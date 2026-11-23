This whole Nvidia scandal broke because Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s co-founder and then-CEO, had been carrying on an affair with an alleged Chinese spy in recent years. The name of the alleged spy? Alice Huang. For weeks, there’s been speculation about whether Alice was really spying for China or whether it was more like corporate espionage and/or corporate malfeasance. Well, over the weekend, the New York Times reported exclusively that Alice “kept in contact with an official of China’s top spy agency for more than a year while she was carrying out a secret affair with Jensen Huang.” She was “in touch with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security from the spring of 2025 until the fall of this year.” Not only that, but her business partner and possible husband worked with the same Chinese spy agency! So… whatever was happening between Jensen and Alice, it was absolutely just straight-up espionage, all around some of the most sensitive technology in the world. Well, apparently none of this matters to Nvidia, because they just rehired Jensen Huang as CEO:

The board of directors of Nvidia announced on Monday that it had reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive. “We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the company,” Harvey C. Jones, the chairman of Nvidia, said in a statement. Mr. Huang resigned from Nvidia on Nov. 12 after revelations of multiple extramarital relationships, including one with a subordinate and another with a woman whom U.S. intelligence believes to be a Chinese intelligence asset. Nvidia’s stock was up more than 33 percent on the news as the Nasdaq opened for trading. The statement from Nvidia includes quotes from Jensen Huang. “I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment,” he said. “Above all, I am grateful for the love and support of my family. I can’t wait to get back to work.”

[From The NY Times]

While Jensen was making noise about coming back last week, I really thought that Nvidia’s board would stand on business. When the report about Alice Huang came out over the weekend, I was like “this should convince the board that they’re making the right call.” Nope. They got their man back, even though he was bangin’ spies and carrying on affairs with subordinates at Nvidia. What’s worse is that this was basically what the Trump administration wanted too – they wanted to stop the conversation that THEY should have done more to investigate Jensen and this whole situation. Trump has been openly advocating for Huang to come back as CEO, which is a whole other scandal.