The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their three-day Indian “tour” on Wednesday. It was carefully stage-managed and “successful” in the sense that there were no big racist catastrophes or huge protests. This is basically the only way the royalists can call Prince William and Kate successful at this point, by saying they managed to just barely clear a very low bar, and that they adhered to a delicate schedule where they were kept away from peasants. Just empty suits, moving through confined spaces. Well, mid-tour, Kensington Palace’s courtiers must have briefed a handful of select royal reporters, because the same talking points have now appeared in three different outlets. Those talking points? William and Kate are keen to go on more two or three-day overseas adventures, but they’ll never go on multi-week tours again. And something about how Kate’s health is delicate, so delicate that she had to stop making speeches for years. From Becky English’s exclusive in the Mail:
Kate never wants to be on a red carpet because she’s just a humble country girl: With their arms wrapped round each other’s waists, William gently touched his wife’s back reassuringly, a gesture she discreetly returned. As they eventually turned away I saw the princess look up at her husband and offer him a look of both pride and, perhaps, a little relief. While she may be one of the most photographed women in the world, who recently reduced even Tom Cruise to a walk-on part at his own world film premiere, carpets of any colour are not Catherine’s comfort zone. Friends tell me she would be far happier in her jeans doing the school run or walking her dogs in the English countryside than at any glitzy showbiz event. Over the years, however, she has slowly come to terms with the dichotomy of her life, balancing her public role while fiercely working to maintain her family’s private life. In other words she is happy to put on her gladrags when king and country demand she embrace the role and, when they don’t, well it’s muddy boots on and not a tiara in sight.
Kate’s slow return: She has made no apology for her slow return to public life, admitting even just last week that she has both good days and bad. Indeed, I have previously written of the very serious toll her illness and treatment has taken on her health. But for the first time this week I have seen the princess truly glowing: strong, healthy and vibrant. And there’s been, dare I say it, a new sense of confidence that hasn’t always been present, or at least not for a long while.
Kate’s public speaking: The surprise address she gave at William’s Earthshot Prize awards on Tuesday night is a case in point. Catherine has, understandably for someone from such a private background, never been a particularly confident public speaker. Yet walking on to the stage in front of an audience of 5,000 people (not to mention millions viewing worldwide) she spoke, with only the merest hint of a tremble in her voice, straight from the heart. It was a polished yet relatable performance, natural not curated or affected. Just her.
There will be more short trips: So what can we take, if anything, from this whirlwind royal trip? Well, certainly more of them, I am told. Indeed short, ‘impactful’ royal visits overseas are definitely the order of the day now as far as Kensington Palace is concerned. While William is said to be keen to do whatever the government asks of him now that his wife is in a more settled place, he definitely doesn’t see a return to the historic fortnight-long royal tours of old. Kensington Palace believes modern media techniques means they can achieve just as much in shorter, sharper bursts. There are no specifics on the table about when or where they are likely to go next, or how many times a year these visits might take place….but there’s a definite sea change in the couple’s thinking moving forwards about the way they can achieve their aims, whilst providing a better balance with home life and work in the UK.
Some people are not happy with the Waleses’ approach to work: That’s not to say everyone is likely to be convinced by this approach. There are some in royal circles who fear the Wales’ risk accusations of style over substance, and that engaging in a meaningful way means boots on the ground, not just an eye-catching Instagram post. It’s certainly worth noting that in the Caribbean this month the ageing king undertook as many engagements in a single day that the Wales’ have done in three. But then the head of state has very different roles and responsibilities from the heir and works with the benefit of a significantly larger team.
A strong appetite to get Will & Kate traveling more: Certainly the success of this trip means there is already a strong appetite for the prince and princess to undertake more duties overseas in the coming months. Another visit to some of the former British colonies, following what was considered to be a rather gaffe-prone trip by the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Caribbean in 2022, has not been ruled out. William himself has also raised the prospect of a family trip to Australia, via the Earthshot Prize, next year.
[From The Daily Mail]
This current KP briefing cycle is very old-school – for years, this is what William and Kate would do, make vague promises to be keen eventually, to do more at some point, to re-engineer what “royal work” means. English’s inclusion of the anti-Wales side is fascinating, because I’m sure Buckingham Palace has been rolling their eyes at the heir and the wig this whole time. “It’s certainly worth noting that in the Caribbean this month the ageing king undertook as many engagements in a single day that the Wales’ have done in three…” Ouch. And not only that, Charles was outside and working every single day of Will & Kate’s Indian trip too. When Buckingham Palace is making sure everyone remembers that W&K are lazy and fragile, it’s pretty bad.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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The Prince and Princess of Wales at the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India, a thought leadership event focussed on impact and scaling solutions to the planet’s biggest challenges, ahead of the Earthshot Prize Summit.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
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Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
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Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
**NO UK SALES FOR 28 DAYS**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales walk with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, (left) as they attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales try hand block printing as they visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
If he can’t do much because he’s only the heir, what excuse will he use when he’s the actual king?
