The inconsistency of the Princess of Wales’s messaging has always bugged. When convenient, Kate is treated like she’s a fragile little girl, incapable of working one day a week because of [insert ailment/excuse du jour]. But when the delicate act falls flat, then suddenly Kate’s brand is a powerful kingmaker, a top CEO who is comfortable on tour and elbow deep in her latest nonsense busywork. The point is that they need to keep the bar set in hell for Kate. When she fails to clear it, it’s okay because she’s too fragile anyway and is due for another ski holiday. All of which to say, People Magazine’s cover story this week is about the great and powerful Katie Keen, who did her first real foreign tour in four years, and has to be spoon-fed praise and flattery or else she’ll go on strike again. Some highlights:
A force of nature: “Catherine’s just an incredible force of nature,” conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “William and Catherine are such an incredible powerhouse duo.”
A future queen: But beyond the glamour, the [India] trip offered a glimpse of something more significant: a future queen expanding her influence and helping shape the monarchy’s next chapter.
A complicated backdrop: Yet their triumphant return to the global stage comes against a far more complicated backdrop. After years of upheaval—from King Charles’s own cancer diagnosis and the scandals surrounding his brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to the ongoing rift with Prince Harry—the monarchy faces mounting challenges, with much of its future resting on the shoulders of the Prince and Princess of Wales. “There is so much pressure on them,” says Catherine Mayer, author of Divide and Rule. “They are supposed to carry this institution that has been very battered since the death of the late Queen.”
The power behind the scooter: And as Kate steps into an increasingly prominent role, her influence is proving more substantial—and deeply rooted—than many realize. When William was first considering launching the Earthshot Prize in 2019, a global initiative to help repair the planet by 2030, Kate was among its strongest advocates, according to Jason Knauf, the Earthshot Prize’s CEO and a former senior aide to the couple. “When we were still debating whether or not we should do this . . . we consulted loads of people,” Knauf says. “The loudest voice saying yes was the princess.” Today she’s still helping shape its future. Knauf reveals that Kate has been offering ideas for expanding the newly launched Children’s Earthshot Prize. “She’s always been a huge part of this,” Knauf says.
Kate’s visit to a maternity hospital: The poignant exchange recalled the compassionate bedside manner of Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, while underscoring the personal approach shes bringing to her own royal role. The visit built on Kate’s solo trip to Italy earlier this year to explore approaches to early childhood development. “That Italian trip on her own is a template for her personal visits in the future,” says Simon Vigar, author of The Four Wives of Windsor.
The double-act: The couple’s three-day tour culminated in New Delhi, where they met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss strengthening ties between Britain and India. It was a high-profile diplomatic moment for the future King and Queen, whose ability to command global attention is an asset in representing their country. Kate’s appeal, in particular, can dramatically amplify that attention. “Earthshot was a honeypot,” says Vigar of the celebrities and attention drawn to the event. “William would get a lot of publicity. With Catherine you can double it.”
William & Kate’s keen promises: And the demands on her are unlikely to diminish. With fewer senior working royals and persistent challenges surrounding the institution, Mayer says William and Kate’s strategy of undertaking fewer high-impact engagements may become difficult to sustain: “They are increasingly going to have to do more.”
Prince Harry’s visit to Ukraine: Complicating matters is the enduring rift with Harry, 42, who has returned to Britain with Meghan Markle, 45, for an extended stay but remains estranged from William. News of Harry’s surprise visit to Ukraine, where he met wounded veterans, emerged on the eve of William and Kate’s arrival in India, putting the brothers in the headlines at the same time. In palace circles there were sighs over the visit, with aides learning of Harry’s subsequent appearance on a Telegraph podcast in real time. But William and Kate have largely declined to engage publicly. “It is keep quiet and carry on,” a source close to the palace says of their approach to the Sussexes.
A commanding presence: For now India offered a compelling glimpse of what Kate brings to the royal family’s future—not simply as William’s partner, but as a commanding presence in her own right. As Seward puts it, “She has a place on the world stage and does that brilliantly. She isn’t overshadowed by anyone.”
This is pretty consistent with Kensington Palace’s talking points – everyone must flatter a nearly 45-year-old woman for gawping and jazz-handing her way through a stale three-day tour, but the flattery must be balanced out with reminders that Prince William is also a star in his own right and he doesn’t need Kate to get attention! What’s sad is that even if Kate is lazy and pretty terrible at being a future queen, she legitimately has so much more “star power” than her husband. That’s the whole reason why William grimly allowed Kate to tag along in India – he’d gone solo for the previous three Earthshot trips and they barely got a tenth of the coverage this India trip received, and that was because of Kate. Meanwhile, all of this post-tour propaganda and no one is talking about the Earthshot Prize winners and what they’re actually innovating. Sad!
