One of my favorite post-midterms trends is seeing people point out all of the MAGA-adjacent film and TV projects which were greenlit in 2025-26, and those projects will now come out in the post-MAGA era. There are a lot of them! Glen Powell’s latest movie looks exactly like something which was greenlit to ride the MAGA cultural wave, only the wave sh-t the bed and now Powell has to promote his bad-wig-and-country-music movie. Well, speaking of, Rob Lowe is currently starring in an anti-communist propaganda film called Confession. Confession was written by Ben Shapiro, that ultra-right-wing d-bag who co-founded the Daily Wire. Shapiro and other far-right figures have been trying to put their stamp on American culture by creating an alternative entertainment industry, only no one cares. Well, Rob Lowe is defending his decision!

As Ben Shapiro‘s most starry Daily Wire production yet makes its debut, Rob Lowe is defending his lead role in Confession. The 6x Golden Globe nominee, who stars in the Shapiro-penned Soviet era drama, recently called the script “fantastic” and noted that he “called Ben” with his interest in the project, which is now available to stream on Daily Wire’s streaming service after getting “turned down by every single film festival.”

“It’s a really, really, really interesting assessment of not only where our world is, but where Hollywood is as well,” he explained on the Second Thought podcast. “So, I read the script. It was written by Ben Shapiro. I called Ben and said, ‘This is fantastic.’”

Lowe continued, “And he was like, ‘Well, do you think you know anybody, 50-ish leading man who would not be scared just because I wrote it?’ And I go, ‘Yeah, me.’ And he goes, ‘You’re good with it?’ I said, ‘I’ve worked with the most left-wing writers in the world. Why wouldn’t I also work with the most right-wing writers in the world?’”

Noting that he stars alongside Nick Nolte, James Franco and Emile Hirsch, Lowe was surprised that the film’s festival run “never happened” over what he speculates were “all political” reasons.

“And so, we make the movie, and the movie is what it is. It’s a movie,” he said. “Look, it is challenging. It is a tough watch, but I see the movies that are celebrated out there. I see the movies that are picked—we got turned down by every single film festival, summarily frog marched out of any conversation.”

Lowe added, “I see what they’re picking up, and it’s all political, right? The thought would be we’d play in a film festival, we would get some buzz—never happened. And then you know, Netflix would pick it up or this one would pick. Crickets. Absolute crickets.

“So then it defaults to the Daily Wire to be the distributor, and I’m like, ‘Hell yeah!’ I want people to see this movie. And good for them for putting it out. But it wasn’t originally going to be the life of the movie. My best thought would be, Focus Features would see it in Venice and like it, but know people are definitely at a place where a lot of people cannot see a work just for its work. They have to do the math of, ‘What does it mean and what will people think and does that mean I’m on this side or does that mean I’m on that side?’” he explained.

Politics aside, Confession has been met with less than enthusiastic reviews since its world premiere last month at Warsaw Film Festival, with Slate criticizing the “canned feeling of the script and the monotony of the direction” and Variety calling it a “deliberately paced, sluggishly talky drama.”