Now that Prince George is enjoying his first year at Eton, the Princess of Wales’ three-year campaign to convince everyone that George needed to go to a coed school is done and dusted. Kate fought harder for that than literally anything else and she still lost. I thought the trade-off would be that Kate got “her way” on Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s education, meaning that both of them would probably end up going to her alma mater, Marlborough. Well… sources tell the Daily Mail that Prince William apparently wants Charlotte to go to a performing arts school. Not only that but William is already preparing for Charlotte to drop her HRH style and have a career. As an actress.
Prince William’s plans will give his younger children the choice of dropping their ‘HRH’ titles to pursue their own ambitions away from the Royal Family. And already Princess Charlotte has been tipped for a career on the stage, after impressing friends and teachers with her talents as an actress and singer. The 11-year-old is said to be an exceptionally talented performer who has distinguished herself in productions at her prep school.
A source said: ‘She belongs on the stage. She’s a wonderful actress and singer and that’s what she wants to be when she grows up.’
Her talents have drawn comparisons with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was also a keen actress in her youth, starring in wartime pantomimes at Windsor Castle. Her grandfather, King Charles, also had a flair for theatre, performing comedy sketches with his drama group the Dryden Society, while studying at Trinity College, Cambridge.
Princess Charlotte’s theatrical abilities are also said to have influenced the choice of her next school. Sources say it is widely known that she wants to go to a prestigious boarding school renowned for its performing arts. The school, which offers drama scholarships to particularly gifted pupils, boasts its own theatre and puts on eight major school productions each year. It also hosts several professional touring productions each term, giving pupils exposure to how the profession works in practice.
Last month Charlotte and her mother were spotted travelling on the Elizabeth Line, getting off at Tottenham Court Road in the heart of London’s theatre district – it is thought they went to see a play together. In 2022, Kate took Charlotte to see Mary Poppins in the West End, where the young royal was introduced backstage to its star, Zizi Strallen.
William’s reported plans for a radical overhaul of the monarchy would allow Charlotte to drop her princess and HRH titles and pursue a life away from duties once she becomes an adult. Prince Louis, eight, would be given a similar choice, but as a direct heir to the throne, Prince George, 13, would follow his royal destiny – a birthright that is ‘set in concrete’ according to royal authority Tom Sykes.
[From The Daily Mail]
“Her talents have drawn comparisons with her great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, who was also a keen actress in her youth, starring in wartime pantomimes at Windsor Castle…” Queen Elizabeth would be horrified by any reference to being a “keen actress.” She didn’t want to be an actress, she was uncomfortable “on stage” and she looked down her nose at the performing arts. “Wartime pantomimes” = she and her sister used to play dress-up games with their parents during the Blitz. Now, Charles was and is a theater geek and an artist, so yeah, maybe it is genetic. All of this to say, it feels like all of this “Charlotte is going to be an ACTRESS” speculation is just because she’ll probably go to a performing arts school in a year or two. And good for her! I bet Kate is furious that none of her kids will end up at Marlborough though.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Matt Porteous for Kensington Palace.
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Princess Charlotte and Prince George attend The King’s Birthday Parade known as Trooping The Colour at Horse Guards Parade, London, England, UK on Saturday 13 June, 2026.,Image: 1109921438, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no , Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506395, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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17/12/2025, Windsor, UK. The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte play Erland Cooper’s Holm Sound at Windsor Castle, as featured in the Together at Christmas Carol Service.,Image: 1061506403, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image is free for use but may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever. All rights reserved., Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Parsons/Kensington Palace/Avalon
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12/07/2026. Wimbledon, UK. Princess Charlotte during the Gentlemen’s Singles Final of The Championships, Wimbledon.,Image: 1116182893, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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01/08/2026, Glasgow, UK. The Prince and Princess of Wales, Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, joined by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Saturday 1st August 2026 to watch some of the sports fixtures taking place that day.,Image: 1120183420, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: © Kensington Palace. This image may only be used for news or editorial reporting purposes. This image must NOT be used for any commercial or other use, save for news or editorial reporting and cannot be altered or amended in any manner or form whatsoever., Model Release: no , Credit line: Wattie Cheung / Kensington Palace/Avalon
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Royal family on the balcony during Trooping the Colour 2026 ceremony in celebration of King Charles III’s official birthday
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Catherine Princess of Wales, Prince George and Prince Louis
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 13 Jun 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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British royals William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with children Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince George attend the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Whilst atteding, Their Royal Highnesses will also meet Team Wales athletes and their families, as well as spending time with those supported by SportsAid, of which The Princess is Patron. This will include the next generation of national competitors being supported through their Team England Futures project. The Princess became the Patron of SportsAid in 2013 and has met many young athletes helped by the charity, as well as Olympians and Paralympians who were previously supported by the organization, at training days, performance workshops and fundraising events. Their Team England Futures project will see talented young athletes and aspiring support staff given the opportunity to attend the Glasgow Games and take a first-hand look behind-the-scenes to prepare them to deliver medal-winning performances as Team England, Team GB or ParalympicsGB debutants at future games.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince George
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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Royals watching the cycling at The Chris Hoy Velodrome
Featuring: William Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte
Where: Glasgow, United Kingdom
When: 01 Aug 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The ultimate nepo baby. Will the tabloid press be expected to fawn over her talents and keeness as well?
