Last week, Hailey Bieber appeared on-stage at the New York Times’ DealBook Summit. In May 2025, Hailey sold her beauty company, Rhode, for $1 billion, and that sale was a major reason why she was invited to DealBook. Andrew Ross Sorkin is the creator and “host” of DealBook, and he usually asks an interesting blend of personal and professional questions from his guests. Sorkin is a real journalist but he has a foot in the entertainment industry too (he co-created Billions and he’s a sometime actor). My point is that he is not awed by celebrities, and he asks them incisive questions. Why are we talking about ARS? Because Hailey’s fans are mad at Sorkin for pressing Hailey on Rhode, the sale and numbers. They’re mad at him for being a journalist. This was the part of the interview which upset Hailey’s fans, where ARS pressed her on why she believed Rhode was worth $1 billion.

Hailey Bieber admits she had “delusion” about her beauty brand. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, the Rhode founder, 30, sat down with New York Times financial columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin during the 2026 DealBook Summit in New York City to discuss building her company and its $1 billion sale to e.l.f. Beauty in May 2025. The entrepreneur said she had the sum in mind from the get-go. “A billion dollars was the number that I said I would not sell it for less than that,” she said, adding, “That felt crazy, that’s like shooting for the stars, stars, stars, stars, stars.” When Sorkin asked why she thought she could achieve such a goal, Bieber replied, “Delusion.” “You have to have a certain sense of optimistical delusion I think,” she continued.

[From People]

Go past the stan wars and everything else – Sorkin’s question is completely legitimate because there’s literally no way that Rhode should have been valued at a billion dollars, and it speaks more to Hailey’s branding and product development that she was able to sell the company for that much. But what Hailey says is fine – she set that goal for her company and she didn’t care if it was delusional to other people. For what it’s worth, I don’t think Hailey came across badly at DealBook, nor did she throw a tantrum about being asked those questions. She seemed to understand the platform even if her fans were confused. Yes, it was unique for her to actually get some pushback and get asked some uncomfortable questions, but she conducted herself well, in my opinion.

Journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin faces criticism for asking Hailey Bieber why she thought she could sell Rhode for a $1 billion. https://t.co/cbQXOW33X8 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 20, 2026