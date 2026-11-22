King Charles and Queen Camilla were the headlining royal guests for the annual Royal Variety show on Friday. The Royal Variety show is a fundraiser for the Royal Variety Charity, which supports retired entertainers. I forgot that Charles is the patron as well. Per People Mag, this was Charles’s 18th time as the royal guest and this was his first appearance since 2024. Remember how Camilla pulled out of the show at the last minute that year? Well, Friday night was her first appearance in a decade! She must hate this event.

As for Camilla, it was not a great appearance for her sartorially. I will never understand why she prefers these dowdy, fussy velvet gowns with all of the stitching and busy patterns. I got excited when they talked about her Dior cape, because I hoped she was recycling arguably one of her best looks, the caped Dior ensemble she wore to the 2023 state dinner at Versailles. That was one of her most memorable looks. The Royal Variety look was not it.

It’s interesting that royal reporters have started taking videos of Camilla regularly these days. Camilla’s image used to be more closely maintained, still photos only, carefully posed. These days, I keep seeing Camilla in motion and whatever is going on here, they should probably just let her “retire.”

Their Majesties have arrived for the @RoyalVariety Performance.

The Queen is wearing a navy blue velvet evening dress by Dior with a matching cape.

She also sports a sapphire and diamond necklace with matching earrings and bracelet, part of a set given to the late Queen Elizabeth by her father King George VI. — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) November 20, 2026