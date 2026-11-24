

The Best Actor Oscar race this year is between John Malkovich for Wild Horse Nine and Andrew Scott for Elsinore. This isn’t up for debate, it’s what’s going to happen. (And the Golden Globes won’t help determine who has the edge, as Malkovich will win for comedy and Scott will take drama. I speaketh the truth!) After that, I’m 99% confident Matt Damon has the third nomination slot secured for The Odyssey. So really, the wider race being run is for the two remaining slots. As of this writing, prognosticator site Gold Derby has Ryan Gosling and Robert Pattinson placing fourth and fifth for Project Hail Mary and Primetime, respectively. But they’re far from sure things, and one beloved character actor who’s consistently making top 10 shortlists is John Turturro for The Only Living Pickpocket in New York. In an act that itself seems criminal, the Academy has never once bestowed a nomination upon Turturro. Without appearing too hungry or obvious, Turturro has been quietly campaigning, including over the weekend when he accepted an award at the Marrakech Film Festival ahead of a screening of Pickpocket:

The 69-year-old actor and filmmaker was honored with a tribute award at Marrakech Film Festival on Sunday night, where he was greeted with roaring applause as he mimed the iconic bowling moves of his “The Big Lebowski” character Jesus Quintana. He then gave a heartfelt speech about his work philosophy, which he said he got from his mom and dad. “I am a very fortunate person to make a good living as an actor, sometimes as a writer, a director, doing something that I deeply love. To put all of yourself into what you do and give a piece of that away in your work is something that I learned from my parents,” Turturro said. “They taught me that a job well done defines who you are. Building a house, making a dress was done brick by brick, stitch by stitch.” He called filmmaking the “magic and beauty of life” and “an offering that you hope others will receive with open hearts.” “A great writer, Cesare Pavese, once said that the only great thing in life is to begin. And I still consider myself a beginner in many ways,” he concluded. “For me, when I do a job, every job is like a first love. And I consider this award an encouragement to continue to try.” The award was presented to Turturro before a screening of his latest movie, “The Only Living Pickpocket in New York,” with director Noah Segan and producer Rian Johnson also on hand. The crime thriller stars Turturro as an aging pickpocket who steals a valuable USB drive from the heir to a crime family and must race to return it before the life of his disabled wife is threatened. Initially premiering at Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to praise from critics, the film was picked up by Sony Pictures Classics and released wide in U.S. theaters on Oct. 30. “As you get older, your toolbox of experience becomes fuller,” Turturro said of taking on the role. “You may not be able to jump as high or run as fast, but I absolutely think this is one profession that you can improve your product because you can learn to distill experiences … It was a gift to work on this film.”

[From Variety]

Between “To put all of yourself into what you do and give a piece of that away in your work,” and “A job well done defines who you are,” John Turturro’s parents set him up for success, truly. And by “success” I don’t mean as in money, but in terms of leading a soul-fulfilling life. If Turturro’s been giving a piece of himself away throughout a vast body of work, look at the riches he’s given us. I’ve never seen that man give a bad performance. I’ve not loved every project he’s been in, but he is always fascinating and truthful to the human condition. In another article published a few months ago, Variety had a great way of describing him on screen: “Turturro has never been an actor who needed to announce himself. He slips into other people’s scenes, finds the detail nobody else thought to play and then almost imperceptibly, becomes the most interesting person in the room.” Absolutely. I’d love to see Turturro get a long-overdue Oscar nom next year. Let’s see if this pickpocket can steal one of the slots. (I know I know, I hate myself for going there.)