On Friday, Prince Harry was a surprise guest on ITV’s This Morning. It wasn’t a quick interview either – Harry lingered around throughout the entire show, even helping out in the cooking segment. While I side-eye some of the sh-t he said, there’s no escaping the fact that Harry has a breezy charisma and he’s very good in unscripted moments and doing cheesy morning-show segments on the fly. His brother could never and would never. Which brings me to this Sunday Times piece, which is basically just royal sources seething. Even the headline is really funny: “Will overshadowing the royal tour get Prince Harry back in the fold?” LMAO.
Harry’s pointed comments about the Trump administration infuriated courtiers: In a podcast for the Telegraph on the war in Ukraine, he criticised the US administration of President Trump. But all this makes life increasingly difficult for palace courtiers, who have had to remind the authorities at home and abroad that Harry does not speak for the royal family or the British government.
Thunder-stealing: Whether meaning to or not, the Duke of Sussex’s trip to Ukraine overshadowed the visit to India by the Prince and Princess of Wales. A source said: “If anything, he’s a thorn in all their sides. Not only unhelpful but now actively making things more difficult and stepping on toes as we’ve seen with his brother’s engagements.”
William’s friends have stepped in to soothe his ego: Friends have rallied round the future king, Prince William, over the matter. In India, William’s old schoolfriend Thomas van Straubenzee was on hand to support both William and Kate at the Earthshot prize awards. Harry’s star appearance on daytime television on Friday may not worry them too much.
No Christmas invitation!! When asked about a traditional royal Sandringham Christmas, Harry said there was “every range of turkey that you can imagine” from “a full roasted turkey to pulled turkey and another smoked turkey”. This year, he’s not going to be invited. Recent events won’t have helped.
Harry wants the royal schedule: Harry appears to want to be copied into “the grid”, the Palace spreadsheet that charts the upcoming engagements for senior members of the royal family. A source close to the Sussexes said: “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing. That’s never his intention at all but obviously for him to be able to mitigate against that he does need to have a decent foresight of what’s coming up.”
Australia is mine!! William let slip that the Earthshot prize will be held in Australia next year, where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have carried out their own pseudo-royal visits.
The Windsors don’t want to go to Invictus next year: Next summer, Harry will host the Invictus Games in Birmingham, which was why he was invited to speak to ITV. It falls while the rest of the royal family will be celebrating the Queen’s 80th birthday. It seems unlikely that he will have any senior working members of the family at his event.
Harry’s purpose: He looked pleased when Dermot O’Leary, the ITV presenter, described the Invictus Games, founded by Harry in 2014, as the duke’s “legacy”. In October, Harry gave a video address to Nato chiefs during a conference in Brussels, saying that when he “hung up” his uniform after leaving the army, he lost his “purpose and identity”. For many in the palace, they are still scratching their heads trying to work out whether he has found it.
A few things… Harry has a point about being copied on the royal schedule – if the Windsors are going to throw tantrums about Sussex thunder-stealing, they probably should just send him an email with general dates and events. Of course, that would ruin William and Kate’s habit of scheduling unannounced events in an attempt avoid anti-monarchy protests. But yeah, it sounds like Harry is more than willing to give his schedule to the palace and he’d like the same in return. As for this: “Harry doesn’t set out with an intention to try and pull focus or draw attention away from what his father is doing or what his brother is doing…” What’s funny is that this past week has shown that Harry DGAF. It’s not that he’s trying to overshadow anyone, he just stopped caring one way or the other.
“Friends have rallied round the future king, Prince William, over the matter…” Prince William is certainly leaning into the “wimpy crybaby” branding, right? You couldn’t torture this information out of me, but William is out there all the time, screaming and crying about how Brother Was Outside.
Screencaps courtesy of ITV’s This Morning.
“In India, William’s old schoolfriend Thomas van Straubenzee was on hand to support both William and Kate at the Earthshot prize awards”… Support how? Did Tom blow-dry Kate’s weave, or take the briefing books out and bin them so William didn’t have to even look at them?
And most importantly did taxpayers pay for William’s friend to tag along as their unofficial PA?
That really is a shot across the bow, @Lady Esther. Tom Van Zee is someone with a slightly chequered history, his wedding (“the royal wedding of the north”) was apparently such a raucous event that William chipped out his front tooth. Kate did not attend, but Jecca Craig did. They were divorced — Tom and Melissa Percy — within 18-24 months on the grounds of his “unreasonable behaviour,” which leaves a lot of room for speculation. He’s now married to Prince George’s former primary schoolteacher, to whom William introduced him. It just sounds like the long-winded wind-up to some bit of salacious gossip. Could be nothing. But …what is his role in the royal household??? Besides being William’s mate? Are we paying for mates to travel first-class around the world so each spouse had an emotional support human in tow?
