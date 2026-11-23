Last year, Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles and Idris Elba were working together on a Netflix documentary. It was called Big Driis & Chaz, and Netflix cameras followed them as they got into adventures in and around London. No, I’m joking. The documentary is about The King’s Trust (formerly The Prince’s Trust) and how the trust has changed people’s lives for the better. The King’s Trust celebrated its fiftieth anniversary this year, thus the documentary. Well, the trailer was just released… less than two days after the Princess of Wales’ documentary trailer was released for Heal. Here’s the trailer for The Trust:
My most toxic opinion is that I’m actually fine with this?? It looks interesting and The King’s Trust is honestly worth celebrating. The trust has provided scholarships and grants to young people for fifty years and there are many celebrities, artisans, businesspeople and artists whose lives have been changed because of it. Now, is it funny that those people screamed “BUT NETFLIX” for years, only for their king to make a Netflix documentary and get followed around by Netflix cameras? For sure. I also think it’s fascinating that this doc looks so much more substantive than Princess Kate’s mumbles about nature and cancer.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
King Charles III (left) and Idris Elba attending an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity, at St James’s Palace in central London. The King and Mr Elba, an alumnus of The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), are meeting about the charity’s ongoing work to support young people, and creating positive opportunities and initiatives which might help address youth violence in the UK, as well as the collaboration in Sierra Leone between the Prince’s Trust International and the Elba Hope Foundation
Featuring: King Charles III, Idris Elba, Serena Wiebe
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
(left to right) Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Clive Alderton, King Charles III and Idris Elba, founder of the Elba Hope Foundation and an alumnus of the King’s Trust, during a Youth Opportunity Summit at St James’s Palace in London, with young people, youth organisations, government officials, and representatives from the sports, education and arts sectors. Picture date: Tuesday July 15, 2025.,Image: 1022135333, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Aaron Chown/Avalon
Windsor, UK, 02 June 2026: Sir Idris Elba, with wife Sabrina, awarded a knighthood for his services to young people during Investitures at Windsor Castle.,Image: 1107345057, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Eddie Mulholland for The Telegraph/Avalon
Windsor, UK, 02 June 2026: Sir Idris Elba, with wife Sabrina, awarded a knighthood for his services to young people during Investitures at Windsor Castle.,Image: 1107345064, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Eddie Mulholland/Avalon
King Charles III (right) meets Idris Elba and young people attending an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity, at St James’s Palace in central London. The King and Mr Elba, an alumnus of The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), are meeting about the charity’s ongoing work to support young people, and creating positive opportunities and initiatives which might help address youth violence in the UK, as well as the collaboration in Sierra Leone between the Prince’s Trust International and the Elba Hope Foundation
Featuring: Idris Elba, King Charles III
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III (left) with Idris Elba at an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity, at St James’s Palace in central London. The King and Mr Elba, an alumnus of The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), are meeting about the charity’s ongoing work to support young people, and creating positive opportunities and initiatives which might help address youth violence in the UK, as well as the collaboration in Sierra Leone between the Prince’s Trust International and the Elba Hope Foundation
Featuring: King Charles III, Idris Elba
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III (left) with Idris Elba at an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity, at St James’s Palace in central London. The King and Mr Elba, an alumnus of The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), are meeting about the charity’s ongoing work to support young people, and creating positive opportunities and initiatives which might help address youth violence in the UK, as well as the collaboration in Sierra Leone between the Prince’s Trust International and the Elba Hope Foundation
Featuring: King Charles III, Idris Elba
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III (left) and Idris Elba attending an event for The King’s Trust to discuss youth opportunity, at St James’s Palace in central London. The King and Mr Elba, an alumnus of The King’s Trust (formerly known as The Prince’s Trust), are meeting about the charity’s ongoing work to support young people, and creating positive opportunities and initiatives which might help address youth violence in the UK, as well as the collaboration in Sierra Leone between the Prince’s Trust International and the Elba Hope Foundation
Featuring: King Charles III, Idris Elba
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 12 Jul 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
King Charles III gives a speech at Aberfan and Merthyr Vale Community Centre, during a visit to Aberfan to meet survivors, bereaved parents and members of the community and pay tribute to the 144 people who lost their lives in the Aberfan disaster on October 21 1966
Featuring: King Charles III
Where: Aberfan, United Kingdom
When: 21 Oct 2026
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
I’m going to check it out. Charles is a lot of things but his Trust has done a lot of good for people.
And, yes, this is going to be WAY more substantial than Kate’s Heal documentary.
I will watch this – I did some things with the Duke of Edinburgh Awards when I was a teenager and loved it. You can’t deny that the Kings Trust has truly helped people and you can see that Chuck is so so passionate about it.
Even from the trailer you can see that is has substance with a very strong message – ‘Heal’ on the other hand…. yeah (the Temo budget copykeening strikes again).
“Temo budget copykeening” had me legit snorting as I slurped my coffee. Well done.
At the time I though it was a pity that William didn’t take it over when his father took over as King. But, if he had taken it over it would have completely failed by now. Thankfully, it does look as if William will not be allowed to grab Invictus, he would have wrecked that as well.