Someone will have to do the school run for the grandkids. 😆
And that completely ignores the fact that as PoW Charles HAD a bigger team. These lightweights don’t because they don’t want to do anything. He could have used his position to legitimately do so much for people but had no interest in pleasing anyone but himself.
The Duchy of Cornwall boasts a team of at least 65 people, according to the first (and only) annual report that reported anything of substance when William took over. He quickly stopped reporting those kinds of figures, of course. If the Prince and Princess of Wales can’t handle more than what little they do now with 65 people (doubtless more now)…What on earth are all those staffers doing?
And the whole “Kate prefers to be in her country home with her Aga”….sigh. That old chestnut? For a woman who knew more than any prior Royal girlfriend exactly what she was getting into as a future Queen, and made a deliberate choice to accept that role as a grown woman in her 30s when she got married, it is amazing that they still think this is A-OK for Kate. Reminds me of her Vogue cover story / National Portrait Gallery pushing this Private Country Girl messaging, which has now been replaced by the same twaddle in Country Life.
It wasn’t interesting then, it’s not interesting now and it says quite a bit about her character that at nearly 46 years old she thinks there is absolutely nothing she has to do in her Royal role but continue to please herself.
Keen would have to make sure each of the kids are “settled in” their University Dorms.
That’s the one thing W&K have consistently worked at and did well: lowering expectations.
I don’t know how Becky English doesn’t choke on that nonsense she spews.
Yeah, the nonsense, my god. The syrupy prose she has when talking about Kate is enough to turn a royalist into a republican. It’s so over handed. Kate’s presence reduced Tom Cruise to a walk-on part? Says who? Pretty sure that’s just English saying that. Poor thing just wants to wear muddy boots and it’s been a slow coming to terms of the dichotomy of her life. Slow?? How the hell has it been slow? She married the future king. Why has it been such a slow acceptance that she’ll have to also appear in public when she married a prince bc umm that was to be expected? The slight tremble in her voice bc poor thing isn’t good at speeches. Omg, what pure drek. Whew, they don’t play about that poor woe is Kate narrative.
also, they’ve been married 15 years. It’s taken her this long to realize she has to dress up sometimes?
(not that I believe that BS in general. Kate was in this for the jewels and red carpets from the beginning. But even if she were just a simple country girl who fell in love with a prince……FIFTEEN YEARS. to get over it.
Did not see that sharp turn from hagiography to shade coming. And the Caribbean flop tour being “gaffe prone” was a nice touch. Very understated.
I didn’t see it coming, either, but I sure enjoyed it, lol. Especially coming from Becky.
It was particularly interesting because English was one of the loudest voices insisting that the situation other ground in the Caribbean was not what the media and pictures were portraying it as, everyone was happy to see them and they were greeted with excitement everywhere they went, etc.
Yeah, I do think rota on the ground in the Caribbean were trying to counter the international headlines. But it was too much to counter and so it’s pretty well accepted now that that was a gaffe-filled trip, even by the rota.
Old Charlie is in the FO phase of his life journey: FAFO, which will likely be the epitaph on his tombstone. This has been his karmic arc: treat people like 💩 and then watch them grow, perhaps he mistook the seed for the manure? ….
So was it the royal way to be gone on tours for months because of transportation when Queen Liz would leave her kids for so long or it’s just that transportation has evolved?
When the late Queen went to Australia she was away for 5 months, going to Australia by ship, when there were planes even in those far off days, makes me wonder if she had problems bonding with her children. She left them behind, Charles was about 4 and Anne 2.
Is William’s gentle reassuring touch in the room with us now??
Only Becky saw it. Just like she saw William visiting Kate in the hospital.
No
This is William showing you the little r in “royal” that both of them will provide to Britain in the future
That’s why the pressure is on for George and Charlotte to take the spotlight to try and get some type of Diana or Harry and Meghan 📰 🌎 headlines
So far its only working like that in Britain for Louis but it seems like he’s being hid for some reason since the fabulous coverage he provided to Catherine at the jubilee those years back
Really the first two Wales kids don’t seem to enjoy the spotlight but maybe that’ll change in the future. Since George comes across like his father and Charlotte comes across like Anne
But maybe it’ll change in the future the British press and rota certainly hope it does
William’s gentle, reassuring touch can presumably be found in the same room as the alleged “millions viewing worldwide”.
But was it a “festive” touch?
Omg the purple prose at the beginning. I can’t. Kate still didn’t have her confidence?? If they cared just a fraction about Diana or Meghan’s confidence as much as they do Khates, the Royal world would be completely different, not even joking. Turns out all you have to do to be the press’s favorite is have no opinions, say nothing, and waste away to nothing before everyone’s eyes.
I love how even when the Wales have a “success” they immediately brief the media not to expect much more of this.
If you can’t do the job, then give up your stolen riches and go live in the country. It’s unfathomable to me that these people can’t do the bare minimum but people are tripping over themselves to find excuses for them. Meanwhile, Meghan is working and hustling for her family and she gets excoriated at every turn.
