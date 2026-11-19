As we discussed, last night the Sussex family went to a VIP preview of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland in London, which will soon be open to the general public. I guess part of the VIP preview was that journalists were invited to see how the Winter Wonderland was set up, and sure, they were probably hoping for some free promotion. All of which to say, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was there last night and he saw the Sussex family with his very own eyes. He was so mad about it, he ran straight home to rage-type his weekly column about the experience.
…I was shocked – shocked, I tell you! – to bump into Harry and Meghan at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday. It was the VIP Preview Night for the annual festive funfair near the Sussexes’ former home at Kensington Palace. If the couple were looking for a time and place when they would be photographed with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, they could hardly have chosen better. Not only was I there but so were dozens of other journalists and numerous photographers both inside and outside the venue.
The privacy-loving couple joined other famous figures including Hollywood hardman actor Jason Statham and film director Guy Ritchie, who was previously reported to have held discussions with Meghan about a potential role in his hit Netflix television series The Gentlemen, which failed to materialise.
Photographs of the Sussexes at Winter Wonderland duly appeared around the world, their children’s faces ‘muzzed’ out. But they weren’t the only part of their publicity blitz this week. At the same time as the photos were published, the media had another story about Harry, from a podcast that he recorded for a newspaper, known to be friendly to the Sussexes. In the exclusive interview, he told The Daily Telegraph that he was ready to serve in the Armed Forces again, if called upon, warning that the threat from Russia means ‘we should all be nervous’.
It was an astonishing interview: the son of our head of state declaring that he would fight Russia, a country against which we are not officially at war. It was published just as Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was in China meeting Donald Trump, the President of our closest ally, the USA.
Harry’s support for Ukraine is not in doubt: he’s visited a total of four times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in 2022. Yet the timing of the trip had the effect of diverting media attention towards him rather than to his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who on Sunday night travelled to India on their first joint overseas visit in four years.
And Harry could hardly claim to lack ‘decent foresight’ of what was coming up for William and Catherine. They were in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, details of which have been publicly available for months.
‘It’s clear to me what Harry’s up to,’ a friend of William and Catherine told me this week. ‘You’d have to be born yesterday not to realise. The fact it’s Ukraine is significant.’
That is a reference to Ukraine being somewhere William would be unlikely to visit. As heir to the throne, he would be refused permission by the British Government to travel there, just as he was prevented from active service in the Armed Forces when he was still second in line to the throne. Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh have visited Ukraine since the invasion, but the King and his heir would be considered too senior to be allowed to go. Harry would be acutely aware of the sensitivities. He was allowed to undertake active service in the Forces while William was not. This is something that was bitterly regretted by William, who had spoken publicly of his wish to see action.
Is Harry’s visit to Ukraine part of a pattern of his trying to eclipse his elder brother? As the Daily Mail reported earlier this week, it wasn’t the first time that Harry had clashed with William’s Earthshot Prize.
A spokesman for Harry said this week: ‘The Duke’s visit to Ukraine was completed before the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first engagement in India. Reporting to the contrary is misleading and wholly inaccurate.’
Multiple things can be true at once: technically speaking, Harry didn’t go outside and seek attention while William and Kate were doing events in India. But Harry knew that his trip to Ukraine would garner huge, international headlines, just as he knew that his interview on the Telegraph’s podcast would create another round of headlines, all of which would land during the Waleses’ Indian trip. As for the visit to the Winter Wonderland… I mean, it sounds like a one-night-only VIP experience, it’s not like Harry and Meghan could have tried to reschedule it. As I said, it’s clear that Harry doesn’t actually give a sh-t about regularly overshadowing his brother. And I don’t blame him!
It’s so funny that William is still trying to cry about how no one would permit him to visit Ukraine, like on this one narrow issue, he follows governmental advice to the very letter. If William wanted to go to Ukraine, he would. He would find a way, just as he finds a way to set aside advice about his laziness and his lack of travel and his paltry schedule. And that’s the thing about Harry’s Ukraine visits too – Harry is well aware that it drives William crazy that Harry has taken up the Ukrainian cause and actually shows up for Ukrainians.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
You know, if Harry’s only motivation for moving the family to the UK is to mess with William, I’m ok with that.