Gosh, if only Charlotte had a relative, an Aunt maybe that could help guide her through this industry!
She probably just like arts or wants to learn not to be shy in public and be able to speak in public unlike her mom. They are absolutely going to do whatever they can so that charlotte never becomes an actress 1000% sure. That can never be.
What they also don’t want to create a sense of tradition that royal kids go to malborough, a trad that would started with …lazy Kate stalking prince william while she was studying arts. She can be royal by union since that many years, they will still look down on her. “Malborough, where her mother used to study while she was trying to nail down their father” just doesn’t sound very elegant.
They just want their kids being successful in a program where they’re not gonna suck in.
Good luck to charlotte in whatever she wants to be or do in the future.
They might be harder on her if she’s bad. Actresses can’t escape bad performances…not saying that will happen in her case, but the press and critics would definitely be hard on a princess who can’t act. I mean, they’re hard on people who actually can act. She has no choice but to be good. I have a feeling this is some kind of temporary tabloid story that will morph into something else later on though.
This is some serious fan fiction. William giving his kids an easy out from royal work doesn’t mean he expects them to work.
I thought Charlotte had a Keen interest in tennis.
That girl who dated Harry is a very very small time actress and the press absolutely raved about her and gave her insane amounts of obsequious coverage.
I remember once she was in a pub fringe play (the kind of thing that normally would never even get one line in the performing arts section which is always towards the middle/back of a newspaper), and the Evening Standard put their review on PAGE TWO. Literally unheard of even for major West End openings.
If Charlotte acted, the press would have heart attacks trying to come up with new platitudes to describe how she’s the literal reincarnation of Laurence Olivier.
Or the New Vivien Leigh.
I’m laughing at “it boasts its own theater.” That’s pretty typical for high schools. I’m sure Marlborough has a theater.
Anyway, good for charlotte if this is what she wants to do. It will be interesting to see how far she takes this bc as we see all the time with nepo babies in Hollywood, your name only gets you so far and your talent has to make up the gap.
1. Kate and Charlotte on the Tube??? I loathe the tube, and used it only when necessary in London. Pics or it didn’t happen.
2. Acting. Never. This is coming from the Daily Fail where they stated that we happily euthanize our elders in hospital in Canada without their consent so it’s very flimsy at best.
It did happened and there were pictures. A little over a month ago. There were even suggestions that Kate took the tube knowing that she’d do the same in India so that she could speak about her experience during the ride on the metro in India.
Ah, so it was a dry run for India, now I understand! How utterly feeble.
It was beyond staged, with the carriage virtually made up of aides and photographers,
“Charlotte and her mother were spotted travelling on the Elizabeth Line”
They were rehearsing how to be plebs…
Hmmm. If only there was someone in the family who could giver her advice on being a professional actor.
🤣😄😅
But I thought Harry marrying an actress was a “bad thing” according to the press & Prince Philip?! Suddenly being an actress will be acceptable & cheered by all Royals!
🙄
As Prince Philip once said, one dates actresses, one doesn’t marry them 😒
I always wondered when he supposedly said this because it always felt like a recycled (likely made up) comment from when Andrew was dating a soft porn actress in the early 80s.
I don’t think it true, It seemed a “convenient” quote for people complaining about Harry and Meghan However, Philip fell in love with Cobina Wright, a lovely socialite and actress. She appeared in Twentieth Century Fox films and was featured in a film with Betty Grable and Don Ameche. He wanted to follow Cobina to America but she broke up with him. She was visiting Europe and Met Philip.
Apparently becoming an actress is a bold pursuit into a noble profession when it’s a blood princess instead of a married-in princess.
