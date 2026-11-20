In August, Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola confirmed that they were expecting their first child. I felt a certain way about it, because I remember Jon’s two-decade-long relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt and how they both said, at the time, that they didn’t want kids. Still, people change their minds and that’s what happened as soon as he and Westfeldt split. After that, he quickly took up with Anna, married her, and is now a first-time father at the age of 55. But he’s not even “thinking about his age.”
Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are parents!
The Mad Men star, 55, and the 38-year-old actress have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE.
Reps for Hamm and Osceola could not be reached for comment.
In August, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting their first baby together. Two days later, another source told PEOPLE that Hamm was “ready” to become a dad. “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.”
“He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” they continued. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”
[From People]
Congrats to them. I hope we learn the name, because what boy’s name sounds good with the Hamm surname? Casper Hamm. Ben Hamm. Sebastian Hamm. Danny Hamm. Jasper Hamm. Luke Hamm. It’s a difficult surname!! Anyway, I’ll say something nice – it sounds like Jon really wanted fatherhood and I’m sure he’ll be a hands-on father, which is more than a can say for a lot of celebrity fathers.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Celebrities attend Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party at NYA WEST in Hollywood, United States
Featuring: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Sep 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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Jon Hamm mit Ehefrau Anna Osceola bei der Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 anlässlich der 96. Oscar-Verleihung im Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Beverly Hills, 10.03.2024 *** Jon Hamm with wife Anna Osceola at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024 on the occasion of the 96th Academy Awards at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts Beverly Hills, 10 03 2024 Foto:xJ.xBlocx/xFuturexImagex vanity_fair_1137,Image: 855892132, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Jennifer Bloc/Avalon
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Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola at the Paramount+ ‘Landman’ TV Series Screening in London, UK, on 8th November 2024,Image: 932072815, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: James Shaw/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083789672, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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MUSEUM ROW, MIRACLE MILE, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – MARCH 15: Anna Osceola and Jon Hamm arrive at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party (98th Annual Academy Awards) Hosted By Mark Guiducci held at the David Geffen Galleries at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) at 5905 Wilshire Blvd on March 15, 2026 in Museum Row, Miracle Mile, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1083789742, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Anna Osceola, Jon Hamm , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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Hollywood, CA Apple TV+’s 78th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Party held at Nya Studios West on September 14, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA. Pictured: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola BACKGRID USA 14 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities attend Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party at NYA WEST in Hollywood, United States
Featuring: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Sep 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
-
-
Celebrities attend Apple TV+’s Primetime Emmy Party at NYA WEST in Hollywood, United States
Featuring: Jon Hamm, Anna Osceola
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 15 Sep 2026
Credit: Faye’s Vision/Cover Images
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