It’s kind of unhinged. Willliam, of the infamous line, “Africa is mine, Harold,” becoming incandescent bc Harry visits Ukraine? I mean no surprise there.
LOL, same.
Heads of government and heads of state have visited Ukraine, there’s no reason William couldn’t go. Heck Sophie has gone
Anne has also gone to Ukraine.
I believe Biden, “the president of their closest ally,” also went, and he was actually important.
King Carl Gustav of Sweden has been to Ukraine earlier this year, shortly before his 80th birthday, and then-crown prince Haakon of Norway was there last year.
Other heads of state have been there repeatedly.
So I have no idea why CRex and Scooter the Incandescent think they can’t go.
If they wanted to go… but they don’t, self-important cowards that they are.
Will won’t even go to Wales never mind Ukraine. Who is he kidding?
OR — hear me out — Harry goes because he cares about veterans.
Jesus
Zasscrise!
Anyone who sits in their delusion and believe that H factors in Bully’s feelings in his own plans is a fecking idjit.
The rota have been salivating at the idea of seeing the Sussex kids for years and now….eden is mad he saw them? Sorry I’m laughing. Tbc, I do think Harry and Meghan knew that there would likely be photos of them there but also knew that the faces would be blurred. And? So what. Sounds like they had fun with their kids in a fun winter wonderland space. And yet, Eden is hopping mad that they are there having fun? Okaaaaay. I do think a lot of them must have seen photos of the kids before and already know what they look like. They’re just mad that they have to blur out the faces.
They probably felt better taking them in that more controlled environment than on a random weekend day. And I’m sure a warning went out to all invited press about showing ANY children’s faces without permission, bc Archie and Lili weren’t the only kids there with famous parents.
Yeah I agree. I’m just laughing at the outrage. Eden is “shocked, shocked I tell you” that they took their kids to this event. Idk he’s trying to making it sound bad they did? He’s implying that they’re attention-seekers for this. Whereas I’m like no they wanted to take the kids during a controlled environment as you said. But I’m sure they were also aware that there would be journalists there. So did that mean they shouldn’t go? Meh. Let them ride rides.
Didn’t the king publicly declare that Harry and Meghan are private citizens. Therefore as a private citizen Harry can go wherever he wants and say whatever he wants. No one is forcing the tabloids to talk about him. They could just ignore him if they’re so bothered.
Exactly, he has given them freedom, I wonder if he thought about the consequences.
That’s the thing. They think they’re controlling Harry by freezing him out and distancing themselves, but they’re just setting him free. At this point, the palace has painted itself into a corner. If Charles invites the Sussexes to tea or something, that will cause an uproar. If he keeps up as he is, Harry is going to keep stomping on the royal calendar – more uproar.
The way the Palace keeps scoring own goals because they act on petty feelings of jealousy and insecurity instead of strategic thinking. And they act like that because Charles and William only listen to yes men.
QEII’s former Private Secretary Christopher Geidt was one of the extremely few people who could get Charles to listen to other opinions and who seemed to be a strategic thinker – and that is exactly why Charles enlisted Andrew’s help to push him out and replace him with the toady sychophant Edward Young.
The BRF keeps cutting of its nose to spite its face because Charles and William can’t get out from under their overblown egos and deep insecurities. It is hilarious to watch as an outsider with no skin in the game.
Harry attended the Superhuman war trauma conference with lots of other attendees in Lviv. Harry wss there to support Invictus Games and service people injured during active service. This was probably planned and organised months ahead.
Eden, as the other royalists, wants it both ways. On one hand Harry and Meghan are irrelevant private citizens but on the other hand Harry and Meghan are still expected to follow the rules of the royal family/institution. Pick a lane Eden.
Instead of having a go with Hary and Meghan why does Eden not request William an Kate to be just more interesting?
