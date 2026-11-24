Unlike most royal commentators, A.N. Wilson doesn’t chime in on the royal gossip of the day. He only writes pieces about specific scandals and major stories, which gives his words more weight (in my opinion). In recent months, Wilson has written some fascinating commentary about the sorry state of then-Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage. He also pointed out that the Windsors most likely “deliberately suppressed” the Thomas Markle story circa 2019. Well, Wilson is back and focused on Prince William’s big, bold plans for his reign. The entirety of William’s future-planning seems to be “punishing Prince Harry and Harry’s family.” None of this is news – sources close to William have indicated for YEARS that William speaks of little else, that he’s singularly focused on “taking away the Sussexes family’s titles.” Well, Wilson points out the obvious, which is that William’s big plan is stupid.
Prince William’s blueprint for the future of the monarchy, revealed by the Old Etonian royal journalist Tom Sykes, amounts less to a trimmed-down monarchy than to a coup d’etat staged by William and Kate on behalf of their own small nuclear family. According to Sykes’s sources, when William becomes King he plans to issue letters patent – a formal legal instrument expressing the sovereign’s will – stripping non-working royals of their HRH styles and princely titles.
That would include Harry and his children, seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet. Even William’s own younger children, Charlotte and Louis, would be free to give up the HRH if they choose to pursue independent careers.
There is much to admire in his determination to create a modern, streamlined Royal Family fit for the 21st century. We all fervently sing God Save The King and hope Charles III will reign for many years to come. But William knows better than anyone that his father is ageing and has been seriously ill with cancer. His vision deserves our urgent attention, and there is no question that the monarchy must evolve if it is to survive.
…But I have a word of warning. What William appears to be proposing is not a monarchy stripped only of its extravagances but of much of the extended family, on which it has always depended. Think back only a decade or two, when Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, all four of their children, the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester and others stood ready for royal duty. Today, the indefatigable Princess Anne is in her mid-70s, the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael are elderly and Andrew is out of the picture. When a royal is needed to stand in for the monarch, to open a hospital wing or to take on charitable duties, who exactly will step up?
But William’s instinct seems to be to make the Royal Family less royal, not more. He is determined to be a ‘normal’ king, and he and Kate are raising their children with as few formal trappings as possible. According to sources, staff do not address the children as Your Royal Highness, and at school they are simply George, Charlotte and Louis Wales. In some ways, that is admirable, and it may well produce more grounded adults. But the whole point of the Royal Family is that it is not normal.
Letting Charlotte and Louis choose their own path is, as an act of fatherly kindness, hard to fault. William has seen at close quarters what being the spare did to his brother.
But if every younger royal is welcome to escape the responsibilities of monarchy, the Royal Family could shrink to a skeleton crew. And a monarchy which is seldom seen across whole swathes of the country and the Commonwealth is a monarchy fading into irrelevance.
More troubling still is the prospect that William’s bitter estrangement from his brother becomes a permanent feature of our constitutional arrangements. Harry and Meghan are undoubtedly divisive figures. The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, with its bitter recollections and deeply personal accusations, was an extraordinary act of disloyalty, and one can understand why William, having been publicly criticised by his own brother, might be reluctant to forgive. But Harry is still his brother. He is still the King’s son. And Archie and Lilibet are still the King’s grandchildren.
Recent weeks have made clear that Harry wants to carve out some sort of public role for himself. His visit to Nottingham with Meghan in October had all the hallmarks of a royal engagement, without the official stamp. The sensible response is surely to set clear boundaries rather than turn a family feud into a decision with grave constitutional implications. Not least because, God forbid, calamity could one day strike the Prince of Wales’s own family. It has happened to other dynasties and it could happen to ours. That is why we need ‘spare’ royals, even if they’re less perfect than our beloved Princess Kate.
The minor royals play their part in Britain’s complicated royal tapestry, which is about far more than pageantry. They are the reserves – the insurance policy on which the institution depends.
