King Charles and Queen Camilla were the headlining royal guests for the annual Royal Variety show on Friday. The Royal Variety show is a fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports retired entertainers. I forgot that Charles is the patron as well. Per People Mag, this was Charles’s 18th time as the royal guest and this was his first appearance since 2024. Remember how Camilla pulled out of the show at the last minute that year? Well, Friday night was her first appearance in a decade! She must hate this event.
As for Camilla, it was not a great appearance for her sartorially. I will never understand why she prefers these dowdy, fussy velvet gowns with all of the stitching and busy patterns. I got excited when they talked about her Dior cape, because I hoped she was recycling arguably one of her best looks, the caped Dior ensemble she wore to the 2023 state dinner at Versailles. That was one of her most memorable looks. The Royal Variety look was not it.
It’s interesting that royal reporters have started taking videos of Camilla regularly these days. Camilla’s image used to be more closely maintained, still photos only, carefully posed. These days, I keep seeing Camilla in motion and whatever is going on here, they should probably just let her “retire.”
Their Majesties have arrived for the @RoyalVariety Performance.
The Queen is wearing a navy blue velvet evening dress by Dior with a matching cape.
She also sports a sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings and bracelet, part of a set given to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father King George VI.
— Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
The cape is a yawn. And all her dresses would look better with proper support garments!
I love it. It’s a low-key entertaining evening and Charles still likes to have fun.
LOL, @Davin. Charles is super low-key, low-maintenance, he just likes a good laugh and a slap on the back. Suuuuuure. Until a pen leaks, or a brolly goes walkabout, or he’s kept cooling his heels in a gold carriage, or someone prunes the flower beds in a style not to his liking. Super chill dude. ;-D
Yes, Charles is very high maintenance and has a short fuse; but he’s a better escort to Camilla than William is to Kate
I suspect Camilla and Kate were upset when Meghan wore Dior to royal events.
What was it about Dior specifically do you think that upset them? Was it just bc it felt exclusive?
I think they believed that Meghan wasn’t good enough to wear Dior. I still remember royalists criticsing Meghan for wearing Dior.
Seeing the words “Their Majesties” just reinforces how dumb the concept of the monarchy is. The fact that people fall all over each other to bow and scrape to these two awful people when there are so many seriously pressing issues in Britain blows my mind.
The cape makes her outfit look bulky.
It looks like it is weighing her down. Camilla developed a very strange pattern to move. My late aunt moved exactly the same, when she was diagnosed with Parkinson. Okay, with Cams it could be booze as well…
Camilla has picked up a bad habit of looking away while shaking hands, like she’s scanning for someone more interesting. Fashion wise, this is a big ole yawn.
I’ve noticed the same thing! It’s quite rude and disingenuous. She can’t even pretend to be sincere.
I propose a red carpet race. Trump in one lane, Camilla in the other. Which one makes it to the finish line without veering off the carpet?
😅😄😂🤣
I think she looks as good as a woman of her age and in her physical condition can look. She is what she is – which is pretty much what can be said about any of the royals.
English seems absolutely certain that those are sapphires the Camilla wore that had been gifted to the Queen. I don’t recognize them and, indeed, in some photos they look more like tanzanites. Anything to harken back to the memory of the old Queen I guess and her “approval” of Camilla..
And Camila, get yourself some necklace chains of varying lengths. Why wear a necklace pendant if it’s going to be hidden or hung too low for a neckline??
OK, but…Avenue Q? Now I wanna know is what song(s) they performed. The sentiment of “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist” would obviously be appreciated by the guests of honor. But “If You Were Gay” would provide an opportunity for a topical change of lyrics (🎵 If you were gay…with your valet… 🎵).
Camilla deserves to be heavily criticized for many, many, many things. (Also, abolish the monarchy while we are at it). But. She is nearly 80 with a family history of osteoporosis. Tight, rigid support garments probably physically hurt her. We need to normalize comfort/aging and stop supporting the patriarchal view that for our entire lives, women are supposed to be plucked, trussed and surgically/dermatologically altered to maintain our looks by whatever means to make us se#ually attractive to the male gaze. F the patriarchy.
Oh dear, that is a dreadful silhouette. She should be dressing in a lightweight fabric with some movement and ditch that cape because it looks like a tarpaulin. They are both moving with the speed and grace of nursing home residents departing a visit to the podiatrist
It looks like her dress and cape are to long, so she had trouble walking . She was probably afraid of tripping .
Did she steal that necklace from Kate Winslet? 🙃
The wandering and inability to follow directions is concerning, it reads dementia-coded to me. There might be a good reason she stays home so much.