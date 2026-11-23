This whole Nvidia scandal broke because Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and then-CEO, had been carrying on an affair with an alleged Chinese spy in recent years. The name of the alleged spy? Alice Huang. For weeks, there’s been speculation about whether Alice was really spying for China or whether it was more like corporate espionage and/or corporate malfeasance. Well, over the weekend, the New York Times reported exclusively that Alice “kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang.” She was “in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year.” Not only that, but her business partner and possible husband worked with the same Chinese spy agency! So… whatever was happening between Jensen and Alice, it was absolutely just straight-up espionage, all around some of the most sensitive technology in the world. Well, apparently none of this matters to Nvidia, because they just rehired Jensen Huang as CEO:
The board of directors of Nvidia announced on Monday that it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive.
“We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company,” Harvey C. Jones, the chairman of Nvidia, said in a statement.
Mr. Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov. 12 after revelations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a subordinate and another with a woman whom U.S. intelligence believes to be a Chinese intelligence asset.
Nvidia’s stock was up more than 33 percent on the news as the Nasdaq opened for trading.
The statement from Nvidia includes quotes from Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”
While Jensen was making noise about coming back last week, I really thought that Nvidia’s board would stand on business. When the report about Alice Huang came out over the weekend, I was like “this should convince the board that they’re making the right call.” Nope. They got their man back, even though he was bangin’ spies and carrying on affairs with subordinates at Nvidia. What’s worse is that this was basically what the Trump administration wanted too – they wanted to stop the conversation that THEY should have done more to investigate Jensen and this whole situation. Trump has been openly advocating for Huang to come back as CEO, which is a whole other scandal.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
I think he was able to come back is because as of now Alice Huang isn’t actually considered a spy. She is being investigated but she as of now she has not been designated as a foreign enemy/spy. Now the other affairs?? Yeah…that’s wild that they are overlooking those.
She is most certainly a spy. These people (men) don’t care about any of these women or any kind of corporate governance at all. This is waaaayyy beyond any HR claims. This is about China gaining power.
Lori Huang is going to need a divorce lawyer with ovaries of steel to get her out of this marriage. Lori, you in danger, gurl.
We can say that all we want. But she hasn’t been legally charged with anything and in a democracy that matters. Who knows how that will turn out. There are a lot of questions about how she came to be seen as a spy considering that when Huang was being investigated she wasn’t until Rubio decided she was and changed the wording in the report. As for China gaining power…I think a lot of Americans are still under the mistaken impression that we are the global superpower. But economically that hasn’t been true for quite sometime. That has been China for literally years at this point. China isn’t “gaining” power. They already have it. I think we all need to start orienting ourselves to the makeup of the world now.
Also – there was a push by this administration to remove Huang. Because they wanted to put their OWN guy as the CEO. That was who was going to replace Huang. I think we need to be VERY suspicious of anything this Admin is pushing for when it comes to tech and AI
@Ameerah M – you should like one of the pr team this man with 5 billion dollars paid to flood the chat forums
He is back because the US is overly dependent on AI; 40% of S&P index.
I said he would be back when Celebitchy carried this story some days ago (first comment) and I was right.
Anyone who understands markets and geopolitics could forsee this rehire.
Yeah it was kind of inevitable. Additionally he apparently schmoozed Trump to get reinstated. Which is wild considering that it was Trump Admin wanting him fired in the first place. But it doesn’t take much to manipulate Trump. Just a phone call and some schmoozing.
And this has nothing — nothing whatsoever! — to do with the outages the whole country experienced after Huang was fired. Just a coincidence! Nothing to do with China extorting anyone at all. Nope, nothing to see here. Keep walkin’.
Rich man fails up. I hate what this says about us as a species.
Setting aside the whole spy thing – he had affairs with two subordinates, that we know of. He berated people, telling one person that he wanted to rip off their arms and use them to beat the person. He is a vile person, who sees money as king… and apparently the board is the same.
Howard Lutnik’s investments vs Anthropic’s lobbying are being discussed by internet slueths. Huang’s work was making Lutnik money, and it looked bad but was apparently not illegal according to folks trying to follow this, which is crazy. The kleptocracy of the U.S. government is overtaking national Security. Huang’s efforts to distribute these chips were apparently sanctioned by factions of the U.S. government, and none of these people care who anybody sleeps with. And Nvidia’s board is weak. Huang is the tail that wags the Nvidia dog. Rubio’s former staffers apparently work at places lobbying for Anthropic. It s a complicated mess that I am hoping some journalist investigates so that it is one coherent story we can all understand.
The irony of the GOP going around screaming “Socialism!” and “Communism!” at the left, while quite literally controlling multiple billion/trillion dollar corporations is astounding. We are cooked as a country because the greed and corruption are off the charts. I am mostly out of the US markets and looking elsewhere for solid, if not exciting, returns elsewhere. Canada is going to be the next 25 years IMO.
Breaking news: Trump called in to the board meeting to urge them to reinstate Jensen. I said this last week. Trump , probably Lutnick, and who knows how many more inside the regime are getting their cuts of the chip sales. This may well be the biggest national security scandal in American history because it goes to the very top– POTUS himself. The new congress needs to make this investigation its TOP priority in January.
This! Absolutely making them hundred millions of dollars. Then we’ll all watch them get pardoned!
Yup.
He was the guy loaning money to all these failing AI companies. If he goes, the bubble bursts. That’s why they “can’t do without him.”
Donald Trump is going to take credit for this guy getting his job back.
That’s because he did. Now ask yourself why and why he didn’t care when concerns were raised to him about Jensen Huang. Of course, it’s not something The Orange Menace should be proud of. More criming by him and I don’t think this falls under the immunity SCOTUS granted since this is far beyond the purview of presidential duties.
I didn’t know the answer to your question so I asked ChatGPT. Basically Huang is too valuable to the AI industry to be dismissed over non-criminal reasons. Also some comments posted after mine explain why Trump intervened in Huang’s defense.
The President of the U.S. is going to get impeached over this. He admitted he and Vance called into a Board meeting and forced them to do this. Admitted he kept Elon out of jail. Admitted all CEOs sleep with subordinates and it’s not a big deal and sex sells. Admitted the President of China said he needed to get Huang back at Nvidia. This is just up and down fraud. And yes, that woman is very much a spy based on all of the State department people flipping out about this mess. And some of these chips were found in Russian drones. UGHHHH.
So trump was involved in him being reinstated, the company’s shares went up, trump has shares, and trump’s intervention has got him lots of money. Dear god. How naked does the corruption have to be before enough Americans get angry?
The important part of this story is the smuggling of restricted chips into China by Alice Huang’s company and others. The only questions is who knew. Jensen Huang certainly ought to have known. But maybe the whole company did. It seems to have comprised 20% of its revenue.
They’re making the Democrats have to clean up their mess.
This is why Diaper Don went to China and met with Xi.
Crikey, it’s like a parody of Tammany Hall staged by bad Bond villains. Face palm.
We have a felon as a President. Tech bros don’t care if you have affairs as long as you are making them money. It was clear NVIDIA was falling apart without him.
Morality is just a suggestion now.
Just let that rock from outer space take us out