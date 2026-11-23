Late last week, TMZ reported that Miley Cyrus’s wedding was scheduled for the weekend, but I wasn’t sure if they really knew what they were talking about. Turns out, they had the inside track. Miley and Maxx Morando’s wedding was held in Palm Springs on Saturday. Miley’s divorced parents were there – Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray. While People Magazine didn’t mention Tish’s husband Dominic Purcell’s presence, he was there and in the arrival photos. Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus also attended the wedding, so obviously, there were family negotiations ahead of time. Noah and Tish had a huge falling out over Tish’s marriage to Purcell because, as it turns out, Noah dated Purcell before Tish “stole” him. This hillbilly soap opera, I swear. Billy Ray also brought Elizabeth Hurley and Liz’s son Demian Hurley.
The bride wore a shockingly appropriate wedding gown, designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. I guess I’m not too surprised that Miley went for a relatively conservative wedding look – Miley is exactly the kind of person who will tell you how untraditional and crazy she is, then have a completely traditional wedding ceremony and wear a covered-up gown. I liked her look, honestly. The open back was lovely and I have a lot of affection for long-sleeved wedding gowns.
People Magazine published some semi-exclusive pics from the ceremony, and Miley posted wedding photos on her social media. It was nice – it feels like she was super-relaxed about photos and people knowing about the wedding.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images, Miley’s social media.
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Celebrities arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando arrives on the red carpet of the 97th Oscars® at the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 2, 2025.,Image: 971234152, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** EDITORIAL USE ONLY! * NB: Fees charged by Avalon are for Avalon’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. Avalon does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you (the user) expressly agree to indemnify and to hold Avalon and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against Avalon arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. * Handling Fee Only ***, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red/Avalon
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BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.,Image: 974164364, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: (L-R) Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus, Credit line: Jeffrey Mayer/Avalon
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Hollywood, CA – The 97th Annual Academy Awards – GVs of Audience at the Dolby Theatre.
Pictured: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando
BACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2025
BYLINE MUST READ: The Grosby Group / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Celebrities attend the Los Angeles premiere of ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ at Dolby Theatre
Featuring: Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 01 Dec 2025
Credit: Dave Starbuck/Future Image/Cover Images
**NOT FOR PUBLICATION IN GERMANY**
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Celebrities attend the World Premiere of Disney+’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” at El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles, California
Featuring: Miley Cyrus
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 23 Mar 2026
Credit: Michael Mattes/AdMedia/MediaPunch/INSTARimages
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Hollywood, CA Miley Cyrus at the World Premiere of Disney+’s “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special” at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
Pictured: Miley Cyrus
BACKGRID USA 23 MARCH 2026
BYLINE MUST READ: MediaPunch / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
The dress was pretty, but maybe not tailored properly? I’m guessing Miley wanted, for whatever reason, to cover up most of her ink for the big day.
Agreed. These are nicer photos. I’ve seen other angles, and the dress is slightly off in the hip area. Weird bunching making the fabric look cheap.
It’s not that surprising that her wedding gown was tame. Just because a woman loves being immodest doesn’t mean she wants to be immodest all the time. It’s like pizza or coffee- it’s great, but it’s not gonna be most people’s whole diet.
I am happy for this resilient woman. Not because marriage is some ultimate goal in life, but because she’s in a relationship with someone who respects her and accepts her as she is. While I don’t think her first husband was some secret villain, I do strongly suspect that he, like a lot of men, was not always respectful, open-minded, and unhypocritical in how he communicated his preferences in certain areas and that that’s part of the reason why the relationship didn’t work out.
The right (and some on the left) tries to teach women that the answer to this is to yield to them- if a woman wants to find love, she has to submit to traditional values. The truth is you just have to find someone who doesn’t expect that of you. I’m also happy that this relationship doesn’t have a misogynistic narrative from the public haunting it. It took people a long time to let go of the resentment they had harbored toward Miley Cyrus since she was a teenager for failing to be their purity princess, and that resentment spilled over into how her first marriage was discussed.
Her gown was chic as shit, but so was her last wedding gown to her former husband She looked great.
She looks comfortable and happy. I hope her family behaved themselves well enough for her to have a great day.
Hannah Montana, you’ve come a long way. Watched with the toddlers back in 2006 or so. What a journey and prayers for a happy marriage!!
The dress is gorgeous and the photos they posted are lovely. Congrats to them!
Congrats to both – love the gown.
Miley has always generally been well styled – guess she can afford it 🙂
Good for her – Miley deserves happiness, and she turned out to be a self-reflecting responsible grown-up in spite of two perpetually adolescent parents who did everything possible to mess up their kids. Hope she sees them sparingly.
Who is this guy? I’m assuming he’s in a band. Maxx with two X’s sounds like a porn name.
That gown is gorgeous. Happy for Miley.
He looks really low key, and he looks like he really loves her. I think in the same business, and commonality I heard helps a marriage. I don’t think her first husband cared for her growing pains. I heard him tell her once in a clip to “behave”. Anyway I know she cared very deeply for her first, and I’m sure the present. She has a good head on her shoulders and a big heart. I think she has done a really good job of being self aware and growing herself up.
Nice that her Siblings, her parents and both their SOs could be there drama free.
True. Gold stars all around for adults acting like adults. Nice to see.
Miley has officially morphed into Tish. Wowza.
The groom – that hair – looks like the bassist in a 1970s/1980s ‘’progressive rock” band. “Astral Meridian”perhaps. Or “‘Velvet Leviathan”. Good luck to them.