The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day visit to India was boring more than anything else. We were supposed to fall all over ourselves because Prince William and Kate were doing a “tour” for the first time in four years, and they were trying to show everyone that they “learned lessons” from the disastrous Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022. They showed that the learned the wrong lessons – they learned that they needed to keep the royal rota on a tighter leash, and that they could create a make-believe version of a “tour” in which they trudged through a meager series of tightly-controlled photo-ops. Well, Richard Palmer was one of the journalists tracking the Waleses in India, but he wasn’t part of the rota press corps traveling “with” William and Kate. Meaning, he has some interesting thoughts and observations, not just about the tour itself, but about William and Kate’s dictatorial media management. Some highlights:

No walkabouts: There were no royal walkabouts with screaming crowds behind barricades. In fact, there were no crowds at all to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales. In the sweltering streets of Mumbai, home to 22 million people in India’s financial and entertainment capital, most inhabitants in the busy neighbourhoods, where cars honk incessantly and pedestrians edge past entire families sleeping on the pavements, have more immediate concerns.

The Foreign Office wanted this to be a five-day tour: Initially there had been discussions about making this at least a five-day visit to Mumbai and Delhi. Some Foreign Office officials were said to have wanted to make it a more traditional eight-day tour to various locations. But William, 44, who does a fraction of the trips on behalf of the taxpayer that his father undertook at the same age, now thinks that a couple of three-day visits each year are all that is needed in a world connected by social media. A consideration might be that the couple are pacing the return to duties of the Princess of Wales, who has announced she is to appear in a new television documentary charting her journey through her cancer diagnosis and recovery, or because they have a young family at home – but that is not the line being pushed.

What the tour really was: The boiled-down result was a sterile, stage-managed visit lacking authenticity, despite attempts by some in the media bubble to present it as a diplomatic tour de force. It was sanitised, unlike the air above Mumbai, where pollution kills more than 5,000 people a year. A pall of smog made visibility poor, despite William’s praise for India’s rapid development of green technology at the environmental awards ceremony. “This is not the real India,” said one Delhi-based journalist, outside a gleaming high-rise building housing a school teaching women traditional crafts. “We’ve gone from one shiny new building to another, but it’s all a facade.”

This was all some weird Indian-tour cosplay: The royal couple, who stayed in the Oberoi Hotel – where the most expensive suites cost £6,150 a night – took a ride on the gleaming new metro line between two cordoned-off stations with no other passengers in sight. Earlier they had played street cricket with India’s sporting superstar Sachin Tendulkar and some children in an area cleared of rubbish next to roads newly repaved for their visit. At Bombay high court last Wednesday, two judges criticised state and city authorities for putting on a “temporary show” to spruce up the area for the royal visit, while doing nothing to tackle the mountains of plastic and other rubbish that litter the streets and beaches every other day.

Indians don’t care about the royals: Bollywood stars on the green carpet at the glittering Earthshot Prize Awards gushed about how much India loved the royals. But journalists based in Delhi and Mumbai said that only the foreign-educated elite really knew about them, while the rest of the nation of 1.48 billion were unaware or indifferent. By some estimates, up to 430 million people belong to the Indian middle class. “Even most people in the middle class are just trying to make ends meet,” said one reporter. “They don’t really think about the royals and they don’t think about environmental issues until something affects them like a flood.”

Palmer was kicked out the press corps attached to the Waleses: Kensington Palace, which has not welcomed a series of Observer stories reporting how William has upset his tenants in the Duchy of Cornwall, insisted that it could not intervene. But under a monarch who wants to increase diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the workings of the institution, it may have to intervene in a dispute which, for complicated reasons, has left Victoria Jones of the Shutterstock agency as the only female photographer regularly on these foreign trips, yet one who is banned from both picture pools, leading to accusations of a boys’ club.

This tea is piping hot: William and Kate’s office is happy to intervene if the bosses are offended. Kensington Palace, according to multiple sources, refused to allow the international news agency Agence France-Presse to send photographers from London with the UK media pool on this and other foreign trips. Neither side would discuss the matter but it follows a row two years ago after AFP’s global news director, Phil Chetwynd, said Kensington Palace was no longer a “trusted source” and indirectly compared it to North Korea after Kate admitted doctoring a family photo later withdrawn from circulation by major news agencies.

The private view of the Lazy Keens: Some of the reporters, too, joke about feeling the need to describe just about every tour as a triumph while privately taking a different view and questioning William and Kate’s work ethic. Some think it would be healthier if there was a bit less cheerleading and more scrutiny from newspapers, with more intermittent interest in the royal story.