Late last week, TMZ reported that Miley Cyrus’s wedding was scheduled for the weekend, but I wasn’t sure if they really knew what they were talking about. Turns out, they had the inside track. Miley and Maxx Morando’s wedding was held in Palm Springs on Saturday. Miley’s divorced parents were there – Tish Cyrus and Billy Ray. While People Magazine didn’t mention Tish’s husband Dominic Purcell’s presence, he was there and in the arrival photos. Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus also attended the wedding, so obviously, there were family negotiations ahead of time. Noah and Tish had a huge falling out over Tish’s marriage to Purcell because, as it turns out, Noah dated Purcell before Tish “stole” him. This hillbilly soap opera, I swear. Billy Ray also brought Elizabeth Hurley and Liz’s son Demian Hurley.

The bride wore a shockingly appropriate wedding gown, designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent. I guess I’m not too surprised that Miley went for a relatively conservative wedding look – Miley is exactly the kind of person who will tell you how untraditional and crazy she is, then have a completely traditional wedding ceremony and wear a covered-up gown. I liked her look, honestly. The open back was lovely and I have a lot of affection for long-sleeved wedding gowns.

People Magazine published some semi-exclusive pics from the ceremony, and Miley posted wedding photos on her social media. It was nice – it feels like she was super-relaxed about photos and people knowing about the wedding.

🔗: https://t.co/j7MTVCtFxm #MileyCyrus can buy herself flowers, but this time #MaxxMorando brought the ring. 💍🥹 The couple said “I do” in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on Nov. 21. Swipe to see exclusive photos from the newlyweds’ special day and head to the link for more. 📷: Backgrid — People (@people) November 22, 2026