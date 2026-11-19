The Prince and Princess of Wales wrapped up their three-day Indian “tour” on Wednesday. It was carefully stage-managed and “successful” in the sense that there were no big racist catastrophes or huge protests. This is basically the only way the royalists can call Prince William and Kate successful at this point, by saying they managed to just barely clear a very low bar, and that they adhered to a delicate schedule where they were kept away from peasants. Just empty suits, moving through confined spaces. Well, mid-tour, Kensington Palace’s courtiers must have briefed a handful of select royal reporters, because the same talking points have now appeared in three different outlets. Those talking points? William and Kate are keen to go on more two or three-day overseas adventures, but they’ll never go on multi-week tours again. And something about how Kate’s health is delicate, so delicate that she had to stop making speeches for years. From Becky English’s exclusive in the Mail:

Kate never wants to be on a red carpet because she’s just a humble country girl: With their arms wrapped round each other’s waists, William gently touched his wife’s back reassuringly, a gesture she discreetly returned. As they eventually turned away I saw the princess look up at her husband and offer him a look of both pride and, perhaps, a little relief. While she may be one of the most photographed women in the world, who recently reduced even Tom Cruise to a walk-on part at his own world film premiere, carpets of any colour are not Catherine’s comfort zone. Friends tell me she would be far happier in her jeans doing the school run or walking her dogs in the English countryside than at any glitzy showbiz event. Over the years, however, she has slowly come to terms with the dichotomy of her life, balancing her public role while fiercely working to maintain her family’s private life. In other words she is happy to put on her gladrags when king and country demand she embrace the role and, when they don’t, well it’s muddy boots on and not a tiara in sight.

Kate’s slow return: She has made no apology for her slow return to public life, admitting even just last week that she has both good days and bad. Indeed, I have previously written of the very serious toll her illness and treatment has taken on her health. But for the first time this week I have seen the princess truly glowing: strong, healthy and vibrant. And there’s been, dare I say it, a new sense of confidence that hasn’t always been present, or at least not for a long while.

Kate’s public speaking: The surprise address she gave at William’s Earthshot Prize awards on Tuesday night is a case in point. Catherine has, understandably for someone from such a private background, never been a particularly confident public speaker. Yet walking on to the stage in front of an audience of 5,000 people (not to mention millions viewing worldwide) she spoke, with only the merest hint of a tremble in her voice, straight from the heart. It was a polished yet relatable performance, natural not curated or affected. Just her.

There will be more short trips: So what can we take, if anything, from this whirlwind royal trip? Well, certainly more of them, I am told. Indeed short, ‘impactful’ royal visits overseas are definitely the order of the day now as far as Kensington Palace is concerned. While William is said to be keen to do whatever the government asks of him now that his wife is in a more settled place, he definitely doesn’t see a return to the historic fortnight-long royal tours of old. Kensington Palace believes modern media techniques means they can achieve just as much in shorter, sharper bursts. There are no specifics on the table about when or where they are likely to go next, or how many times a year these visits might take place….but there’s a definite sea change in the couple’s thinking moving forwards about the way they can achieve their aims, whilst providing a better balance with home life and work in the UK.

Some people are not happy with the Waleses’ approach to work: That’s not to say everyone is likely to be convinced by this approach. There are some in royal circles who fear the Wales’ risk accusations of style over substance, and that engaging in a meaningful way means boots on the ground, not just an eye-catching Instagram post. It’s certainly worth noting that in the Caribbean this month the ageing king undertook as many engagements in a single day that the Wales’ have done in three. But then the head of state has very different roles and responsibilities from the heir and works with the benefit of a significantly larger team.

A strong appetite to get Will & Kate traveling more: Certainly the success of this trip means there is already a strong appetite for the prince and princess to undertake more duties overseas in the coming months. Another visit to some of the former British colonies, following what was considered to be a rather gaffe-prone trip by the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the Caribbean in 2022, has not been ruled out. William himself has also raised the prospect of a family trip to Australia, via the Earthshot Prize, next year.