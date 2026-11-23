Now that Prince George is enjoying his first year at Eton, the Princess of Wales’ three-year campaign to convince everyone that George needed to go to a coed school is done and dusted. Kate fought harder for that than literally anything else and she still lost. I thought the trade-off would be that Kate got “her way” on Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s education, meaning that both of them would probably end up going to her alma mater, Marlborough. Well… sources tell the Daily Mail that Prince William apparently wants Charlotte to go to a performing arts school. Not only that but William is already preparing for Charlotte to drop her HRH style and have a career. As an actress.

Prince William’s plans will give his younger children the choice of dropping their ‘HRH’ titles to pursue their own ambitions away from the Royal Family. And already Princess Charlotte has been tipped for a career on the stage, after impressing friends and teachers with her talents as an actress and singer. The 11-year-old is said to be an exceptionally talented performer who has distinguished herself in productions at her prep school. A source said: ‘She belongs on the stage. She’s a wonderful actress and singer and that’s what she wants to be when she grows up.’ Her talents have drawn comparisons with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was also a keen actress in her youth, starring in wartime pantomimes at Windsor Castle. Her grandfather, King Charles, also had a flair for theatre, performing comedy sketches with his drama group the Dryden Society, while studying at Trinity College, Cambridge. Princess Charlotte’s theatrical abilities are also said to have influenced the choice of her next school. Sources say it is widely known that she wants to go to a prestigious boarding school renowned for its performing arts. The school, which offers drama scholarships to particularly gifted pupils, boasts its own theatre and puts on eight major school productions each year. It also hosts several professional touring productions each term, giving pupils exposure to how the profession works in practice. Last month Charlotte and her mother were spotted travelling on the Elizabeth Line, getting off at Tottenham Court Road in the heart of London’s theatre district – it is thought they went to see a play together. In 2022, Kate took Charlotte to see Mary Poppins in the West End, where the young royal was introduced backstage to its star, Zizi Strallen. William’s reported plans for a radical overhaul of the monarchy would allow Charlotte to drop her princess and HRH titles and pursue a life away from duties once she becomes an adult. Prince Louis, eight, would be given a similar choice, but as a direct heir to the throne, Prince George, 13, would follow his royal destiny – a birthright that is ‘set in concrete’ according to royal authority Tom Sykes.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Her talents have drawn comparisons with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was also a keen actress in her youth, starring in wartime pantomimes at Windsor Castle…” Queen Elizabeth would be horrified by any reference to being a “keen actress.” She didn’t want to be an actress, she was uncomfortable “on stage” and she looked down her nose at the performing arts. “Wartime pantomimes” = she and her sister used to play dress-up games with their parents during the Blitz. Now, Charles was and is a theater geek and an artist, so yeah, maybe it is genetic. All of this to say, it feels like all of this “Charlotte is going to be an ACTRESS” speculation is just because she’ll probably go to a performing arts school in a year or two. And good for her! I bet Kate is furious that none of her kids will end up at Marlborough though.