Wilson is saying something pretty obvious about the way monarchies have historically always worked, that the “royals” outside of the heir have always been needed as back-up reserves, in case of emergency. Not to mention, the royal reserves are the workhorses of the institution, always around for ribbon cuttings, minor international tours and the less glamorous charity work. Prince William is attempting to codify his hatred of his brother into how the monarchy will run in the future because, as I said, this is William’s singular focus: Harry, and showing Harry that “the monarchy is MINE!” Wilson is also correct that William reorganizing everything so “the monarchy” is only his own nuclear family will make things LESS royal. Personally, I think that is what William wants as well – he doesn’t care about the “magic of the monarchy” or any of the robes and ceremonies or orders of chivalry. He could not care less. This is all about William remaking the monarchy into his own lazy image, where he still gets all of the money but doesn’t have to do anything but tweet.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Is this sustainable as a business model? Getting all that largesse, endless properties, power, privilege and protection but not actual, tangible, visible service at home or abroad?
Nail square on the head. All the benefits, none of the effort.
I suspect William thinks that if he strips everyone outside his immediate family of their titles, the mystique will evaporate, the public will lose interest, and all that glory will swing back to him and Kate. But no one has ever accused him of having a brilliant or insightful mind; the public has never needed a title to find someone interesting. He’ll just be fanning the flames of controversy.
Billy should be careful what he wishes for. According to Google, the British Sovereign Grant is £137.9 million for the 2026–27 financial year, made up of £97.6 million in core funding and £40.3 million for Buckingham Palace. The Danish Royal Family, similarly “slim” as Billy dreams, receives a civil list annuity of 132 million to 143.8 million Danish kroner (£14.8 to 16.1 M), depending on the budget year and adjustments, including about 122.9 million DKK for King Frederik X (which also covers Queen Mary) and 12 million DKK for Queen Margrethe. Even though we know Billy will cut off any funds to a dowager Queen Camilla in a heartbeat, that still represents a 90% pay cut!
Finally. The Establishment — such as it is — has clocked that William is a threat, not an asset. And Harry is harmless. It only took 10 years….
Spot on!
Scooter needs to apologize to Harry and Meghan . Maybe if he wants to be Less Royal, Scooter should give up titles for himself and his family. I think Scooter is the divisive one.
When in history has any royal ever apologized for anything?
And when the writer states that William, of all people, has seen what the “spare” can go through because of Harry’s experiences, I call BS because William has “seen” nothing. From the time the Sussexes left, to the release of Harry’s book, William has been too focused on his own ego and sore feelings to see anything beyond his own feelings of “betrayal” that no one will be there to help him be king, and to do all the work for him.
“the Royal Family could shrink to a skeleton crew” — hasn’t that already happened? I mean, comparing the balcony photos alone from Elizabeth’s reign, when it was crammed with cousins, to KFC’s, where it looks empty and bleak, pretty much confirms this. It’s definitely a lot less interesting to look at, and the turnout of the crowds has been so much lower.
In any case, this isn’t going to go well for William. He clearly despises the ridiculous looking “costumes” he has to wear for certain events, and doesn’t even try to hide it. But all of those “pomp and circumstance” events are what’s always set the BRF apart from other monarchies, so if he does away with them, it will not go over well.
He’s just begging for them to reduce the amount his family gets from the Sovereign Grant with all of his actions and with every announcement he makes.
He seems to think he’s some sort of trailblazer but IMO he’s just a clueless moron.
I was writing my reply in my head before I got to your last line. That’s at the heart of this, he is stupid and self-centred and it’s a joy to watch. While I grit my teeth in anger at the millions wasted on these layabouts and an institution I don’t agree with, it gives me hope that the end of it all is creeping closer.
@Sarah, ITA— the closer it gets to the reality of his reign, and the more pronouncements he’s been making, he’s really digging a hole for himself. There’s no way that he can structure the monarchy the way he wants to yet still retain the same amount of money from the SG.
At least it’s somewhat entertaining for us that he’s so blatantly stupid.
As a non-British person, that’s what I don’t understand: Charles has already severely slimmed down the Royal Family…but he also got a massive increase in the Sovereign Grant.
Why/how?
Why does everyone seem to think fewer royals – and thus less work from the royal family – is good? The British public seems to get absolutely nothing in return for this slimming-down, except more money spent on fewer people.
Wilson writes “There is much to admire in his determination to create a modern, streamlined Royal Family fit for the 21st century” but I don’t understand: what is to admire about this?
The *only way* it would be admirable is if these efforts at slimming down the monarchy meant slimming down the money taxpayers spend on them. But that’s clearly not what Charles or William (or I guess even Wilson, from his fawning) seem to think will happen?!
