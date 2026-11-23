

If there’s one thing Jennifer Lopez is going to do it’s not get with the times. Jennifer Lopez Beauty was launched almost six years ago with price points much higher than competitive celebrity brands like Rhode and Fenty Skin. For example her J.Lo Glow Brightening Serum retails for $79 for 1.5 ounces while similar products from Rhode and Fenty are under $40. (To be fair Fenty’s serum comes in a smaller size and would cost $54 for 1.5 ounces.)

Lopez could have continued to sell overpriced skincare without much criticism, until her latest stunt. Jennifer Lopez Beauty is offering Swarovski-encrusted lip balms which retail for $150 a piece! The good news is that there’s a sale so you can get one pot for $79. Given what I’ve read about this, I suspect the sale is a reaction to the backlash. The pots have limited-edition designs catering to J.Lo’s ego with titles like The Dancer, The Singer, The Star. (I styled those titles wrong because they’re supposed to be in all caps but I refuse to do that.)

What’s more is that Jennifer Lopez Beauty posted a ridiculous AI-generated promotional video for these lip balms that feature AI scenes from New York, San Francisco and Miami with giant cherries, coconuts and apples. A crystal-encrusted hummingbird comes on at the end! I’m embedding that at the bottom of this post. It’s got “Jenny from the Block” as the predictable mediocre backing track. Just FYI in case you’re like me and hate getting that song stuck in your head. Here are some selected comments from Instagram, I’m pulling them from various posts on Jennifer Lopez Beauty since the comments on the AI video were disabled.

$150 for a lip balm??? Laniege makes the same thing for $24 and I can bling it out myself! 120 dollars on sale from 150. Yeah ok JLo. This is the skims advent calendar of lip glosses They’re making fun of this on Tik Tok and I am crying 😂😂😂😂😂 came here to see the original Jenny from the Block is charging HOA fees for lip balm now. 😂 I came here to see the original video 😂 ,prices are absurd. No way paying that for lip balm that I will dip my finger into, doesn’t even come with a crystal spatula?

[Comments from Instagram]

My favorite comments are the ones referencing the Skims Advent Calendar and HOA fees. As people are mentioning, Laneige is available on sale for less than $19, which, to be fair, was the original non-blinged out price for these lip balms.

Lopez has a new concert show with footage from her Vegas residency airing on CBS at 8pm EST Thanksgiving night. It’s called The J.Lo Show. She had 12 nights at Caesars in late 2025 and earlier this year, but reports said she was struggling to sell tickets despite later claims it was sold out. I doubt The J.Lo Show will do well for CBS, but it’s up against The Chiefs vs. The Bills on NBC so it doesn’t have much of a chance.

In the gallery are photos of J.Lo at the premiere for that last Thursday. She’s wearing Dolce & Gabbana. Her massive jewelry is also D&G. That necklace is reportedly 186 carats and came with its own security team.