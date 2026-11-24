Unlike most royal commentators, A.N. Wilson doesn’t chime in on the royal gossip of the day. He only writes pieces about specific scandals and major stories, which gives his words more weight (in my opinion). In recent months, Wilson has written some fascinating commentary about the sorry state of then-Prince Charles and Diana’s marriage. He also pointed out that the Windsors most likely “deliberately suppressed” the Thomas Markle story circa 2019. Well, Wilson is back and focused on Prince William’s big, bold plans for his reign. The entirety of William’s future-planning seems to be “punishing Prince Harry and Harry’s family.” None of this is news – sources close to William have indicated for YEARS that William speaks of little else, that he’s singularly focused on “taking away the Sussexes family’s titles.” Well, Wilson points out the obvious, which is that William’s big plan is stupid.

Prince William’s blueprint for the future of the monarchy, revealed by the Old Etonian royal journalist Tom Sykes, amounts less to a trimmed-down monarchy than to a coup d’etat staged by William and Kate on behalf of their own small nuclear family. According to Sykes’s sources, when William becomes King he plans to issue letters patent – a formal legal instrument expressing the sovereign’s will – stripping non-working royals of their HRH styles and princely titles.

That would include Harry and his children, seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet. Even William’s own younger children, Charlotte and Louis, would be free to give up the HRH if they choose to pursue independent careers.

There is much to admire in his determination to create a modern, streamlined Royal Family fit for the 21st century. We all fervently sing God Save The King and hope Charles III will reign for many years to come. But William knows better than anyone that his father is ageing and has been seriously ill with cancer. His vision deserves our urgent attention, and there is no question that the monarchy must evolve if it is to survive.

…But I have a word of warning. What William appears to be proposing is not a monarchy stripped only of its extravagances but of much of the extended family, on which it has always depended. Think back only a decade or two, when Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, all four of their children, the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester and others stood ready for royal duty. Today, the indefatigable Princess Anne is in her mid-70s, the Dukes of Kent and Gloucester and Prince and Princess Michael are elderly and Andrew is out of the picture. When a royal is needed to stand in for the monarch, to open a hospital wing or to take on charitable duties, who exactly will step up?

But William’s instinct seems to be to make the Royal Family less royal, not more. He is determined to be a ‘normal’ king, and he and Kate are raising their children with as few formal trappings as possible. According to sources, staff do not address the children as Your Royal Highness, and at school they are simply George, Charlotte and Louis Wales. In some ways, that is admirable, and it may well produce more grounded adults. But the whole point of the Royal Family is that it is not normal.

Letting Charlotte and Louis choose their own path is, as an act of fatherly kindness, hard to fault. William has seen at close quarters what being the spare did to his brother.

But if every younger royal is welcome to escape the responsibilities of monarchy, the Royal Family could shrink to a skeleton crew. And a monarchy which is seldom seen across whole swathes of the country and the Commonwealth is a monarchy fading into irrelevance.

More troubling still is the prospect that William’s bitter estrangement from his brother becomes a permanent feature of our constitutional arrangements. Harry and Meghan are undoubtedly divisive figures. The Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare, with its bitter recollections and deeply personal accusations, was an extraordinary act of disloyalty, and one can understand why William, having been publicly criticised by his own brother, might be reluctant to forgive. But Harry is still his brother. He is still the King’s son. And Archie and Lilibet are still the King’s grandchildren.

Recent weeks have made clear that Harry wants to carve out some sort of public role for himself. His visit to Nottingham with Meghan in October had all the hallmarks of a royal engagement, without the official stamp. The sensible response is surely to set clear boundaries rather than turn a family feud into a decision with grave constitutional implications. Not least because, God forbid, calamity could one day strike the Prince of Wales’s own family. It has happened to other dynasties and it could happen to ours. That is why we need ‘spare’ royals, even if they’re less perfect than our beloved Princess Kate.

The minor royals play their part in Britain’s complicated royal tapestry, which is about far more than pageantry. They are the reserves – the insurance policy on which the institution depends.