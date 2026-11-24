The Princess of Wales’s “cancer documentary” was announced on Saturday, and it will air next Monday on NBC here in America. I saw someone say in the comments, over the weekend, that the “documentary” is only 30 minutes long and I thought you guys were lying. You were not!! It’s only 30 minutes long, and I bet half of it (15 minutes) is just Kate wandering around on cliffs and rocky terrain, mumbling about nature. This whole thing is just so weird, right? It feels like a simple vanity project, but when you scratch the surface on any part of this exercise, none of it makes sense. Well, another documentary clip was released.
The Princess of Wales has described how facing her mortality changed her life. Earlier this year, the Princess allowed a camera to follow her as she completed the Three Peaks Challenge while in deep conversations with her brother, and hugging her husband and children.
Speaking in a trailer for her new documentary, called Heal, the Princess said it had been “very hard to go back to the person you were before”.
She said: “I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities … when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite. And in those moments, yes, shift does happen. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart. Once you experience something like that, it’s very hard to go back to the person you were before.”
The 30-minute programme will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday. Funds raised by its distribution to overseas broadcasters will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.
Kensington Palace said: “Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer, and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.”
In a trailer for the programme, broadcast during The One Show on Monday night, the Princess said she had changed after her illness, adding: “That’s when change can happen.
“That’s when things can renew and grow. And this journey, for me, is that really. It’s the chance to explore what life looks like, what healing looks like, beyond diagnosis, beyond treatment.”
One of the Royalist Substack’s latest things is running Prince Harry’s public speeches through an AI test to see if any part was written by AI. Meanwhile, the whole-ass future queen sounds like an AI bot trying to summarize a self-help book. Personally, I think Prince William and Kate have been employing AI quite often in recent years though. IYKYK. Anyway, yes, Kate’s undisclosed form of cancer changed her profoundly and made her face her own mortality and do not ask her any further questions about it.
To this day, one of the craziest parts of the whole Kate Missington saga is that we never even found out what the first abdominal surgery was for. You know, the January 2024 surgery that they swore was scheduled ahead of time and no big deal and was definitely not cancer-related?
Heal. Premiering this Sunday.
Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.
All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer. To support, visit https://t.co/K35WBK5lrJ
Heal will be broadcast in the following regions: - United Kingdom – BBC iPlayer from 12pm and BBC One, 6:40pm GMT, Sunday 29 November - United States – NBC, 8pm ET/PT; Bravo, 11.30pm ET/PT, Monday 30 November and streaming on Peacock from Tuesday 1 December - Australia – Channel 9 and 9Now, 7.30pm AEDT, Tuesday 1 December - Canada – CTV, 10pm ET and Noovo 7.30pm ET, Monday 7 December, and streaming on Crave from Tuesday 8 December
— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 23, 2026
Photos courtesy of Kensington Palace.
This is honestly infuriating as someone who’s watched loved ones truly “battle” cancer, sometimes for decades. My best friend lost her mother to breast cancer and she’d been fighting it for my friend’s entire adult life. My husband’s mother is currently dealing with a growing brain tumor and her quality of life is awful and declining by the day.
If Kate ever had cancer at all (big “if), it was not nearly as severe or debilitating as most people who have it, so it’s extremely offensive for her to try to position herself as the poster girl for cancer. She’s perfectly capable of going skiing and swimming off of mega yachts and who knows what else. It’s shameless and gross. (Although shameless and gross is basically what we’ve come to expect from her anyway, so.)
1000000000000%%%%! She is a disgusting human being for playing this hand. I too am surrounded by cancer in my family – real cancer. Diagnosed. Not “pre-cancerous”. Their treatments are not “preventative”. They had to worry about affording and managing their treatments and getting access to the right doctors and drugs. They didn’t get to take a whole year off of REAL jobs and find a way to keep their families from starving or losing their homes. They didn’t get to stay home and be waited on by tens of staff.
Go crawl back to The Stolen Forest, Kate. Your tea is waiting.
I’ve always thought cancer was the big scary word they could throw out to hide the fact that Willy…did something. And that something is the reason they’re still married (and will stay married).
It softened her heart so much, it really shows in her family relations with her (formerly) beloved brother in law and his wife. F*** them kids, too!
I see no difference between pre cancer Kate and post cancer Kate.
@IndigoCat, because there is none. Kate is actually more clueless than I previously thought (and that’s saying a lot!) for not realizing how bad and self-serving this looks.