That line about the aging king doing more engagements in a single day is going to leave a mark. Or it should anyway.
But then again, William and Kate are shameless. They clearly don’t care that they have a reputation for laziness. It’s the only thing they’ve actually earned.
Any decent human being in W or K’s positions would have been mortified that for the past 15 years, two 90-somethings, and Anne and Chuck who are both in their 70’s, have consistently outworked them (by a large margin). The Wailses are shameless.
Agreed @Lorelei they are shameless and totally unaware of how patronising they sounded calling Princess Anne a trouper for turning up for work with a bruised face!
They genuinely think everybody else should be THRILLED to put in the hard work so they don’t have to!!
It’s always an excuse after an excuse with these two.
Oh they were only out worked by an elderly man because… he’s got a bigger team!!! If W&K need a larger team then go hire them then? The Duchy is making millions in profit every year. Hiring, let’s say, 5 people on the pitiful wages royal staff are on is hardly going to ruin them.
They’re going to need to start getting creative with the excuses as the kids age. I guess they’ll need to be “visiting” them at university often (or at least be home in case one of the children needs them). I predict a recurrence of the “cancer,” and by the time we know it, they’ll be saying they want to be hands-on grandparents.
By the time Louis is 18, Kate’s parents will be in their 80s (Carole will be 80 and Mike 86). She will be a “hands-on” caregiver to them first, then a “hands-on grandmother.”
Well it’s a very interesting to me that Harry and Meghan are the ones who started doing these short trips, in Columbia, Nigeria, Australia etc ? They were the other ones who are doing high impact short trips but the Waleses they’re missing the point here as usual, Harry and Meghan were doing the work underground , building relationships when they get there it’s all about the finish product …. Anyway let them carry on
In fairness to Bill, the shorter the trip, the fewer opportunities he has to make a faux pas on the world stage.
The heir and the wig *snort* 🤣
They have always broadcast that they were going to do the bare miminum. The Queen should have out a stop to it and didn’t and it is too late now.
When one looks at the other “married in” Queens, Maxima, Letizia and Mary, and how hard they work and the serious work they take on, it’s difficult to swallow the infantilization of the Princess of Wales.
And Mary in particular with 4 children, in a foreign land, and not the queen until recently – only the Crown Princess. I have a huge amount of respect for Max – who also learned a new language and travelled far from home. Letizia had a very good job pre marriage as well. I know many people on here do not like Queen M-M , but she turned up to many events following the death of the king, only weeks/months (?) after a double lung transplant . And here we are all supposed to accept the molly – coddling of poor Katie.
Not only does the king outwork them on any given day in the UK, but he does it on tour as well – and my bet is that would be true if you looked back at his tours as PoW as well. And lets not forget he also has cancer and has not announced being cancer free or in remission etc.
These two are just so lazy and I mean, I guess they are allowed to be because no one can make them do anything else, so here we are.
So very true according to the following;
While no one could legally compel a “full-time” diary, a reduced workload would bring political and public pressure:
• Sovereign Grant scrutiny: Parliament reviews public funding for the monarchy (the Sovereign Grant), and critics or MPs could question value for money if public appearances dropped sharply.
• Public and media reaction: The British monarchy relies heavily on public consent and visibility; sustained criticism from the press or declining public support could pressure a monarch to increase engagements.
• Downsized monarchy debate: Some commentators and royal observers have long noted that Prince William favours a smaller, more focused number of high-impact initiatives rather than hundreds of short engagements a year, which would represent a shift in style rather than a breach of constitutional rules.
Recently anti Wales briefing indicates King and BP have lost patience with the lazy heir. Obviously Charles won’t live to see the hash he makes as actual king but The Firm must be worried about their own future if he continues to blatantly not make the grade. Will there be a crisis if he just refuses to carry out the basics as monarch? No foreign tours, no state visits, no emergency meetings with Zelensky? Ascot and Christmas church aren’t essential but what if he refused to open Parliament?
Big topic: is Will even capable of working full time and doing the job properly if he has to?
Given the Omni shambles of him as PoW it is looking very unlikely, isn’t it?
Beyond crossing their fingers and hoping for the best, has Charles and the Firm got a Plan B if William
does prove a disastrous failure.
In all of William’s photos with Kate, I see one motivating factor: trying not to look like he hates his wife. That’s truly my analysis. He’s not giving her his usual withering glances or disdainful looks.
Sad really for Kate and the kids if he hates her now.
Will HATES brother and SiL and two small children.
No wonder he looks shrunken and tense eaten up by so much hate.
Really he needs intensive therapy and shouldn’t be PoW or King but withdraw into private life and sort his own life out.
He can’t help others if he can’t help himself because he’s suffused with hatred.
If she is a “country girl at heart” and just wants to basically be a stay at home Mom why the heck did she marry the guy who’s eventually going to be Prince of Wales and then King. You’d think she’d have understood that international travel would be a huge part of her job. I know it’s all just the usual PR nonsense from Becky, but this is ridiculous slop.