Last week, Jennifer Lopez’s New York Times interview was published and we’re easily going to get like five stories from it. J.Lo always delivers, interview-wise. Well, one of the headlines from her interview is basically Jennifer acknowledging that her career has always been different because she’s Puerto Rican and a Latina. There’s actually a legitimate criticism to make about what she says here, but the conservative wingnuts refuse to acknowledge it.

Jennifer Lopez is receiving criticism after claiming that she has struggled to land acting roles in Hollywood because she is not White, describing how she has been forced to create her “own lane” as a Latina entertainer, in an interview published on Friday. Lopez made the remarks in an interview with The New York Times, pushing back on the notion that she gets thousands of acting offers, claiming instead that Hollywood has often overlooked her because of her ethnicity.

“Even from the beginning of my career, I got offered things, but I was only offered a few things. I had to kind of create things for myself,” the actress said. “And the reason, I think, is because I just wasn’t the typical kind of, like, to be honest, a White actress. You know what I mean? And it’s still kind of the same today.”

The Puerto Rican actress said Hollywood continues to look for “certain” things when casting performers, suggesting that the industry’s preferences have historically made it more difficult for actors of color to secure roles.

Lopez acknowledged, however, that the screen industry has made progress in improving diversity and representation.

“There’s a certain thing that they look for, and it’s more diverse now for sure, and that’s good,” the actress said. “But because of that, you have to kind of create your own lane in a lot of ways,” she added. “If I want to do something, I don’t wait for somebody to offer me…I try to do it, and then if something comes along, great.”

Fox News co-host Tomi Lahren pushed back on Lopez’s claims, writing on X: “LOL, sure Jan.” Internet personality Oli London noted Lopez’ robust net worth and catalog of big-screen appearances, writing on X: “JLO has appeared in 44 films and is worth $400 million.” Actress and “America’s Next Top Model” personality Adrianne Curry-Rhode also chimed in, calling Lopez’ comments “next level delusion.”

“You are old now. You were a bad actress, but very hot…that’s why you got casted,” Curry-Rhode wrote in a post to X.

Movie critic Christian Toto told Fox News Digital, “Lopez has worked steadily over the past two decades, bouncing from major film projects to concerts and her solo music career. She’s undeniably talented and has earned every gig that came her way. Still, for her to suggest she’s been penalized by Hollywood for the color of her skin is absurd. How many out-of-work actors would kill to snag a fraction of the work Hollywood has sent her way?”