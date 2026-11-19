Pierce Brosnan is the quintessential James Bond in my book. While I technically grew up in the Roger Moore era, Moore always seemed smarmy and gave me the ick. Pierce Brosnan was the suave classy Bond who made me interested in the franchise. (No one remembers Timothy Dalton, sorry.) I never got on board with Daniel Craig. He seems too scrappy and grumpy for Bond. I know a lot of you disagree and that’s fine!
I’m not impressed by the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new Bond. He doesn’t do it for me, but I’m not the target demographic. I’m coming around on Pattinson now that the Best Bond has co-signed the choice, though. Pierce Brosnan posted a sweet, thoughtful message to Pattinson welcoming him as the new Bond. These two played father and son in the 2010 drama, Remember Me. Brosnan wrote that he has fond memories of working with Pattinson.
Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making “Remember Me.” It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce
Brosnan previously sort-of endorsed Callum Turner for this role, whom he also worked with, although he was diplomatic about the other candidates-as-Bond.
Now that Pattinson has been cast people are re-visiting Jennifer Lawrence’s comments about how easy and non-creepy he is to work with. (I would say the bar is in hell for that industry, but I left a career in tech for similar reasons.) Bryce Dallas Howard also raved about working with Pattinson. As much I find him unimpressive for this role, maybe he’s just the Bond we need right now – a goofy, somewhat mysterious, intense, decent guy.
Here’s Brosnan’s post. People are saying the image is AI, which tracks. A Boomer Bond would do that.
Photos credit: Look/Look Press/Avalon, Ottavia Da Re/Agenzia Sintesi/Avalon, Lounis Tiar/Avalon, James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Pierce is such a gentleman.
I’m seeing Pattinson as the Keanu Reeves of the Bond franchise here. He’s got the reputation of not being a creep or a diva and so people want to work with him.
PB is such an elegant gentleman. I’m sure whomever won the role, he would have had only nice things to say. Good on him, so few gentlemen in this world today.
Pierce just seems like a really good egg.
He really is. My dad sat near him at a hotel restaurant and at the end of his meal he came up and apologized for people coming by his table and hoped it hadn’t been too distracting.
Pierce has been through a lot personally – lost his first wife to ovarian (?) cancer and a daughter to skin cancer – and along the way raised 5 or 6 kids in a blended family.
100% de acuerdo contigo Kaiser, el mejor Bond es y será Pierces Brosnan
Remember the trend a while back of listing celebrities you’d trust to watch your drink?
Pierce Brosnan was one of two on my list. (Colin Firth was the second.)
I don’t remember that but I love it! And I endorse both of your choices (:
I’m with you Pierce is my Bond too though I do love Sean Connery as well (yes he was problematic but he was a hell of a Bond).
Totally agree with you on the best Bond. The man still looks fine at 73!
I agree as well! He’s my favourite Bond by a mile. And seems classy in real life, too.