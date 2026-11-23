The Prince and Princess of Wales’s three-day visit to India was boring more than anything else. We were supposed to fall all over ourselves because Prince William and Kate were doing a “tour” for the first time in four years, and they were trying to show everyone that they “learned lessons” from the disastrous Caribbean Flop Tour of 2022. They showed that the learned the wrong lessons – they learned that they needed to keep the royal rota on a tighter leash, and that they could create a make-believe version of a “tour” in which they trudged through a meager series of tightly-controlled photo-ops. Well, Richard Palmer was one of the journalists tracking the Waleses in India, but he wasn’t part of the rota press corps traveling “with” William and Kate. Meaning, he has some interesting thoughts and observations, not just about the tour itself, but about William and Kate’s dictatorial media management. Some highlights:
No walkabouts: There were no royal walkabouts with screaming crowds behind barricades. In fact, there were no crowds at all to greet the Prince and Princess of Wales. In the sweltering streets of Mumbai, home to 22 million people in India’s financial and entertainment capital, most inhabitants in the busy neighbourhoods, where cars honk incessantly and pedestrians edge past entire families sleeping on the pavements, have more immediate concerns.
The Foreign Office wanted this to be a five-day tour: Initially there had been discussions about making this at least a five-day visit to Mumbai and Delhi. Some Foreign Office officials were said to have wanted to make it a more traditional eight-day tour to various locations. But William, 44, who does a fraction of the trips on behalf of the taxpayer that his father undertook at the same age, now thinks that a couple of three-day visits each year are all that is needed in a world connected by social media. A consideration might be that the couple are pacing the return to duties of the Princess of Wales, who has announced she is to appear in a new television documentary charting her journey through her cancer diagnosis and recovery, or because they have a young family at home – but that is not the line being pushed.
What the tour really was: The boiled-down result was a sterile, stage-managed visit lacking authenticity, despite attempts by some in the media bubble to present it as a diplomatic tour de force. It was sanitised, unlike the air above Mumbai, where pollution kills more than 5,000 people a year. A pall of smog made visibility poor, despite William’s praise for India’s rapid development of green technology at the environmental awards ceremony. “This is not the real India,” said one Delhi-based journalist, outside a gleaming high-rise building housing a school teaching women traditional crafts. “We’ve gone from one shiny new building to another, but it’s all a facade.”
This was all some weird Indian-tour cosplay: The royal couple, who stayed in the Oberoi Hotel – where the most expensive suites cost £6,150 a night – took a ride on the gleaming new metro line between two cordoned-off stations with no other passengers in sight. Earlier they had played street cricket with India’s sporting superstar Sachin Tendulkar and some children in an area cleared of rubbish next to roads newly repaved for their visit. At Bombay high court last Wednesday, two judges criticised state and city authorities for putting on a “temporary show” to spruce up the area for the royal visit, while doing nothing to tackle the mountains of plastic and other rubbish that litter the streets and beaches every other day.
Indians don’t care about the royals: Bollywood stars on the green carpet at the glittering Earthshot Prize Awards gushed about how much India loved the royals. But journalists based in Delhi and Mumbai said that only the foreign-educated elite really knew about them, while the rest of the nation of 1.48 billion were unaware or indifferent. By some estimates, up to 430 million people belong to the Indian middle class. “Even most people in the middle class are just trying to make ends meet,” said one reporter. “They don’t really think about the royals and they don’t think about environmental issues until something affects them like a flood.”
Palmer was kicked out the press corps attached to the Waleses: Kensington Palace, which has not welcomed a series of Observer stories reporting how William has upset his tenants in the Duchy of Cornwall, insisted that it could not intervene. But under a monarch who wants to increase diversity and inclusion in all aspects of the workings of the institution, it may have to intervene in a dispute which, for complicated reasons, has left Victoria Jones of the Shutterstock agency as the only female photographer regularly on these foreign trips, yet one who is banned from both picture pools, leading to accusations of a boys’ club.
This tea is piping hot: William and Kate’s office is happy to intervene if the bosses are offended. Kensington Palace, according to multiple sources, refused to allow the international news agency Agence France-Presse to send photographers from London with the UK media pool on this and other foreign trips. Neither side would discuss the matter but it follows a row two years ago after AFP’s global news director, Phil Chetwynd, said Kensington Palace was no longer a “trusted source” and indirectly compared it to North Korea after Kate admitted doctoring a family photo later withdrawn from circulation by major news agencies.
The private view of the Lazy Keens: Some of the reporters, too, joke about feeling the need to describe just about every tour as a triumph while privately taking a different view and questioning William and Kate’s work ethic. Some think it would be healthier if there was a bit less cheerleading and more scrutiny from newspapers, with more intermittent interest in the royal story.
