One of my favorite post-midterms trends is seeing people point out all of the MAGA-adjacent film and TV projects which were greenlit in 2025-26, and those projects will now come out in the post-MAGA era. There are a lot of them! Glen Powell’s latest movie looks exactly like something which was greenlit to ride the MAGA cultural wave, only the wave sh-t the bed and now Powell has to promote his bad-wig-and-country-music movie. Well, speaking of, Rob Lowe is currently starring in an anti-communist propaganda film called Confession. Confession was written by Ben Shapiro, that ultra-right-wing d-bag who co-founded the Daily Wire. Shapiro and other far-right figures have been trying to put their stamp on American culture by creating an alternative entertainment industry, only no one cares. Well, Rob Lowe is defending his decision!
As Ben Shapiro‘s most starry Daily Wire production yet makes its debut, Rob Lowe is defending his lead role in Confession. The 6x Golden Globe nominee, who stars in the Shapiro-penned Soviet era drama, recently called the script “fantastic” and noted that he “called Ben” with his interest in the project, which is now available to stream on Daily Wire’s streaming service after getting “turned down by every single film festival.”
“It’s a really, really, really interesting assessment of not only where our world is, but where Hollywood is as well,” he explained on the Second Thought podcast. “So, I read the script. It was written by Ben Shapiro. I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic.’”
Lowe continued, “And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody, 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’ And he goes, ‘You’re good with it?’ I said, ‘I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?’”
Noting that he stars alongside Nick Nolte, James Franco and Emile Hirsch, Lowe was surprised that the film’s festival run “never happened” over what he speculates were “all political” reasons.
“And so, we make the movie, and the movie is what it is. It’s a movie,” he said. “Look, it is challenging. It is a tough watch, but I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked—we got turned down by every single film festival, summarily frog marched out of any conversation.”
Lowe added, “I see what they’re picking up, and it’s all political, right? The thought would be we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz—never happened. And then you know, Netflix would pick it up or this one would pick. Crickets. Absolute crickets.
“So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor, and I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I want people to see this movie. And good for them for putting it out. But it wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie. My best thought would be, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it, but know people are definitely at a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work. They have to do the math of, ‘What does it mean and what will people think and does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’” he explained.
Politics aside, Confession has been met with less than enthusiastic reviews since its world premiere last month at Warsaw Film Festival, with Slate criticizing the “canned feeling of the script and the monotony of the direction” and Variety calling it a “deliberately paced, sluggishly talky drama.”
I’ll give Lowe some minor credit – we’re already seeing a lot of celebrities try to walk back their pro-Trump/hard-right political statements and their attempts to ride the MAGA wave, but here’s Rob Lowe, standing on business. He’s not backing down, he’s not expressing regret, he really thinks this was some kind of bold project and smart career move. Well, at least we know where he stands. Now we don’t have to pretend to take him seriously whatsoever. PS… it’s SO funny that every film festival rejected this mess.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
My only comment is that Rob needs to stay away from the injections and fillers…
Whatever Rob, whatever……
I’m impressed that every film festival refused to platform this nonsense. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
You would think Rob would have the self awareness to know that he was casted in a film of has beens. That is how he looks.
And considering he has been booked and busy, not West Wing level, this makes no sense.
this guy doesn’t have any self-awareness at all. he got some love because of the character he played on parks and rec (which, while amusing, was one note, and anyone could have played it), so he thinks he’s some beloved actor. while he’s the same guy who quit the west wing because it wasn’t centered around him once it was determined that every single other person in the cast was a better actor. hey, remember when this guy made a s*x tape with a 16 year old when he was in his mid-20s? i do.
What? I just assumed he wanted more $$$. Had to go look up his “s*x tape with a 16 year old” which is so gross, I can’t even. He claims the scandal caused him to get sober, which is great, but he’s so utterly self-centered. His recollection: ‘Today, Lowe speaks about the incident with a lighthearted tone. “The problem was, I didn’t make any money off of it like everybody does now. I was too stupid,” he said with a smile.’ (USA Today 10/23/19). Does he only think $$$?
Liked seeing Rob in West Wing when it was on Netflix. But now – what a creep. When he shaded the Sussexes living in Montecito because he had to endure crowds at Starbucks, then Starbucks baristas said he wasn’t a customer, I thought he was worth a side-eye, and already disregard his idiotic dog product shilling commercials. But now it will be active avoidance of a jerk.
Sounds like that goes for other characters here I was unaware of like Emile Hirsch who assaulted a woman during Sundance Film Festival at a bar in Park City, put her in a chokehold from behind, dragged her across a table, and pinned her to the floor before others pulled him off. Charged with felony assault, he apparently made bail, then checked himself into rehab; he supposedly only had “three or four drinks that night,” but little to no memory of the event. After pleading down to misdemeanor, he only spent 15 days in jail and had to do 50 hours community service. Eight years later, “Emile Hirsch Looks Back At His 2015 Drunken Assault Of Female Paramount Executive & Calls It ‘The Worst Moment Of My Whole Life By Far'” (Deadline 6/21/23). What about the life of the woman you assaulted, you murderous creep?
Wondered what was up with Ben Shapiro when Firefox browser came up with him as a top story? Barfman sat down with NPR Steve Inskeep for Newsmakers podcast. The insensitive clod said there’s a “‘whiff of corruption’ [that] surrounds the president he campaigned for.” Stench would be a more apt word.
Has beens with histories of bad behavior towards women and girls
Surprised that Rob Lowe can’t get any other work. James Franco and Nick Nolte track though.
Yeah, that is a real murderer’s row of guys that have finally burned all of their bridges in Hollywood (I believe Hirsch was arrested for choking a woman on set).
And Emile Hirsch
“Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?’” Ummm how any money you enable them to generate will go toward policies that require entire categories of people to NOT exist? Or to support secret police murdering US citizens and non-violent immigrants in the street? Or to revoke the rights to voting and bodily autonomy from women? How long do you have, I can do this all day… FU, Rob Lowe. You don’t need the money, this is your true values.
Not being a Nazi means not being Nazi adjacent also. Someone should tell Rob that normalizing fascism is problematic.
Yes, I caught that, too. He treats politics like it’s a sporting event.
Rob Lowe would make a handsome elderly woman.
I’ve always thought this lol
Nitpick: Glen Powell’s new movie looks like a good time, and like it’s making fun of MAGA-adjacent bro-country.
Defends in a very BS kinda way
We see you
The cast:
Nick Nolte: FOUR marriages, long history of alcoholism & substance abuse
James Franco: tried to hook up with a 17 year old; Ally Sheedy cited him as the reason she left acting; multiple students sued him for sexual harassment
Rob Lowe: filmed himself having sex with a teen; multiple lawsuits involving Nannies and other household staff, including allegations of sexual harassment; alcoholic
Emile Hirsch: plead guilty to assault charges after trying to strangle a woman at an industry event
Shapiro has a track record of putting problematic people in his projects, including Jonathan Majors and Gina Carano
No defense.