Also: Kate isn’t overshadowed by anyone, that’s why palace sources are still throwing a tantrum about Harry’s visit to Ukraine!
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Too easy😬
“Incredible” is doing a lot of heavy lifting in these excerpts.
“Force of Nature?” LMFAO
“Incredible powerhouse duo?” Sure, that’s true, but of the Sussexes, not these two dimwits.
Kate was overshadowed by her own sister’s @ss on her wedding day, for God’s sake! I mean, come on. And that’s when she supposedly looked her best.
I always remember that lol! On her own wedding day, a future queen, overshadowed by Pippa’s flat bottom. To me, that is the prime example which shows just how incredibly boring and devoid of charisma Kate is.
I found Kate’s dress boring, yes it was very pretty but nothing original where as Pippa’s was something new. I wonder if Kate even noticed. Still she got the ‘to be top’ man, that was all that mattered.
🤣 Good one @Debbie!
As someone who lives in the United States, Earthshot does not get any coverage. Facebook is the only reason I’ve heard of it. Neither of the Wales has the power they think they do.
Also an American and the only reason I know Earthshot exists is from reading this site. Absolutely no one here knows or cares.
Also an American. The only thing I found interesting was Anna Witnour being there. I wonder if it was a sign of things to come.
If Kate is never overshadowed, then why are they always mad about being overshadowed?
Irwin must want a title. I am disappointed in him. Scooter holds all the cards. Not keen. If he wants out he will get out. Keen I s too lazy and just relies on nay cha videos and dress up appearances
Yes, Irwin does seem to be firmly wedged up William’s ass recently. He must be angling for a knighthood at some point (or he’s just incredibly stupid and a poor judge of character).
If he’s Australian I don’t think he can get one. I know Canadians don’t get British honours because they have their own system. Australia would have their own too.
I think he’s just a young man fooled by perceived power.
If KP wasn’t concerned about overshadowing these journalists wouldn’t have mentioned it. We’ve been told that Harry and Meghan are irrelevant and unpopular but there’s this constant fear of overshadowing.
Seward is the same person who wrote those books where she criticized diana. now she overpraises keen. The bar is low for Seward. Diana was too good for the royals they want someone bland and workshy like keen. Scooter does look more relaxed when keen is not accompanying him
So it was bad for diana to be overshadowing and for keen allegedly overshadowing it is good. Typical double standards of royals
An “incredible force of nature”? More like a mouse fart. I take it Robert Irwin is going to be heavily involved in the Australia Earthshot which is why he’s always crawling around William, but really.
Re: “Kate’s visit to a maternity hospital: The poignant exchange recalled the compassionate bedside manner of Kate’s late mother-in-law, Princess Diana”. It’s obvious this is what she was reaching for, what with that photo of her apparently praying with a smirk on her face, but that whole visit was a disgrace. Using a recently bereaved and clearly confused mother for a cynical photo op? A new low.
But yes, let’s talk about the prize winners. Some of those this year were very big companies for whom £1m is a drop in the ocean (even if they did get it all up front rather than staggered over several years). I thought this was supposed to reward grassroots local initiatives for whom the money could have made a huge difference?
I’m not going to click on the original article but will People show Kate with her camera crew bothering a mother in shock with the death of her child and who doesn’t understand English?
Lol, talk about overshadowing. So now, Kate was the “force of nature” behind Earthshot? I wonder how William likes that.
God, in that photo in the hospital where she’s in the red dress she just looks like a little girl who’s been allowed to tag along on take your daughter to work day. Like, she never quite grew up. JFC. That and — tic tac teeth, I think she got a new set of veneers along with the reconstruction of her orbital socket on the left side of her face.
Is it just me or is the scar particularly prominent in these photos?
Keen showed no feeling sitting next to patient aware of cameras. She is not in same league as diana
Bringing in cameras for a photo op with a mother with pneumonia mourning the loss of one of her twins was a miscalculation in judgment.
@Carmen, I am still beyond appalled that happened. SO many people had to okay it, including hospital staff. I’m glad it blew up in Kate’s face because it was such an insensitive and cruel thing to do. Just so wrong.
Yeah, I really don’t think they should have referenced that maternity visit.
