Last year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Idris Elba were working together on a Netflix documentary. It was called Big Driis & Chaz, and Netflix cameras followed them as they got into adventures in and around London. No, I’m joking. The documentary is about The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust) and how the trust has changed people’s lives for the better. The King’s Trust celebrated its fiftieth anniversary this year, thus the documentary. Well, the trailer was just released… less than two days after the Princess of Wales’ documentary trailer was released for Heal. Here’s the trailer for The Trust:

My most toxic opinion is that I’m actually fine with this?? It looks interesting and The King’s Trust is honestly worth celebrating. The trust has provided scholarships and grants to young people for fifty years and there are many celebrities, artisans, businesspeople and artists whose lives have been changed because of it. Now, is it funny that those people screamed “BUT NETFLIX” for years, only for their king to make a Netflix documentary and get followed around by Netflix cameras? For sure. I also think it’s fascinating that this doc looks so much more substantive than Princess Kate’s mumbles about nature and cancer.