I don’t think Kate has any friends/mates to bring along.
Yeah, that was an interesting detail. His friend was on hand? O rlly? To support him? Why? He already had his wife and Jason. He needed more? For 3 days? Okay. Does his friend have a job at KP now?
I’m sure “Van” saw it as a golden opportunity to network. “Van” is head of the private office of Knight Frank and specializes in buying and selling estates in excess of 10,000,000. Van represented Kate and William in their negotiations to take over Forest Lodge. Van is just one of the many “regular people” with tremendous access and money that regular old Kate and William surround themselves with.
I was a bit shocked but again not surprised by the fact that William needs so much “support” around him whenever he’s doing the least bit of “work”. Is his wife not there to support him and if she isn’t what he needs, Jason is there for whatever support Kate can’t provide (not going there) but now William needs a third person just to soothe his ego and rage about this brother? I understand that the late queen had friends who traveled with her as “assistants” to gather flowers and what not but it was never said that they were there to provide emotional support in case Margaret did something to upset the queen.
I really think that the UK and it’s realms are in for quite a rude awakening when William ascends the throne, he will not be the golden-boy king of their dreams. Quite the opposite.
He has such thick hair on the sides, maybe a trip to Turkiye …
I love the sight of Scooters friends rallying around him as a result of Harry simply living his life. It’s like Scooter takes to his bed with the vapers in a Victorian novel. What a weenie he is.
Love it.
GOOD CARRY ON HARRY RUNNING CIRCLES AROUND WORKSHY WILLIAM!
If Harry wants to avoid clashing he needs the information of what they are up to with enough notice not to have to cancel something to please them. Cancelling for anything other than serious illness is bad mannered. Of course as a private citizen he can do as he likes, I have always though that that was a real mistake by Charles.
The taxpayer-funded monarchs have made it clear that it’s a massive distraction to them whenever Harry and Meghan do whatever they want with their time, money, and attention. For a group that bills themself as “the most influential family in the world,” it seems like their day-to-day lives are comprised of obsessing over the Sussexes then briefing the press about how not-bothered they are. Welcome to the era of William the Workshy: always complaining and anonymously explaining, very rarely doing.
I agree 100%, but what are the Sussexes to do? Are they to move to a remote place away from the UK and never be heard of again? Even if they did move to a secluded Island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean, the tabloids will follow them.
I agree with you, whatever Harry and Meghan do will “distract” the monarchy. That isn’t a fault of Harry and Meghan’s because – as you said – whatever they do will be perceived as a distraction and that’s a problem for the left-behinds! Even when the Sussexes lived in California, their actions were “distracting” to people several time zones away, on the other side of the planet.
There is nothing the Sussexes could do that wouldn’t be interpreted in the worst way possible by the Windsors. Therefore, the only thing to do is live their life exactly how they want and according to their values.
Prince Harry looks so handsome and charming in these pictures. How can anyone not like him? I am blaming the monarchy for turning Prince William into an uptight, snobby, lazy unlikable prick. As the heir, William had to learn to act like a king, while Harry was free to be himself. William resents that deep down in his psyche.
The funny thing to me is that even though Scooter was brought up being “trained” to be kingly, he acts like a giant, angry toddler anyway. Nothing royal about him whatsoever.
Well, Charles has also acts like an angry toddler as well, even in his old age! So much for the kingly training. It is simply institutional coddling to an extreme degree – so the heirs end up acting like spoilt children. No wonder the most successful modern British monarchs were second sons who only became heir/monarch as adults.
Harry’s pointed comments – he told the truth! The US promised something that we didn’t live up to (shocker). That should be called out. We aren’t immune from the truth and consequences.
OMG, the Windsors are a clown show. Here’s their best excuse for why they won’t attend the Invictus Games, which is held in Birmingham:
“the rest of the royal family will be celebrating the Queen’s 80th birthday.”
Invictus is held July 10 to 17. Although the late Queen was born in April, she celebrated her “official” birthday as monarch at the beginning of June. So, are the Windsors planning on a months-long celebration, so much so that they can’t possibly also make time for a huge veteran’s event happening in their own backyard? Because the rest of the world will be watching Harry and Meghan, probably with their Spencer relatives.
My dudes, you have just over 6 months to come up with a better excuse than this.
When I first read that, I was confused about why they would celebrate Elizabeth II’s 80th birthday, when she died at age 96. Then I realized they meant Camilla, whose birthday is July 17th.
Lol, my brain did a record scratch at that, too. Yeah, I don’t think Camilla’s birthday will be a national holiday.
These two are going to have to find some Australian schoolchildren to bus into any public appearances, so they can “compete” with Harry & Meghan’s crowd sizes.
