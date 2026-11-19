

Pierce Brosnan is the quintessential James Bond in my book. While I technically grew up in the Roger Moore era, Moore always seemed smarmy and gave me the ick. Pierce Brosnan was the suave classy Bond who made me interested in the franchise. (No one remembers Timothy Dalton, sorry.) I never got on board with Daniel Craig. He seems too scrappy and grumpy for Bond. I know a lot of you disagree and that’s fine!

I’m not impressed by the choice of Robert Pattinson as the new Bond. He doesn’t do it for me, but I’m not the target demographic. I’m coming around on Pattinson now that the Best Bond has co-signed the choice, though. Pierce Brosnan posted a sweet, thoughtful message to Pattinson welcoming him as the new Bond. These two played father and son in the 2010 drama, Remember Me. Brosnan wrote that he has fond memories of working with Pattinson.

Dear Robert, Welcome to the world of Bond. You are going to be magnificent. I have fond memories of our time together making “Remember Me.” It has been a joy to watch you create a remarkable body of work and to go from strength to strength. Enjoy the ride. Grá mor, Pierce

[From Instagram]

Brosnan previously sort-of endorsed Callum Turner for this role, whom he also worked with, although he was diplomatic about the other candidates-as-Bond.

Now that Pattinson has been cast people are re-visiting Jennifer Lawrence’s comments about how easy and non-creepy he is to work with. (I would say the bar is in hell for that industry, but I left a career in tech for similar reasons.) Bryce Dallas Howard also raved about working with Pattinson. As much I find him unimpressive for this role, maybe he’s just the Bond we need right now – a goofy, somewhat mysterious, intense, decent guy.

Here’s Brosnan’s post. People are saying the image is AI, which tracks. A Boomer Bond would do that.

The finest of wine. He’s 73.

