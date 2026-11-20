

We at CB promised to keep you updated on Fiona the hippo, who had been receiving round-the-clock medical treatment as she struggled to pass a knit hat she ate when it landed in her enclosure in a freak accident. This is not the update we wanted to share with you. Her Cincinnati Zoo caretakers broke the news Thursday afternoon that Fiona had succumbed to her ingestive injuries. Here is their post in full:

It is with extreme sadness that we share with you the devastating news that Fiona did not make it after multiple attempts from our amazing vets and keeper team to help her through what ended up being a medical emergency. The vet staff tried everything they could to help her after she ingested a hat that ended up in her habitat by accident last week. Despite multiple attempts to move the hat out of her system, it was ultimately too much to overcome. The team performed necessary supportive care today in an attempt to save her, but it was not successful and she did not recover. We know everyone in the community will be crushed by this news, as we all are. Please keep her keepers and everyone who tried to help her in your thoughts as they try to navigate and come to terms with this shocking news. They are also, understandably, asking for space at this time.

[From Cincinnati Zoo’s Instagram]

Shortly thereafter, The New York Times penned a beautiful obituary for Fiona:

The internet delighted when she loafed, when she farted, when her tank of a body bobbed in the water, when she crashed a wedding proposal. It was Fionamania. Words like “sassy, unbothered, unproblematic queen” were used to describe a baby hippopotamus without a blink of an eye. Fiona had her own Facebook reality show, and is the subject of a children’s book series. The hashtag #teamfiona had been revived in recent days as the zoo updated her fans, young and old, on her progress. As Fiona grew, the Cincinnati Zoo had an influx of visitors, eager to get a glimpse of the rotund cutie. A mural went up in her honor. Surveying local businesses, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported nearly $500,000 in sales of clothes, beer, cards and other items related to the animal ahead of her first birthday. Fiona’s success encouraged other zoos to make a habit of announcing their smallest arrivals. She set the tone for other hippo celebrities, like Moo Deng, a pygmy hippo at a zoo south of Bangkok who became famous for her feisty interactions with zookeepers. But the pure joy and resilience of Fiona gave everyone something to root for. “Cincinnati loved Fiona from the very beginning, and so did we,” the children’s hospital said in a statement. “We were honored to be part of the team that helped care for her as a tiny premature hippo and then watched with the rest of the world as she grew, thrived and captured millions of hearts.” …About two weeks ago, the unthinkable happened to one of the world’s most influential hippos. A child standing near Fiona’s enclosure tossed a knit hat into the air. The hat was whirled by a ceiling fan through a one-foot gap above the 12-foot-tall viewing window, and it landed in Fiona’s enclosure. An industry standard called protected contact means zoo staff will not enter the enclosures of certain animals when they are present. Afterward, Fiona was behaving normally until earlier this week when her appetite started to decrease. Surgery isn’t an option for full-grown hippos, said Dr. Gabriella Flacke, a veterinarian at Zoo Miami who consulted on Fiona’s case. The weight of an adult hippo’s abdominal contents is so heavy that it would make healing very challenging, she said. And a hippos’s thick, protective skin would have also posed difficulties for recovery.

[From The NY Times]

It’s not just that a hippo’s skin is too thick for surgery, but the oily texture makes it near impossible for bandages to stick. Plus putting hippos under anesthesia poses a lot of risks. I went on a deep dive on this before we even got the tragic news, wanting to know why they weren’t operating. Science aside, all that’s left is the grief. And holy hippo, this is a huge loss. Like I said in our previous coverage, it feels so wrong that a knit hat should be the undoing of a lady who defied the odds by surviving her six-week-premature birth. And for this to happen so close to her 10th birthday is another salt in the wound. Hippos can live to be 50 — Fiona had a lot of life left to live!

This is gonna hurt for a long time. The gates of the Cincinnati Zoo have become an impromptu memorial. Among the traditional stuffed animals, candles, and flowers, people are also bringing offerings of Fiona’s favorite foods: watermelon and pumpkin. SOB. Our condolences go out to Fiona’s mother Bibi and brother Fritz during this difficult time for their family.

Here’s to Fiona, the People’s Hippopotamus.

Fiona was a symbol of perseverance and joy in Cincinnati. She brought smiles to so many faces, from kids to parents to visitors from around the world. Our city is heartbroken, but we couldn’t be more grateful that she was part of our lives and our community as a whole. — Aftab Pureval (@AftabPureval) November 19, 2026

Fiona with her mother in 2018:

