

Quentin Tarantino and I have an agreement whereby we acknowledge the validity of the other’s distinct artistic point of view… and pretty much leave it at that. I recognize that he’s talented, while also recognizing that his oeuvre is not my cup of violent, revisionist-history tea. All that to say, I have not seen Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, nor do I plan to see its sequel, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, when it comes out in theaters on Wednesday or on Netflix in a month. As Kaiser has covered, this sequel is written by Tarantino but directed by David Fincher, because Tarantino can’t let go of his cockamamie pronouncement that only 10 films shalt he direct. (I actually support his only making 10 films, but still reserve the right to deride the so-called logic behind it.) So it’s press time for Cliff Booth, which follows Brad Pitt’s character from Once Upon a Time, and Fincher has just given us a new reason to see something else instead: heavy AI usage in the film. Worse yet, Fincher got extra defensive about it when the LA Times merely brought it up:

Even though he’s spent much of his career capturing the solid-state thunk of analog tech from 50 years ago, Fincher remains fixated on the future and its potential freedoms. He’s not in thrall of fetishized 35mm prints or VistaVision cameras. His thoughts on AI — “I’m not a Luddite, so I don’t fear the unknown” — would antagonize many. “Is everyone satisfied that we have figured this art form out enough that what we really need to do is go back to celluloid?” he asks. “How long have people painted? 40,000 years? We’re talking about a thing that’s a hundred years old and everyone’s going, ‘Stop. Pencils down. No more iterating. It’s not necessary to have at your fingertips the ability to change the color of that person’s eyes.’ Well, it exists. Should we not use it?” Tools, options, tweaks, corrections — these are what he likes, and he has never apologized for taking his time. The whole “David Fincher does too many takes” thing still annoys him intensely. “I love Amanda Seyfried,” he says of his “Mank” star, whom he directed to some of her greatest acclaim. “But to say that Amanda knows everything that’s going on around her at all times when she says, ‘I must have done 200 takes of that.’ We may have done 200 takes in this entire scene over the course of eight days, but you can’t do 200 takes in a day. It’s not possible.” (Yes, he’s seen “You Can See Everything” and appreciates her all the more.)

[From LA Times]

“Well, it exists. Should we not use it?” Yes, that’s right, David; we shouldn’t use the soulless, original idea-stealing, environment-destroying technology just to change someone’s eye color. See how easy that is! Fincher’s whole defensive mini rant makes several false equivalencies. The comparison to painting isn’t apt for the same reason that the comparison to any artform would be inapt: because AI ISN’T ART! This isn’t the evolution of filmmaking; this is an unregulated piece of tech people are applying to countless creative practices where it doesn’t belong because they’re looking for shortcuts. Also, those of us saying AI has no business in filmmaking aren’t saying to stop all development in the industry, or as Fincher put it, “No more iterating.” We’re singling out AI specifically. But hey, don’t take my word for it, Finch — take it from the numerous people walking out of Cliff Booth screenings then posting about the “most blatant and egregious” amount of “#aislop there is throughout” the movie. We won’t call Fincher a “Luddite,” but we may call him something worse: no longer a good director.

PS — Sure hope no one improvised a line during a scene with Pitt. (iykyk)

PPS — Right now is an incredibly dumb ill-timed moment to diss Amanda Seyfried, yes?

Just WALKED out of Cliff Booth at the Universal IMAX. DISGUSTING how much generative #aislop there is throughout. Can this BUBBLE pop already!? Will never watch another Fincher, Pitt or Tarintino movie again. 🛑AI 🛑SAYNOTOAI 🛑SUPPORTREALARTISTS https://t.co/f3IG7KL07k — Ryan Lightbourn (@ryanlightbourn) November 20, 2026

I walked out of Cliff Booth completely gutted. What could have been a really great sequel is overshadowed by some of the most blatant and egregious AI use I’ve ever seen in a studio film. Shocked it’s not in everyone’s reviews – More thoughts with receipts when it’s streaming. — patrick. (@imPatrickT) November 19, 2026