Mahershala Ali is lowkey one of the greatest actors of his generation (Gen X). He already has two Oscars and a CV full of acclaimed and award-winning films and television projects. But Hollywood is Hollywood and that means that Mahershala has never been given the same opportunities as any of the white guys named Chris. Keep in mind, Marvel couldn’t even put together the Blade reboot with Mahershala and they had Marvel Money, Disney Money and over seven years to develop the project with an Oscar-winner. Well, Mahershala recently spoke to the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, and he spoke of his frustrations with Hollywood:
Mahershala Ali got candid about the impact — or lack thereof — his two Oscar wins have had on his career in Hollywood while appearing on a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.
The actor, who took home trophies for best supporting actor for both 2018’s “Greenbook” and 2016’s “Moonlight,” asked the hosts about the meaning of an Oscar, and if it really validates whether someone is “a good actor” or not. “There’s more good actors than there is good material,” he said. “It’s not even that all these people are competing for these same spots. It’s just that out of all the material made, there’s only a handful of them that check certain boxes.”
He continued: “The vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are not roles for me in those. You gotta think that way, you know what I mean? So, it doesn’t matter if I got 17 Oscars. If someone is not writing something for you or greenlighting something with you in mind, you’re like everybody else waiting and looking and searching.”
While the star noted that actors could produce their own projects, the timeline is usually as least a “three to five year” journey. When asked by Famuyide if an Oscar win validates Black actors, Ali responded: “It’s kind of just talk. It doesn’t translate to anything real. You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where, oh, that’s ‘the diversity project.’ You just want to do great material as a Black person. You’re not thinking of yourself as this exotic other, per se. You just are living your life.”
[From Variety]
Other Black Oscar winners have said similar things – that winning an Oscar is amazing, but it doesn’t mean diddly squat for their careers or what kind of material they get offered. Halle Berry has spoken about it, Regina King and Octavia Spencer have referenced this fact as well. While Mahershala is referencing the Blade mess, it’s a lot bigger than that – Blade is just one example of how Hollywood still doesn’t know what to do with many Black actors or how to develop projects with racially diverse casts or how to do color-blind casting the right way.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red and Cover Images.
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, Los Angeles, CA – 20190224-2019 Oscars-Arrivals and Press Room
-PICTURED: Mahershala Ali
-PHOTO by: Z18/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
-022419_OscarPress_Z63
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Featuring: Mahershala Ali
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 24 Feb 2019
Credit: Z18/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
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Mahershala Ali Mahershala Ali at the 91st Annual Academy Awards – Press Room held at the Loews Hotel in Hollywood, USA on February 24, 2019. Copyright: xZoonar.com/Lumeimages.comx 19859620,Image: 824163300, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no, Credit line: IMAGO/Zoonar.com/Lumeimages.com/Avalon
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Mahershala Ali attending the Jurassic World Rebirth World Premiere at the Odeon Luxue in Leicester Square, London, United Kingdom,Image: 1011864051, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Cat Morley/Avalon
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Mahershala Ali attends the Jurassic World Rebirth Premiere presented by Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, held at Lincoln Center in New York City, Monday, June 23, 2025.,Image: 1014322837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Credit line: Jennifer Graylock-Graylock.comJennifer Graylock-Graylock.com/Avalon
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MANHATTAN, NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA – JUNE 23: American actor and rapper Mahershala Ali arrives at the New York Premiere Of Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ held at Hearst Plaza at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts on June 23, 2025 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States.,Image: 1014420487, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Mahershala Ali , Credit line: Image Press Agency/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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, Los Angeles, CA – 20190224-2019 Oscars-Arrivals and Press Room
-PICTURED: Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali, Regina King
-PHOTO by: Z18/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
-022419_OscarPress_Z29
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Olivia Colman, Mahershala Ali, Regina King
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 24 Feb 2019
Credit: Z18/ACE PICTURES/INSTARimages.com
He’s incredible. It’s a travesty that we don’t see him in major roles every year.
This is a touchy topic for me. I honestly feel really angry when I think about the lack of interesting roles for poc actors. It’s devastating for the actors but also for the audiences. Bc no I don’t want to watch another majority white show or film with a few poc fill-ins. I just don’t. Mahershala is fantastic as usual in his latest film Your Mother.
I will always remember meeting this actor at the gym of the hotel I was staying at. He was charming and humorous and I had no idea who he was, but now I do. Terrific actor and a special moment (though I didn’t know it at the time).