Or an aristo, like Cressida Bonas. THEN it was perfecty fine for Harry to date, and even marry her.
Oh, I completely forgot that Cressie is or was an actress! Well she is also a blueblood, and white. I completely omitted what is likely the root issue for the royals
Cressie was not an aristo. Her mother was . Her father was a businessman not an aristo. Her mother would have had to marry an aristo for Cressida to be one.
Ok. Call me a stick in the mud but this is quite literally the one job she cannot do. I mean. She could walk through fields of land mines like her grandmother or pitch up with a camp bed and set up an impromptu occupation in a government ministry of a Commonwealth country as her grand aunt did, to compel action to relieve suffering amongst children in disputed territories, or compete at the Olympics, like both her grand aunt and second cousin (if I have that right) or follow in the paw prints sketched by Jane Goodall or pilot a small yacht round the arctic to raise awareness of climate change…. Or backpack through Patagonia, the options are endless. But actress? No. Won’t work. Sorry, Charlotte. You could write a screenplay or two. You could direct episodes of the odd Netflix show. You could produce films. Or plays, even better. But treading the boards? No. Sorry. That’s the one job you can’t do.
Wow, she would be like the final boss of nepo-babying.
And as a year’s long reader, I can’t believe this will be my first ever comment 😭
Why not that job? I would love to hear your reasoning. Signed, Board Treader
Because, @Gravitas, she’s never going to be anonymous. That’s the prima facie qualification for an actor. She’ll always be Charlotte first, whom we have witnessed at every stage literally since birth. Try taking that baggage into an audition. If you believe the monarchy has a role to play — no pun — her vocation should be more compelling than any character she might be called upon to channel. That’s the whole point. I don’t feel like life imitates art as much as we might like it to do, because art is always more civilised. I think Plato was right, art imitates life. Which means she ought to focus on her real life and all the amazing opportunities she has to make a change in real terms. I can see how acting would be an asset to a marrying-in royal, but to a blood royal, this is a poor career choice.
Sources tell Daily Mail.Hogwash. I’ll believe this when she actually enrolls in said school.
I’m British and work in theatre and with the exception of Tring (which is decent but nowhere near posh enough for a royal, and not especially prestigious in terms of drama training), I can’t think of any well-regarded performing arts schools here that are boarding schools.
There are ballet schools and music schools that take boarders. But all the prestigious drama schools are day schools.
And she’s certainly not being sent to Tring, so 100% they’re talking about a regular private school (almost certainly one which is also a public school), that happens to have a good drama department. Not an actual performing arts school like Brit or Sylvia Young.
I think it’s bound to be Bedales. it’s close to London, younger kids can in fact board, and they are very well known for their arts programs. their facilities are bonkers good. I toured for my daughter when she was 9 or 10. it’s to me the platonic ideal of boarding school for non academic kids.
She couldn’t even fake not being surprised when her parents engaged in physical affection.
But I thought they said being an actress was tacky and not befitting a Royal?? Oh – that’s only if she’s BLACK. Got it. The irony of all of this is that if Will and Kate weren’t awful people who drove their sister-in-law out Meghan would have been an amazing resource for Charlotte.
Like all children, Charlotte will grow up, and she may seek relationships with her fun uncle and her closest cousins. It wouldn’t surprise me if William’s younger children end up having relationships with the Sussex family as Harry does with Earl Spencer.
This story just seems out of left-field.
So they’ve spent years talking shit about Meghan being an actress but now it’s all good. Okay sure. Good luck to Charlotte. Too bad she’ll never be allowed to come into contact with Meghan. And isn’t the Spencer heir also an actor?
This is — incidentally, as this one post and its comments will demonstrate for the record, preserved in the public domain for time hopefully unlimited by expiry and in the service of historical accuracy — why it pays not to be an *rseh*le if you’re also a parent, as if you’re dealing with a double dose of karma, really, no matter what you do: Charlotte will be compared to Meghan, unfavourably, no matter how compelling her performances are. Because her parents were so fixated on Meghan having been an actress. It’s created a whole new taboo. JFC.
So………….lemme get this straight: theyre already planning for a future for this little 11-year old, in which she will be expected to be “stepped out with” but never be asked for her hand in marriage, as per Prince Phillip who infamously said, allegedly: “One steps out with actresses, one doesn’t marry them.”
O.K. Got it.
Cobina Wright did not want to marry Philip and she was an actress. He pursued her she broke up with him.
Seriously would be surprised if she was allowed to be an actress. This feels like bull crap from this family. Also, they’re dedicated to not being showy people, so how dare any of them actually want to show off and be an actress and have charisma?
