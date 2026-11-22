For several years, the Heritage Foundation waged an unhinged campaign against Prince Harry. Those Heritage wingnuts – many of them British expats – used the foundation’s resources to repeatedly take the Biden administration to court to “turn over” Prince Harry’s visa application(s). Heritage never won the right to see Harry’s visa records whatsoever, but the whole process was completely bonkers. Heritage’s campaign faded away as soon as Donald Trump came back into office, with Trump saying on the record that he had no interest in deporting Harry. Well, there’s an interesting addendum to this issue – Page Six now claims that Harry possibly decided to return to the UK in such a rush because he had visa issues.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in Britain — as multiple sources tell Page Six their shock move back to the UK was prompted by the prince’s visa issues. While Harry, 42, declared Friday it’s “great to be back on British soil,” many have been baffled why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suddenly left their multimillion-dollar California mansion and returned to the UK in August. Sources say Harry’s US visa situation played a significant role in the couple’s unexpected homecoming. “His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” one US government source told Page Six this week, while other sources made similar claims. It remains unclear precisely what visa Harry has held during his time in America, or whether any reported delay in renewing it affected his legal right to remain in the country. “All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England,” said a former State Department official. President Donald Trump has previously weighed in on Harry’s presence in the US, denying he would deport him if he had the chance. “I don’t want to do that,” he previously told The Post. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.” Despite the issues, we’re led to believe Harry’s immigration situation has recently been resolved. Indeed, the Sussexes are currently planning to return to California with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, and spend Christmas with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, we’re told.

[From Page Six]

If this is true, it might explain Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to discuss the reasons for their move – visas are a sensitive and highly politicized issue, especially in Harry’s case. I also find it interesting that Page Six is now being “led to believe Harry’s immigration situation has recently been resolved.” It might sound nutty, but I’ve heard anecdotal stories about foreign nationals basically having to return to their home country for a few months to restart the American visa process from scratch, so it’s not crazy to think that Harry might have done the same.

Of course, P6 is also saying that the Sussexes will be back in Montecito for Christmas and that doesn’t seem to be the case. People Magazine had an exclusive about how the family is staying in the UK for the holidays and Doria Ragland is coming to them. A source told People that Meghan didn’t want to travel because she’s been dealing with a lot of BS, especially about her dad: “Everything going on with her dad is still weighing heavily on her. She wants the holidays to be as quiet and enjoyable as possible for the family. Traveling back and forth would be too much for everyone. She doesn’t want to add any more pressure right now.” Yeah, I believe they’ll be in Britain for the holidays.