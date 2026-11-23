If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez is going to do it’s not get with the times. Jennifer Lopez Beauty was launched almost six years ago with price points much higher than competitive celebrity brands like Rhode and Fenty Skin. For example her J.Lo Glow Brightening Serum retails for $79 for 1.5 ounces while similar products from Rhode and Fenty are under $40. (To be fair Fenty’s serum comes in a smaller size and would cost $54 for 1.5 ounces.)
Lopez could have continued to sell overpriced skincare without much criticism, until her latest stunt. Jennifer Lopez Beauty is offering Swarovski-encrusted lip balms which retail for $150 a piece! The good news is that there’s a sale so you can get one pot for $79. Given what I’ve read about this, I suspect the sale is a reaction to the backlash. The pots have limited-edition designs catering to J.Lo’s ego with titles like The Dancer, The Singer, The Star. (I styled those titles wrong because they’re supposed to be in all caps but I refuse to do that.)
What’s more is that Jennifer Lopez Beauty posted a ridiculous AI-generated promotional video for these lip balms that feature AI scenes from New York, San Francisco and Miami with giant cherries, coconuts and apples. A crystal-encrusted hummingbird comes on at the end! I’m embedding that at the bottom of this post. It’s got “Jenny from the Block” as the predictable mediocre backing track. Just FYI in case you’re like me and hate getting that song stuck in your head. Here are some selected comments from Instagram, I’m pulling them from various posts on Jennifer Lopez Beauty since the comments on the AI video were disabled.
$150 for a lip balm??? Laniege makes the same thing for $24 and I can bling it out myself!
120 dollars on sale from 150. Yeah ok JLo.
This is the skims advent calendar of lip glosses
They’re making fun of this on Tik Tok and I am crying 😂😂😂😂😂 came here to see the original
Jenny from the Block is charging HOA fees for lip balm now. 😂
I came here to see the original video 😂 ,prices are absurd. No way paying that for lip balm that I will dip my finger into, doesn’t even come with a crystal spatula?
My favorite comments are the ones referencing the Skims Advent Calendar and HOA fees. As people are mentioning, Laneige is available on sale for less than $19, which, to be fair, was the original non-blinged out price for these lip balms.
Lopez has a new concert show with footage from her Vegas residency airing on CBS at 8pm EST Thanksgiving night. It’s called The J.Lo Show. She had 12 nights at Caesars in late 2025 and earlier this year, but reports said she was struggling to sell tickets despite later claims it was sold out. I doubt The J.Lo Show will do well for CBS, but it’s up against The Chiefs vs. The Bills on NBC so it doesn’t have much of a chance.
In the gallery are photos of J.Lo at the premiere for that last Thursday. She’s wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Her massive jewelry is also D&G. That necklace is reportedly 186 carats and came with its own security team.
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The new boobs are still settling I see… the AI ads are gross and are a big turn off to lots of people. The moment I see an AI ad or flyer for a business or product I automatically lose any desire to give them my business. And this release feels quite tone deaf to the current state of the economy. I am currently using the lip mask from Mario Badescu which is $14 and pretty comparable to the Laneige.
Sounds cheaper than what Gwyneth would charge for lip balm.
The price range on goop lip balms is between $16.00 to $65.00. The average price is below $30.00. So, Jlos is not cheaper than goop.
And you know Gwyneth would be proud of that
But Gwyneth never pretends she’s got “from the block” vibes; we all know she’s from the upper east side and went to fancy prep school in a kilt and $600 shoes.
She does admit in the song that she now “has a lot” though. I feel Jenny From the Block always had expensive taste.
The woman is generally blinged out and looks like she spends a lot on things. I guess I’m not shocked she’d charge that much for lip balm.
Gwyneth acts like new money, not old money. In that sense, she’s similar to J-Lo.
Here I am feeling stupid for buying an 7 pack of Carmex lip balm for $11! 🤣🙄
“How much could a banana cost, Michael? Ten dollars?”
She’s lost the plot.
Either that necklace weighs a lot or her posture is starting to sag. She still looks beautiful, but it can happen when you’re pushing 60.
According to one TikTokker the lip balm ingredients are almost entirely the same as the Wet & Wild balms that sell for less than $5. But what bothers me most is how out of touch this is, with many Americans struggling to afford basic necessities like food, shelter, gas, childcare…Read the room JLo
Good grief. I’m sorry, but at that price point, you better be offering lip balm made only with organic ingredients of the highest quality — I’m talking beeswax from bees JLo knows personally, combined with flower and herb essences handpicked by highly paid maidens from some untouched tropical island!
And the container had better not be sprinkled with crystals I can buy at my local bead store. I don’t care if they’re Swarovski, for that price I expect actual conflict-free diamond dust, at the very least. I’m not even going to engage with the idiocy of using AI right now.
As for reading the room re: the economy, as someone else said, she’s lost the plot. If she wants to sell violently expensive cosmetics, she’d better aim to suck money out of billionaire wallets, and publicly donate a *minimum* of half the profits to supporting anti-ICE legislation.
I’ll stick with my favorite pomegranate and beeswax lip balm, thanks — and also, hey Jenny, that necklace is hideous, and did absolutely nothing to enhance that lace dress or your new OMG I’m aging!! struggle boobs. Girl, get yourself some therapy, stat.
I used her skincare a couple times and there’s nothing special. Definitely not worth the price.
At that rate, save for lip injections and use Vaseline