[From The Observer]
I love that Palmer spilled that tea about Will and Kate banning Agence France-Presse from covering their tours and travels, all because Kensington Palace was regularly issuing manipulated frankenphotos to the press, which all came to a head on Mother’s Day in 2024. And Palmer is also drawing a line from the Observer’s coverage of William evicting duchy farmers to Kensington Palace pushing Palmer out of the rota press corps. As for what he says about the tour feeling “sterile” and stage-managed and yes, it lacked authenticity. It’s fascinating that reporters are actually writing this kind of stuff these days.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales try hand block printing as they visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Mumbai, INDIA Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Ballard Estate in Mumbai, India, on November 16, 2026, where they took part in a game of gully cricket with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and local schoolchildren. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales – Kate Middleton BACKGRID USA 16 NOVEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
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William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales travel on the Mumbai metro train system.
The British royals are in India for a three-day official tour which will include attending the sixth annual Earthshot Prize event
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 16 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
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Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley and Jacinda Ardern attend the Children’s Earthshot Awards on November 17, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Simone Ashley
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: Samir Hussein/Cover Images
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The Prince and Princess of Wales walk with Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis, (left) as they attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India. The Princess of Wales is wearing an Anarkali by Mahima Mahajan from handwoven silk Georgette with traditional Banarasi gold detailing, coloured in a rich vermilion using vegetable-based dyes, celebrating India’s textile heritage with hand embroidery and glass bead embellishments which reflect a conscious choice of materials
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive to attend the 2026 Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC), on day two of the royal trip to Mumbai, India, to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. The Prince of Wales is wearing a bespoke Bandghala with hand-embroidered buttons, by Manish Malhotra, Made in India
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 17 Nov 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Princess of Wales during a visit to Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital, on the final day of the royal trip to Mumbai, India.
Featuring: Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
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Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai to learn how traditional textile and craft techniques are being combined with modern design and sustainable practices on November 18, 2026 in Mumbai, India. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting Mumbai to attend the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Summit. Throughout their 3-day visit the royal couple will carry out engagements celebrating sustainability, innovation and the relationship between India and the United Kingdom.
Featuring: William Prince of Wales, Catherine Princess of Wales
Where: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
When: 18 Nov 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NO FRANCE**
This is interesting. I would bet if Richard Palmer was still a member of the royal rota he would be praising William and Kate. He went along with KP’s campaign against Harry and Meghan.
It doesn’t take a lot of insight to see how sterile and stage managed this trip was. He wasn’t the only one who said that. They also barely mentioned the winners of this prize because it’s secondary to glazing William and pretending he actually cares about this beyond his own “legacy “. I still remember a tweet Palmer wrote in 2019 saying nobody in the royal family supported Harry and Meghan and that they were dropped like hot bricks. If he wants to criticize the Wales for being boring and uninteresting, let him, but we’ve seen how nasty these Rota types really are.
For a moment I wondered why his editors agreed to get such an “unpleasant” story out. I think it’s the very special readership these papers are left with: old, withe, somehow connected to the royal family. Every story creates klicks. Positive stories AND critical stories, all of them generate traffic. So, why not let Dick Palmer tell us how pissed he is. And how unafraid. Tough guy. Real journalist. Nearly.
That last line ripped their wig off 🙀🙀🙀 Palmolive!!
“Some think it would be healthier if there was a bit less cheerleading and more scrutiny from newspapers, with more intermittent interest in the royal story.”
He’s right – beggars can’t be choosers. Nobody is interested in them anyways.
The Palace punishes the media who don’t toe the line by cutting off access. But, given the tight control, it’s puzzling that the media still wants access. What if they did one of these tours and no one came? There’s also the Potemkin Village aspect with anything unpleasant or unsightly being swept from view. It’s hard to keep a monarchy going these days.
Yes, I’m always puzzled by the threats of losing access. In addition to the tight control it’s not like KP does much. Once William becomes king I’m sure they’ll long have been a money loser for the media.
I for one am absolutely overjoyed at Pegster’s overreach here. Because it is the very worst thing he could do. If reporters are denied access, what do they have to lose? I feel like this is going to spin out of control for KP. And I bet Charles is watching with glee, if only because he wants Peg kept in check and criticized for not doing real work. And let’s not forget the growing infuence that Republic has here, as it keeps the parasitic nature of the royal family in the public eye.
I always liked that saying, courage inspires others to be courageous. I bet these truth-tellers are going to bring out more critical and less sycophantic coverage of Pegster and Mumbles.
And by the way, I have been seeing Kate’s “cancer” documentary being raked over the coals all over socials. I have an online friend who is as kind and gentle as anyone, and she came out complaining that Kate’s comment about people being able to “overcome” cancer was privileged, cruel, and insulting. People who have actually had cancer are furious.
