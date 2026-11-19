Late last week, Taylor Swift made a big announcement on Good Morning America: she would attend and perform at this year’s Country Music Awards (CMAs). This was her first time performing at the CMAs in many years, and she’s been leaning back into her country roots in the past year or so. This CMA stuff is all part of her Oscar campaign for her Toy Story 5 song, “I Knew It, I Knew You.” Taylor performed, she presented and… she lost the Single of the Year CMA to Ella Langley’s “Choosin’ Texas.” Page Six called this loss a “speed bump” on Taylor’s path to the Oscars. But it’s actually more about Ella’s ubiquity in the music industry this year, and it’s not like Taylor and Ella will be going head-to-head at the Oscars (“Choosin’ Texas” isn’t an original song from a movie). If this loss for Taylor portends doom, it’s Grammy doom, not Oscar doom.

Fashion-wise, it was a mixed night for Taylor. Her red-carpet look was phenomenal, in my opinion. She wore a bright yellow Oscar de le Renta which looked amazing on her. She accessorized well for the red carpet too, I love her blue-and-yellow-diamond drops. She was styled by Joseph Cassell Falconer. For her performance of “I Knew It,” Taylor changed into a somewhat terrible Erdem. I understand what she was going for – she was trying to look like a doll come to life, right? So it was on-theme and it makes sense, even if I think the dress itself is not great.

Taylor’s third look of the evening was for her time on stage as a presenter. She wore the Disco Dragon Dress from Taller Marmo Fall 2026 collection. If we didn’t have photos of Tay in the de la Renta and Erdem dresses, I would have said that she’s definitely knocked up. Like… what is this dress and why does it make her look significantly pregnant??