It boils my blood that senior royals are not outright ordered by the government to attend an event in which wounded veterans of their military are competing. Personal family squabbles should never determine the kinds of service the monarchy does. This is reason enough to get rid of this awful family.
Harry and Meghan never said they’re sharing schedules, that’s simply choosing to believe tabloid lies. We know he doesn’t because both bp and kp and constantly blindsided by everything he does. Harry is also not caring about stepping on toes or pulling focus. He’s not in control of major events he’s invited to and he’s not changing his schedule either. So this stuff about being copied in is such obvious bs. But people are desperate to believe it.
The framing of these pieces since they moved is something else. Suddenly we believe everything written by tabloids.
Also wilfully choosing not to understand humour and banter and taking it so seriously is a choice. Most got it.
Well said. The wilful determination to believe tabloid narratives when this was not previously the case is beyond annoying at this stage. It’s very clear that Harry is NOT sharing his schedule with anyone outside of his own team, and not just because he KNOWS that KP and BP would go out of their way to (a) sabotage his projects and work and (b) compromise his security and of course (c) leak everything to their media friends with their own negative slant.
Harry is no fool, despite the sudden desperation to believe this.
Harry was on the show to promote Invictus. Two veterans had a substantial interview segment. The importance of Birmingham as the venue for the UK Invictus Games was explained, and AH’s hosting duties for the Games was announced. Also, ITV announced that they would be the broadcaster. I watched all three segments- Harry, the veterans’ stories, the cake making. Harry was a fun entertaining guest and the show did a great job promoting Invictus and even had a callout for volunteers. At the same time, they ask Harry about his family. I didn’t watch William’s segment on Graham Norton, but I imagine that Harry did more for Invictus than TOB did for EarthShot.
Willy talked about Robert Irwin’s “python”. Which nicely goes back to his favourite emoji 🍆 . This is a 44 year old future king.
Is William a teenaged boy? 😱
I found the cooking segment very funny. H’s spontaneous, quick-witted humour and timing were very impressive.
I saw it all, apart from the cooking segment. I thought it went very well and it helped that the presenter, Alison Hammond, is a fan of Harry and a born and bred Brummie.
Birmingham is an appropriate venue for the Invictus Games because all military personnel are treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, which is the new home of the Royal Centre for Defence Medicine. It cares for injured service men and women from conflict zones, as well as training Army, Navy and Air Force medical staff.
As for Prince William on the Graham Norton Show, I gave that a miss.
If KCIII does not attend the Invictus Games next year in his role as head of the armed forces I will be thoroughly disgusted. After all, Camilla’s birthday occurs on July 17th which is right at the end of the Games.
I think no senior royal attending Invictus next year when it’s taking place in Birmingham will be a PR disaster for the monarchy, especially as I expect Andy Burnham will attend the opening ceremony.
Agreed.
The issue isn’t that Harry doesn’t know William’s schedule. It’s that Harry isn’t supposed to be doing any of this – the Ukraine visits, morning shows, etc. He’s supposed to stay home and think about “what he’s done” and beg for Williams forgiveness. Period.
Instead he’s booked and busy and happy. And William can’t stand it.
Regardless of whether Harry continues to do his reportable events or bizarrely stays home in a cave and contemplates begging for forgiveness, the press will continue to report about Harry, and about Harry’s relationship to his father and to his brother. There is nothing, NOTHING! that William can do to change the fact that Harry (and Meghan and the children) will ALWAYS be a topic for media attention.
You got it in one! 😜
Harry could turn up to the opening of an envelope and still make it more interesting than any event that the other royals are carrying out. He outshines them in every way.
Actually I think they all love it when Harry makes an appearance. In reality the India tour was a dud but hey, they can endlessly make a huge deal out of blaming Harry for overshadowing his brother. In reality the only real interest of the whole thing was Kate’s dress at the awards. Now if they had promoted the nominees and winners heavily that would have been interesting. But spending a week blaming Harry is their style.
The senior royals not attending Invictus will be a PR disaster for them. So I hope they’re stupid enough to not attend.
And Harry is everything William is not. No wonder that burns Willy’s biscuit.
Harry does not owe his schedule to William, not one iota. He owes nothing. William constantly tells the public how much he hates Harry and Meghan, how much he does not want to reconcile, how he wants to strip his titles and the titles of his whole family. He takes no accountability for physically attacking Harry, he defends his family’s racism, he tries to ruin everything Harry does. Why would Harry owe him anything, ever, in this lifetime.
Agree 100 percent.
I think it’s reasonable for Harry to require their schedule.
At this point, let the Royals continue to look asinine on this.
Remember the old motto of Never Complain, Never Explain? Can we add Never Blame because it’s getting to be old news.