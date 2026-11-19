As we discussed, last night the Sussex family went to a VIP preview of Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland in London, which will soon be open to the general public. I guess part of the VIP preview was that journalists were invited to see how the Winter Wonderland was set up, and sure, they were probably hoping for some free promotion. All of which to say, the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden was there last night and he saw the Sussex family with his very own eyes. He was so mad about it, he ran straight home to rage-type his weekly column about the experience.

…I was shocked – shocked, I tell you! – to bump into Harry and Meghan at Winter Wonderland in London’s Hyde Park on Wednesday. It was the VIP Preview Night for the annual festive funfair near the Sussexes’ former home at Kensington Palace. If the couple were looking for a time and place when they would be photographed with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, they could hardly have chosen better. Not only was I there but so were dozens of other journalists and numerous photographers both inside and outside the venue.

The privacy-loving couple joined other famous figures including Hollywood hardman actor Jason Statham and film director Guy Ritchie, who was previously reported to have held discussions with Meghan about a potential role in his hit Netflix television series The Gentlemen, which failed to materialise.

Photographs of the Sussexes at Winter Wonderland duly appeared around the world, their children’s faces ‘muzzed’ out. But they weren’t the only part of their publicity blitz this week. At the same time as the photos were published, the media had another story about Harry, from a podcast that he recorded for a newspaper, known to be friendly to the Sussexes. In the exclusive interview, he told The Daily Telegraph that he was ready to serve in the Armed Forces again, if called upon, warning that the threat from Russia means ‘we should all be nervous’.

It was an astonishing interview: the son of our head of state declaring that he would fight Russia, a country against which we are not officially at war. It was published just as Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, was in China meeting Donald Trump, the President of our closest ally, the USA.

Harry’s support for Ukraine is not in doubt: he’s visited a total of four times since Russia’s full-scale invasion of the country in 2022. Yet the timing of the trip had the effect of diverting media attention towards him rather than to his brother and sister-in-law, the Prince and Princess of Wales, who on Sunday night travelled to India on their first joint overseas visit in four years.

And Harry could hardly claim to lack ‘decent foresight’ of what was coming up for William and Catherine. They were in Mumbai for the Earthshot Prize ceremony, details of which have been publicly available for months.

‘It’s clear to me what Harry’s up to,’ a friend of William and Catherine told me this week. ‘You’d have to be born yesterday not to realise. The fact it’s Ukraine is significant.’

That is a reference to Ukraine being somewhere William would be unlikely to visit. As heir to the throne, he would be refused permission by the British Government to travel there, just as he was prevented from active service in the Armed Forces when he was still second in line to the throne. Princess Anne and the Duchess of Edinburgh have visited Ukraine since the invasion, but the King and his heir would be considered too senior to be allowed to go. Harry would be acutely aware of the sensitivities. He was allowed to undertake active service in the Forces while William was not. This is something that was bitterly regretted by William, who had spoken publicly of his wish to see action.

Is Harry’s visit to Ukraine part of a pattern of his trying to eclipse his elder brother? As the Daily Mail reported earlier this week, it wasn’t the first time that Harry had clashed with William’s Earthshot Prize.

A spokesman for Harry said this week: ‘The Duke’s visit to Ukraine was completed before the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first engagement in India. Reporting to the contrary is misleading and wholly inaccurate.’