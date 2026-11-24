Last week, Jennifer Lopez’s New York Times interview was published and we’re easily going to get like five stories from it. J.Lo always delivers, interview-wise. Well, one of the headlines from her interview is basically Jennifer acknowledging that her career has always been different because she’s Puerto Rican and a Latina. There’s actually a legitimate criticism to make about what she says here, but the conservative wingnuts refuse to acknowledge it.
Jennifer Lopez is receiving criticism after claiming that she has struggled to land acting roles in Hollywood because she is not White, describing how she has been forced to create her “own lane” as a Latina entertainer, in an interview published on Friday. Lopez made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, pushing back on the notion that she gets thousands of acting offers, claiming instead that Hollywood has often overlooked her because of her ethnicity.
“Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself,” the actress said. “And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a White actress. You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”
The Puerto Rican actress said Hollywood continues to look for “certain” things when casting performers, suggesting that the industry’s preferences have historically made it more difficult for actors of color to secure roles.
Lopez acknowledged, however, that the screen industry has made progress in improving diversity and representation.
“There’s a certain thing that they look for, and it’s more diverse now for sure, and that’s good,” the actress said. “But because of that, you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways,” she added. “If I want to do something, I don’t wait for somebody to offer me…I try to do it, and then if something comes along, great.”
Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren pushed back on Lopez’s claims, writing on X: “LOL, sure Jan.” Internet personality Oli London noted Lopez’ robust net worth and catalog of big-screen appearances, writing on X: “JLO has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million.” Actress and “America’s Next Top Model” personality Adrianne Curry-Rhode also chimed in, calling Lopez’ comments “next level delusion.”
“You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot…that’s why you got casted,” Curry-Rhode wrote in a post to X.
Movie critic Christian Toto told Fox News Digital, “Lopez has worked steadily over the past two decades, bouncing from major film projects to concerts and her solo music career. She’s undeniably talented and has earned every gig that came her way. Still, for her to suggest she’s been penalized by Hollywood for the color of her skin is absurd. How many out-of-work actors would kill to snag a fraction of the work Hollywood has sent her way?”
Are people just completely f–king stupid these days? I ask myself that all the time. Jennifer is saying the same thing she’s talked about repeatedly, that Hollywood treated her differently because she is Latina. And she’s right – she has been treated differently, and there have been times when I’m sure she’s been typecast, just as I know that Jennifer started her production company so she could develop projects for herself… because Hollywood offers were few and far between. Now, in my opinion, I would argue that the criticism to level at Jennifer is that she’s white-passing and beautiful, which means that she’s been cast as other ethnicities with no one blinking an eye. But people act as if J.Lo didn’t break down a lot of doors for other Latina actresses, and she really did. I remember the 1990s – Jennifer’s ethnicity was a BFD and people talked about it all the time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
The same attention-seeking a-holes making the same comments every time a woman of color says something that is true to HER. They flew out of their caves to complain when Michelle Obama said she couldn’t wear braids as the First Lady because she would’ve been criticized even more and called radical. She told no lies.
I don’t get the criticism. She spoke the truth and I’ll add that it was even harder for her to breakthrough because she was a dancer not an actress.
People are not only getting more stupid, their current nazi administration has emboldened them to be loud in their ignorance. Imagine having the caucasity to police a WOC on what she has and hasn’t experienced. Next level gaslighting.
JLO is telling the truth. I follow John Leguizamo on Insta and he is very vocal about this. He was offered thug, criminal, drug Lord and gangster roles when he started. He had to create material because those were the only roles available to him when he started out. It was even worse for Black people and still is in many ways – we are the sidekick, the jester, the slave in their torture porn movies, the maids. And POC did not exist before the 1950s – especially in Europe or other continents! It’s why you can have Jim Caziezel cast as Jesus, and why elon blows a gasket when Lupita is cast in the Odyssey. The whitewashing of history and even of fictional stories is insane.
Also the person that pointed out JLO is old WTF – yeah so she REALLY knows how it was back in the day. I’m so tired of people using old like it’s an insult. If you’re lucky you get old. I didn’t realize 50s were geriatric I learned something new. Would these same people point out Brad Pitt is old or Jason Bateman? Wtf is wrong with people.
They are half her age and wish they could look half as good. So she’s “old” and still kicking their asses in the looks department. These Walmart, faces can choke on their own venom, jealousy, and spit.
I’m so happy to see more Black-owned production companies and studios and more Black directors. It’s led to the creation of so many really incredible movies where Black folks get to tell their stories their way instead of through the white lens.
J Lo is speaking her truth here and ITA that she looks better than many women half her age.
@SIde eye @Kitten
🎶🎶And, the choir sing, Hallelujah!🎶🎶🎶
Let’s not forget Native Americans. They have fought against typecasting for years. No more Kemo Sabe. No blood thirsty scalpers or drunken Indians. They have earned respect.
Same Kitten! Same! Thank you Elle. And Joanne yes, absolutely! I did not mean to leave them out. One of my favorite shows is North of North and I’m so happy to see it slowly change. Asians also, to this day I loathe the movie Breakfast at Tiffany’s because of the racist stereotype in there. There are a lot of films I cannot watch because of the ethnic stereotyping. I don’t care that the films are old, it doesn’t excuse the racism.