This trip was even worse than being sterile, it erased India all together other than one red dress for Keen worn with crown jewels. The connotations of red being the color of empire was especially poignant as they love to say. Look at the background in the staged photos. You can’t tell that they are in India. In fear of having their royal selves in proximity to a former colony in photos, they just excluded anything India, and thought problem solved, no colonial undertones this time.
Palmer wrote a very courageous piece. Could he have written it if he was included in the rota?
Well I hope he is kicked out even further so that he can write more of this.
If one royal buys a ferocious 8-year campaign against his royal brother and his brother’s family, how can he then be surprised that one of the lessons learned by media and the public is “Oh, we can criticize royals now”?
Exactly right! The gloves are off and I can’t wait for more tea to be spilled about these two Lazies! This should have happened years ago to the Wales and both Charles and the Rota really dropped the ball by letting the Wales’ get away with not doing their jobs as well as endlessly vilifying the Sussexes for just living their lives.
Well okay then. I truly hope KP kicks out some more journalists if it means they’ll start reporting less sycophantically. There’s a world in which the rota could come together and all decide to be more critical and what could the Wales do then? Kick out all the press? Surely not. But with English as the de facto head of the rota, I don’t see that happening.
They just got tired of Will being feted for being crap, racist and arrogantly indifferent to his royal duty.
That’s who they are. They’re authentically sterile, stage-managed and inauthentic. No matter how much the press and palaces try to buff them up, there’s no use hoping they’ll be better as King and Queen.
Also sadly for the kids but the ideal marriage where Will holds his nose around his wife because he can barely tolerate her reveals the marriage to be sterile, miserable and tense.
The problem with this type of spurned-lover coverage, is that it always sounds *personal* and therefore less credible as journalism, or whatever brand of exalted backroom gossip these people parse on their long lovely assignments with so much downtime. It sounds more like the guy resents being demoted from the rota VIP lounge. It’s all so petty.
This is exactly how I read it. When one takes the time to dissect what is essentially the blueprint for all royal tours and act as if THIS one is insincere is itself disingenuous. Swap out Will & Kate for Harry & Meghan and the result is the same: a personal vendetta passing for investigative journalism.
Maybe the penny has finally dropped for the Rota that this is their future. Charles hasn’t got long left and they can’t survive with a King & Queen who will only do 3-day ‘tours’ because they can’t stand each other’s presence. The Rota Rats deserve every bit of this. They were warned years ago that their sycophancy would get them nowhere.
RRs have to praise the Wales or else they lose access – but access to what? What did the RRs who were part of the pool get out of this visit that Palmer didn’t?
Remember that Palmer is the one who was forced to walk back William’s comments about war in Europe. He was pissed about it too and my guess is he said some choice things to Becky English and KP, because he was not rewarded with a cushy palace job like Rhiannon Mills was (she was the one who reported on the precancerous cells).
Anyway he is pissed and so this call out feels like payback and not entirely objective journalism. But also, he has a long history of being a little more critical of the Wales. He’s one whose book i would buy.
He only wrote this because the rota excluded him during the trip. And since he is freelance they probably told him he’s not being let in again.
That said he is not saying anything false. These two have obsessively tried to control their image from day one.
Oh for sure. He’s mad at being cut out. But he’s also not wrong so I’ll take it lol
I strongly disagree that the Wales behavior on this tour was not authentic, it was completely authentic to who WandK are as people. We didn’t see anything different on this tour then we would see at an engagement in London or Wales. I think it’s slowly starting to dawn on people that WandK are lazy, entitled, arrogant and ignorant, lacking in the most basic empathy or sympathy.
They are using a lot of words just to avoid saying the tour was a dud.
They could have had the Fab Four but they settled for the Dud Duo. Too bad for them but they are stuck with these massive over paid notes. The irony of the Government trying to balance the budget and get healthy people back into work and off benefits when we have a glaring example of BENEFITS CHEATS on luxury holidays instead of work like William and Kate! Unbelievable how much they’ve gotten away with for a decade!
Funding and purpose of RF really does need a complete overhaul.
This describes all of their tours, especially the Caribbean tour. Oz doesn’t want them, nor does Scotland, and it appears that India could care less. And I doubt they’ll ever visit the Caribbean again … too embarrassing.
Given the horrendous colonial history, why on earth would Indians fill the streets for them?
Wow. The Potemkin Village aspect of this is astonishing. They repaved roads?! They cleared streets of trash and PEOPLE?!! In Mumbai, a densely populated city?!!!! They cordoned off two whole subway stations in addition to the actual train they were on?! The mind boggles. I might spend the day searching out Indian newspapers to read of this visit.