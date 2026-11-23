

Spoilers for You Can See Everything

Elizabeth Holmes’ partner Billy Evans is continuing with an ominous press rollout. It started at the beginning of November when he did an AMA on Twitter. Then two weekends ago he sat for his first TV interview when he appeared on CBS Sunday Morning. The latest entry came last week when The Hollywood Reporter published his first print interview. The THR article treads on a lot of the same ground as the CBS Sunday Morning piece: he wanted the world to see the Liz he knows and loves, he thinks Nathan Fielder is a genius and the film is a masterpiece yet still disputes everything in it, and Amanda Seyfried was aggressive to him because she was going through a separation at the time. I still find Evans’ low blow digs at Seyfried especially nasty. Not to mention misogynistic, intimating that she couldn’t separate her negative feelings about Evans from what was happening in her personal life.

THR broke further Evans news last week that directly answers a question from the CBS interview. He made a cagey comment to CBS that “The money is going to a good place,” when correspondent Matt Gutman pressed him on his trying to get a cut of the movie’s profits, a pretty central storyline of the film. Evans’ comment was strange, considering YCSE ends with a caption noting that he finally gave up his profit rights. Well, turns out Evans did secure a payout, but all of it (allegedly) went to charity. The plot thickens…

Billy Evans did retain rights to the payout on You Can See Everything after all. It just didn’t go to him. The documentary’s star and his representatives decided to make a deal with A24 for the money he was due from the film to go to an unnamed children’s charity instead, according to two sources not affiliated with him or his partner, Elizabeth Holmes. While the exact percentage is unknown, the total payout will be a lot bigger now than it would have been even a few weeks ago. The film has grossed $89 million domestically to date, a jaw-dropping sum for a documentary. Subject payment is a key plot point in Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim’s hit about the convicted Theranos founder and her life partner, Evans. The film shows Evans back in 2023 seeking money from A24 without Holmes’ knowledge, casting him as greedy; the filmmakers reluctantly then agree to pay him in order to secure access and make a deal. But a title card at the end says that “Shortly after filming concluded, Billy decided to give up his right to profit on the movie,” leaving many viewers thinking that no money went out. That card, it seemed, left out a key element of the story. The payout still went out; it was just redirected to a charity, in a move that puts Evans in a slightly warmer light. An A24 spokesperson on Friday confirmed that the parties reached this agreement. They did not explain why it was not included in the title card. A representative for Evans did not provide comment. Documentary subjects these days often ask to be paid, and distributors sometimes agree, usually without giving up control of a film’s final cut. That is what happened here until Evans decided to relinquish what he’d negotiated. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, Evans said he made that decision “maybe five months ago” because the filmmakers “said it would help the project. “I am totally stubborn, but if there’s anything that I can do to help Liz regardless of the cost, I will do it,” he said.

[From THR]