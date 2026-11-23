On Friday, Prince Harry was a surprise guest on ITV’s This Morning. It wasn’t a quick interview either – Harry lingered around throughout the entire show, even helping out in the cooking segment. While I side-eye some of the sh-t he said, there’s no escaping the fact that Harry has a breezy charisma and he’s very good in unscripted moments and doing cheesy morning-show segments on the fly. His brother could never and would never. Which brings me to this Sunday Times piece, which is basically just royal sources seething. Even the headline is really funny: “Will overshadowing the royal tour get Prince Harry back in the fold?” LMAO.

Harry’s pointed comments about the Trump administration infuriated courtiers: In a podcast for the Telegraph on the war in Ukraine, he criticised the US administration of President Trump. But all this makes life increasingly difficult for palace courtiers, who have had to remind the authorities at home and abroad that Harry does not speak for the royal family or the British government.

Thunder-stealing: Whether meaning to or not, the Duke of Sussex’s trip to Ukraine overshadowed the visit to India by the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source said: “If anything, he’s a thorn in all their sides. Not only unhelpful but now actively making things more difficult and stepping on toes as we’ve seen with his brother’s engagements.”

William’s friends have stepped in to soothe his ego: Friends have rallied round the future king, Prince William, over the matter. In India, William’s old schoolfriend Thomas van Straubenzee was on hand to support both William and Kate at the Earthshot prize awards. Harry’s star appearance on daytime television on Friday may not worry them too much.

No Christmas invitation!! When asked about a traditional royal Sandringham Christmas, Harry said there was “every range of turkey that you can imagine” from “a full roasted turkey to pulled turkey and another smoked turkey”. This year, he’s not going to be invited. Recent events won’t have helped.

Harry wants the royal schedule: Harry appears to want to be copied into “the grid”, the Palace spreadsheet that charts the upcoming engagements for senior members of the royal family. A source close to the Sussexes said: “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing. That’s never his intention at all but obviously for him to be able to mitigate against that he does need to have a decent foresight of what’s coming up.”

Australia is mine!! William let slip that the Earthshot prize will be held in Australia next year, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their own pseudo-royal visits.

The Windsors don’t want to go to Invictus next year: Next summer, Harry will host the Invictus Games in Birmingham, which was why he was invited to speak to ITV. It falls while the rest of the royal family will be celebrating the Queen’s 80th birthday. It seems unlikely that he will have any senior working members of the family at his event.

Harry’s purpose: He looked pleased when Dermot O’Leary, the ITV presenter, described the Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, as the duke’s “legacy”. In October, Harry gave a video address to Nato chiefs during a conference in Brussels, saying that when he “hung up” his uniform after leaving the army, he lost his “purpose and identity”. For many in the palace, they are still scratching their heads trying to work out whether he has found it.