In August, Jon Hamm and his wife Anna Osceola confirmed that they were expecting their first child. I felt a certain way about it, because I remember Jon’s two-decade-long relationship with Jennifer Westfeldt and how they both said, at the time, that they didn’t want kids. Still, people change their minds and that’s what happened as soon as he and Westfeldt split. After that, he quickly took up with Anna, married her, and is now a first-time father at the age of 55. But he’s not even “thinking about his age.”

Jon Hamm and Anna Osceola are parents! The Mad Men star, 55, and the 38-year-old actress have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, sources confirm exclusively to PEOPLE. Reps for Hamm and Osceola could not be reached for comment. In August, a source confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting their first baby together. Two days later, another source told PEOPLE that Hamm was “ready” to become a dad. “Jon’s incredibly excited. This is something he and Anna have wanted and hoped for,” the source told PEOPLE. “He’s not thinking about his age or what anyone else has to say about it. He’s just really happy.” “He’s happy, settled and ready for this,” they continued. “Anna’s amazing and he feels very lucky that he gets to start a family with her.”

[From People]

Congrats to them. I hope we learn the name, because what boy’s name sounds good with the Hamm surname? Casper Hamm. Ben Hamm. Sebastian Hamm. Danny Hamm. Jasper Hamm. Luke Hamm. It’s a difficult surname!! Anyway, I’ll say something nice – it sounds like Jon really wanted fatherhood and I’m sure he’ll be a hands-on father, which is more than a can say for a lot of celebrity fathers.