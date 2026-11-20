Senator Mitch McConnell is still being wheeled through the Capitol, even though he’s basically a silent husk of who he used to be. McConnell had a medical emergency in June of this year, and he was taken to the hospital by an ambulance. Then he disappeared from public view for over 90 days. His wife Elaine Chao was in China in June and she didn’t return until days/weeks after his medical emergency. Once she returned to DC, she began posting very odd photos alongside her husband, photos which looked like deepfakes or AI. Basically, it was a summer-long conspiracy about what was really happening. Then in mid-September, McConnell returned to the Senate and, by all appearances, he has no idea what’s going on or where he even is. The people around him are making him finish out the last weeks of his term, so he won’t be hanging around DC for much longer. Well, here’s something interesting: there’s an updated biography of McConnell, and it includes some brand new information about the June incident.

Fresh details of the medical emergency that left Mitch McConnell hospitalized for weeks have only raised new questions about the Republican senator’s bizarre disappearance from public view. The 84-year-old lawmaker was discovered unconscious in an upstairs bedroom of his Washington townhouse by his longtime chief of staff, according to an updated biography of the former Senate majority leader. McConnell, who is retiring after his term ends in January, has barely spoken in public since his return. The account by journalist Michael Tackett describes how Terry Carmack, whose salary is $226,000 a year, arrived at McConnell’s home for a routine Sunday morning visit on June 14. Carmack, who had his own key, initially could not find his boss downstairs and went searching through the property. He eventually discovered McConnell on the third floor, where the Kentucky Republican had apparently fallen and lost consciousness. Carmack called 911, according to Tackett’s account, and McConnell subsequently regained sufficient consciousness to recognize his aides and address him by name. After emergency responders arrived, Carmack contacted another longtime McConnell aide, Stefanie Muchow, asking her to come to the hospital. McConnell then remained missing from public view for another 92 days as his staff remained tight-lipped about his condition, fueling speculation about his health and even rumors that he had died. He returned visibly weakened to the Senate in September, with his use of a wheelchair and apparent disorientation raising further questions about his ability to remain in office. He retires in January.

[From The Daily Beast]

I mean… that makes sense, given what we know now. The only part I don’t believe is that McConnell regained consciousness in the arms of his chief of staff. I think McConnell was out like a light after the fall and it was really, really bad. I think Chao and McConnell’s staff have been Weekend-at-Bernie-ing a man who cannot speak or issue directives or feed himself. That’s the scandal, not “McConnell fell and his staff didn’t say anything while people speculated that he died.”

11/17/26 | I asked Senator Mitch McConnell about his eight tweets yesterday. The Senator was unusually quiet. Not a word today! https://t.co/iLfvzbaOXn — Desirée Townsend (@DesireeReports) November 17, 2026

Senator Mitch McConnell offers his comprehensive breakdown on why the GOP lost so badly and provides his analysis on what will change. https://t.co/H5sUEkDpx6 — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 18, 2026