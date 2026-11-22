For several years, the Heritage Foundation waged an unhinged campaign against Prince Harry. Those Heritage wingnuts – many of them British expats – used the foundation’s resources to repeatedly take the Biden administration to court to “turn over” Prince Harry’s visa application(s). Heritage never won the right to see Harry’s visa records whatsoever, but the whole process was completely bonkers. Heritage’s campaign faded away as soon as Donald Trump came back into office, with Trump saying on the record that he had no interest in deporting Harry. Well, there’s an interesting addendum to this issue – Page Six now claims that Harry possibly decided to return to the UK in such a rush because he had visa issues.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving in Britain — as multiple sources tell Page Six their shock move back to the UK was prompted by the prince’s visa issues. While Harry, 42, declared Friday it’s “great to be back on British soil,” many have been baffled why the Duke and Duchess of Sussex suddenly left their multimillion-dollar California mansion and returned to the UK in August.
Sources say Harry’s US visa situation played a significant role in the couple’s unexpected homecoming.
“His visa expired and wasn’t immediately renewed,” one US government source told Page Six this week, while other sources made similar claims.
It remains unclear precisely what visa Harry has held during his time in America, or whether any reported delay in renewing it affected his legal right to remain in the country.
“All visas have expiration dates and regularly need to be renewed, that could explain their sudden departure to England,” said a former State Department official.
President Donald Trump has previously weighed in on Harry’s presence in the US, denying he would deport him if he had the chance. “I don’t want to do that,” he previously told The Post. “I’ll leave him alone. He’s got enough problems with his wife. She’s terrible.”
Despite the issues, we’re led to believe Harry’s immigration situation has recently been resolved.
Indeed, the Sussexes are currently planning to return to California with their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, and spend Christmas with Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, we’re told.
[From Page Six]
If this is true, it might explain Harry and Meghan’s reluctance to discuss the reasons for their move – visas are a sensitive and highly politicized issue, especially in Harry’s case. I also find it interesting that Page Six is now being “led to believe Harry’s immigration situation has recently been resolved.” It might sound nutty, but I’ve heard anecdotal stories about foreign nationals basically having to return to their home country for a few months to restart the American visa process from scratch, so it’s not crazy to think that Harry might have done the same.
Of course, P6 is also saying that the Sussexes will be back in Montecito for Christmas and that doesn’t seem to be the case. People Magazine had an exclusive about how the family is staying in the UK for the holidays and Doria Ragland is coming to them. A source told People that Meghan didn’t want to travel because she’s been dealing with a lot of BS, especially about her dad: “Everything going on with her dad is still weighing heavily on her. She wants the holidays to be as quiet and enjoyable as possible for the family. Traveling back and forth would be too much for everyone. She doesn’t want to add any more pressure right now.” Yeah, I believe they’ll be in Britain for the holidays.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London. Pictured: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex BACKGRID USA 17 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Nottingham, UNITED KINGDOM Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are seen during a visit to Nottingham. Pictured: Prince Harry – Meghan Markle BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit youth and community charity The Community Recording Studio in St Ann’s, Nottingham
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Nottingham, United Kingdom
When: 15 Oct 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, to attend the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Nicolas Tucat/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arrive at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex at the European Parliament in Brussels, to raise awareness of the dangers children face on social media. The couple are visiting to unveil the Lost Screen Memorial, an installation honouring children who lost their lives as a result of online harm. The project, supported by their Archewell Foundation, calls for greater protection of children in the digital world.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: Brussels, Belgium
When: 10 Nov 2026
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, founder of the Invictus Games, applauds during a meeting with the Ukrainian Invictus community held as part of the All-Ukrainian Invictus Games, the national selection event for Team Ukraine ahead of the Invictus Games Birmingham 2027, in Lviv, Ukraine, on November 14, 2026. Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 to support the recovery of wounded, injured and sick service members and veterans through adaptive sport. Ukraine joined the Invictus community in 2016 and has been developing the Invictus Games movement for 10 years.
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex
Where: Lviv, Ukraine
When: 14 Nov 2026
Credit: Pavlo Bahmut/Ukrinform/Cover Images
**UK AND USA RIGHTS ONLY**
Yeah, I’ve heard the same that sometimes people need to return to their home country while working out their visa issues.
Ok, if this is true, I’m thinking they enjoy a British Christmas. Then embark to Australia for several weeks to film Junior Master Chef, then return to Montecito for the 2nd half of the school year.
While I’m not sure I’d believe P6 on anything related to H&M, this does sound plausible. I work with a lot of folks here on visas or green cards, and even well-educated, highly skilled employees are having trouble with this administration. The horrific crackdown on “illegals” has gotten a lot of the attention, but its been difficult for a lot of non-citizens here who have all the paperwork. I know several people who have sadly left their positions and just gone home rather than deal with it.