If William is just oh so passionate about Ukraine then why doesn’t he work with Ukrainians in the UK? Or donate to Ukrainian charities.
Plenty can be done to support Ukraine without physically visiting.
Oh, but they brought smiles and 8 brownies, like 4 years ago. Surely, that’s enough.
I believe that was also the time William said that they could only give them a smile and a wave. And the poor charity rep had to say that is sometimes better than a monetary contribution. I was embarrassed for them William and Kate. And those brownies were pathetic. Why not sponsor a dinner to welcome the refugees to a safe haven? I understand they cannot give cash to every charity but what the hell is the Royal Foundation for?
You guys, Kate also brought granola bars!!
What more could be asked of W&K??
I’m glad we can finally put all of those reports & theories to bed about Harry being keen not to overshadow, not to ruffle palace feathers with his work, and would stay inside the box the palace wants him to be in… in hopes it will spark reconciliation.
Do they share schedules? Sure, to an extent. But does Harry care if those schedules have clashes & will he go out of his way to change his schedule when he’s made aware of a potential clash? Evidently not.
And it’s not just for William’s work… H&M also did Nottingham during Charles’ Welsh Parliament opening. Nottingham was scheduled only 2 weeks before the event, when Charles’ event had already been announced. They could’ve easily pushed it to a day later but they didn’t. And now we have Harry in Ukraine giving an interview he knew would land during William’s India week….. He. Doesn’t. Care.
Well see here’s the thing. Harry is either characterized as a sniveling beggar that wants back in the royal fold or he’s an impulsive renegade putting his family in danger. The narratives go back and forth between these two. It’s a bit like ping pong. Harry is by no means a perfect person but the way he gets discussed lately is fascinating bc it’s all through a prism of varying narratives and people’s own projections. Can there be some truths in some of it? Sure ofc? But mostly, it’s all a tabloid fairy tale bc yeah just a week ago Harry was characterized as deferring to the royal schedules and being naive, pathetic and in need of therapy bc of it. It’s diverging wildly from week to week which would suggest that it’s all a lot of projection and spinning.
As usual, @Jais is spot on. 💙
There are quite literally millions of Ukrainian refugees living throughout the EU and in the UK. If William isn’t meant to be an a war zone, he could always go and visit them and see how they’re getting on. That’s the kind of soft power he was supposed to use, anyway. He doesn’t have to wade into combat. He can console civilians like his family has done, historically, in or out of their country.
He’s being much too kind to his lazy, oafish brother. If William had the balls and motivation, he could make damn sure he went to Ukraine. Willy does what the fck he wants. He is unmoored. Will doesn’t go to Ukraine bc he doesn’t care about Ukraine and only cares for his own soft hide. William won’t go. It’s not that he can’t go. He’s the future king and he’s worthless.
I maintain that if there were zero other UK news stories that Bill and Cathy’s trip would still not be the headline. They are a snooze.
More importantly, Harry’s Invictus Games have supported military all over the world, places Bill could go to if he felt it.
I remember reading an article about their last tour of India. The columnist wrote that the couple are a snooze fest and need to up their game. That was pre-Harry and Meghan, of course.
Both Camilla Tominey and Emily Andrews tore them to pieces on that last tour.
Richard Eden has all this chest for Harry and Meghan but didn’t approach them. Coward.
Agree, Richard Eden is such a pathetic loser.
I bet that was the first time in his sad life of making up crap about Meghan and Harry that he was seeing them in the flesh.
Of course he didn’t approach them – their security wouldn’t have allowed it and it would have been mighty embarassing for him… plus what was he gonna say: “I make a living lying about you and insulting you, can I have an autograph and a selfie?”
Oh sure, William — that famously courageous and energetic warrior — “bitterly regretted” not being allowed to serve in combat.
Pull the other one, Maureen.
Harry visits Ukraine at the invitation of Ukraine. I’m sure Ukraine does not consult KP about their schedules. His last two day visit was done before William’s ES travelling circus. The only way it seems that William is not overshadowed is if Harry just became a househusband and stayed inside.