

I love it when reality stars and influencers just tell you their business. I know that’s their whole brand but it’s still fun. It’s even better when they’re trashing someone. For instance last week I covered Golden Bachelor winner Peg Munson describing in detail what a dolt Mel Owens was, and how difficult he was to live with before she dumped his ass. About five people were interested in that, but that lady dished.

Brooks Nader, 29, is a reality star-turned-actress who at one point was dating two top male tennis stars at once. She was also seen out with Taron Egerton earlier this year. So I’m inferring that she dates with intention, you know? She does not seem to get stuck with one dude either. Respect.

Brooks’s 24-year-old sister, model Sarah Jane Nader, has been linked with Pete Davidson for several months. Everyone with a smart phone knows Pete Davidson’s relationship history and why this is not the wisest move, relationship-wise. It’s probably a decent move for her career.

Brooks was asked by E! News about her little sister’s relationship with Pete and Brooks did not mince words! Brooks thinks Sarah Jane deliberately didn’t tell her about it.

Brooks Nader is evidently not a fan of her sister Sarah Jane Nader potentially dating Pete Davidson. “I don’t approve of it, no. She can do whatever she wants, but I’m not into it,” Brooks, 29, candidly said during a Sunday, November 22, interview with E! News. “She doesn’t get into it with me when she knows I don’t approve of someone. She doesn’t tell me anything, so I find out online.”

[From US Magazine]

US Magazine reported a few days ago that a source told them Sarah Jane and Pete are “just friends,” so I’m assuming someone wants to keep it casual. They were seen at the movies together in New York a few days ago. A source told TMZ they’ve been dating for months. Pete cycles in and out of relationships. I just hope that dude never gets married. I know people can change, but Pete has such a well publicized established pattern that it’s easy to see the writing on the wall. Brooks is just looking out for her sister!

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