That was also my immediate reaction. She is just as cagey and just as lazy and just as disconnected to everyone and to the world that is burning. I think this 30-minute advertisement is a dangerous miscalculation on behalf of whoever advised her to do it. She will not say enough to make it truly personal or truly something that the general public can relate to and she has not done a single thing that could help people who are actually navigating a diagnosis and treatement.
I think, if anything, it’s made her even more self-centered and selfish.
In what ways has she changed? Kate still lacks depth, remains a blank slate and allows the press to bash Meghan in her name. How is she helping people navigate their diagnosis when she refuses to disclose the cancer that she suffers from?
Didn’t you notice? Kate, now proud owner of a softened heart, is showering her sister in law with kindness! By snubbing her/ holding the Sussexes at arms’ length. You really should have noticed!
Hear Hear Amy
I agree with comments on here
I too have had relatives navigating cancer ..not preventative the actual awful cancer ..plus worries on funds as not working ..
Keen has so many staff running around doing all their cooking washing cleaning etc ..plus nanny not like the real world .
Will has been criticised a lot recently for his patchy and frivolous output. I think the release of this particular documentary is to remind us how much Kate as the only cancer sufferer in the world has gone through. It’s purpose is to celebrate and elevate as no one else has her profound spiritual insight into the meaning of life. It is not just 42 it is nay cha and blue skies and a camera crew around every rock celebrating the resilience of her tressess amidst life stresses!
The documentary is there to remind us to climb every mountain and ford every stream but don’t expect the Fragile One to show up in Sheffield on a wet Wednesday any time soon!
She is in her recovery phase of her life and must be free to live life on her open terms unbounded by routine, schedule, duties, foreign tours. Just be grateful she is she .
Kate is genuinely acting like the first person to ever have cancer and that this is all brand new information to everyone. And it’s doubtful that she even had it, fgs.
A 30 minute Summer’s Eve commercial is going to somehow transform how people feel about their cancer and also magically create better care for them? Spare me. How about actually doing the work by visiting people and businesses that can aide in that purpose instead of speaking in vague terms like she googled “faking cancer 101”? Everything she does is as deep as a puddle. She’s an intellectual lightweight, and it shows. By the way, how’s that “transformative” early years work going? I guess she solved those issues just like Scooter did with homelessness and racism.
With commercials, it will be around 15 minutes. With credits, make that about 10 minutes. lol
BBC said it’s 30 mins. BBC is britains national broadcaster and they get funded by licensing fees so there are no adverts during any of their programming so a 30 minute documentary will be the full 30 mins. In USA it will probably be a 45 min doc when adverts are taken into account. 30 full minutes, I’m going to wait and read the reviews here, I wouldn’t torture myself by watching it. Agree with all the comments here.
Her going on about facing her own mortality when all she had were clumps of pre-cancerous cells is an outrageous insult to anyone truly battling cancer.
Never have I ever seen what is essential an early-stage cancer diagnosis being milked to the moon and back in such a blatantly opportunistic way, just to manufacture relevance for a lightweight, idle, self-serving British royal.
It could be a double feature with the Melania documentary!
I find it interesting that Kate hasn’t picked up any new patronages supporting cancer patients, survivors, or the families left behind when someone has sadly succumbed.
Kate claims to love children so much, there are plenty of children fighting cancer or who lost a parent to it. Her cancer schtick rings hollow, it feels like a performative excuse to avoid work or be sidelined when Will cannot tolerate her presence.
She cannot interact with legitimate cancer patients, she will be exposing herself as a pretender. She has no port scars. She sat out in full sun at Wimbledon. Just these two contradictions between Kate’s physicality and her spoken comments in brief interactions with real patients are problematic because misinformation about cancer recovery are out in the public discourse attached to the royals and an ongoing public record of her erroneous statements would become harder and harder to ignore.
I watched my cousin battle colon cancer (starting at age 37!), clinical trials, every last ditch effort, and finally went on hospice and passed (because RFK the Lesser cut funding to clinical trials…)
I held my father’s hand as the fast moving cancer took him from us.
I have battled cancer for the last decade, stringing together scans showing “no evidence of disease” only to be hit with a bad scan that resets my journey.
When I was diagnosed, and after, I have spammed my friends, family, and social media with the warning signs and early symptoms of my particular cancer (bladder), highly touted organizations like Hope Club which supported me during treatment, and my son, and after my father’s death me and my mom. I did what I could with my tiny little platform. If had had her platform, I could have done so much more.