When comments come up about William being given/ taking / taking over / grabbing Invictus, how do people imagine that process would play out? Doesn’t Invictus have its own organization, board, employees etc? Is it at all a realistic concern that Harry could be replaced by William? What’s the mechanism for that? Does anyone work in that sector or industry and can comment on it?
Not taking over The Prince’s Trust was my first sign that William was a wrong ‘un.
My goodness, look what you’ve done Harry and Meghan. You’ve got the Windsors addicted to making documentaries! However, It looks like it’s going to focus on and celebrate the people helped by The King’s Trust. A lot of people of colour in the trailer. William should consider doing something similar for EarthShot. KP should try to step back from all the me, me, me docs in their portfolio.
IKR!? Has he ever put the spotlight on the recipients beyond his big fancy ceremony? They could check in on the past winners and give us updates on how their projects are going.
I don’t recall hearing about any of the projects.
The King’s Trust does good work, and this I suppose is a key part of Charles’s legacy. He was still in his 20’s when it was set up.
As for William – what is his legacy? He hasn’t much to show for his 40+ years. And no, it’s not Earthshot which is just a vanity project. (And why on earth does it give £1m grants to huge organisations like Ørsted and Mahindra, which are awash with cash and don’t need it? What about small local projects where that money could really make a difference? The whole thing is a sham.)
“Big Driis & Chas” ….LOL. OMG. I am literally laughing right now. Thank you!!
As much as Chuckles irks me as a sausage, this work is legit. As I love me some Idris, I will check it out.
King Charles continues to show Willy (and spouse) how to do the job. If only he had been more interested in teaching them when they were young enough to care to learn. I’ll watch this. It looks interesting and not masturbatorily introspective like Kate’s documentary. (Which could have been a real tool of help for people but the framing around “I don’t have to disclose my diagnosis” and the actual way in which they bungled that period of time casts too large of a shadow over her documentary to convince me to be interested. If you live off the public dime it is my personal opinion you have more responsibility for transparency and duty than what Willy and Kate continue to show the public.
Also, Idris Elba continues to charm me so there is that.
This actually looks interesting. The King’s Trust is something Charles should be proud of, it’s made a concrete different in people’s lives and it should be celebrated.
Something else I noticed here – this trailer does not center Charles. Of course he’s in it, but the focus seems to be Idris and the other beneficiaries of the trust, even the part where Charles says “that’s what it’s all about.” That’s what makes this feel different than Kate’s. While of course Charles will feature prominently in the documentary, this just doesn’t the vibe of Charles wandering around aimlessly talking about what makes him so amazing and special.
Idris is an ambassador for the Trust and is still very involved with it so makes sense for him to be leading on the narrative and showing what the Trust does and how it has changed lives.
This is really the stuff with Chas — as I will call him from now on — that makes me sad: literally, he is capable of doing good and being decent. He’s also capable of doing harm and being evil. Maybe evil is the wrong word: petty, underhanded, selfish, bitchy, thin-skinned, touchy, temperamental, entitled, obtuse and clueless AF. He tries so hard to be classy but chauvinism is just not a good look. Calling Harry “c*ntstruck” was my game over Chas moment. I mean. Ick.
OMG i have never heard that Charles said that about Harry!! For me it was evicting them from Frogmore.
Where are the proceeds for this going? I’m assuming the King’s Trust?
And I don’t want to hear anything ever again about Harry and Meghan overshadowing. These dueling trailers show that that family really just does it to themselves.
This. Bet they dare not criticize Chuck’s project overshadowing Kate and her cancer. Anyway, the holidays should be fun for this lot.
What happens to the King’s trust when he dies, does it die with him, That would be a real shame, but William will never take it over. It has done a lot of good work.
Is there any other Windsor that could take up the cause?
I think Charlotte hence the story about acting school
Its been setup to continue after he passes just as the Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme carried on after Prince Philips death.
Edward is the patron of the DoE Awards, having taken over after his father passed and Chuck gave him his father’s title.
I remember both William and Harry passed on taking over.
Charles could live 10 years or more. He has longevity in his family. George will be 23 and the perfect person to take over the trust.
This is lovely. Amongst all the muck, abuse and ego in the monarchy, something of real substantive good. I’m all for a doc celebrating this – more coverage of good works leads to more people doing good, especially when the helping and the recipients (so many of color!) are the ones being focused on. When something has substance, when it has soul, you can feel it, and it is so so satisfying. Thank you for covering this.
See, this is an initiative that has had actual, tangible benefits for people’s lives. It wasn’t just a photo op or a list of goals, it was a program that directly enriched people’s lives and allowed them to accomplish things. That should be celebrated and widely known. That other documentary, OTOH, is about calling attention to one person only.
Big Driis & Chaz – I would mortgage my house to see that! 🤣
How is Kate’s Heal not overshadowing? Where are the hundreds of hate articles aimed at Kate for obviously trying to outshine the king?
I might actually watch this. Hard pass on Kate mumbling about naycha and exploiting cancer sufferers.
Didn’t the Royal Family have a motal fear of the Netflix cameras?