Part of the problem is that the regime has a strict policy of firing anyone who knows what they’re doing. Our whole government is now run by a temp agency which employs only MAGA.
Harry’s been to the US twice since he moved back to the UK If he had visa issues he wouldn’t be allowed in the country. People Magazine has no idea what are Harry and Meghan’s plans for Christmas. There are too many contradictory reports. Maybe Harry and Meghan prefer that there’s no definite confirmation so they can leave the UK in peace.
I don’t think that’s accurate. Permission to reside and permission to visit are two completely different things.
@Snuffles … I agree with @Amy Bee. If there is a problem with Harry’s VISA, he likely wouldn’t have traveled back to the U.S.twice. From Google:
******
Key Factors That Determine Travel Eligibility:
• Pending Applications vs. Active Visas: In the U.S., leaving while an Adjustment of Status (Form I-485) is pending without approved advance parole generally abandons the application, except for certain valid H-1B, H-4, L-1, or L-2 holders returning in the same category.
• Immigration Court or Removal Proceedings: Leaving the country during active immigration court proceedings can lead to severe consequences, such as a deportation or removal order.
• Discretionary Re-entry: Even if you are allowed to leave or hold travel documents, border officers at re-entry still evaluate admissibility and can deny entry.
Of all the unhinged Harry & Meghan-hating US media, Page Six take the prize for the most viciously hateful ‘coverage’. It’s like they are on a fanatic crusade, going well beyond the usual click-bait.
So I think they are full of sh*t.
Given the past visa issues it’s hardly a sign of genius to make up some likely BS story about visa renewal as The Reason for the UK move, despite the evidence that Harry’s visa issues have been resolved.
The newspapers do not like being ignored, they get cross and start inventing things and ‘friends’ to say it.
Agree re: Page Six, and unfortunately I know way too many people who only get their news about the Sussexes from that site, which has turned them all into people who despise H&M. I’ve tried to explain, but…you know how that goes once someone has an opinion of someone cemented in their head. It’s so disheartening.
This would make sense, as does going to the UK because of Invictus. Had they been held somewhere else they could have moved there temporarily.
I hope this stops the bashing that Harry is delusional trying to reconcile and is blind to the danger Meghan and the kids are pit in. I have always thought Harry knows exactly who his family is, what the actual cost of being a working royal is, and how to navigate the dangerous cost of leaving them.
As someone whose father disowned me because I dared to let him know how they hurt me with their words and actions, when he was on his deathbed (found out through Facebook) I had so many doubts. Could I have done more, should I have apologized for telling my truth, could I have been stronger and brushed aside unkind words. I asked if he wanted to see me before he died and he said no. I went from guilt ridden to complete relief and peace in seconds.
Harry still talking of reconciliation keeps the heat on the RF and off of Meghan. Keeps the stories focused on Mental Health and Invictus. It also makes sure that when his father goes he knows he did everything because no matter how right you think you are for doing or saying what you needed to, it all rushes back in at the end
Face book the has the reputation of being worse than the Daily Fail. Found this on Facebook
“Caroline Graham has spent years as Thomas Markle’s “close friend” and Daily Mail source while the paper attacked Meghan for not visiting him.”
@Ecsmom, I’m so sorry you had to find out that news on freaking facebook. But I’m glad that you’re able to go forward with a clear conscience, knowing that you did all you could.
IMO this is the ONLY explanation that makes any sense. Particularly in the context of the change in Christmas plans.
I’ve long thought Harry had an “A” visa-reserved for heads of state and their immediate family. Apparently as a married adult with his own kids he’s no longer eligible for the 1A visa which is basically an unlimited pass. He may have held a diplomatic level visa but this raises the question if his renewal was blocked! and if so, on which side??
Applying for a green card would make his entire income permanently taxable in the US, which is probably the reason why he’s not a permanent resident.
As ever, I have no idea. Maybe? Wishing them a peaceful holiday either way.
@Jais, pun intended? lol
I highly doubt that a government source wenn on record. It would be breach of privacy. Let‘s not forget that the government even refused to give any information on what type of visa Harry has during the Heritage Foundation‘s inquiry.
@Alicebee, prior to 2016, I would have agreed with you. But this administration is shameless and trashy. I still cannot believe the president of the United States publicly called Meghan “terrible.”
Calling her “terrible” is actually a compliment . In Trumpworld, the name calling escalates from that to unprintable.
That really makes sense IMO, or perhaps some sort of tax thing that makes it more advantageous for them to be in the UK for a period of time.
@Chaine, I wonder if the BM’s new line of attack will be how Harry is a tax dodger or some nonsense.
Considering the BRF’s financial situation, they’d be better off not opening up that can of worms.
Meghan is not a British citizen, where does this leave her?
My daughter announced her dual citizenship at her wedding reception in London. Her citizenship was not based on her marriage to a Brit it was due to work visas over 5 years. She has tax obligations to the U.S. even though she lives full time in England and pays taxes there.