I’m not going to give Charlotte crap for being a nepo baby, as we don’t know if she actually has acting skills or not and she’s freaking 11. If the kid wants to act, good for her, but I would truly be surprised if the family allowed it past school.
This talk of dropping princess/HRH is so fake — titles are something you’re born to or accede to when a relative dies. They make it sound like a title is something you put on and off like a boiler suit.
I have my doubts she’ll become an actress. They probably want her to be well-rounded, and in the age of AI, wealthy parents probably want their kids acquainted with the arts.
There’s footage of Prince Charles on YouTube acting in a play from his university days. It is a little shocking how much he looks like Josh O’Connor….or vice versa…in the clip. I know Josh O’Connor played him in The Crown, but it’s still a little weird and eerie. Charles was really quite young at one time haha.
This. Acting training is good practice for being a “working royal.” And lots of kids do acting and singing in middle and high school–like my kids–and then decide they don’t want to make it a career, so Willy’s probably counting on that.
So, William is apparently fine with Charlotte— the spare — dropping her princess and HRH titles to pursue a career, yet he’s apparently furious at Harry for abandoning him and his apparent royal destiny as William’s “spare”. I’m reading this as “William’s plans for a radical overhaul of the monarchy” as the DM and William doing prep-work for yanking Harry and Meghan’s titles. After all, if William is fine with that for Charlotte, then he’ll be more than fine with that for Harry and Meghan and the Sussex kids.
As for Charlotte, I hope she ends up at a school — and with a life — that’s genuinely a good fit for her.
I think George should also have the option but who asked me?
The Meghan of it all. They were such tools for Meghan being an actress. And look now.
Sorry Edward, everyone forgot your acting ambitions. What’s your wife’s name again?
Oh so when Charlotte and Louis “drop” their titles will they also “drop” their access to public funds, tax dollars, hidden duchy income from William? Will they pay for their own security and houses? Didn’t think so. What a joke.
Oh dear. No one in her past family was ever talented. They were simply indulged and people were too deferential to tell them otherwise. Princess Margaret found this out the hard way when she took to the stage at a white tie ball and Francis Bacon, not one to sit on his laurels, actually booed her off the stage. I am sure that Charlotte, like many rich girls, has been given all sorts of private lessons and tutoring and opportunities and now they believe she’s a star. Rather notable that out of all the Florence Brudenells and Cressida Bonas and that one that auditioned for The Voice, none of them made a career out of it. A new variation on PR girl or working in a gallery.
Jackie Kennedy’s sister Lee Radziwill wanted to be an actress. She was in a televised production of Laura and did not succeed, reviews were not good, so she gave up on that idea. Carole Middleton might want Charlotte to marry well–a wealthy aristo or a Prince from another European country
FFS I wanted to be an astronaut when I was 11. I have never been an astronaut. When I was 12 I had delusions of being a model because my mom wouldn’t let me wear make up and models always wear make up.
(and when I was 8 I wanted to be a lion tamer. I still do. Here kitty kitty)
Oh, dear.
Lots of kids want to be actors and actresses or musicians but it does not mean that they must do this when they grow up. Even child stars when they grow up stop their careers as actors and actresses and go in for another line of work. Maybe Charlotte will get interested in something else. Edward did some acting but that did not last long.
Didn’t the Royal Family look down on Meghan becauase she was an actress. How they now promoting that William wants Charlotte to be an actress?
@Amy Bee:
I thought the exact same thing.
Guess once again it’s one standard for Meghan and something different for others.
Charlotte would have to be spare no matter what. She is the second born ahead of Louis . I don’t think it would be a popular move, to move Louis up ahead of her if she wants to be an actress.
I’m not sure but I don’t think dropping the princess and HRH removes her from the line of succession.
It’s good for royals to do acting in school. It helps them improve speech. Keen should have had voice lessons in school instead of the posh accent she puts on.
Kate did act in elementary school. One reason I would reserve judgment on Charlotte’s alleged star qualities.
I don’t understand why someone would need to drop their HRH title in order to get a job. In the same vein, I don’t understand why Princess Anne’s kids not having titles changes anything for them.
If they have magic blood, they have magic blood. If the magic blood is tied to some letters before their name, then their blood isn’t magic and what’s the point of them after all?
Her performances, like Kate’s, will always be “a 12 out of 10,” as Trump said about his trifecta traitor’s meeting with Xi and Putin, “his friend.”