Don’t get me started on The Blind Side. That film was absolutely infuriating and insulting on every level. That it won Oscars tells you everything you need to know about how racist this industry is.
In Jennifer’s green Versace era, she absolutely reframed the social narrative about what was attractive in an actress/ celebrity in mainstream white Hollywood.
Before this the female leads were pin thin, no butt. Her embracing and highlighting her curves set a new standard in white Hollywood. Everyone in mainstream white celebrity culture then followed. See Kardashian style beauty/ body standards.
In my opinion, Jennifer’s phenotype is practically White. If she spoke English with a mainstream American accent, she would pass as White (I say this because when she speaks, she sounds Puerto Rican). So, it was not hard for her to get roles in movies where she would play a White woman. Jennifer had to sit for two hours in the make-up department when she played Selena, in order to look like Selena. That included getting made up to look olive skinned like Selena. My point is that I don’t believe Jennifer had as hard of a time getting characters where she would portray a white woman.
…when did J Lo portray a white woman? She starred in some roles that would traditionally go to white actresses (thinking of rom coms) but AFAIK she wasn’t playing a different race/ethnicity.
She has played Italian multiple times. The one with George Clooney comes to mind. Also the one where she was an abused woman.
She played a White, non-Latina background roles in movies such as: Out of Sight 1998, The Cell 2000, Angel Eyes 2001, The Wedding Planner 2001.
Thank you, guys. I guess I’m not very up on my J Lo filmography LOL.
I still think that kind of proves her point in the sense that she could only get roles as a white woman because Hollywood just doesn’t have many Latina roles to offer. She may have benefited from being white-passing but as an ambitious, career-driven woman I really can’t blame her for doing what she needed to to further her career.
I think she had to prove she was a box-office success (probably with Selena?) before she could get the later roles which were non-race-specific.
She probably had an easier time later on because she had proven she had a box-office track record. But I don’t think things started off easy. And she probably had more pressure on her as a non-white actress (however you define that) not to have a box-office bomb. She’s also had to star in some strange choices like The Boy Next Door, and I assume that’s due to making do with what she gets. There’s no doubt in my mind she’d prefer doing a better movie than The Boy Next Door, but I guess she takes what she can get and somehow manages to eke out a box-office hit with it with her own star power. I mean, that was really not a good movie…but somehow she managed to make it successful (don’t ask me why I sat through that movie. It was on the tv.)
Did she have as hard of a time as she could have bc some see her as more white passing? No. But I don’t think that changes the fact that there was a struggle. And the point still remains that even today, Latinos have the smallest percentage of actors booking lead roles. It’s hard though bc she’s right in that creating your own lane and producing your own projects is the best path but not all actors are producers or have that mentality.
Salma Hayek pointed out in an interview years ago that JLo gets more roles than she does because she is not only white-passing, but she is also American. I remember when JLo was cast as an Italian in The Wedding Planner. So JLo may have had it hard, but not as hard as actors like Rosie Perez or Daphne Rubin-Vega.
Sure but there’s a tendency to start pitting these actors against each other. The same conversation happens with zendaya. And then that becomes the discussion as opposed to the bigger issue which is that the majority of lead roles still go to white actors and that’s bc of the industry. The pressure should go there.
Even though she could be considered white-passing, I don’t think I would confuse her with actually being white (even without looking at her last name). She is somewhat ambiguous looking (wouldn’t be surprised if she got the “where are you or your parents from?” question. So I do think it’s believable she would be passed over for parts because she wasn’t a white actress.
I think people are being deliberately strange about this. When she was dating Ben Affleck, people seemed to “other” her.
All of this. She is still othered at every turn. People who are claiming she just waltzed into all the white spaces can take a seat. That being said, she did have an easier time breaking in than other actresses who are more “obviously” ethnic, especially since she can and has played other ethnicities.
I’ve never loved J Lo. I’ve enjoyed her performances in some of her movies, I think she’s beautiful, I liked it that she made being curvy far more acceptable in Hollywood, and that’s about it.
But this “pushback” against her statements about her perspective on her life? Oh, please.
That’s the best Faux could do? One of their own MAGAt Barbies?
And — I’m about to get very snotty here — Adrianne Curry?? The woman who made a D-List career out of one season on ANTM, and marrying Christopher Knight for the sake of a reality show? The woman who quit the business and now runs a blog and — I’m not kidding — sells Avon?? Yeah, sorry, Adrianne, but your new-MAGA-white-woman take on J Lo isn’t worth a bottle of Skin So Soft. Take a seat.
Next?
As much as I think she’s a terrible actress whose looks gave her the roles she did land, I can’t disagree with the assertion that she made her own lane.
She worked hard, got her start as a Fly Girl, then transitioned that into a career as a leading lady and singer. Her talent isn’t really the talking point. I don’t love her singing or acting abilities, but people like her, and nobody can take away from her work ethic and hustle.
Girl has unstoppable hustle.