I suppose this is why I am so sensitive to her trying to make cancer (that I do not believe she had) all about her and a bunch of trees.
She hasn’t changed, and all the fuzzy infomercials she makes will never convince me she has grown, changed, matured.
You’re a badass, Graphinya Heather. Kate is just … an ass.
I cannot find this anywhere in my channel guide. Sunday night is NFL football night. It is NOT Princess Catherine’s dubious 30 minute (with commercials) documentary night. As if I would watch it anyway.
It’s on Monday, 11/30.
It’s on opposite Monday Night Football on espn. NBC wants to bury it lol
I looked Sunday and Monday. Nothing. There’s an NBA game on NBC on Monday night. Maybe it’s just not in my guide.
NBC wants it buried though they may be hoping for stragglers to stick around for The Voice. I’ll either be watching football or stream something. If the choice was CSPAN or this, I’d watch CSPAN
My TV was set to record St Denis Medical on 11/30 at 8PM ET but shows this “documentary” in its place.
I hate war metaphors for cancer. Sorry, Mom and BFF, guess you just didn’t fight hard enough against the cancer that killed you!
Read C: Because Cowards Get Cancer Too by John Diamond, who died of it.
For sure. Sorry, Mom and Dad, if only I had been able to expropriate hundreds of acres of public parkland and turn it into your private nature preserve, maybe you both would have conquered your cancers and still be alive today.
me me me me I I I I. what a waste of a platform
It’s anything but a waste, it’s a tactical and important means to build a successful myth around Kate. By utilizing broadcast television and helpful henchmen like the New York Times and People Magazine they can continue to pretend this cancer business is actually true; it becomes ’proof’ and another way to make criticism or questioning what contradictions and BS KP insists are true facts look unreasonable.
Her platform is herself. Period. And TPTB defend KP’s position because they all defend the status quo. It’s not a surprise WanK sit grinning happily next to Trump, they all stick together, they all need the protection over them to continue.
There are books yet to be written or documentaries yet to be created outlining KP’s fraudulent conduct over media and photographic images, Kate’s representation in the media over the years, ‘Kate’s Missing’ and the BRF social media campaign against the Sussexes in general and Meghan in particular. Just laying out the timelines and facts about these subjects for a public record would be fascinating.
Maybe they will never be produced. Even so, one day the truth will out. About everything.
I’m guessing she had surgery for endometriosis / ovarian cyst / polyp / HPV cervical biopsy …all of which are standard health issues in our demographic, and they found something that alerted them to a susceptibility to cancer down the line if left unchecked. As her husband said, “precancerous cells,” which is not the same thing as cancer. Not by a country mile. She might have had preventative treatment, but it would have been about 6 weeks of outpatient care with minimal side effects. But I’m guessing that’s not been her major health issue. In the past few years, I’m guessing she’s coped with a traumatic injury, chronic illness, and emotional abandonment, none of them attributable to cancer. FWIW. Just a guess. If she’s fudging it, it’s kind of a cry for help? But it just comes across as another form of special pleading. I would not wish her marriage on anyone, really.
Hmm…I wonder if William gave her HPV, which turned into precancerous cells in her cervix. That could be what the Middletons are holding over his head….the heir to the British throne, so clean and majestic, is carrying an STD
The blurb says it all: “… diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer. ” If you’ve got a really serious or terminal diagnosis, this isn’t for you.
Plus, how is this Instagram video going to “transform access to holistic cancer care”? If she had taken on patronages besides that Marsden, that would be one thing. But she hasn’t.
Keen needs to end the “videos” and move on with her work, support cancer research and go on from there
This is an infomercial for Kate. Not for cancer research or cancer prevention.
I find her vagueness over her “cancer” so infuriating. And, as I said before, I think it’s adding to the stigma of some cancers and so is actively harmful.
We’re not in the days when people were afraid to even utter the C-word. But we remain in the days when cancers such as lung cancer and HPV still are stigmatized. If Kate was as brave as she and her hagiographers are making her out to be, she’d be honest about what cancer, if any, she actually had.
Graphyna Heather, wow, that really makes sense. He cheats, gets HPV and gives it to her.
Willy boy better be careful. Men often get head and neck cancer later in life from HPV. Happened to my stepdad. Most men don’t know they carry it bc they have no symptoms.