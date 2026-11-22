Last week, Hailey Bieber appeared on-stage at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. In May 2025, Hailey sold her beauty company, Rhode, for $1 billion, and that sale was a major reason why she was invited to DealBook. Andrew Ross Sorkin is the creator and “host” of DealBook, and he usually asks an interesting blend of personal and professional questions from his guests. Sorkin is a real journalist but he has a foot in the entertainment industry too (he co-created Billions and he’s a sometime actor). My point is that he is not awed by celebrities, and he asks them incisive questions. Why are we talking about ARS? Because Hailey’s fans are mad at Sorkin for pressing Hailey on Rhode, the sale and numbers. They’re mad at him for being a journalist. This was the part of the interview which upset Hailey’s fans, where ARS pressed her on why she believed Rhode was worth $1 billion.
Hailey Bieber admits she had “delusion” about her beauty brand.
On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Rhode founder, 30, sat down with New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin during the 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City to discuss building her company and its $1 billion sale to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025.
The entrepreneur said she had the sum in mind from the get-go. “A billion dollars was the number that I said I would not sell it for less than that,” she said, adding, “That felt crazy, that’s like shooting for the stars, stars, stars, stars, stars.”
When Sorkin asked why she thought she could achieve such a goal, Bieber replied, “Delusion.”
“You have to have a certain sense of optimistical delusion I think,” she continued.
Go past the stan wars and everything else – Sorkin’s question is completely legitimate because there’s literally no way that Rhode should have been valued at a billion dollars, and it speaks more to Hailey’s branding and product development that she was able to sell the company for that much. But what Hailey says is fine – she set that goal for her company and she didn’t care if it was delusional to other people. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Hailey came across badly at DealBook, nor did she throw a tantrum about being asked those questions. She seemed to understand the platform even if her fans were confused. Yes, it was unique for her to actually get some pushback and get asked some uncomfortable questions, but she conducted herself well, in my opinion.
Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin faces criticism for asking Hailey Bieber why she thought she could sell Rhode for a $1 billion. https://t.co/cbQXOW33X8
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
I don’t get why people are upset. It’s a legitimate question.
A company (or anything else for that matter) is only worth what someone is willing to pay.
With expert management and first class product development working together to deliver superior products, Rhode* could be become a $2 Billion company.
Footnote: *Rhode skincare and makeup brand founded in 2022 was acquired by e.l.f. Beauty in 2025.
Hailey Beiber is one of those people where I really think she’s not that bad, but her fans make her seem worse than she really is (they take things way more seriously about her life than she even seems to). Selena Gomez fans are a bit like that to me as well. Hailey conducts herself well as you said, and I don’t see a problem with what she was asked. I don’t think she did either.
I honestly mean no disrespect to Hailey, whom I agree seems pretty harmless and actually handled herself well here, but I’m kind of surprised that she has the kind of fans who would get worked up over something so trivial. I can see it for someone like Selena Gomez, given that she had an established fanbase from her acting/music career before Rare Beauty, but I thought that Hailey’s whole thing (besides Rhode) was just that she was the MAGA Baldwin’s daughter who married Justin Bieber.
He didn’t set the question up properly to make it not sound condescending.
She’d not have done this event without being prepared for such questions. I don’t see any issue. I still have no idea why she is famous other than multiple strains of nepotism but whomever runs her business end for her has leveraged it all very well.
She’s a poster child for homeschooling.
I once got jumped by a hard-core magat for reposting an image the tangerine terror posted himself. He was too stupid to grasp that he was mocking himself. She was too magatized moronized to grasp that she was stupid to defend him for anything ever and was making herself look like a fool. The educational system has been under attack in this country since protests stopped the military industial complex from an endless forever war in Vietnam/Cambodia/the entire region. Many people nowadays have no critical thinking skills and do not understand how science/journalism/business are supposed to work. Most rail against, smart educated people. (I DID MY OWN RESEARCH using bots site that supported MY view said everyone of ’em always). Deals like this (and X, LIV, Space X, anything AI and many other way, way overvalued companies/brands) are money laundering schemes/bribery schemes and are going to crash the stock market while the rest of us are left holding the bag. Smart people do not buy into the notion that a company like this is worth what an ueducated hack wants it to be worth when it ain’t worth that. We need to be questioning why gross over-evaluations are being allowed and who benefits.
Regarding your last 3 sentences and specifically overvalued companies; Reece Witherspoon sold her company for 900 million and bought it back later for 50 million.