Kate isn’t overshadowed by anyone…..but the mere mention of Meghan’s jam can overshadow her LOL.
And yes the PR is tiresome bc it lacks authenticity and it switches between “Kate the powerful” and “Kate the weak victim” depending on what better suits KP at any given moment.
The lack of authenticity IMO is becoming a big issues for the Wales. Do I think Charles is manipulative and an ahole and a dogshit father? Yes. But for a rich pampered man who grew up entitled and privileged there is also something authentic about him. We know who Charles is. We see his personality – good and bad. Same with Camilla.
The Wales are almost blank slates where the press can just push whatever narrative they want onto them. And it’s not a great thing for the future monarch.
I think they mean that Ma is the force of naycha – Kate is the wall flower cowering behind her mother doing whatever she is told to.
This reads like a piece straight from the Middleton PR of old. Am sure we all remember the ‘steel marshmallow’ stories.
Kate was aware of cameras and was making a statement look at me wearing that red dress talking to the patient
And either they hired bots to comment glowingly on the people article, or people are just dumb.
I think shockingly dumb. “Honeypot” ? So one of the KO underlings (or William) is seeing the Nvidia headlines and thinks this descriptor is appropriate? And honeypot for what, more headlines? About Will and Kate or the actual projects? These talking points are written by someone so moronic they’re not even hiding that the event was just about PR for William (not even Kate, not even the earthshot projects— hilarious we should even wonder what Earthshot was even for).
I can’t believe that People printed that “Earthshot was a honeypot”. Ick.
I think you’re probably right about someone reading coverage of Nvidia and then misunderstanding the term. A “honeypot” is meant to be something that looks enticing but is a trick/trap, it is not a compliment!
I couldn’t believe they used “honeypot” to describe it either! It’s not as if that word has any positive connotations.
There’s quite an uptick in her PR push in the United States lately. From being accused of concerns over a baby’s skin color, to a mysteriously murky health scare, to rolling around cured in the sand with her awkward, at best, husband, to her perpetual tree bath, it’s been one constant diversion after the next, furiously trying to create so much noise we all forget her behavior reported behind closed doors. Instead of building a new image, it’s doing the opposite and making us all tired of her.
I was at the hair salon the other day and showed the girl (she’s 22) one of the photos of Kate’s most egregious wiglets, and her response was, “Who is that?” I laughed so hard. When I told her who it was, she said, “oh, the one that was ill?” So W&K don’t exactly seem to be winning the hearts and minds of the younger generations, at least not in the U.S.
I recall speaking with a younger millennial colleague who didn’t believe that Kate and Meghan were the same age. She thought Kate was about a decade older.
“Earthshot was a honeypot,” says Vigar of the celebrities and attention drawn to the event. “William would get a lot of publicity. With Catherine you can double it.” Not one word about what Earthshot actually accomplishes. Just gross.
The mere notion of Meghan getting coffee in town is enough to bump whatever Kate may be doing. Sad how People has become an emotional support animal for the Wails. Used to be a fun breezy read.
Agree about People. It was always fluff, but higher-level fluff than crap like US and InTouch. I read it for years when I was younger. Now it’s just another crappy tabloid magazine and I don’t even bother picking it up if I’m in a waiting room and it’s sitting there.
I would like Vanity Fair article on Taylor replicated with Kate contrasting the Royal Rota version with the truth. Did she ever love William? How did she really feel when he dumped her? Whose she really chummy with? Does she like Jason? How bitchy was she to Meghan from the get go? Did she ever corner Harry and plead with him to give Meghan up? What did she say to Will about Rose? What did she say to Meghan and Harry in the car in September 2022? What happened in 2024? How does she cope with William cold cocking her in public? What is her new deal? Why did she argue with Pippa? What exactly is her illness? Is she still obsessed with competing with Meghan? Can she make intelligible conversation with others during meetings? Is she on medication? Is she friendly with any other senior royal? Does she have boyfriends?
@LadyDigby, I hope we get an entire book covering all of this, and in my lifetime. There’s enough $ to be made that hopefully someone will have the cojones to do it.
Can Kaiser write it ;)? Or Ameerah or the whole Celebitchy crew? Given the rota put crap that is unsubstantiated all the time, poorly written, or just copied from talking points, let us go! Celebitchy is HIGHLY researched. I am down to crowd source this too.
This is all so boring. Kate is boring. The glorification of Kate is boring.
And lol at Knauf, William’s bestie, embiggening Kate. How generous of William’s possible lover.
People Magazine, you lie.