregnancy fashion.
Yuppers, taytay is definitely preggers.
I like the yellow dress but it looks really familar to me, like she has worn something similar before. Maybe its the TTPD dress from the eras tour?
The other two dresses are pretty terrible but 1/3 isnt bad for her.
Ah it’s nice to see Tay-Tay go back to her roots. I remembered many years ago when she announced that she was giving up country music for pop music as she put it “country was no longer challenging to her.” We were delighted to have her, and she made it all the way to the very top, didn’t she? I love every piece she wore at the CMA’s. I noticed that her outfits maximize her long legs. It appears that marriage agrees with her as she looks radiant. Okay enough, I am such a swifty.
The upside of social media – I did not have to watch even one minute of the cmas or their ads, but I got all the Taylor pics and clips.
Seriously, how does she look that good in yellow?
I thought the performance dress worked for the Toy Story themed performance. And the song mashup worked well.
And I liked the third dress in that it gave drama- but toned down, because that moment wasn’t about her.
I was bummed that the award called the Willie Nelson lifetime achievement award, but Willie Nelson wasn’t there.
Again, social media gave me everything I wanted without having to turn my tv to 3 hours of – maga tinged yuck.
The yellow dress was STUNNING! I’m 82 so not in any sense am I a ‘swiftie’ but she looked quite dazzling.
Taylor is a spring in colour terms and a beautiful buttery yellow is bang in her colour range.
Hideous and cheap, the Tay Tay usual. The fugly bangs are baffling to me. She must not have any “get a grip” friends.
Why am I laughing so hard LOL
Going with Brittany Mahomes, the MAGA cheerleader, was a choice.
That was Lainey Wilson who I also initially mistook for BM. I didn’t recognize her without a hat lol.
She pissed with Lainey Wilson on the red carpet but Brittany Mahomes was there and was her plus one for the night. They say beside each other all night.
I am not a Swifty but I do like a handful of her songs. I keep an eye on her due to the fact she is a very rich and powerful female that can influence A LOT. She looks great in that yellow dress and I agree with others that it’s a difficult color to pull off.
The red carpet look is gorgeous — it’s a great color for her. I understand changing for the performance, but I would put that yellow dress back on for presenting + the rest of the evening — the black sequin dress is too heavy.
It was amusing hearing her try to slip back into her fake country twang accent for the “Our Song” throwback.
The Oscar de la Renta is stunning. The award presentation dress looks like a call back to the matrons of country music from the 1970s.
I think the yellow dress looks fantastic on her but maybe a different shoe. Interesting to see her back with the CMA’s…
I don’t mean to focus on anyone’s body and I guess I haven’t been paying attention to Taylor lately. She has always been lean and slim. But we haven’t seen her perform since the Eras tour was over correct? This was her first live performance in awhile and I think I was surprised at how much weight she lost. She bulked up for the Eras tour and looked amazing. I guess that was necessary for the insane run time and physicality of that show?
I am not conveying there is anything wrong with her, she isn’t touring anymore so probably abandoned the insane workouts the second she could. But the difference to me was stark and I was like wait are sure that’s Taylor and not someone else when she first started singing.
The Oscar dress is stunning. I have never her seen her look that good. Yellow is such a hard color to pull off and she nails it.
Yellow dress forever!
The yellow dress and her whole red carpet look is sensational. And it does it have pockets??