Why are the taxpayers of Britain not demanding more from their royals…or that the government give them less?
William wants the monarchy as small as possible so the entirety of the Sovereign Grant is his, with no one else taking a piece of it. And since he is ridiculously compensated just for being born first, it’s not attached to actual “work” or anything else like that.
Other than the bare constitutional duties, he can’t be forced to do anything. I don’t even think he can be forced to do anything while king. And there is no mechanism to force Kate to do anything, she fulfilled her duty as a broodmare for heirs.
Technically @Graphinya Heather you are right but recent articles like this are warning shots. Royalists like AN Wilson aren’t happy with his shilly-shallying. British Media could make him very uncomfortable. Him making a fool of himself by wussing out of hosting State visits could cause uproar and see Andy Burnham having a word!
Who could actively intervene and tell Will to his face that he is cutting his own throat here and ruining the gravy train for the Firm?
Someone has to do the heavy lifting and it is meant to be the monarch and spouse supported by adult offspring and extended family. They got a lot of money and deference for 3000 events a year. He can’t shrink the “working members” reduce output to him and her just putting in a monthly appearance and keep the same funding.
So he wants all the money for him and his family but without doing much for it. Got it.
As I said yesterday let William destroy the monarchy. People are going to start questioning the usefulness of the Royal Family. Not to mention stripping the titles from the only children with mixed heritage and Harry who’s married to a black woman makes the Royal Family look racist.
I hope he does so the question shifts to, why are we paying for any of them real quick.
Good for George! His father will bury the monarchy, his kids will have a rich, unbothered future straight in front of them. George will be a painter, Charlotte belongs on a stage, and little Louis is a natural entertainer. Bright future, well done, Willy.
A.N. Wilson is trying so hard to save the monarchy. Bless his heart. I say let William destroy it since it’s so obviously on its last legs anyway. William is lazy and useless, but his “destroy Harry by destroying the monarchy” project gives him much needed purpose. Harry will be fine with or without the monarchy which really must go.
Poor thing he’s trying, but he can’t even come up with a cogent argument. If the only reason for royal relevance is that there are a lot of them, then that’s hardly convincing.
Even if they abolish the monarchy and nationalize all the properties, William will still be a wealthy man – and he won’t have to share with anybody but his immediate family. It’s pretty much – “If I’m king, I won’t work. And if I’m not king, I won’t work.”
@Eurydice, agreed, but at the very least, we know what a blow to his ego that would be. Literally the only thing he has going for him is his title/position. Take that away and he’s as dull as watching paint dry.
So remind us again why England needs a royal family?
Unlike other countries, England’s royal family is just for show. In the year of our Lord 2026, they don’t do much- they don’t make laws, protect the kingdom, head the church etc. All their former functions have been dispersed to other organizations. A sense of history is nice but why should most of the wealth be concentrated in the hands of one family while England faces economic trials? He is going to push himself out of a job.
Let’s face it Will needs Harry more than Harry needs Will. Taking away their titles won’t dim Harry and Meghan’s light. They are not dependent on titles to do their work. It might feel good in the moment but is Will going to spend 10 or 20 years showing how small he is by retaliating against his brother for imagined slights? He can’t put aside differences to work for the good of the English people?
The royals also are not subject to laws or oversight which is another reason for abolition.
lol at Edward and Sophie. Not even a mention.
Why was Harry’s book “an extraordinary act of disloyalty,” when the Dimbleby book, written with Charles’ full cooperation, was not?
Even someone as smart as Wilson misses the mark.
And let the monarchy die. Its death would be merciful, unlike the deaths British royals have caused over the centuries.
I guess if anyone wanted to keep their HRH, they could say “ok, I am a working royal” — and then do practically nothing all year, like William and Kate. This is probably what Charlotte and Louis will do.
Ooooooh, he’s soooo close.
#AbolishTheMonarchy
William seem to forget one factor, he serves at the will of the population, for now constitutional monarchy seem the only viable option for the expression of democratic ideals. Should another suitable option rears its head – then what??
Completely off topic:
Watched last nights Celebrity Weakest Link. The question: In 2026, Kate Middleton celebrated her 15th wedding anniversary to what husband?
Hailie (Eminem’s) daughter said: Harry
LMBO