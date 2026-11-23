Mahershala Ali is lowkey one of the greatest actors of his generation (Gen X). He already has two Oscars and a CV full of acclaimed and award-winning films and television projects. But Hollywood is Hollywood and that means that Mahershala has never been given the same opportunities as any of the white guys named Chris. Keep in mind, Marvel couldn’t even put together the Blade reboot with Mahershala and they had Marvel Money, Disney Money and over seven years to develop the project with an Oscar-winner. Well, Mahershala recently spoke to the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, and he spoke of his frustrations with Hollywood:

Mahershala Ali got candid about the impact — or lack thereof — his two Oscar wins have had on his career in Hollywood while appearing on a recent episode of Carmelo Anthony and Kazeem “Kaz” Famuyide’s “7PM in Brooklyn” podcast.

The actor, who took home trophies for best supporting actor for both 2018’s “Greenbook” and 2016’s “Moonlight,” asked the hosts about the meaning of an Oscar, and if it really validates whether someone is “a good actor” or not. “There’s more good actors than there is good material,” he said. “It’s not even that all these people are competing for these same spots. It’s just that out of all the material made, there’s only a handful of them that check certain boxes.”

He continued: “The vast majority of projects that get greenlit, there are not roles for me in those. You gotta think that way, you know what I mean? So, it doesn’t matter if I got 17 Oscars. If someone is not writing something for you or greenlighting something with you in mind, you’re like everybody else waiting and looking and searching.”

While the star noted that actors could produce their own projects, the timeline is usually as least a “three to five year” journey. When asked by Famuyide if an Oscar win validates Black actors, Ali responded: “It’s kind of just talk. It doesn’t translate to anything real. You don’t want to find yourself in a situation where, oh, that’s ‘the diversity project.’ You just want to do great material as a Black person. You’re not thinking of yourself as this exotic other, per se. You just are living your life.”