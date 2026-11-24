The Princess of Wales’s “cancer documentary” was announced on Saturday, and it will air next Monday on NBC here in America. I saw someone say in the comments, over the weekend, that the “documentary” is only 30 minutes long and I thought you guys were lying. You were not!! It’s only 30 minutes long, and I bet half of it (15 minutes) is just Kate wandering around on cliffs and rocky terrain, mumbling about nature. This whole thing is just so weird, right? It feels like a simple vanity project, but when you scratch the surface on any part of this exercise, none of it makes sense. Well, another documentary clip was released.

The Princess of Wales has described how facing her mortality changed her life. Earlier this year, the Princess allowed a camera to follow her as she completed the Three Peaks Challenge while in deep conversations with her brother, and hugging her husband and children. Speaking in a trailer for her new documentary, called Heal, the Princess said it had been “very hard to go back to the person you were before”. She said: “I think when you’ve had to confront your own vulnerabilities … when you’re faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite. And in those moments, yes, shift does happen. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart. Once you experience something like that, it’s very hard to go back to the person you were before.” The 30-minute programme will be broadcast on BBC One on Sunday. Funds raised by its distribution to overseas broadcasters will go to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity. Kensington Palace said: “Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer, and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis.” In a trailer for the programme, broadcast during The One Show on Monday night, the Princess said she had changed after her illness, adding: “That’s when change can happen. “That’s when things can renew and grow. And this journey, for me, is that really. It’s the chance to explore what life looks like, what healing looks like, beyond diagnosis, beyond treatment.”

[From The Telegraph]

One of the Royalist Substack’s latest things is running Prince Harry’s public speeches through an AI test to see if any part was written by AI. Meanwhile, the whole-ass future queen sounds like an AI bot trying to summarize a self-help book. Personally, I think Prince William and Kate have been employing AI quite often in recent years though. IYKYK. Anyway, yes, Kate’s undisclosed form of cancer changed her profoundly and made her face her own mortality and do not ask her any further questions about it.

To this day, one of the craziest parts of the whole Kate Missington saga is that we never even found out what the first abdominal surgery was for. You know, the January 2024 surgery that they swore was scheduled ahead of time and no big deal and was definitely not cancer-related?

Heal. Premiering this Sunday. Through this documentary, The Princess hopes to help others navigate diagnosis, recovery and life beyond cancer and transform access to holistic cancer care which supports wellbeing, resilience and quality of life during and after diagnosis. All funds received through the documentary’s distribution have been directed to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to help people living with and beyond cancer. To support, visit https://t.co/K35WBK5lrJ Heal will be broadcast in the following regions: - United Kingdom – BBC iPlayer from 12pm and BBC One, 6:40pm GMT, Sunday 29 November - United States – NBC, 8pm ET/PT; Bravo, 11.30pm ET/PT, Monday 30 November and streaming on Peacock from Tuesday 1 December - Australia – Channel 9 and 9Now, 7.30pm AEDT, Tuesday 1 December - Canada – CTV, 10pm ET and Noovo 7.30pm ET, Monday 7 December, and streaming on Crave from Tuesday 8 December — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) November 23, 2026